The Bear Season 2 First Reviews: 'A Magnificent Achievement,' Critics Say

FX’s breakout restaurant drama The Bear is back for seconds. Created by Christopher Storer and co-showrunner Joanna Calo, the series stars Jeremy Allen White as Carmy Berzatto, the Michelin star–winning chef who returned home to Chicago to run his family’s failing sandwich shop. Working through the grief of his brother’s passing and the challenges of getting the restaurant’s finances in order, making sense of the menu, and turning the kitchen into a well-oiled machine, Carmy had his work cut out for him. And the work continues with the new season, which drops all eight episodes, on Thursday, June 22, on Hulu.

Starring alongside White is Ayo Edebiri as Sydney, Ebon Moss-Bachrach as Carmy’s cousin Richie, Abby Elliott as Carmy’s sister Natalie, Oliver Platt as Jimmy Cicero, Liza Colón-Zayas as Tina, L-Boy as Marcus, Edwin Lee Gibson as Ebraheim, Corey Hendrix as Sweeps, and Matty Matheson as Neil Fak.

Season 1 of the series has held steady with a perfect 100% score on the Tomatometer. As of publishing this article, it’s looking like the new run of episodes will follow suit. Here’s what critics are saying about season 2 of FX’s The Bear:

The Bear season 2 poster (Photo by FX)

Creator Christopher Storer’s fast-paced restaurant dramedy returns almost exactly one year after its series premiere with a second season that is just as fresh as, if not improved over, the original episodes.

—Fletcher Peters, The Daily Beast

Another poignant way for this heartfelt show to make us appreciate the pleasure of unforgettable food by matching it with pain from the process.

—Nick Allen, The Playlist

It remains a magnificent achievement.

—Alan Sepinwall, Rolling Stone

The trick is to balance the familiar with the new. The second season doesn’t always get the balance quite right, but it usually does. Overall, it’s still well worth digging into one of the best shows on TV.

—Bill Goodykoontz, Arizona Republic

This time, you’ll be even better satiated.

—Ben Travers, IndieWire

These storylines are impressive flexes, and winning nods to the show’s niche. But they also help “The Bear” feel more like television, a medium that rewards cultivating a deep bench and an adaptable approach.

—Alison Herman, Variety

A sophomore slump is not on the menu.

—Chris Evangelista, Slashfilm

The Bear remains one of the best original shows on TV, even if the performances often outmatch and rise above the writing this time around. With such a talented cast, it’s not that surprising that Season 2 lets it rip once again.

—Akos Peterbencze, Paste Magazine

Season two, to its great credit, becomes a different kind of show — a season with its own set of questions and preoccupations. — Kathryn VanArendonk, New York Magazine/Vulture

100% The Bear: Season 2 (2023) premieres in its entirety on Thursday, June 22 on Hulu.