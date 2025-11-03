Exclusive: Watch The Mighty Nein Title Sequence

On November 19, Prime Video premieres The Mighty Nein, the second animated series from Critical Role at Amazon MGM Studios, who also brought us The Legend of Vox Machina. Like its predecessor, The Mighty Nein adapts a Dungeons & Dragons campaign first chronicled on the Critical Role web series, with the same voice cast returning to play all-new characters. The new series follows a group of eight outcasts and fugitives who must unite to stop a powerful relic called the Beacon from destroying reality.

Rotten Tomatoes was lucky enough to get an early first look at season 1’s title sequence, which introduces audiences to its action-packed storylines and colorful characters and offers just a taste of all that’s to come in its first season.

Check out the title sequence above, and read on to find out what The Mighty Nein executive producer and voice actor Travis Willingham had to say about it.

(Photo by Amazon MGM Studios)

What makes the new title sequence so special?

Travis Willingham: As a lifelong fan of animation, personally nothing sets the table for a show like a hype opening title sequence. We want to ensure you know what characters will ultimately comprise the Mighty Nein, even if you don’t see them in the earliest parts of the season, as well as the figures that they’ll come up against in this vast fantasy world.

Why did you all decide to go in this direction?

Willingham: The brilliance of our composer Neal Acree has already been on full display for three incredible seasons of The Legend of Vox Machina, as he flexes his orchestral muscles to great effect. But we wanted to take the sounds of The Mighty Nein in a new direction with this series, and we were captivated by the idea of pursuing a more electronic-meets-fantasy vibe.

Luckily for us, it turns out Neal has a background in electronic music and absolutely crushed this new direction. In fact, when we first asked Neal to explore what a basic theme could sound like with this idea in mind, what you’re hearing is close to the very first arrangement he sent to us — which, it turns out, is standard for Neal. He’s always so fast on target with his instincts, and we hope it raises goosebumps for our audience in the same way it does for us.

What does this sequence preview in the new series?

Willingham: The series will focus on a wide variety of characters and personalities, but you’ll also see them colliding in pursuits that revolve around a mysterious arcane relic known as the ‘Beacon’. The individuals that make up the Mighty Nein come from vastly different backgrounds, with different goals, motivations and encumbrances. But despite all that, they’ll find themselves going up against some of the oldest and most powerful entities that walk the greatly expanded upon world of Exandria, and this title sequence is your very first glance at all that.

The Mighty Nein premieres on Prime Video on November 19, 2025.

