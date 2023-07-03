Secret Invasion Episode 3 Exclusive Sneak Peek: Talos Hears Gravik's Diabolical Plan

TAGGED AS: Disney, Marvel Studios, streaming, television, TV
Skrull revolutionary leader Gravik (Kingsley Ben-Adir) turns the temperature up to a boil in this exclusive clip from episode 3 of Marvel Studios’ Secret Invasion.
“You’re going to take our people to the edge of extinction with a war with the humans,” Talos (Ben Mendelsohn) warns him.
But Gravik has a solution to Earth’s human problem: “I’m going to murder them all.”
Could Emilia Clarke’s G’iah really keep her change of heart a secret from diabolical Gravik?
63% Secret Invasion: Season 1 (2023) is streaming on Disney+.