Brendan Hunt, Brett Goldstein, and Nick Mohammed sit down with RT correspondent Jacqueline Coley to talk about the much-anticipated new season of Ted Lasso. They reveal details about season 3 and talk about Ted and Nate’s explosive fight and Roy’s constant swearing. Plus, find out more about how season 2’s “Beard After Hours” episode came together.

93% Ted Lasso: Season 3 (2023) premieres on Wednesday, March 15 on Apple TV+.

On an Apple device? Follow Rotten Tomatoes on Apple News.