The Most Anticipated TV & Streaming Shows of February 2023

A Netflix serial killer, a beloved space explorer boldly going on one last adventure on Paramount+, a final battle between fae folk and humans on Prime Video, a Starz catering-comedy reunion, a Fresh (on the Tomatometer) prince on Peacock, and two DC stars (on The CW and HBO Max) that Rotten Tomatoes social media followers are most looking forward to in February.

Read on to find out what other shows made the list of top shows.

- - You: Season 4 (2023) (Netflix)

#1 on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube

Premieres: Thursday, Feb. 9

After Joe Goldberg’s (Penn Badgley) life went up in flames in season 3, the serial killer has fled to Europe to find true love under a new identity. But when his new friend group of uber-wealthy socialites is targeted by a London serial killer, Joe becomes a reluctant detective. The season 4 cast also includes Tati Gabrielle, Charlotte Ritchie, Lukas Gage, Ed Speleers, Tilly Keeper, Amy-Leigh Hickman, Niccy Lin, Aidan Cheng, Brad Alexander, Ozioma Whenu, and Eve Austin.

Read Also: New on Netflix in February 2023

- - Star Trek: Picard: Season 3 (2023) (Paramount+)

#2 on Facebook, #3 on Twitter, and #4 on YouTube

Premieres: Thursday, Feb. 16

Many of Jean-Luc Picard’s (Patrick Stewart) trusted crewmates from Star Trek: The Next Generation join the former Starfleet captain in the show’s final mission. Costars in the final season include Gates McFadden, LeVar Burton, Michael Dorn, Jeri Ryan, Marina Sirtis, Jonathan Frakes, Michelle Hurd, and Brent Spiner.

- - Carnival Row: Season 2 (2023) (Prime Video) – tied with Party Down

#2 on Twitter and #3 on Instagram

Premieres: Friday, Feb. 17

Former inspector Rycroft Philostrate aka Philo (Orlando Bloom) investigates a series of murders, while Vignette Stonemoss (Cara Delevingne) and the Black Ravens orchestrate some payback on The Burgue’s oppressive human leaders. The series’ heroes will be tested as the clash between humans and fae folk reaches its climax. Season 2 also stars Karla Crome, Caroline Ford, Arty Froushan, Andrew Gower, David Gyasi, and Tamzin Merchant.

- - Party Down: Season 3 (2023) (Starz) – tied with Carnival Row

#2 on Instagram and #3 on Facebook

Premieres: Friday, Feb. 24

When the cult-comedy favorite returns 10 years later, actor and bartender Henry Pollard (Adam Scott) and most of the Party Down catering team have moved on, but a Hollywood event reunites several members of the gang. Circumstances find the team once again enduring a procession of random Los Angeles parties with oddball guests.

- - The Flash: Season 9 (2023) (The CW) – tied with Harley Quinn: A Very Problematic Valentine’s Day Special

#2 on YouTube and #5 on Instagram and Twitter

Premieres: Wednesday, Feb. 8

One week after defeating Reverse Flash once and for all, Barry Allen/The Flash (Grant Gustin) faces a group of Rogues led by a powerful new threat in the final season of The CW series. Iris West-Allen (Candice Patton), Caitlin Snow (Danielle Panabaker), Cecile Horton (Danielle Nicolet), Allegra Garcia (Kayla Compton), Chester P. Runk (Brandon McKnight), and Mark Blaine (Jon Cor) join The Flash to once again save Central City in season 9.

- - Harley Quinn: A Very Problematic Valentine's Day Special (2023) (HBO Max) – tied with The Flash

#3 on YouTube, #4 on Instagram, and #5 on Facebook

Premieres: Thursday, Feb. 9

Adult animated series Harley Quinn returns for a lovefest in this special episode featuring Harley (voiced by Kaley Cuoco), Poison Ivy (Lake Bell), Bane (James Adomian), Clayface (Alan Tudyk), and more. Voice actors also include: Matt Oberg, James Wolk , Natalie Morales, Chris Diamantopoulos, Jim Rash, Vanessa Marshall, Janet Varney, Rachel Dratch, Leila Birch, Tyler James Williams, Josh Helman, Casey Wilson, Michael Ironside, and others.

- - Bel-Air: Season 2 (2023) (Peacock)

#4 on Facebook and #5 on YouTube

Premieres: Thursday, Feb. 23

The season 2 return of Peacock’s dramatic reimagining of 1990s sitcom The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air finds Will (Jabari Banks) at a crossroads of family, love, and athletic ambition. The series also stars Adrian Holmes (Philip Banks), Cassandra Freeman (Vivian Banks), Olly Sholotan (Carlton Banks), Coco Jones (Hilary Banks), Akira Akbar (Ashley Banks), Jimmy Akingbola (Geoffrey), Jordan L. Jones (Jazz) and Simone Joy Jones (Lisa). Tatyana Ali, who played Ashley Banks in the original series, makes a recurring guest-star appearance in season 2 as Ashley’s supportive English literature teacher Mrs. Hughes.

Thumbnail by Netflix

On an Apple device? Follow Rotten Tomatoes on Apple News.