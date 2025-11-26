Stellan Skarsgård on Sentimental Value and Why He's Done with Dune

“Brilliant, Powerful, the performance of his career.” These are just a few things critics are saying about Stellan Skarsgård’s performance in Sentimental Value. The drama currently holds a 96% on the Tomatometer and a 97% on the Popcornmeter, and critics say Skarsgård “soars” in his role as Gustav, a once-renowned director who reunites with his estranged daughters.

The actor stopped by Rotten Tomatoes for an episode of the Awards Tour Podcast to talk to host Jaqueline Coley about the movie and being a “Nepo Daddy.” He also shares his thoughts on Andor and returning to the Dune franchise. Check out the full interview above, and reserve your tickets on Fandango today.

Jaqueline Coley for Rotten Tomatoes: Talk about this year, for you, and how satisfying it’s been to have these two [projects]. Andor is something that you’ve worked several years, but then I think with Sentimental Value, this is a film that’s really precious to you.

Stellan Skarsgård: I mean, I really like Andor, too, because it’s such wonderful writing and it was sort of a profound production. It expanded the Star Wars universe in a way. But of course, [with] Sentimental Value, this is one of the best roles I’ve ever had. And it was written specifically for me, tailor-made. So it’s like wearing a very comfortable suit.”

Sentimental Value is now playing in theaters.

