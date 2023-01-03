Renewed and Cancelled TV Shows 2023

TAGGED AS: ABC, AMC, AMC Plus, CBS, Disney+ Disney Plus, FOX, FX, FXX, HBO, HBO Max, Hulu, NBC, Paramount Plus, Showtime, streaming, Syfy, USA Network
Want to know if your favorite television series is among the latest cancelled TV shows? Bookmark this page to learn about Netflix cancelled shows, when network series get the axe, and which cable TV limited series are being reworked as anthologies to squeeze every single drop of fan love out of them.
How it works: Renewals are obvious: new season = yay! When a network or streaming service announces that they’re not making another season of a show, however, we count that as cancelled (or “canceled” if you spell it without SEO considerations). Sure, some shows “come to a natural end,” but someone somewhere said “enough,” and to avoid endless discussions about whether a title was “cancelled” or “retired” — Westworld and The Man Who Fell to Earth were cancelled, but The Flash and The Handmaid’s Tale get to come to their natural conclusions — we’re going with the one designation. We’ve also included series that have completed their latest seasons but have not officially been cancelled or given a renewal (see: The Terror and Russian Doll).
Feel free to debate specific titles in the comments. But first: learn which series will live on, which were renewed and then cancelled (thanks, COVID-19 and media conglomerate mergers), and which have simply reached their expiration date.
1899 will not be seeing another year. Netflix canceled the German period mystery/science-fiction drama after one season despite mostly positive reviews — particularly in regard to its cinematography and visual effects. Created by Jantje Friese and Baran bo Odar, the multi-language drama starred Emily Beecham, Aneurin Barnard, and Andreas Pietschmann.
The series should not be confused with 1883, the Paramount+ Western that’s a prequel to Paramount Network’s Yellowstone. That series was renewed for a second season.
Just Added: 1899: season 1 (Netflix) – Cancelled
12 Dates of Christmas: season 2 (HBO Max) – Renewed
30 Coins: season 2 (HBO) – Renewed
60 Minutes: season 53 (CBS) – Renewed
61st Street: season 2 (AMC) – Renewed
90 Day: The Single Life: season 2 (Discovery+) – Renewed
100-Foot Wave: season 2 (HBO) – Renewed
9-1-1: season 6 (Fox) – Renewed
9-1-1: Lone Star: season 4 (Fox) – Renewed
1883: season 2 (Paramount+) – Renewed
1899: season 1 (Netflix) – Cancelled
The $100,000 Pyramid: season 6 (ABC) – Renewed
Abbott Elementary: season 2 (ABC) – Renewed
Acapulco: season 2 (Apple TV+) – Renewed
Access Daily : seasons 12, 13 and 14 (syndication) – Renewed
Access Hollywood : seasons 26, 27 and 28 (syndication) – Renewed
After Life: season 3 (Netflix) – Renewed
The Afterparty: season 2 (Apple TV+) – Renewed
Alex Rider: season 2 (IMDb TV) – Renewed
All American: season 5 (The CW) – Renewed
All American: Homecoming: season 2 (The CW) – Renewed
All Creatures Great and Small: seasons 3 and 4 (PBS) – Renewed
All Of Us Are Dead: season 2 (Netflix) – Renewed
All Rise: season 3 (OWN) – Renewed (moves to OWN for season 3)
The Amazing Race: season 34 (CBS) – Renewed
The Amber Ruffin Show: season 2 (Peacock) – Renewed
America’s Funniest Home Videos: season 33 (ABC) – Renewed
America’s Got Talent: season 15 (NBC) – Renewed
America’s Got Talent: The Champions: season 2 (NBC) – Renewed
American Auto: season 2 (NBC) – Renewed
The American Barbecue Showdown: season 2 (Netflix) – Renewed
American Crime Story: season 3 (FX) – Renewed
American Dad: seasons 18 and 19 (TBS) – Renewed
American Horror Story: seasons 10, 11, 12 and 13 (FX) – Renewed
American Horror Stories: season 2 (FX on Hulu) – Renewed
American Idol: season 6 (ABC) – Renewed
American Ninja Warrior: season 12 (NBC) – Renewed
American Rust: season 2 (moves to Amazon Freevee) – Renewed
American Soul: season 2 (BET) – Renewed
Amphibia: season 3 (Disney Channel) – Renewed
Amy Schumer Learns To Cook: season 2 (Food Network) – Renewed
And Just Like That …: season 2 (HBO Max) – Renewed
Animaniacs: season 3 (Hulu) – Renewed
Annika: season 2 (PBS) – Renewed
Arcane: League of Legends: season 2 (Netflix) – Renewed
Archer: season 13 (FX) – Renewed
At Home With Amy Sedaris: season 3 (truTV) – Renewed
Avenue 5: season 2 (HBO) – Renewed
Awkwafina is Nora from Queens: season 2 (Comedy Central) – Renewed
The Bachelor: season 27 (ABC)
The Bachelorette: season 16 (ABC) – Renewed
Bachelor in Paradise: season 8 (ABC) – Renewed
Back to Life: season 2 (Showtime) – Renewed
Bad Sisters: season 2 (Apple TV+) – Renewed
Baking It: season 2 (Peacock) – Renewed
Bargain Mansions: season 3 (HGTV) – Renewed
Bar Rescue: season 7 (Paramount Network) – Renewed
Barbarians: season 2 (Netflix) – Renewed
Barry: season 4 (HBO) – Renewed
Batwheels: season 2 (Cartoon Network) – Renewed
Beacon 23: season 2 (Spectrum/AMC+) – Renewed
The Bear: season 2 (Hulu) – Renewed
Beat Shazam: season 4 (Fox) – Renewed
Below Deck: season 10 (Bravo) – Renewed
Below Deck Down Under: season 2 (Peacock) – Renewed
Below Deck Mediterranean: season 8 (Bravo) – Renewed
Below Deck Sailing Yacht: season 4 (Bravo) – Renewed
Big Brother: season 25 (CBS) – Renewed
Big Brother: Celebrity Edition: season 3 (CBS) – Renewed
Big Mouth: season 7 (Netflix) – Renewed
Big Shot: season 2 (Disney+) – Renewed
Big Sky: season 3 (ABC) – Renewed
#blackAF: season 2 (Netflix) – Renewed
A Black Lady Sketch Show: season 4 (HBO) – Renewed
Black Market : season 2 (VICE TV) – Renewed
The Blacklist: season 10 (NBC) – Renewed
Black Mirror: season 5 (Netflix) – Renewed
Blindspotting: season 2 (Starz) – Renewed
Bling Empire: season 2 (Netflix) – Renewed
Bloodlands: season 2 (Acorn TV) – Renewed
Blood & Treasure: season 2 (CBS) – Renewed
Blue Bloods: season 13 (CBS) – Renewed
Bob (Hearts) Abishola: season 3 (CBS) – Renewed
Bob’s Burgers: seasons 12 and 13 (Fox) – Renewed
The Bold and the Beautiful: seasons 34 and 35 (CBS) – Renewed
Boomerang: season 2 (BET) – Renewed
Bosch Legacy: season 2 (Amazon Freevee) – Renewed
Botched: season 7 (E!)- Renewed
The Boulet Brothers’ Dragula: season 5 (Shudder) – Renewed
The Boys: season 3 (Prime Video) – Renewed
The Bradshaw Bunch: season 2 (E!)- Renewed
Breeders: season 4 (FX) – Renewed
Bridge and Tunnel: season 2 (MGM+) – Renewed
Bridgerton: seasons 3 and 4 (Netflix) – Renewed
Britannia: season 3 (moves to MGM+) – Renewed
Buddy vs. Duff: season 2 (Food Network) – Renewed
Bunk’d: season 7 (Disney Channel) – Renewed
Burden of Truth: season 3 (The CW) – Renewed
Cake: season 3 (FXX) – Renewed
Call Me Kat: season 3 (Fox) – Renewed
Capital One College Bowl: season 2 (NBC) – Renewed
Carmen Sandiego: season 2 (Netflix) – Renewed
Carnival Row: season 2 (Prime Video) – Renewed
Carpool Karaoke: The Series: season 5 (moves to Apple TV+) – Renewed
Carter: season 2 (WGN) – Renewed
Castlevania: season 3 (Netflix) – Renewed
Celebrity Family Feud: season 8 (ABC) – Renewed
Celebrity Wheel of Fortune: season 3 (ABC) – Renewed
Central Park: season 3 (Apple TV+) – Renewed
Chad: season 2 (The Roku Channel) – Renewed (moves to The Roku Channel)
The Challenge: seasons 38 and 39 (MTV) – Renewed
The Challenge: All Stars: season 3 (Paramount+) – Renewed
Chapelwaite: season 2 (MGM+) – Renewed
The Chase: season 2 (ABC) – Renewed
Chef’s Table: seasons 7 and 8 (Netflix) – Renewed
The Chi: season 6 (Showtime) – Renewed
Chicago Fire: season 11 (NBC) – Renewed
Chicago Med: season 8 (NBC) – Renewed
Chicago P.D.: season 10 (NBC) – Renewed
Christina on the Coast: season 2 (HGTV) – Renewed
Chucky: season 2 (SYFY and USA Network) – Renewed
The Circle: seasons 4 and 5 (Netflix) – Renewed
The Cleaning Lady: season 2 (Fox) – Renewed
Cobra Kai: season 5 (Netflix) – Renewed
Condor: season 3 (MGM+) – Renewed
The Conners: season 5 (ABC) – Renewed
Couples Therapy: season 3 (Showtime) – Renewed
Craftopia: season 2 (HBO Max) – Renewed
Craig of the Creek: season 3 (Cartoon Network) – Renewed
Crank Yankers: season 6 (Comedy Central) – Renewed
Creepshow: season 4 (Shudder) – Renewed
Crime Scene: season 2, 3 and 4 (Netflix) – Renewed
Crime Scene Kitchen: season 2 (Fox) – Renewed
Crossing Swords: season 2 (Hulu) – Renewed
The Crown: seasons 4, 5 and 6 (Netflix) – Cancelled (after sixth, and final, season)
Cruel Summer: season 2 (Freeform) – Renewed
CSI: Vegas: season 2 (CBS) – Renewed
The Cube: season 2 (TBS) – Renewed
The Cuphead Show: season 2 (Netflix) – Renewed
Curb Your Enthusiasm: season 12 (HBO) – Renewed
The D’Amelio Show: season 3 (Hulu) – Renewed
Dancing With the Stars: seasons 31 and 32 (moves to Disney+) – Renewed
Dark Winds: season 2 (AMC/AMC+) – Renewed
Dave: season 3 (FXX) – Renewed
Days of Our Lives: seasons 57 and 58 (NBC) – Renewed
Dear…: season 2 (Apple TV+) – Renewed
Deliciousness: season 2 (MTV) – Renewed
The Devil You Know: season 2 (VICE TV) – Renewed
The Devil’s Hour: seasons 2 and 3 (Prime Video) – Renewed
Die Harter: season 2 (Roku Originals) – Renewed
A Discovery of Witches: seasons 2 and 3 (Sundance Now) – Renewed
Disenchantment: season 2 (Netflix) – Renewed
Disney Intertwined: season 2 (Disney+) – Renewed
Doctor Who: season 13 (BBC America) – Renewed
Documentary Now: season 4 (IFC) – Renewed
Dogs: season 2 (Netflix) – Renewed
Domina: season 2 (MGM+) – Renewed
Doom Patrol: season 4 (HBO Max) – Renewed
DOTA: Dragon’s Blood: season 3 (Netflix) – Renewed
Dr. Death: season 2 (Peacock) – Renewed
The Dragon Prince: season 4 (Netflix) – Renewed
Dream Home Makeover: season 3 (Netflix) – Renewed
E! True Hollywood Story: season 2 (E!)- Renewed
Eli Roth’s History of Horror: season 2 (AMC) – Renewed
Elite: season 6 (Netflix) – Renewed
Emily In Paris: seasons 3 and 4 (Netflix) Renewed
The Equalizer: seasons 3 and 4 (CBS) – Renewed
Euphoria: season 3 (HBO) – Renewed
Evil: season 4 (Paramount+) – Renewed
Family Guy: seasons 19 and 20 (Fox) – Renewed
Family Karma: season 3 (Bravo) – Renewed
Fantasy Island: season 2 (Fox) – Renewed
Fargo: season 5 (FX) – Renewed
Fast Foodies: season 2 (truTV) – Renewed
FBI: seasons 5 and 6 (CBS) – Renewed
FBI International: seasons 2 and 3 (CBS) – Renewed
FBI: Most Wanted: seasons 4 and 5 (CBS) – Renewed
Fear the Walking Dead: season 8 (AMC) – Renewed
Firefly Lane: season 2 (Netflix) – Renewed
First Wives Club: season 3 (BET+) – Renewed
Five Points: season 2 (Facebook) – Renewed
Flack: season 2 (moves to Prime Video) – Renewed
The Flash: season 9 (The CW) – Cancelled (after a ninth, and final, season)
Flatbush Misdemeanors: season 2 (Showtime) – Renewed
Floor Is Lava: season 2 (Netflix) – Renewed
For All Mankind: season 4 (Apple TV+) – Renewed
Foundation: season 2 (Apple TV+) – Renewed
From: season 2 (MGM+) – Renewed
F*ck That’s Delicious: season 4 (Viceland) – Renewed
Made From Scratch: season 5 (Fuse) – Renewed
The Game: season 2 (Paramount+) – Renewed
Game Theory with Bomani Jones: season 2 (HBO) – Renewed
Gangs of London: season 2 (AMC) – Renewed
Genius: season 4 (moves to Disney+) – Renewed
Get Organized with The Home Edit: season 2 (Netflix) – Renewed
Get Shorty: season 3 (MGM+) – Renewed
The Ghost and Molly McGee: season 2 (Disney Channel) – Renewed
Ghost Brothers: Lights Out: season 2 (Discovery+) – Renewed
Ghost Nation: season 2 (Travel Channel) – Renewed
Ghosts: season 2 (CBS) – Renewed
The Gilded Age: season 2 (HBO) – Renewed
Girls5eva: season 3 (Netflix) – Renewed (moves to Netflix)
Ginny & Georgia: season 2 (Netflix) – Renewed
Go-Big Show: season 2 (TBS) – Renewed
Godfather of Harlem: season 3 (MGM+) – Renewed
The Goldbergs: season 10 (ABC) – Renewed
The Good Doctor: season 6 (ABC) – Renewed
Good Omens: season 2 (Prime Video) – Renewed
Good Talk with Anthony Jeselnik: season 2 (Comedy Central) – Renewed
Good Trouble: season 4 (Freefrom) – Renewed
The Goop Lab with Gwyneth Paltrow: season 2 (Netflix) – Renewed
Gossip Girl: season 2 (HBO Max) – Renewed
The Great American Recipe: season 2 (PBS) – Renewed
Grand Crew: season 2 (NBC) – Renewed
Grantchester: season 6 (PBS) – Renewed
The Great: season 3 (Hulu) – Renewed
The Great North: season 2 (Fox) – Renewed
Greatness Code: season 2 (Apple TV+) – Renewed
Grey’s Anatomy: season 19 (ABC) – Renewed
Grimsburg: season 2 (Fox) – Renewed
Grown-ish: season 5 (Freeform) – Renewed
Hacks: season 3 (HBO Max) – Renewed
Halo: season 2 (Paramount+) – Renewed
The Handmaid’s Tale: season 6 (Hulu) – Cancelled (after a sixth, and final, season)
Happy Valley: season 3 (moves to AMC) – Cancelled (after third, and final, season)
The Hardy Boys: season 3 (Hulu) – Cancelled (after a third, and final, season)
Harlem: season 2 (Prime Video) – Renewed
Harley Quinn: season 4 (HBO Max) – Renewed
The Haunting of Hill House: season 2 (Netflix) – Renewed
Heartstopper: seasons 2 and 3 (Netflix) – Renewed
Heels: season 2 (Starz) – Renewed
Hell’s Kitchen: seasons 21 and 22 (FOX) – Renewed
High School Musical: The Musical: The Series: season 4 (Disney+) – Renewed
Hightown: season 3 (Starz) – Renewed
Hitmen: season 2 (Peacock) – Renewed
Holey Moley: season 2 (ABC) – Renewed
Hollywood Houselift With Jeff Lewis: season 2 (Amazon Freevee) – Renewed
Home: season 2 (Apple TV+) – Renewed
Home Economics: season 3 (ABC) – Renewed
Home Before Dark: season 2 (Apple TV+) – Renewed
The Hot Zone: season 2 (Nat Geo) – Renewed
House of the Dragons: season 2 (HBO) – Renewed
HouseBroken: season 2 (Fox) – Renewed
How I Met Your Father: season 2 (Hulu) – Renewed
How To with John Wilson: season 3 (HBO) – Renewed
Human Resources: season 2 (Netflix) – Renewed
Hunters: season 2 (Prime Video) – Cancelled (after a second, and final, season)
The Hype: season 2 (HBO Max) – Renewed
I Am Groot: season 2 (Disney+) – Renewed
I Can See Your Voice: season 2 (Fox) – Renewed
I Think You Should Leave With Tim Robinson: season 3 (Netflix) – Renewed
I Was a Teenage Felon : season 2 (VICE TV) – Renewed
iCarly: season 3 (Paramount+) – Renewed
Impractical Jokers: season 9 (truTV) – Renewed
In the Dark: season 4 (The CW) – Renewed
Indian Matchmaking: season 3 (Netflix) – Renewed
Industry: season 3 (HBO) – Renewed
Inside Job: season 2 (Netflix) – Renewed
Interview with the Vampire: season 2 (AMC/AMC+) – Renewed
Into the Dark: season 2 (Hulu) – Renewed
Invasion: season 2 (Apple TV+) – Renewed
Invincible: seasons 2 and 3 (Prime Video) – Renewed
Is It Cake?: season 2 (Netflix) – Renewed
It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia: season 15, 16, 17 and 18 (FXX) – Renewed
Jimmy Kimmel Live: through season 23 (ABC) – Renewed
Judge Jerry: season 3 (syndication) – Renewed
Judge Steve Harvey: season 2 (ABC) – Renewed
Judy Justice: season 2 (IMDb) – Renewed
Julia: season 2 (HBO Max) – Renewed
Jurassic World Camp Cretaceous: season 2 (Netflix) – Renewed
The Kardashians: season 2 (Hulu) – Renewed (two-season order)
Kendra Sells Hollywood: season 2 (Discovery+) – Renewed
Kids Behind Bars: Life or Parole: season 2 (A&E) – Renewed
Killing It: season 2 (Peacock) – Renewed
Kin: season 2 (AMC+) – Renewed
Krapopolis: season 2 (Fox) – Renewed
Kung Fu: season 3 (The CW) – Renewed
The L Word: Generation Q: season 3 (Showtime) – Renewed
La Brea: season 2 (NBC) – Renewed
Last Chance U: season 4 (Netflix) – Renewed
Last Chance U: Basketball : season 2 (Netflix) – Renewed
The Last Drive-In With Joe Bob Briggs: season 3 (Shudder) – Renewed
Last Week Tonight with John Oliver: seasons 8, 9 and 10 (HBO) – Renewed
Launchpad: season 2 (DIsney+) – Renewed
Law & Order: season 22 (NBC) – Renewed
Law and Order: Organized Crime: season 3 (NBC) – Renewed
Law & Order: Special Victims Unit: season 24 (NBC) – Renewed
The Legend of Vox Machina: season 3 (Prime Video) – Renewed
Lego Masters: season 4 (Fox) – Renewed
Letterkenny: season 10 (Hulu) – Renewed
Leverage: Redemption: season 2 (IMDb Pro) – Renewed
Liar: season 2 (Sundance) – Renewed
Life & Beth: season 2 (Hulu) – Renewed
Life Below Zero: First Alaskans: season 2 (Nat Geo) – Renewed
The Lincoln Lawyer: season 2 (Netflix) – Renewed
Little America: season 2 (Apple TV+) – Renewed
Little Big Shots: season 4 (NBC) – Renewed
Liza On Demand: season 2 (YouTube Premium) – Renewed
Loki: season 2 (Disney+) – Renewed
London Kills: season 3 and 4 (Acorn TV) – Renewed
Loot: season 2 (Apple TV+) – Renewed
The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power: season 2 (Prime Video) – Renewed
Loudermilk: season 3 (Audience) Renewed
Love, Death & Robots: season 4 (Netflix) – Renewed
Love in Paradise: The Caribbean: season 2 (Discovery+) – Renewed
Love is Blind: through season 5 (Netflix) – Renewed
Love Island: seasons 2 (CBS) – Renewed
Love on the Spectrum: season 3 (Netflix) – Renewed
Magic for Humans: season 3 (Netflix) – Renewed
Magnolia Table with Joanna Gaines: seasons 3 and 4 (Magnolia Network) – Renewed
Magnum P.I.: seasons 5 and 6 (moves to NBC) – Renewed
Make or Break: season 2 (Apple TV+) – Renewed
Making It: season 3 (NBC) – Renewed
Making the Cut: season 2 (Prime Video) – Renewed
The Mandalorian: season 3 (Disney+) – Renewed
Marcella: season 3 (Netflix) – Renewed
Married to Medicine: season 9 (Bravo) – Renewed
Marvel’s Spider-Man: season 3 (Disney XD) – Renewed (retitled Spider-Man: Maximum Venom)
Marvel’s Spidey and His Amazing Friends: season 2 (Disney Junior) – Renewed
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel: season 5 (Prime Video) – Cancelled (after fifth, and final, season)
The Masked Singer: season 6 (Fox) – Renewed
MasterChef: season 13 (Fox) – Renewed
MasterChef Junior: season 8 (Fox) – Renewed
Masters of Illusion: season 9 (The CW) – Renewed
Mayans M.C.: season 5 (FX) – Renewed
Mayor of Kingstown: season 2 (Paramount+) – Renewed
Men in Kilts: A Roadtrip with Sam and Graham: season 2 (Starz) – Renewed
Mental Samurai: season 2 (Fox) – Renewed
Mickey Mouse Funhouse: season 2 (Disney Jr.) – Renewed
The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers: season 2 (Disney+) – Renewed
Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles: season 14 (Bravo) – Renewed
A Million Little Things: season 5 (ABC) – Cancelled (after a fifth, and final, season)
Mindhunter: season 2 (Netflix) – Renewed
Miracle Workers: season 4 (TNT) – Renewed
The Misery Index: season 3 (TBS) – Renewed
Miss Scarlet and The Duke: season 2 (PBS) – Renewed
Modern Love: season 2 (Prime Video) – Renewed
Moonhaven: season 2 (AMC+) – Renewed
Monster: seasons 2 and 3 (Netflix) – Renewed
The Mosquito Coast: season 2 (Apple TV+) – Renewed
Most Dangerous Game: season 2 (The Roku Channel) – Renewed
The Morning Show: season 3 (Apple TV+) – Renewed
Mr. Mercedes: season 3 (Audience) – Renewed
The Ms. Pat Show: season 2 (BET+) – Renewed
Murder Under the Friday Night Lights: season 2 (ID) – Renewed
Music Box: season 2 (HBO) – Renewed
My Brilliant Friend: season 4 (HBO) – Renewed
My Life Is Murder: season 3 (Acorn TV) – Renewed
My Unorthodox Life: season 2 (Netflix) – Renewed
The Mysterious Benedict Society: season 2 (Disney+) – Renewed
Mythic Quest: seasons 3 and 4 (Apple TV+) – Renewed
Nancy Drew: season 4 (The CW) – Cancelled (after a fourth, and final, season)
NCIS: season 20 (CBS) – Renewed
NCIS: Hawai’i: season 2 (CBS) – Renewed
NCIS: Los Angeles: season 14 (CBS) – Renewed
The Neighborhood: season 4 (CBS) – Renewed
Never Have I Ever: season 4 (Netflix) – Cancelled (after a fourth, and final, season)
New Amsterdam: season 5 (NBC) – Cancelled (after fifth, and final, season)
Next Level Chef: season 2 (Fox) – Renewed
No Activity: season 4 (Paramount+) – Renewed
The Old Man: season 2 (FX) – Renewed
On the Case With Paula Zahn: season 26 (ID) – Renewed
One of Us is Lying: season 2 (Peacock) – Renewed
Only Murders in the Building: season 3 (Hulu) – Renewed
Our Flags Mean Death: season 2 (HBO Max) – Renewed
Outer Range: season 2 (Prime Video) – Renewed
The Orville: season 3 (Fox/Hulu) – Renewed
The Other Two: season 3 (HBO Max) – Renewed
Outer Banks: season 3 (Netflix) – Renewed
Outlander: season 7 (Starz) – Renewed
The Outlaws: season 2 (Prime Video) – Renewed
The Outpost: season 3 (The CW) – Renewed
The Owl House: season 3 (Disney Channel) – Renewed
P-Valley: season 3 (Starz) – Renewed
Pachinko: season 2 (Apple TV+) – Renewed
Painting with John: season 2 (HBO) – Renewed
Pantheon: season 2 (AMC) – Renewed (two-season order)
Paradise PD: season 2 (Netflix) – Renewed
Party Down: season 3 (Starz) – Renewed
Pause with Sam Jay: season 2 (HBO Max) – Renewed
Peace of Mind with Taraji: season 2 (Facebook Watch) – Renewed
Peacemaker: season 2 (HBO Max) – Renewed
Penn & Teller: Fool Us: season 9 (The CW) – Renewed
Pennyworth: season 3 (moves to HBO Max) – Renewed
Perfect Life (Vida Perfecta): season 2 (HBO Max) – Renewed
Perry Mason: season 2 (HBO) – Renewed
Peyton’s Places: season 3 (ESPN+) – Renewed
Physical: season 3 (Apple TV+) – Renewed
Pig Royalty: season 2 (Discovery+) – Renewed
Power Book II: Ghost: season 3 (Starz) – Renewed
Power Book III: Raising Kanan: season 2 (Starz) – Renewed
Power Book IV: Force: season 2 (Starz) – Renewed
Press Your Luck: season 3 (ABC) – Renewed
Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin: season 2 (HBO Max) – Renewed
Project Blue Book: season 2 (History) – Renewed
Project Runway: season 20 (Bravo) – Renewed
The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder: season 2 (Disney+) – Renewed
Quantum Leap: season 2 (NBC) – Renewed
Queen of the Universe: season 2 (Paramount+) – Renewed
Queer Eye: season 6 (Netflix) – Renewed
Ramy: season 3 (Hulu) – Renewed
Random Acts of Flyness: season 2 (HBO) – Renewed
Rap Sh!t: season 2 (HBO Max) – Renewed
Raven’s Home: season 4 (Disney Channel) – Renewed
Reacher: season 2 (Prime Video) – Renewed
The Real Housewives of New Jersey: season 13 (Bravo) – Renewed
The Real Housewives of New York City: season 14 (Bravo) – Renewed
The Real Housewives of Orange County: season 17 (Bravo) – Renewed
The Real Housewives of Potomac: season 7 (Bravo) – Renewed
The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City: season 2 (Bravo) – Renewed
The Real Housewives: Ultimate Girls Trip: season 3 (Peacock) – Renewed
Real Time with Bill Maher: season 21 and 22 (HBO) – Renewed
The Real World Homecoming: seasons 2 and 3 (Paramount+) – Renewed
The Rehearsal: season 2 (HBO) – Renewed
Reservation Dogs: season 3 (FX on Hulu) – Renewed
The Resident: season 6 (Fox) – Renewed
Resident Alien: season 3 (SYFY) – Renewed
Rhythm+ Flow: season 2 (Netflix) – Renewed
Rick and Morty: season 5 (Adult Swim) – Renewed
Ride With Norman Reedus: season 5 (AMC) – Renewed
The Righteous Gemstones: season 3 (HBO) – Renewed
Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: season 2 (Nickelodeon) – Renewed
Riverdale: season 7 (The CW) – Cancelled (after a seventh, and final, season)
Riviera: season 3 (Sundance Now) – Renewed
The Rookie: season 5 (ABC) – Renewed
Rugrats: season 2 (Paramount+) – Renewed
RuPaul’s Drag Race: season 14 (VH1) – Renewed
RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars: season 7 (Moves to Paramount+) – Renewed
RuPaul’s Secret Celebrity Drag Race: season 2 (VH1) – Renewed
Run the World: season 2 (Starz) – Renewed
Russian Doll: season 2 (Netflix) – Renewed
Sanditon: season 3 (PBS) – Cancelled (after a third, and final, season)
The Sandman: season 2 (Netflix) – Renewed
The Santa Clauses: season 2 (Disney+) – Renewed
Schmigadoon!: season 2 (Apple TV+) – Renewed
SEAL Team: season 5 (Paramount+) – Renewed
Search Party: season 4 (TBS) – Renewed
Secrets of Sulphur Springs: season 2 (Disney Channel) – Renewed
Secret Celebrity Renovation: season 2 (CBS) – Renewed
Selena + Chef: season 4 (HBO Max) – Renewed
Selling Sunset: seasons 6 and 7 Renewed
The Serpent Queen: season 2 (Starz) – Renewed
Servant: season 4 (Apple TV+) – Cancelled (after a fourth, and final, season)
Severance: season 2 (Apple TV+) – Renewed
Sex Education: season 4 (Netflix) – Renewed
Sex/Life: season 2 (Netflix) – Renewed
The Sex Lives of College Girls: season 3 (HBO Max) – Renewed
Sexy Beasts: season 2 (Netflix) – Renewed
Shadow and Bone: season 2 (Netflix) Renewed
Shark Tank: season 14 (ABC) – Renewed
Shining Vale: season 2 (Starz) – Renewed
She-Ra and the Princesses of Power: season 5 (Netflix) – Renewed
Sherman’s Showcase: season 2 (AMC and IFC) – Renewed
Short Circuit: season 2 (Disney+) – Renewed
Side Hustle: season 2 (Nickelodeon) – Renewed
The Simpsons: seasons 33 and 34 (Fox) – Renewed
Single Drunk Female: season 2 (Freeform) – Renewed
Slow Horses: seasons 2, 3 and 4 (Apple TV+) – Renewed
Smother: season 2 (Peacock) – Renewed
Snowfall: season 6 (FX) – Cancelled (after a sixth, and final, season)
Snowpiercer: season 4 (TNT) – Cancelled (after a fourth, and final, season)
So You Think You Can Dance: season 17 (Fox) – Renewed
Solar Opposites: season 5 (Hulu) – Renewed
Somebody Feed Phil: season 6 (Netflix) – Renewed
Somebody Somewhere: season 2 (HBO Max) – Renewed
Songland: season 2 (NBC) – Renewed
Sort Of: season 3 (HBO Max) – Renewed
Soulmates: season 2 (AMC) – Renewed
South Park: season 30 (Comedy Central) – Renewed
South Side: season 3 (HBO Max) – Renewed
Spider-Man: Freshman Year: season 2 (Disney+) – Renewed (second season to be called Spider-Man: Sophomore Year)
Squid Game: season 2 (Netflix) – Renewed
Star Trek: Discovery: season 5 (Paramount+) – Renewed
Star Trek: Lower Decks: season 4 (Paramount+) – Renewed
Star Trek: Picard: season 3 (Paramount+) – Cancelled (after a third, and final, season)
Star Trek: Prodigy: season 2 (Paramount+) – Renewed
Star Trek: Strange New Worlds: season 2 (Paramount+) – Renewed
Star Wars: The Bad Batch: season 2 (Disney+) – Renewed
Starstruck: season 3 (HBO Max) – Renewed
State of the Union: season 2 (SundanceTV) – Renewed
Station 19: season 6 (ABC) – Renewed
Stranger Things: season 5 (Netflix) – Cancelled (after fifth, and final, season)
Succession: season 4 (HBO) – Renewed
Summer House: season 7 (Bravo) – Renewed
The Summer I Turned Pretty: season 2 (Prime Video) – Renewed
Super Pumped: season 2 (Showtime) – Renewed
Super Sema: season 2 (YouTube Originals) – Renewed
Superman & Lois: season 3 (The CW) – Renewed
Supermarket Sweep: season 2 (ABC) – Renewed
Surface: season 2 (Apple TV+) – Renewed
Survivor: season 42 (CBS) – Renewed
Swagger: season 2 (Apple TV+) – Renewed
S.W.A.T.: season 6 (CBS) – Renewed
Sweet Life: Los Angeles: season 2 (HBO Max) – Renewed
Sweet Magnolias: season 3 (Netflix) – Renewed
Sweet Tooth: season 2 (Netflix) – Renewed
Sydney to the Max: season 3 (Disney Channel) – Renewed
Taboo: season 2 (FX) – Renewed
Tacoma FD: season 4 (TruTV) – Renewed
The Talk: season 12 (CBS) – Renewed
Tamron Hall: season 3 (syndicated) – Renewed
Taste the Nation with Padma Lakshmi: season 2 (Hulu) – Renewed
Ted Lasso: season 3 (Apple TV+) – Renewed
Tehran: season 2 (Apple TV+) – Renewed
Tell Me Lies: season 2 (Hulu) – Renewed
Temptation Island: season 5 (USA Network) – Renewed
Ten-Year-Old Tom: season 2 (HBO Max) – Renewed
The Terror: season 2 (AMC) – Renewed
Texas 6: season 2 (Paramount+) – Renewed
That Damn Michael Che: season 2 (HBO Max) – Renewed
That’s My Jam: season 2 (NBC) – Renewed
This Close: season 2 (Sundance) – Renewed
This Fool: season 2 (Hulu) – Renewed
The Titan Games: season 2 (NBC) – Renewed
Titans: season 4 (HBO Max) – Renewed
To Tell the Truth: season 5 (ABC) – Renewed
Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan: season 4 (Prime Video) – Renewed
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon: through season 13 (NBC) – Renewed
Too Hot To Handle: season 4 (Netflix) – Renewed
Tooning Out the News: season 2 (Paramount+) – Renewed
Tokyo Vice: season 2 (HBO Max) – Renewed
Top Chef: season 20 (Bravo) – Renewed
Top Class: season 2 (IMBb TV) – Renewed
Tough as Nails: seasons 4 and 5 (CBS) – Renewed
Trafficked with Mariana Van Zeller: season 3 (National Geographic) – Renewed
Transplant: season 2 (NBC) – Renewed
TrollsTopia: season 2 (Peacock) – Renewed
Truth Be Told: season 3 (Apple TV+) – Renewed
Trying: season 4 (Apple TV+) – Renewed
Tulsa King: season 2 (Paramount+) – Renewed
Turning the Tables with Robin Roberts: season 2 (Disney+) – Renewed
Twenties: season 2 (BET) – Renewed
Tyler Perry’s The Oval: season 3 (BET) – Renewed
Tyler Perry’s Sistas: season 3 (BET) – Renewed
Tyler Perry’s Young Dylan: season 3 (Nickelodeon) – Renewed
The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On: season 2 (Netflix) – Renewed
Ultraman: season 2 (Netflix) – Renewed
The Umbrella Academy: season 4 (Netflix) – Cancelled (after a fourth, and final, season)
Undercover Underage: season 2 (Discovery+) – Renewed
Undone: season 2 (Prime Video) – Renewed
Unsolved Mysteries: season 3 (Netflix) – Renewed
Upload: season 3 (Prime Video) – Renewed
The Upshaws: season 3 (Netflix) – Renewed
Vanderpump Rules: season 10 (Bravo) – Renewed
Very Scary People: season 2 (HLN) – Renewed
Vice: seasons 3 and 4 (Showtime) – Renewed
Vikings: Valhalla: seasons 2 and 3 (Netflix) – Renewed
The Villains of Valley View: season 2 (Disney Channel/Disney+) – Renewed
Virgin River: season 3 (Netflix) – Renewed
The Voice: season 19, 20 (NBC) – Renewed
The Vow: season 2 (HBO) – Renewed
Wahl Street: season 2 (HBO Max) – Renewed
Walker: season 3 (The CW) – Renewed
Warrior: season 3 (HBO Max) – Renewed
Watch What Happens Live: season 18 (Bravo) – Renewed
The Watcher: season 2 (Netflix) – Renewed
We Are Lady Parts: season 2 (Paramount+) – Renewed
Weakest Link: season 3 (NBC) – Renewed
The Weekly: season 2 (FX) – Renewed
Welcome to Flatch: season 2 (Fox) – Renewed
We’re Here: season 3 (HBO) – Renewed
What If…?: season 3 (Disney+) – Renewed
What We Do in the Shadows: seasons 5 and 6 (FX) – Renewed
The Wheel of Time: season 3 (Prime Video) – Renewed
When Calls the Heart: season 8 (Hallmark) – Renewed
While The Rest Of Us Die : season 2 (VICE TV) – Renewed
The White Lotus: season 3 (HBO) – Renewed
Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty: season 2 (HBO) – Renewed
Winter House: season 2 (Bravo) – Renewed
Who Killed Sara?: season 2 (Netflix) – Renewed
Wipeout: season 2 (TBS) – Renewed
The Witcher: season 3 (Netflix) – Renewed
With Love: season 2 (Prime Video) – Renewed
Wolf Like Me: season 2 (Peacock) – Renewed
The Wonder Years: season 2 (ABC) – Renewed
World’s Funniest Animals: season 3 (The CW) – Renewed
Wrong Man: season 2 (Starz) – Renewed
Year of the Rabbit: season 2 (IFC) – Renewed
Yellowjackets: season 3 (Showtime) – Renewed
Yellowstone: season 5 (Paramount Network) – Renewed
You: season 4 (Netflix) – Renewed
The Young and the Restless: seasons 48, 49, 50 and 51 (CBS) – Renewed
Young Justice: seasons 4 (moves to HBO Max) – Renewed
Young Rock: season 3 (NBC) – Renewed
Young Sheldon: seasons 5, 6 and 7 (CBS) – Renewed
Younger: season 7 (moves to Paramount+) – Renewed
Your Honor: season 2 (Showtime) – Cancelled (after a second, and final, season)
