The Last of Us Stars Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey on Their Post-Apocalyptic Chemistry

As the launch of highly-anticipated video-game adaptation The Last of Us looms, stars Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey talk to Rotten Tomatoes about their bond in the new series. Both are veterans of HBO’s Game of Thrones, but did not share scenes in the wildly popular fantasy series. Pascal also stars in Disney+ sci-fi hit The Mandalorian, which he admits is “the most special double-dip” alongside his role as Joel in The Last of Us in terms of an actor’s casting fortune. Their costars Gabriel Luna (who plays Tommy), Anna Torv (Tess), and Merle Dandridge (Marlene), and series creators Neil Druckmann of game developer Naughty Dog and Craig Mazin (creator of HBO’s acclaimed Chernobyl) offer even more backstory on creating the network’s next big genre favorite.

-- The Last of Us: Season 1 (2023) premieres at 9 p.m. on Sunday, January 15 on HBO and HBO Max.

On an Apple device? Follow Rotten Tomatoes on Apple News.