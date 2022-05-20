Summer 2022 TV & Streaming Preview

(Photo by Apple TV+, Prime Video, Disney+, Paramount+)

Summer doesn’t officially start until June 21, of course, but the streaming giants are getting a jump on it with Memorial Day weekend’s epic offerings of Disney+ limited series Obi-Wan Kenobi and season 4 of Netflix horror phenomenon Stranger Things — two can’t-miss series that will continue their journeys into summer.

Drama is high with Peaky Blinders’ final season, part 2 of Better Call Saul’s sixth and last season, and limited series The Terminal List and Black Bird dropping, while comedies like Only Murders in the Building and What We Do in the Shadows will lighten the mood. Superheroes dot these hot summer months, including the premiere of Marvel’s She-Hulk and the third seasons of The Boys and Umbrella Academy.

Sci-fi — welcome back, Westworld! — teen dramedies, horror, and second Star Wars series of the season Andor fill out the schedule. Finally, the end of the season holds the premieres of two highly-anticipated prequels: HBO’s Game of Thrones spin-off House of the Dragon and Prime Video’s sprawling epic The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power.

With those gems and the others we note below in our list of 40 new and returning shows we can’t wait to see, it looks like summer 2022 might best be enjoyed at home.

Obi-Wan Kenobi: Limited Series (2022) Where to watch: Disney+

Release date: Friday, May 27 Ten years after the dramatic events of Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith, Jedi Master Obi-Wan Kenobi (Ewan McGregor) contends with the consequences of his greatest defeat — the downfall and corruption of his apprentice, Anakin Skywalker (Hayden Christensen), who turned to the dark side as evil Sith Lord Darth Vader. The cast also includes Moses Ingram, Joel Edgerton, Bonnie Piesse, Kumail Nanjiani, Indira Varma, Rupert Friend, O’Shea Jackson Jr., Sung Kang, Simone Kessell, and Benny Safdie.

Read Also: Everything We Know About Star Wars Series Obi-Wan Kenobi

Stranger Things: Season 4 (2022) Where to watch: Netflix

Release date: Friday, May 27 It’s been six months since the Battle of Starcourt, which brought terror and destruction to Hawkins. Struggling with the aftermath, our group of friends are separated for the first time – and navigating the complexities of high school hasn’t made things any easier. In this most vulnerable time, a new and horrifying supernatural threat surfaces, presenting a gruesome mystery that, if solved, might finally put an end to the horrors of the Upside Down. The season returns for part 2 on Friday, July 1. Stars Millie Bobby Brown, Finn Wolfhard, Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb McLaughlin, Noah Schnapp, Sadie Sink, Natalia Dyer, Charlie Heaton, Joe Keery, Maya Hawke, Winona Ryder, and David Harbour return for season 4.

Pistol: Limited Series (2022) Where to watch: Hulu

Release date: Tuesday, May 31 Based on Sex Pistols founding member and guitarist Steve Jones’ memoir Lonely Boy: Tales from a Sex Pistol, the limited series is the story of a band of spotty, noisy, working-class kids with “no future” who shook the boring, corrupt Establishment to its core, threatened to bring down the government and changed music and culture forever. The The series stars Toby Wallace as Steve Jones, Anson Boon as John Lydon, Christian Lees as Glen Matlock, Louis Partridge as Sid Vicious, Jacob Slater as Paul Cook, Sydney Chandler as Chrissie Hynde, Talulah Riley as Vivienne Westwood, Maisie Williams as punk icon Jordan, Emma Appleton as Nancy Spungen, and Thomas Brodie-Sangster as Malcolm McLaren.

The Orville: New Horizons (2022) Where to watch: Hulu

Release date: Thursday, June 2 Seth MacFarlane’s epic space adventure series The Orville returns exclusively as a Hulu original series. Set 400 years in the future, The Orville: New Horizons finds the crew of the U.S.S. Orville continuing their mission of exploration as they navigate both the mysteries of the universe and the complexities of their own interpersonal relationships. The series stars Seth MacFarlane, Adrianne Palicki, Penny Johnson Jerald, Scott Grimes, Peter Macon, J. Lee, Mark Jackson, Chad L. Coleman, Jessica Szohr, and Anne Winters.



This Is Going to Hurt: Limited Series (2022) 94% Where to watch: AMC+

Release date: Thursday, June 2 Based on Adam Kay’s award-winning international memoir of the same name, This Is Going To Hurt pulls no punches in its depiction of the laugh-out-loud highs and gut-wrenching lows of life on a gynecology and obstetrics ward. The series follows Adam (Ben Whishaw), a doctor who is finding his way through the ranks of hospital hierarchy; junior enough to suffer the crippling hours, but senior enough to face a constant barrage of terrifying responsibilities. Adam is clinging to his personal life as he is increasingly overwhelmed by stresses at work: the 97-hour weeks, the life-and-death decisions, and all-the-while knowing the hospital parking meter is earning more than him.

The Boys: Season 3 (2022) Where to watch: Prime Video

Release date: Friday, June 3 It’s been a year of calm. Homelander (Antony Starr) is subdued. Butcher (Karl Urban) works for the government, supervised by Hughie (Jack Quaid) of all people. But both men itch to turn this peace and quiet into blood and bone. So when The Boys learn of a mysterious Anti-Supe weapon, it sends them crashing into the Seven, starting a war, and chasing the legend of the first Superhero: Soldier Boy (Jensen Ackles). Season 3’s cast also includes Erin Moriarty, Dominique McElligott, Jessie T. Usher, Laz Alonso, Chace Crawford, Tomer Capone, Karen Fukuhara, Nathan Mitchell, Colby Minifie, and Claudia Doumit.

P-Valley: Season 2 (2022) Where to watch: Starz

Release date: Friday, June 3 When darkness descends upon Chucalissa, “errybody and they mama” must fight tooth and talon to survive. While some take flight to perilous new heights, others dig in their stilettos and stand their ground no matter the cost. Back at The Pynk, Autumn (Elarica Johnson) and Uncle Clifford (Nicco Annan) grapple for the throne as new blood shakes up the locker room. Returning cast also include Brandee Evans, Shannon Thornton, J. Alphonse Nicholson, Parker Sawyers, Harriett D. Foy, Dan J. Johnson, Morocco Omari, Dominic DeVore, Tyler Lepley, Jordan M. Cox, and Skyler Joy. John Clarence Stewart, newcomer Miracle Watts, Shamika Cotton, Gail Bean, and Psalms Salazar also join the cast this season.

Physical: Season 2 (2022) Where to watch: Apple TV+

Release date: Friday, June 3 Season 2 finds Sheila Rubin (Rose Byrne) having successfully launched her first fitness video only to encounter some new and bigger obstacles on her path. She is torn between loyalty to her husband (Rory Scovel) and the values he represents, and a dangerous attraction to someone else. And since she’s no longer the only game in town, she finds herself having to outrun some fierce new competitors on the road to building a full-fledged fitness empire. The series also stars Dierdre Friel, Della Saba, Lou Taylor Pucci, and Paul Sparks. Murray Bartlett (The White Lotus) joins the cast as Vincent ‘Vinnie’ Green, a charismatic fitness instructor, weight-loss guru, and pioneer of the late-night infomercial.

Irma Vep: Limited Series (2022) Where to watch: HBO

Release date: Monday, June 6 Mira (Alicia Vikander) is an American movie star disillusioned by her career and a recent breakup, who comes to France to star as “Irma Vep” in a remake of the French silent film classic Les Vampires. Set against the backdrop of a lurid crime thriller, Mira struggles as the distinctions between herself and the character she plays begin to blur and merge. The limited series is created, written, and directed by Olivier Assayas based on his 1996 film.

Ms. Marvel: Season 1 (2022) Where to watch: Disney+

Release date: Wednesday, June 8 Kamala Khan (Iman Vellani) is a Muslim American teenager growing up in Jersey City. An avid gamer and a voracious fan-fiction scribe, Kamala is a superhero megafan with an oversized imagination — particularly when it comes to Captain Marvel. Yet Kamala feels like she doesn’t fit in at school and sometimes even at home — that is, until she gets superpowers like the heroes she’s always looked up to. The series also stars Aramis Knight, Saagar Shaikh, Rish Shah, Zenobia Shroff, Mohan Kapur, Matt Lintz, Yasmeen Fletcher, Laith Nakli, Azhar Usman, Travina Springer, and Nimra Bucha.

Queer as Folk: Season 1 (2022) Where to watch: Peacock

Release date: Thursday, June 9 A reimagining of the groundbreaking British series created by Russell T. Davies, the series explores a diverse group of friends in New Orleans whose lives are transformed in the aftermath of a tragedy. Devin Way (he/him) plays Brodie (he/him), a charming and sometimes chaotic commitment-phobe who finds a reason to stay in New Orleans after tragedy rocks his community. Fin Argus (they/them) plays Mingus (he/him/they/them), a cocky high schooler whose confidence belies their lack of real world experience. Jesse James Keitel (she/her) plays Ruthie (she/her), a trans, semi-reformed party girl who is struggling to grow up. CG (they/them) plays Shar (they/them), a non-binary professor navigating the rocky transition from punk to parenthood. Johnny Sibilly (he/him) plays Noah (he/him), a successful lawyer who is not as put together as he seems. Ryan O’Connell (he/him), who serves as writer and co-executive producer on the series, plays Julian (he/him), a pop culture nerd with cerebral palsy who is more than ready for some independence.

For All Mankind: Season 3 (2022) Where to watch: Apple TV+

Release date: Friday, June 10 In season 3, the Red Planet becomes the new frontier in the Space Race not only for the U.S. and the Soviet Union, but also an unexpected new entrant with a lot to prove and even more at stake. Our characters find themselves going head-to-head as their ambitions for Mars come into conflict and their loyalties are tested, creating a pressure cooker that builds to a climactic conclusion. The ensemble cast returning for season 3 includes Joel Kinnaman, Shantel VanSanten, Jodi Balfour, Sonya Walger, Krys Marshall, Cynthy Wu, Casey Johnson, Coral Peña, and Wrenn Schmidt, along with new series regular Edi Gathegi who will play “Dev Ayesa,” a charismatic visionary with his sights set on the stars.

Peaky Blinders: Season 6 (2022) 100% Where to watch: Netflix

Release date: Friday, June 10 The year 1933 brings both opportunities and dangers to the Peaky Blinders. Beset by demons old and new, Tommy Shelby (Cillian Murphy) conceives a radical strategy to deal with a world on the road to hell. The series also stars Natasha O’Keeffe, Paul Anderson, Sophie Rundle, Finn Cole, Aimee-Ffion Edwards, Sam Claflin, Anya Taylor-Joy, and Tom Hardy.

Evil: Season 3 (2022) Where to watch: Paramount+

Release date: Sunday, June 12 Season 3 begins moments after the end of season 2: when a newly ordained David (Mike Colter) and Kristen (Katja Herbers) kiss. The two now not only have to navigate this fraught new reality, but contend with David’s involvement with “the entity,” an espionage unit within the Catholic church. Meanwhile, Ben finds his brain breaking from their unsolved cases and turns to his sister for help. The series also stars Aasif Mandvi, Michael Emerson, Christine Lahti, Kurt Fuller, and Andrea Martin.

Dark Winds: Season 1 (2022) Where to watch: AMC and AMC+

Release date: Sunday, June 12 Set in 1971 on a remote outpost of the Navajo Nation near Monument Valley, Dark Winds follows Lieutenant Joe Leaphorn (Zahn McClarnon) of the Tribal Police as he is besieged by a series of seemingly unrelated crimes. The closer he digs to the truth, the more he exposes the wounds of his past. He is joined on this journey by his new deputy, Jim Chee (Kiowa Gordon). Chee, too, has old scores to settle from his youth on the reservation. Together, the two men battle the forces of evil, each other and their own personal demons on the path to salvation. The series also stars Noah Emmerich as FBI Special Agent Whitover, Deanna Allison as Joe’s wife Emma Leaphorn, and features Rainn Wilson as Devoted Dan, a full-of-faith car salesman.

Becoming Elizabeth: Season 1 (2022) Where to watch: Starz

Release date: Sunday, June 12 Long before she ascended the throne, young Elizabeth Tudor (Alicia von Rittberg), was an orphaned teenager who became embroiled in the political and sexual politics of the English court. The death of King Henry VIII sees his nine-year-old son Edward (Oliver Zetterström), take the throne and sets into motion a dangerous scramble for power when Elizabeth, Edward, and their sister Mary (Romola Garai) find themselves pawns in a game between the great families of England and the powers of Europe who vie for control of the country. The series also stars Jessica Raine as King Henry’s widow, Catherine Parr; Tom Cullen as Thomas Seymour, the new King’s uncle, who quickly marries the widowed Catherine but soon takes an interest in the teenage Elizabeth; and John Heffernan as the Duke of Somerset, who claims the position of Lord Protector for himself when the old King dies.

Love, Victor: Season 3 (2022) Where to watch: Hulu

Release date: Wednesday, June 15 This season finds Victor (Michael Cimino) going on a journey of self-discovery – not only deciding who he wants to be with but, more broadly, who he wants to be. With their post-high school plans looming, Victor and his friends are faced with a new set of problems they must work through to make the best choices for their futures. The series also stars Rachel Hilson, Anthony Turpel, Bebe Wood, Mason Gooding, George Sear, Isabella Ferreira, Mateo Fernandez, James Martinez, Ana Ortiz, Anthony Keyvan, and Ava Capri.



The Old Man: Season 1 (2022) Where to watch: FX

Release date: Thursday, June 16 Based on the bestselling novel of the same name by Thomas Perry, The Old Man centers on Dan Chase (Jeff Bridges) who absconded from the CIA decades ago and has been living off the grid since. When an assassin arrives and tries to take Chase out, the old operative learns that to ensure his future he now must reconcile his past. John Lithgow and Amy Brenneman also star.

(Photo by Ron Batzdorff/Peacock)

Rutherford Falls: Season 2 (2022) Where to watch: Peacock

Release date: Thursday, June 16 In season 2, life-long best buds Nathan Rutherford (Ed Helms) and Reagan Wells (Jana Schmieding) help each other tackle work, romance, and major changes to their small town and the Native American reservation it borders, initiated by Tribal Casino C.E.O. Terry Thomas (Michael Greyeyes).

The Summer I Turned Pretty: Season 1 (2022) Where to watch: Prime Video

Release date: Friday, June 17 The multigenerational drama, based on the book by series co-showrunner Jenny Han, focuses on a love triangle between one girl and two brothers, the ever-evolving relationship between mothers and their children, and the enduring power of strong female friendship. It is a coming-of-age story about first love, first heartbreak, and the magic of that one perfect summer. The series stars Lola Tung, Jackie Chung, Rachel Blanchard, Christopher Briney, Gavin Casalegno, Sean Kaufman, Alfredo Narciso, and Minnie Mills, with Colin Ferguson and Tom Everett Scott.

The Umbrella Academy: Season 3 (2022) Where to watch: Netflix

Release date: Wednesday, June 22 After putting a stop to 1963’s doomsday, the Umbrella Academy return home to the present, convinced they prevented the initial apocalypse and fixed this godforsaken timeline once and for all. But after a brief moment of celebration, they realize things aren’t exactly (okay, not at all) how they left them. Enter the Sparrow Academy. Smart, stylish, and about as warm as a sea of icebergs, the Sparrows immediately clash with the Umbrellas in a violent face-off that turns out to be the least of everyone’s concerns. The series’ cast includes Elliot Page, Tom Hopper, David Castañeda, Emmy Raver-Lampman, Robert Sheehan, Aidan Gallagher, Justin H. Min, Colm Feore, Ritu Arya, Justin Cornwell, Britne Oldford, Jake Epstein, Genesis Rodriguez, Cazzie David, and Javon ‘Wanna’ Walton.

(Photo by FX)

The Bear: Season 1 (2022) Where to watch: Hulu

Release date: Thursday, June 23 The Bear follows Carmen “Carmy” Berzatto (Jeremy Allen White), a young chef from the fine dining world, who comes home to Chicago to run his family sandwich shop – The Original Beef of Chicagoland – after a heartbreaking death in his family. A world away from what he’s used to, Carmy must balance the soul-crushing realities of small business ownership, his strong-willed and recalcitrant kitchen staff and his strained familial relationships, all while grappling with the impact of his brother’s suicide. The Bear is about food, family, the insanity of the grind, the beauty of Sense of Urgency and the steep slippery downsides. As Carmy fights to transform both The Original Beef of Chicagoland and himself, he works alongside a rough-around-the-edges kitchen crew that ultimately reveal themselves as his chosen family. The half-hour comedy also stars Ebon Moss-Bachrach, Ayo Edebiri, Abby Elliott, Lionel Boyce and Liza Colón-Zayas, with Edwin Lee Gibson and Matty Matheson in recurring roles.

Money Heist: Korea - Joint Economic Area: Season 1 (2022) Where to watch: Netflix

Release date: Friday, June 24 Reborn in Korea, this remake of La Casa de Papel is set in a fictional Joint Economic Area, in a world where the Korean Peninsula faces reunification. The cast takes on the characters from the original series: Professor (Yoo Ji-tae), Berlin (Park Hae-soo), Tokyo (Jun Jong-seo), Moscow (Lee Won-jong), Denver (Kim Ji-hun), Nairobi (Jang Yoon-ju), Rio (Lee Hyun-woo), Helsinki (Kim Ji-hoon), and Oslo (Lee Kyu-ho).

(Photo by Colleen Hayes/Apple TV+)

Loot: Season 1 (2022)

Where to watch: Apple TV+

Release date: Friday, June 24

Billionaire Molly Novak (Maya Rudolph) has a dream life, complete with private jets, a sprawling mansion, and a gigayacht — anything her heart desires. But when her husband of 20 years betrays her, she spirals publicly, becoming fuel for tabloid fodder. She’s reaching rock bottom when she learns, to her surprise, that she has a charity foundation run by the no-nonsense Sofia Salinas (Michaela Jaé Rodriguez), who pleads with Molly to stop generating bad press. With her devoted assistant Nicholas (Kim Booster) by her side, and with the help of Sofia and team — including mild-mannered accountant Arthur (Nat Faxon) and her optimistic, pop-culture-loving cousin Howard (Ron Funches) — Molly embarks on a journey of self-discovery. Giving back to others might be what she needs to get back to herself.

Westworld: Season 4 (2022) Where to watch: HBO

Release date: Sunday, June 26 A dark odyssey about the fate of sentient life on earth, the series’ returning cast includes Evan Rachel Wood, Thandiwe Newton, Ed Harris, Jeffrey Wright, Tessa Thompson, Luke Hemsworth, Aaron Paul, and Angela Sarafyan. Oscar-winner Ariana DeBose (West Side Story) joins the cast as a recurring guest star for season 4.

Only Murders in the Building: Season 2 (2022) Where to watch: Hulu

Release date: Tuesday, June 28 Following the shocking death of Arconia Board President Bunny Folger, Charles (Steve Martin), Oliver (Martin Short), and Mabel (Selena Gomez) race to unmask her killer. However, three (unfortunate) complications ensue: the trio is publicly implicated in Bunny’s homicide, they are now the subjects of a competing podcast, and they have to deal with a bunch of New York neighbors who all think they committed murder.

The Terminal List: Season 1 (2022) Where to watch: Prime Video

Release date: Friday, July 1 Based on the best-selling novel by Jack Carr, The Terminal List follows James Reece (Chris Pratt) after his entire platoon of Navy SEALs is ambushed during a high-stakes covert mission. Reece returns home to his family with conflicting memories of the event and questions about his culpability. However, as new evidence comes to light, Reece discovers dark forces working against him, endangering not only his life, but the lives of those he loves. In addition to Pratt, the series stars Constance Wu, Taylor Kitsch, Jeanne Tripplehorn, Riley Keough, Arlo Mertz, Jai Courtney, JD Pardo, Patrick Schwarzenegger, LaMonica Garrett, Stephen Bishop, Sean Gunn, Tyner Rushing, Jared Shaw, Christina Vidal, Nick Chinlund, Matthew Rauch, Warren Kole, and Alexis Louder

Moonhaven Where to watch: AMC+

Release date: Thursday, July 7 The series centers on Bella Sway (Emma McDonald), a lunar cargo pilot and smuggler 100 years in the future who finds herself accused of a crime and marooned on Moonhaven, a utopian community set on a 500 square mile Garden of Eden built on the Moon to find solutions to the problems that will soon end civilization on Mother Earth. A skeptic in Paradise, Bella is sucked into a conspiracy to gain control of the artificial intelligence responsible for Moonhaven’s miracles and teams with a local detective to stop the forces that want to destroy Earth’s last hope before they are destroyed themselves. The series also stars Dominic Monaghan, Amara Karan, Ayelet Zurer, Joe Manganiello, Kadeem Hardison, and Yazzmin Newell.

(Photo by Apple TV+)

Black Bird: Season 1 (2022) Where to watch: Apple TV+

Release date: Friday, July 8 When high school football hero, decorated policeman’s son and convicted drug dealer Jimmy Keene (Taron Egerton) is sentenced to 10 years in a minimum security prison, he is given the choice of a lifetime — enter a maximum-security prison for the criminally insane and befriend suspected serial killer Larry Hall (Paul Walter Hauser), or stay where he is and serve his full sentence with no possibility of parole. Keene quickly realizes his only way out is to elicit a confession and find out where the bodies of several young girls are buried before Hall’s appeal goes through. But is this suspected killer telling the truth? Or is it just another tale from a serial liar?

Better Call Saul: Season 6 (2022) 100% Where to watch: AMC and AMC+

Release date: Monday, July 11 Better Call Saul’s final season concludes the complicated journey and transformation of its compromised hero, Jimmy McGill (Bob Odenkirk), into criminal lawyer Saul Goodman. From the cartel to the courthouse, from Albuquerque to Omaha, season six tracks Jimmy, Saul and Gene as well as Jimmy’s complex relationship with Kim (Rhea Seehorn), who is in the midst of her own existential crisis. Meanwhile, Mike (Jonathan Banks), Gus (Giancarlo Esposito), Nacho (Michael Mando) and Lalo (Tony Dalton) are locked into a game of cat and mouse with mortal stakes. The series returns in July for part 2 of its final season.

(Photo by FX)

What We Do in the Shadows: Season 4 (2022) Where to watch: FX

Release date: Tuesday, July 12 This season, the vampires return to Staten Island to find their mansion on the verge of total structural collapse — and with no money to repair it. While Nandor’s (Kayvan Novak) eternal search for love finally yields results, Nadja (Natasia Demetriou) finally realizes her dream of opening the hottest vampire nightclub in the Tri-State Area. Laszlo (Matt Berry) struggles with the question of nature versus nurture as he tries raising Baby Colin to be anything other than an energy vampire. And even Guillermo (Harvey Guillen) finds himself on a powerful emotional track that touches on his love for his family, and for others.

Resident Evil: Season 1 (2022) Where to watch: Netflix

Release date: Thursday, July 14 Year 2036 – 14 years after Joy caused so much pain, Jade Wesker fights for survival in a world overrun by the blood-thirsty infected and mind-shattering creatures. In this absolute carnage, Jade is haunted by her past in New Raccoon City, by her father’s chilling connections to the sinister Umbrella Corporation but mostly by what happened to her sister, Billie. The series’ cast includes Lance Reddick, Ella Balinska, Tamara Smart, Siena Agudong , Adeline Rudolph, Paola Nuñez, Ahad Raza Mir, Connor Gossatti, and Turlough Convery.

(Photo by Shane Brown/FX)

Reservation Dogs: Season 2 (2022) Where to watch: Hulu

Release date: Wednesday, August 3 From co-creators and executive producers Sterlin Harjo and Taika Waititi, Reservation Dogs is a half-hour comedy that follows the exploits of Elora Danan (Devery Jacobs), Bear Smallhill (D’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai), Willie Jack (Paulina Alexis), and Cheese (Lane Factor), four Indigenous teenagers in rural Oklahoma. After a promising start to their criminal endeavors, including the legendary heist of a Flaming Flamers chips truck, swiping some old lady’s weed edibles and some low-grade grand theft auto, the plan went bust. The gang disbanded, with everyone trying to forge their own paths. Elora ghosted Bear and took off for California with the Rez Dogs’ mortal enemy, Jackie (Elva Guerra), the leader of a rival gang. Abandoned by his closest friend, Bear seeks a male parental figure to teach him how to “be a man” — but his choice of uncles to emulate leaves a lot to be desired. Meanwhile, Willie Jack thinks everything in their town is falling apart because of the curse she cast on Jackie, and she’s determined to put that genie back in the bottle. Cheese who, like Willie Jack, decided that Cali wasn’t for him, reunites with his grandmother who isn’t his grandmother.

(Photo by Lara Solanki/Netflix)

Never Have I Ever: Season 3 (2022) Where to watch: Netflix

Release date: Friday, August 12 In season 3 of the coming-of-age comedy, Indian American teenager Devi (Maitreyi Ramakrishnan) continues to deal with the everyday pressures of high school and drama at home, while also navigating new romantic relationships. The series is created by executive producer Mindy Kaling, with Lang Fisher serving as co-creator, executive producer, showrunner and writer.

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law: Season 1 (2022) Where to watch: Disney+

Release date: Wednesday, August 17 The series follows Jennifer Walters (Tatiana Maslany) as she navigates the complicated life of a single, 30-something attorney who also happens to be a green 6-foot-7-inch superpowered hulk. The nine-episode series welcomes a host of MCU vets, including Mark Ruffalo as Smart Hulk, Tim Roth as Emil Blonsky/the Abomination, and Benedict Wong as Wong. The cast also includes Ginger Gonzaga, Josh Segarra, Jameela Jamil, Jon Bass and Renée Elise Goldsberry. Executive producers are Kevin Feige, Louis D’Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Brad Winderbaum, Kat Coiro and Jessica Gao.

House of the Dragon Where to watch: HBO

Release date: Sunday, August 21 Based on George R.R. Martin’s Fire & Blood, the series, set 200 years before the events of Game of Thrones, tells the story of House Targaryen. The series stars Paddy Considine, Matt Smith, Olivia Cooke, Emma D’Arcy, Steve Toussaint, Eve Best, Sonoya Mizuno, Fabien Frankel, and Rhys Ifans.

Read Also: Everything We Know About Game of Thrones Prequel House of the Dragon

The Patient: Limited Series (2022) Where to watch: Hulu

Release date: Tuesday, August 30 A psychological thriller from Joel Fields and Joe Weisberg (The Americans), the series follows a therapist, Alan Strauss (Steve Carell), who’s held prisoner by a patient, Sam Fortner (Domhnall Gleeson), who reveals himself to be a serial killer. Sam has an unusual therapeutic demand for Alan: curb his homicidal urges. Over the course of his imprisonment, Alan uncovers not only how deep Sam’s compulsion runs but also how much work he has to do to repair the rift in his own family. With time running out, Alan fights desperately to stop Sam before Alan becomes complicit in Sam’s murders or worse – becomes a target himself.

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power: Season 1 (2022) Where to watch: Prime Video

Release date: Friday, September 2 The series brings to screens for the very first time the heroic legends of the fabled Second Age of Middle-earth’s history. This epic drama is set thousands of years before the events of J.R.R. Tolkien’s The Hobbit and The Lord of the Rings, and will take viewers back to an era in which great powers were forged, kingdoms rose to glory and fell to ruin, unlikely heroes were tested, hope hung by the finest of threads, and the greatest villain that ever flowed from Tolkien’s pen threatened to cover all the world in darkness. Beginning in a time of relative peace, the series follows an ensemble cast of characters, both familiar and new, as they confront the long-feared re-emergence of evil to Middle-earth. From the darkest depths of the Misty Mountains, to the majestic forests of the elf-capital of Lindon, to the breathtaking island kingdom of Númenor, to the furthest reaches of the map, these kingdoms and characters will carve out legacies that live on long after they are gone.

Read Also: Everything We Know About Amazon’s Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power

Cobra Kai 93% Where to watch: Netflix

Release date: Friday, September 9 Following the shocking results of the All Valley Tournament, season 5 finds Terry Silver (Thomas Ian Griffith) expanding the Cobra Kai empire and trying to make his “No Mercy” style of karate the only game in town. With Kreese (Martin Kove) behind bars and Johnny Lawrence (William Zabka) setting karate aside to focus on repairing the damage he’s caused, Daniel LaRusso (Daniel LaRusso) must call on an old friend for help.

Andor: Season 1 (2022)

Where to watch: Disney+

Release date: To be announced

The prequel to 2016 film Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, the series follows the early adventures of Rebel spy Cassian Andor (Diego Luna).

On an Apple device? Follow Rotten Tomatoes on Apple News.