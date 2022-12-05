The 5 Most Anticipated TV & Streaming Shows of December 2022

After a fall filled with so many fantasy offerings — including The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, House of the Dragon, and November’s Willow — it seems that Rotten Tomatoes followers on social media can’t get enough and chose season 3 of HBO’s His Dark Materials as the most anticipated series of December. Netflix kids’ cartoon Sonic Prime also made the top 5, besting the likes of season 3 of John Krasinski–starring espionage drama Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan, Disney+ spin-off series debut National Treasure: Edge of History, and season 3 of Emily in Paris (which came in at Nos. 6-8, respectively). Read on to find out what other shows made the top 5.

83% His Dark Materials: Season 3 (2022) (HBO)

#1 on Instagram, #3 Facebook and Twitter, #4 on YouTube (tied with The Witcher: Blood Origins)

Premieres: Monday, December 5

The third and final season of HBO’s other fantasy series wasn’t No. 1 for all of our social media channels, but was rated consistently high enough to snag the top spot in our list. James McAvoy, Dafne Keen, Amir Wilson, Ruth Wilson, Lin-Manuel Miranda, and Andrew Scott all return to the world of author Philip Pullman’s fantastical universe.

-- Doom Patrol: Season 4 (2022) (HBO Max)

#2 on Facebook and YouTube, #5 on Twitter

Premieres: Thursday, Dec. 8

Former supervillain “Madame Rouge” aka Laura de Mille (Michelle Gomez) joins “Robotman” aka Cliff Steele (Brendan Fraser), “Negative Man” aka Larry Trainor (Matt Bomer), “Elasti-Woman” aka Rita Farr (April Bowlby), “Crazy Jane” (Diane Guerrero), “Cyborg” aka Victor Stone (Joivan Wade) for the new season in which the beloved DC superhero team unexpectedly travels to the future.

-- The Witcher: Blood Origin: Limited Series (2022) (Netflix)

#1 on Facebook, #2 on Twitter, #4 on YouTube (tied with His Dark Materials)

Premieres: Sunday, December 25

Netflix offers a Christmas treat with the limited series prequel to its hit series The Witcher. Only four episodes, the prequel is a snack-size binge led by Michelle Yeoh (who will surely be one of this year’s Oscar contenders with her performance in Everything Everywhere All at Once). While you’re waiting for its debut, be sure to catch The Witcher‘s animated film prequel Nightmare of the Wolf, which has a 100% Tomatometer score on 27 reviews and will lead you deeper into Witcher lore.

-- Sonic Prime: Season 1 (2022) (Netflix)

#1 on YouTube, #2 on Instagram

Premieres: Thursday, December 15

The animated offering’s target audience skews younger than our usual “most anticipated” contender. Check out that trailer. In this Netflix series, Sonic the Hedgehog has to piece together his prime reality. Yep, it’s another multiverse story — but for kids!

-- 1923: Season 1 (2022) (Paramount+)

#1 on Facebook and Twitter, #2 on Instagram and YouTube

Premieres: Sunday, December 18

Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren lead the cast of the latest Dutton Family origin story as ranchers Jacob and Cara during a time when pandemics, drought, the end of Prohibition, and the Great Depression all plague the mountain West. The eight-episode limited series follows the first Yellowstone prequel 1883, which starred Tim McGraw, Faith Hill, and Sam Elliott, is Certified Fresh with a 89% Tomatometer score, and is a worthy binge.

