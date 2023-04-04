The 5 Most Anticipated TV & Streaming Shows of April 2023

TV and streaming in April sees some new and returning genre favorites stirring up buzz among viewers. HBO’s hitman comedy Barry, starring Bill Hader, easily takes the top spot in our list of the most anticipated show of the month as voted by Rotten Tomatoes’ social media followers, while espionage action series Citadel, starring Richard Madden and Priyanka Chopra Jonas, lines up in the No. 2 spot.

Read on to find out what other shows made our most anticipated list for this month.

- - Barry: Season 4 (2023) (HBO)

#1 on Instagram and YouTube, #2 on Facebook and Twitter

Premieres: Sunday, April 16

The fourth and final season of HBO dark comedy Barry won over our social media followers this month and took the most anticipated TV and streaming top spot. In the new season, Bill Hader’s titular hitman finds himself in prison, while his former acting teacher Cousineau (Henry Winkler) is hailed as a hero. “I’m a good person,” Barry says in the trailer. Cast regulars returning for the new season also include Stephen Root as Monroe Fuches, Sarah Goldberg as Sally, Anthony Carrigan as Noho Hank, and Robert Wisdom as Jim Moss.

How to Watch: on cable on HBO or streaming by subscription on HBO Max

- - Citadel: Season 1 (2023) (Prime Video)

#1 on Twitter, #2 on Instagram, and #3 on Facebook and (tied with Beef) on YouTube

Premieres: Friday, April 28

Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Richard Madden lead the cast of the kick-off of a global multi-series project. The duo are Nadia Sinh and Mason Kane, elite spys who’ve had their memories wiped and must battle unknown foes as they fight to reestablish cognitive and real-world links to their former lives. Stanley Tucci and Lesley Manville also star in the series executive produced by executive produced by the Russo Brothers’ AGBO and showrunner David Weil.

How to Watch: by subscription on Prime Video

- - Sweet Tooth: Season 2 (2023) (Netflix)

#1 on Facebook, #2 on YouTube, #4 on Twitter, and #5 on Instagram

Premieres: Thursday, April 27

Animal-human hybrid Gus (Christian Convery) and his formerly-reluctant minder Jepperd (Nonso Anozie) are separated at the end of season 1. Season 2 finds Gus held prisoner with other child hybrids by General Abbot (Neil Sandilands). The fantasy series based on a DC comic book also stars Adeel Akhtar as Dr. Singh, Stefania LaVie Owen as Bear, Dania Ramirez as Aimee Eden, Aliza Vellani as Rani Singh, Naledi Murray as Wendy, Neil Sandilands as General Abbot, Marlon Williams as Johnny Abbot, Christopher Sean Cooper Jr. as Teddy Turtle and Yonas Kibreab as Finn Fox; with James Brolin as the voice of the narrator.

How to Watch: by subscription on Netflix

100% Beef: Season 1 (2023) (Netflix)

#3 on YouTube (tied with Citadel), #4 on Facebook and Instagram, and #5 on Twitter

Premieres: Thursday, April 6

Lives collide when a road rage incident puts Steven Yeun’s blue-collar Danny and Ali Wong’s upscale Amy in each others’ crosshairs. From creator and showrunner Lee Sung Jin, the series alsos stars Joseph Lee (George), Young Mazino (Paul), David Choe (Isaac), and Patti Yasutake (Fumi).

How to Watch: by subscription on Netflix

- - Love & Death: Limited Series (2023) (HBO Max)

#3 on Instagram and Twitter and #5 on Facebook and YouTube

Premieres: Thursday, April 27

Based on a true story, the limited series stars Elizabeth Olsen as Candy Montgomery, a churchgoing mom whose small-town Texas life implodes when somebody picks up an axe over an extramarital affair. Patrick Fugit costars as Pat Montgomery, and Lily Rabe and Jesse Plemons are Betty and Allan Gore. The series is written by David E. Kelley and directed by Lesli Linka Glatter.

How to Watch: by subscription on HBO Max

