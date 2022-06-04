News

The 5 Most Anticipated TV & Streaming Shows of June 2022

The Boys leads our list of the most anticipated series coming in June according to Rotten Tomatoes users, with and The Umbrella Academy and Peaky Blinders tied for second place.

by | June 3, 2022 | Comments

This month has some giant TV and streaming titles in store for us, including three superhero stories that make up the top 5 of in our list of the most anticipated shows for June. Season 3 of Prime Video’s The Boys takes the top spot, and two Netflix series tie for second place: the third season of superhero series The Umbrella Academy and the final season of Peaky Blinders. Hulu’s comedy-thriller — thrilling comedy? — Only Murders in the Building comes in at No. 3, while the premiere of Disney+ series Ms. Marvel and the fourth season of HBO’s robot tale Westworld round out the list. Read on to find out more about each of these red-hot titles.

94% The Boys: Season 3 (2022) (Prime Video)

#1 on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook
Premieres: Friday, June 3

The Boys returns with eight new episodes of irreverent superhero satire, shockingly graphic violence, and oddly sweet relationships. And if the trailer is anything to go by, it also means renewed danger from Homelander (Antony Starr) and a super-powered Billy Butcher (Karl Urban). There will certainly be some exploding heads, too.

Read More: The Boys Season 3 First Reviews: Superhero Satire’s Return is ‘Bigger’ and ‘Bloodier,’ Critics Say

- - The Umbrella Academy: Season 3 (2022) (Netflix)

#3 on Twitter and Facebook, #4 on Instagram
Premieres: Wednesday, June 22

The end of season 2 saw the Hargreeves siblings preventing another Doomsday, but they find out something is amiss when they return to the present and are introduced to the Sparrow Academy living in their home. Another brutal, superpowered series, The Umbrella Academy will see the Hargreeves working on their true selves and reaching out to the Sparrows to help them set the timeline straight.

100% Peaky Blinders: Season 6 (2022) (Netflix)

#2 on Instagram and Twitter
Premieres: Friday, June 10

Tommy Shelby (Cillian Murphy) returns for a final season to fight fascism in his own, special Peaky Blinders way. Season 6 has already aired on the BBC and has an impressive 100% score so far from U.K. critics. The new season is the last for the series, the story of which will end with a film. Series creator Steven Knight has also hinted about possible spin-offs.

- - Only Murders in the Building: Season 2 (2022) (Hulu)

#2 on Facebook, #4 on Twitter
Premieres: Tuesday, June 28

Charles (Steve Martin), Oliver (Martin Short), and Mabel (Selena Gomez) are implicated in the shocking death of Arconia Board President Bunny Folger and become the subjects of a competing podcast. The series won two 2021 Golden Tomato Awards for season 1: Best New Series and Best Comedy Series.

- - Ms. Marvel: Season 1 (2022) (Disney+)

#4 on Facebook and #5 on Instagram and Twitter
Premieres: Wednesday, June 8

Marvel fans have a new endearing lead character to root for in Ms. Marvel. Newcomer Iman Vellani stars as Kamala Khan, a Muslim American teenager and superhero superfan growing up in Jersey City whose whole world changes when she gets super powers.

- - Westworld: Season 4 (2022) (HBO)

#3 on Instagram and #5 on Facebook
Premieres: Sunday, June 26

The fate of sentient life continues to unfold in season 4, which sees cast members Evan Rachel Wood, Thandiwe Newton, Ed Harris, Jeffrey Wright, Tessa Thompson, Luke Hemsworth, Aaron Paul, and Angela Sarafyan returning. Oscar-winner Ariana DeBose (West Side Story) joins the fight as a season 4 recurring guest star.

Thumbnail by Prime Video

On an Apple device? Follow Rotten Tomatoes on Apple News.

Movie & TV News

Tag Cloud

television Certified Fresh vs. 4/20 Fox News anthology biography Netflix Christmas movies Country spy thriller History space Star Wars comics witnail Tomatazos cancelled Television Academy Fall TV YA Paramount Pictures Character Guide Shudder posters Fox Searchlight international 72 Emmy Awards game of thrones cartoon miniseries 78th Annual Golden Globe Awards historical drama reboot Epix name the review TCA Winter 2020 BET SDCC women SXSW 2022 Crackle archives sequel CBS All Access Syfy Academy Awards Marvel Esquire Alien Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt Thanksgiving AMC TCA 2017 spanish TBS Musical 20th Century Fox royal family award winner canceled TV shows new zealand Star Trek MCU renewed TV shows BBC America RT21 Columbia Pictures interviews telelvision spider-verse A&E debate Shondaland Photos The Walking Dead Classic Film Chilling Adventures of Sabrina BBC Women's History Month dexter TV One breaking bad NBA Infographic zombies The Academy italian popular Sundance Now Lifetime Black Mirror mission: impossible universal monsters IFC 21st Century Fox Rocketman cinemax LGBT trophy book Toys Song of Ice and Fire Mystery psychological thriller rotten movies we love political drama nbcuniversal werewolf leaderboard Exclusive Video dark Sony Disney streaming service Writers Guild of America Mary Poppins Returns 93rd Oscars Sundance Martial Arts A24 rt archives Disney Channel justice league ID TIFF Ellie Kemper Winter TV cancelled TV shows RT History GIFs streaming AMC Plus art house james bond golden globe awards boxoffice diversity deadpool Pride Month nfl classics Film Festival japan Grammys Cosplay anime cats PaleyFest PlayStation Fantasy Awards animated Wes Anderson Heroines criterion Showtime Food Network Trophy Talk 2018 Stephen King Turner Freeform social media slashers vampires Paramount legend Best Picture Elton John finale medical drama GoT Extras toronto fresh target Film joker 24 frames cops Disney docuseries screenings jurassic park cancelled television Apple die hard spinoff NYCC E3 scary movies sequels Acorn TV Ovation USA Year in Review VICE worst movies Emmys sports 99% Valentine's Day harry potter South by Southwest Film Festival Arrowverse The Walt Disney Company Box Office Brie Larson suspense Rom-Com New York Comic Con Winners ABC Family basketball comic book movies rt labs Pixar Polls and Games south america Election video on demand Neflix Crunchyroll technology Anna Paquin transformers Paramount Network toy story movies Horror Tumblr Netflix 45 Teen hispanic saw Universal Comics on TV Chernobyl true crime Comic-Con@Home 2021 halloween LGBTQ aapi Image Comics japanese zombie free movies natural history Rock Nickelodeon game show Reality Universal Pictures Cannes godzilla DC Comics monster movies TCA Awards President romantic comedy foreign Tokyo Olympics twilight best binge Avengers comic books asian-american screen actors guild Lionsgate Nominations Television Critics Association Mary Tyler Moore period drama Countdown Holidays films GLAAD MGM The Arrangement rotten cars Dark Horse Comics Nat Geo new york Amazon kaiju Apple TV Plus 2016 NBC HBO Max Tags: Comedy Pop TV 1990s SXSW TV quibi See It Skip It slasher Logo obi wan singing competition Trivia Amazon Prime Video Walt Disney Pictures comedies travel 2017 scary Spike HBO Go concert DirecTV football Best Director child's play trailers FOX 2019 fast and furious Apple TV+ dreamworks Hallmark Christmas movies Discovery Channel satire Interview YouTube green book Britbox rt labs critics edition live action kids WarnerMedia Disney Plus summer TV golden globes french Biopics mockumentary streaming movies Paramount Plus Lucasfilm FX on Hulu Cartoon Network obituary based on movie spider-man spain dramedy Quiz unscripted mutant news know your critic Spectrum Originals wonder woman olympics dragons all-time Trailer Premiere Dates lord of the rings The Witch Spring TV critics psycho Oscar Legendary summer preview facebook action-comedy HBO hist parents halloween tv critic resources superhero disaster Watching Series Mindy Kaling Super Bowl composers series richard e. Grant Pet Sematary ViacomCBS Sneak Peek Travel Channel Comedy Central live event X-Men a nightmare on elm street indie revenge Animation Peacock children's TV sag awards Creative Arts Emmys crossover pirates of the caribbean First Look PBS king arthur Calendar Sony Pictures adaptation Marvel Television talk show hispanic heritage month chucky black comedy Sci-Fi 2021 marvel comics franchise Opinion CW Seed USA Network 2020 cooking Set visit latino razzies boxing robots laika FX ESPN adenture Holiday teaser aliens FXX ABC Signature OWN ABC 007 YouTube Premium summer TV preview First Reviews dc Pirates ghosts sitcom TLC Ghostbusters Christmas theme song Summer science fiction Endgame crime drama CNN Mudbound docudrama Instagram Live discovery 73rd Emmy Awards comic cults HFPA TV Land war Star Wars Celebration TCA Action stoner Family BET Awards dceu TV renewals prank DGA Reality Competition venice CMT TruTV DC Universe Schedule Black History Month The Purge MTV Fargo doctor who heist movie worst 71st Emmy Awards Hollywood Foreign Press Association young adult Marvel Studios mcc Oscars Prime Video Captain marvel kong documentary documentaries blaxploitation stop motion crime thriller high school Comedy Starz Masterpiece independent American Society of Cinematographers DC streaming service spanish language Baby Yoda casting Pop Sundance TV streamig australia emmy awards biopic scene in color Lifetime Christmas movies ITV Binge Guide sopranos TV movies black Amazon Studios christmas movies TNT MSNBC Best and Worst feel good TCM ratings Video Games Superheroe indiana jones 90s strong female leads Marathons directors marvel cinematic universe rom-coms The CW police drama cancelled TV series Warner Bros. Amazon Prime Turner Classic Movies what to watch Pacific Islander Disney+ Disney Plus CBS VOD Best Actor Tarantino batman Best Actress crime YouTube Red Drama canceled zero dark thirty Western Awards Tour adventure National Geographic hidden camera comiccon new star wars movies Music Musicals Focus Features festivals SundanceTV video VH1 BAFTA Funimation Emmy Nominations Mary poppins 94th Oscars Red Carpet 79th Golden Globes Awards Bravo Kids & Family romance OneApp Hear Us Out supernatural WGN Rocky jamie lee curtis IFC Films Adult Swim genre superman mob Vudu APB Hulu stand-up comedy hollywood festival Hallmark Podcast tv talk Broadway Tubi elevated horror versus movie dogs comic book movie IMDb TV BBC One thriller El Rey scorecard E! blockbuster politics book adaptation 2015 nature Comic Book serial killer remakes blockbusters reviews broadcast king kong Superheroes gangster San Diego Comic-Con
Copyright ©  2018 Fandango. All rights reserved.
Terms of Service         Privacy Policy