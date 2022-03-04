Sam Heughan and Caitriona Balfe on Acting In and Producing Outlander Season 6 in Pandemic Times

The Outlander cast preview season 6 – from Jamie and Claire’s ongoing emotional journey to Marsali and Fergus’ steamy scene early in the new season. Caitriona Balfe, Sam Heughan, Sophie Skelton, Richard Rankin, César Domboy, and Lauren Lyle, along with executive producers Maril Davis and Matthew B. Roberts, offer Rotten Tomatoes host Nikki Novak a look inside the magic of the “metaphysical love story” and at the changes fans can expect as the American Revolution looms.

- - Outlander: Season 6 (2022) premieres on Sunday, March 6.

