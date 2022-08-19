Ryan Gosling and Margot Robbie May Reunite for a New Ocean's Heist, and More Movie News

This week’s Ketchup brings you more headlines from the world of film development news, covering such titles as Saw 10, a Ferris Bueller spin-off, a new Wizard of Oz, and more.

This WEEK’S TOP STORY

BARBIE STARS RYAN GOSLING AND MARGOT ROBBIE TO REUNITE, OCEAN’S STYLE

(Photo by MEGA/Getty Images)

Whatever plastic toy-inspired chemistry Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling have costarring together in next year’s Barbie (7/21/2023) has apparently inspired them (and Warner Bros.) to repeat the formula. Gosling is in talks to join Robbie in the next film in Warner Bros.’ Ocean’s Eleven gambling heist crime comedy series. Not much is known about the premise, except that it will be set in Europe during the Swinging ‘60s, and will be directed by Jay Roach, who gave us all three of the Austin Powers movies.

Other Top Headlines

1. FERRIS BUELLER’S DAY OFF CHARACTERS TO GET THEIR OWN SPIN-OFF

(Photo by ©Paramount Pictures)

Besides some movies he wrote but didn’t direct (Home Alone, National Lampoon’s Vacation) most of the beloved John Hughes 1980s movies have been left free for decades from sequels, remakes, etc. Paramount Pictures is now testing those waters by developing a spin-off of the 1986 hit Ferris Bueller’s Day Off (Certified Fresh at 81% ). Titled Sam & Victor’s Day Off, the spin-off will focus on what the two wacky valets did for the day with Cameron Frye’s dad’s 1958 Ferrari GT California. Whatever it was, you can trust them, they’re professionals.

2. WARNER BROS. TO REIMAGINE CLASSIC THE WIZARD OF OZ

(Photo by Everett Collection)

Two of Universal Pictures’ most ambitious projects right now are the two halves of Wicked, based on the hit Broadway musical, which is itself based upon the book inspired by the characters of L. Frank Baum’s OZ children’s books. Baum’s earliest books are now in the public domain, but Warner Bros. retains the rights to the classic 1939 film The Wizard of Oz (Certified Fresh at 98%). And so, Warner Bros. is now developing a modern reimagining of The Wizard of Oz, hiring Black-ish creator Kenya Barris to write, direct, and produce through his Khalabo Ink Society production company. Warner Bros. had formerly been developing an animated musical about Toto, Dorothy’s dog.

3. DISNEY CHOO-CHOO-CHOOSES BIG THUNDER MOUNTAIN AS NEXT ATTRACTION-BASED MOVIE

(Photo by Handout/Getty Images)

One of the 2021 films that found box office success despite the ongoing pandemic was Disney’s theme park attraction adaptation Jungle Cruise ( Fresh at 62%), with over $116 million domestically. The next theme park attraction Disney is adapting is Big Thunder Mountain, based on the railroad ride set around themes of the old west and the 1800s gold booms. Big Thunder Mountain is being developed by the directing team of Katie Elwood and Amber Templemore-Finlayson, known collectively as Bert & Bertie, who also worked with Disney on the Marvel series Hawkeye (Fresh at 92%).

4. ROBERT DE NIRO AND ROBERT DE NIRO TO TEAM UP AS WISE GUYS