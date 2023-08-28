The Wheel of Time Cast on Season 2 Secrets, Losing the One Power & More

Rosamund Pike, Josha Stradowski, Daniel Henney, Madeleine Madden, Zoë Robins, Marcus Rutherford, Ceara Coveney, and Dónal Finn sat down with RT correspondent Perri Nemiroff before the actors’ strike to talk about Prime Video’s much-anticipated second season of The Wheel of Time. The cast spills some season 2 secrets, Pike talks about Moiraine Damodred losing the One Power, and more.

Season 2 of the series finds the Two Rivers friends scattered across the world and — with Moiraine (Pike) now powerless to help them and Rand al’Thor (Stradowski) aware that he is the Dragon Reborn — in more danger than ever.

- - The Wheel of Time: Season 2 (2023) premieres Friday, September 1 on Prime Video.

