New on Netflix in February 2023

Season 4 part 1 of Penn Badgley’s hit thriller You and rom-com Your Place or Mine, headlined by Reese Witherspoon and Ashton Kutcher, lead Netflix’s February offerings.

You returns after a year-and-a-half away to find Joe Goldberg hiding out in Europe, attempting to live a quiet life as a university professor. But, as viewers have learned over the show’s previous three seasons, trouble seems to follow this hopeless (and hopelessly murderous) romantic. This time around, though, the tables are turned as Joe ends up being the target of an unknown killer — and it’s up to him to figure out who is taking out England’s rich and famous 20-somethings. Charlotte Ritchie, Lukas Gage, Tilly Keeper, Amy-Leigh Hickman, Ed Speleers, and Tati Gabrielle also star.

In Your Place or Mine, best friends and total opposites Debbie (Witherspoon) and Peter (Kutcher) swap houses for a week. She she yearns for the daily routine with her son in L.A., while he thrives on change across the country in New York. They discover that what they think they want out of life may not be exactly what they need. Steve Zahn, Rachel Bloom, Jesse Williams, and Griffin Matthews round out the cast.

If quirky supernatural movies are your bag, be sure to check out We Have a Ghost. The story, which was written and directed by Christopher Landon (Freaky, Happy Death Day), centers on a family who discover a ghost named Ernest (David Harbour) is living in their house. This news makes them social media celebrities. But when they partner with Ernest to investigate the mystery of his past, they become the CIA’s No. 1 targets. Anthony Mackie, Jahi Di’Allo Winston, Niles Fitch, Jennifer Coolidge, Tig Notaro, and Faith Ford also star.

Murdaugh Murders: A Southern Scandalleads the true-crime documentary front. This three-part series explores the unraveling of South Carolina’s prominent Murdaugh family, and the criminal legacy they left behind.

And for those looking for lighter family friendly entertainment, here comes My Dad the Bounty Hunter. After two kids (played by Stranger Things’s Priah Ferguson and Jecobi Swain) accidentally stow away in their father’s spaceship, they discover their dad (The Boys’s Laz Alonso) is a galactic bounty hunter.

Find out what else is joining them on Netflix and what’s leaving the service below.

Available 2/1

- - The Great British Baking Show: The Professionals : Season 6*

- - Gunther's Millions: Season 1 (2023) *

43% Bad Boys (1995)

23% Bad Boys II (2003)

94% Call Me by Your Name (2017)

26% Daddy's Little Girls (2007)

36% Eat Pray Love (2010)

- - Enough (2020)

86% It (2017)

78% Julie & Julia (2009)

91% La La Land (2016)

91% The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring (2001)

93% The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King (2003)

95% The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers (2002)

- - New Amsterdam : Seasons 3-4

67% The Pursuit of Happyness (2006)

54% Spanglish (2004)

23% Spy Kids: All the Time in the World in 4D (2011)

44% Stepmom (1998)

- - Survivor: Kaôh Rōng (2016)

61% Tyler Perry's I Can Do Bad All By Myself (2009)

31% Underworld (2003)

Available 2/2

- - Freeridge: Season 1 (2023) *

Available 2/3

Class*



- - Infiesto (2023)

Stromboli*

- - Thomas & Friends: All Engines Go: Season 2 (2022)

- - True Spirit (2023) *

Available 2/4

Viking Wolf*

72% Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile (2022)

Available 2/6

- - Vinland Saga: Season 2 (2023) (new episodes)

Available 2/8

Bill Russell: Legend*



- - The Exchange: Season 1 (2023) *

- - Floribama Shore: Season 1 (2017)

Available 2/9

- - Dear David (2023) *

- - My Dad the Bounty Hunter: Season 1 (2023) *

- - You: Season 4 (2023) : Part 1*

Available 2/10

- - 10 Days of a Good Man (2023) *

Love is Blind: After the Altar Season 3*

- - Love To Hate You: Season 1 (2023) *

- - Your Place or Mine (2023) *

Available 2/13

- - Squared Love All Over Again (2023) *

- - Vinland Saga: Season 2 (2023) (new episodes)

Available 2/14

- - All The Places (2023) *

- - A Sunday Affair (2023) *

- - In Love All Over Again: Season 1 (2023) *

Jim Jefferies: High n’ Dry*Pasión de Gavilanes: Seasons 1-2

- - Perfect Match: Season 1 (2023) (new episodes)*

Available 2/15

Re/Member*

#NoFilter*



- - African Queens: Njinga: Season 1 (2023) *

CoComelon: Season 7

- - Eva Lasting: Season 1 (2023)

Full Swing*The Law According to Lidia Poët*

100% Red Rose: Season 1 (2022) *

Available 2/16

45% 47 Meters Down: Uncaged (2019)

6% Ouija (2014)

- - The Upshaws: Season 3 (2023) *

Available 2/17

A Girl and an Astronaut*



- - Community Squad *

- - Ganglands : Season 2*

- - Unlocked (2023) *

Available 2/19

Whindersson Nunes: Preaching to the Choir*

Available 2/20

61% Operation Finale (2018)

- - Vinland Saga: Season 2 (2023) (new episodes)

Available 2/21

- - Perfect Match: Season 1 (2023) (new episodes)*

Available 2/22

- - Murdaugh Murders: A Southern Scandal: Season 1 (2023) *

The Strays*

- - Triptych *

Available 2/23

- - Call Me Chihiro (2023) *

- - Outer Banks: Season 3 (2023) *

Available 2/24

- - Formula 1: Drive to Survive *

- - Oddballs: Season 2 (2023) *

- - Married at First Sight : Season 12

Pokémon Ultimate Journeys: The Series: Part 2*

- - The Real World: Season 12 (2002)

- - We Have a Ghost (2023) *

Available 2/27

Who Were We Running From?*

- - Vinland Saga: Season 2 (2023) (new episodes)

Available 2/28

A Whole Lifetime with Jamie Demetriou*



- - Vinland Saga: Season 2 (2023)

- - Perfect Match: Season 1 (2023) (new episodes)*

TV SHOWS AND MOVIES LEAVING NETFLIX THIS MONTH

Leaving 2/3

Too Hot to Handle: Germany*

- - Dragonheart: Vengeance (2020)

Leaving 2/4

Leaving 2/7

Leaving 2/9

Leaving 2/11

Leaving 2/14

Leaving 2/15

10% The Forest (2016)

- - Mr Right (2016)

0% Term Life (2016)

Leaving 2/17

- - No Escape Room (2018)

Leaving 2/21

- - The Machine (2023)

Leaving 2/24

Sin senos sí hay paraíso: Seasons 1-3

Leaving 2/25

- - Zach Galifianakis: Live at the Purple Onion (2007)

Leaving 2/28

78% Air Force One (1997)

49% Cake (2014)

64% Coach Carter (2005)

87% Margin Call (2011)

60% Scream 4 (2011)

68% Shutter Island (2010)

93% Sorry to Bother You (2018)

26% Walking Tall (2004)

