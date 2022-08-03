The 5 Most Anticipated TV & Streaming Shows of August 2022

It’s August, and back-to-school time is nigh. How are you going to spend your precious viewing hours now? Here are the five titles Rotten Tomatoes fans on social media said they’re most looking forward to in the month.

- - House of the Dragon: Season 1 (2022) (HBO)

#1 on Instagram and Twitter, #2 on Facebook

Premieres: Sunday, August 21



As the prequel to one of the most popular TV series of all times, it comes as no surprise that House of the Dragon would pique viewers’ interest. The new series stars former Doctor Who star Matt Smith, Paddy Considine (The Bourne Ultimatum), Emma D’Arcy (Truth Seekers), Olivia Cooke (Ready Player One), and Rhys Ifans (The Amazing Spider-Man). Game of Thrones ended its run with an 89% average score for the series, and users seem energized by the promise of 17 dragons (compared to Game of Thrones’ three) planned for the prequel.

- - The Sandman: Season 1 (2022) (Netflix)

#1 on Facebook, #2 on Instagram and Twitter

Premieres: Friday, August 5



The adaptation of author Neil Gaiman’s The Sandman graphic novel series has been a long time coming, which would explain his worldwide fans’ eagerness to see this Netflix series. Dream (Tom Sturridge) — also known as Lord Morpheus or the King of Dreams — must rebuild his realm and recapture errant nightmares after his incarceration for a century. The series also stars Gwendoline Christie as Lucifer Morningstar, Jenna Coleman as Johanna Constantine, Charles Dance as Sir. Roderick Burgess, Boyd Holbrook as The Corinthian, David Thewlis as Dr. John Dee, Patton Oswalt as the voice of Matthew the Raven, and Mark Hamill as the voice of Mervyn Pumpkinhead.

- - She-Hulk: Attorney at Law: Season 1 (2022) (Disney+)

#3 on Facebook and Twitter, #5 on Instagram

Premieres: Wednesday, August 17



Bruce Banner’s cousin Jennifer Walters is a mild-mannered attorney until she accidentally gets a dose of Bruce’s blood. Orphan Black’s Tatiana Maslany is the titular She-Hulk, and Mark Ruffalo revisits his Avenger character — specifically “Smart Hulk” — to help guide Jennifer through her transition to superhero. Marvel shows have traditionally performed well with Rotten Tomatoes users, so no surprises that our social following is excited about this series with two fan-favorite actors.

- - Locke & Key: Season 3 (2022) (Netflix)

#3 on Instagram, #5 on Facebook and Twitter

Premieres: Wednesday, August 10



Season 3 of fantasy-horror comic book adaptation Locke & Key finds Nina (Darby Stanchfield) fully aware of magic, thanks to her son Bode’s (Jackson Robert Scott) actions at the end of season 2. Her eldest son Tyler (Connor Jessup), on the other hand, now has no knowledge of magic because he’s reached his 18th birthday. Kinsey (Emilia Jones), meanwhile, still has a Dodge (Laysla De Oliveira) problem — most often in the form of Gabe (Griffin Gluck). The series has a 74% average Tomatometer score ahead of its season 3 premiere, though neither of its first two seasons is Certified Fresh.

- - See: Season 3 (2022) (Apple TV+)

#4 on Facebook and Twitter

Premieres: Friday, August 26



This Jason Momoa–starring fantasy series — set in a far-future world populated primarily by humans without sight and in which people able to see are hunted as witches — had a hard first season with only a 44% Tomatometer score on 52 critic reviews, but its Audience Score stands at 84% on over 1,300 user ratings, which might explain its appearance in this list. Season 2 had a better time with an 83% score, but only on six reviews, and has an 87% Audience Score on 183 ratings.

