The 5 Most Anticipated TV & Streaming Shows of May 2023

May’s TV and streaming offerings include big names like Arnold Schwarzenegger returning to the small screen in Netflix series FUBAR, Pete Davidson bringing a fictionalized portrait of his real life to streaming in Bupkis, Michelle Yeoh playing a goddess in Disney’s American Born Chinese, and Woody Harrelson and Justin Theroux joining forces for White House Plumbers, a sendup of the Watergate scandal — and those are the titles that didn’t make our list of the five most anticipated TV series of the month.

Rotten Tomatoes’ social media followers voted volume 2 of Disney+ animated anthology series Star Wars: Visions as the top series they’re looking forward to, while the first season of Silo, Apple TV+’s sci-fi series starring Rebecca Ferguson, came in second.

- - Star Wars: Visions: Volume 2 (2023) (Disney+)

#1 on YouTube, #2 on Facebook, #3 on Instagram, and #4 on Twitter

Premieres: Thursday, May 4

Volume 2 of animated Star Wars anthology series Visions didn’t sweep the voting, but did show up on the favorites lists of each social platform. The new volume features nine shorts from nine studios around the globe: El Guiri’s “Sith” from Spain, Cartoon’s Saloon’s “Screecher’s Reach” from Ireland, Punkrobot’s “In the Stars” from Chile, Aardman’s “I Am Your Mother” from the United Kingdom, Studio Mir’s “Journey to the Dark Head” from South Korea, Studio La Cachette’s “The Spy Dancer” from France, 88 Pictures’ “The Bandits of Golak” from India, D’ART Shtajio’s “The Pit,” and Triggerfish’s “Aau’s Song” from South Africa.

How to Watch: Disney+

100% Silo: Season 1 (2023) (Apple TV+)

#1 on Twitter and #2 on Instagram and YouTube

Premieres: Friday, May 5

Rebecca Ferguson anchors an impressive ensemble cast in the new series based on Hugh Howey’s bestselling trilogy of dystopian novels. Common, Harriet Walter, Chinaza Uche, Avi Nash, David Oyelowo, Rashida Jones, and Tim Robbins also appear in the 10-episode series created and written by Justified and The Americans executive producer Graham Yost.

How to Watch: Apple TV+

- - The Great: Season 3 (2023) (Hulu)

#1 on Instagram and YouTube, #2 on Facebook and Twitter

Premieres: Friday, May 12

Series stars Elle Fanning and Nicholas Hoult return as Russian royalty Catherine the Great and Peter, the feckless son of Peter the Great (Jason Isaacs). After witnessing Catherine’s attempted murder of him, Hoult’s Peter faces seemingly insurmountable challenges in trying to make their marriage work. Catherine, meanwhile, is invigorated by a visit from the U.S. ambassador and tests out some light democracy. The series has enjoyed two Certified Fresh seasons so far, with the second season maintaining a perfect Tomatometer score and joining our list of “TV Seasons Certified Fresh at 100%.”

How to Watch: Hulu

- - I Think You Should Leave With Tim Robinson: Season 3 (2023) (Netflix)

#2 on Twitter, #4 on Facebook, and #5 on YouTube

Premieres: Tuesday, May 30

Produced by The Lonely Island, the Netflix sketch series returns for creators and writers Tim Robinson and Zach Kanin’s distinctive comedy stylings. The six-episode season continues its creators’ absurdist — and award-winning — humor that pokes fun at the bizarre and the mundane of everyday life. The series’ first two seasons were both Certified Fresh, with the series second season also joining our list of “TV Seasons Certified Fresh at 100%.”

How to Watch: Netflix

94% Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story: Season 1 (2023) (Netflix)

#3 on Facebook and Twitter

Premieres: Thursday, May 4

The six-episode limited series sees Shonda Rhimes digging in as writer and showrunner in this prequel to her hit romance series Bridgerton. The new series centers on young Queen Charlotte’s marriage to King George, their blossoming love story, and the hardships the young royals endured to create the world of the ton seen in Bridgerton. The prequel stars India Amarteifio (Young Charlotte), Adjoa Andoh (Lady Danbury), Michelle Fairley (Princess Augusta), Ruth Gemmell (Lady Violet Bridgerton), Corey Mylchreest (Young King George), Golda Rosheuvel (Queen Charlotte), Arsema Thomas (Young Agatha Danbury), and Julie Andrews (Lady Whistledown).

How to Watch: Netflix

