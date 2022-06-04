The 5 Most Anticipated TV & Streaming Shows of June 2022

This month has some giant TV and streaming titles in store for us, including three superhero stories that make up the top 5 of in our list of the most anticipated shows for June. Season 3 of Prime Video’s The Boys takes the top spot, and two Netflix series tie for second place: the third season of superhero series The Umbrella Academy and the final season of Peaky Blinders. Hulu’s comedy-thriller — thrilling comedy? — Only Murders in the Building comes in at No. 3, while the premiere of Disney+ series Ms. Marvel and the fourth season of HBO’s robot tale Westworld round out the list. Read on to find out more about each of these red-hot titles.

94% The Boys: Season 3 (2022) (Prime Video)

#1 on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook

Premieres: Friday, June 3



The Boys returns with eight new episodes of irreverent superhero satire, shockingly graphic violence, and oddly sweet relationships. And if the trailer is anything to go by, it also means renewed danger from Homelander (Antony Starr) and a super-powered Billy Butcher (Karl Urban). There will certainly be some exploding heads, too.

- - The Umbrella Academy: Season 3 (2022) (Netflix)

#3 on Twitter and Facebook, #4 on Instagram

Premieres: Wednesday, June 22



The end of season 2 saw the Hargreeves siblings preventing another Doomsday, but they find out something is amiss when they return to the present and are introduced to the Sparrow Academy living in their home. Another brutal, superpowered series, The Umbrella Academy will see the Hargreeves working on their true selves and reaching out to the Sparrows to help them set the timeline straight.

100% Peaky Blinders: Season 6 (2022) (Netflix)

#2 on Instagram and Twitter

Premieres: Friday, June 10



Tommy Shelby (Cillian Murphy) returns for a final season to fight fascism in his own, special Peaky Blinders way. Season 6 has already aired on the BBC and has an impressive 100% score so far from U.K. critics. The new season is the last for the series, the story of which will end with a film. Series creator Steven Knight has also hinted about possible spin-offs.

- - Only Murders in the Building: Season 2 (2022) (Hulu)

#2 on Facebook, #4 on Twitter

Premieres: Tuesday, June 28



Charles (Steve Martin), Oliver (Martin Short), and Mabel (Selena Gomez) are implicated in the shocking death of Arconia Board President Bunny Folger and become the subjects of a competing podcast. The series won two 2021 Golden Tomato Awards for season 1: Best New Series and Best Comedy Series.

- - Ms. Marvel: Season 1 (2022) (Disney+)

#4 on Facebook and #5 on Instagram and Twitter

Premieres: Wednesday, June 8



Marvel fans have a new endearing lead character to root for in Ms. Marvel. Newcomer Iman Vellani stars as Kamala Khan, a Muslim American teenager and superhero superfan growing up in Jersey City whose whole world changes when she gets super powers.

- - Westworld: Season 4 (2022) (HBO)

#3 on Instagram and #5 on Facebook

Premieres: Sunday, June 26



The fate of sentient life continues to unfold in season 4, which sees cast members Evan Rachel Wood, Thandiwe Newton, Ed Harris, Jeffrey Wright, Tessa Thompson, Luke Hemsworth, Aaron Paul, and Angela Sarafyan returning. Oscar-winner Ariana DeBose (West Side Story) joins the fight as a season 4 recurring guest star.

