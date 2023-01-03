Renewed and Cancelled TV Shows 2023

Want to know if your favorite television series is among the latest cancelled TV shows? Bookmark this page to learn about Netflix cancelled shows, when network series get the axe, and which cable TV limited series are being reworked as anthologies to squeeze every single drop of fan love out of them.

How it works: Renewals are obvious: new season = yay! When a network or streaming service announces that they’re not making another season of a show, however, we count that as cancelled (or “canceled” if you spell it without SEO considerations). Sure, some shows “come to a natural end,” but someone somewhere said “enough,” and to avoid endless discussions about whether a title was “cancelled” or “retired” — Westworld and The Man Who Fell to Earth were cancelled, but The Flash and The Handmaid’s Tale get to come to their natural conclusions — we’re going with the one designation. We’ve also included series that have completed their latest seasons but have not officially been cancelled or given a renewal (see: The Terror and Russian Doll).

Feel free to debate specific titles in the comments. But first: learn which series will live on, which were renewed and then cancelled (thanks, COVID-19 and media conglomerate mergers), and which have simply reached their expiration date.

1899 will not be seeing another year. Netflix canceled the German period mystery/science-fiction drama after one season despite mostly positive reviews — particularly in regard to its cinematography and visual effects. Created by Jantje Friese and Baran bo Odar, the multi-language drama starred Emily Beecham, Aneurin Barnard, and Andreas Pietschmann.

The series should not be confused with 1883, the Paramount+ Western that’s a prequel to Paramount Network’s Yellowstone. That series was renewed for a second season.

Just Added: 1899: season 1 (Netflix) – Cancelled

12 Dates of Christmas: season 2 (HBO Max) – Renewed

30 Coins: season 2 (HBO) – Renewed

60 Minutes: season 53 (CBS) – Renewed

61st Street: season 2 (AMC) – Renewed

90 Day: The Single Life: season 2 (Discovery+) – Renewed

100-Foot Wave: season 2 (HBO) – Renewed

9-1-1: season 6 (Fox) – Renewed

9-1-1: Lone Star: season 4 (Fox) – Renewed

1883: season 2 (Paramount+) – Renewed

1899: season 1 (Netflix) – Cancelled

The $100,000 Pyramid: season 6 (ABC) – Renewed

A

Abbott Elementary: season 2 (ABC) – Renewed

Acapulco: season 2 (Apple TV+) – Renewed

Access Daily : seasons 12, 13 and 14 (syndication) – Renewed

Access Hollywood : seasons 26, 27 and 28 (syndication) – Renewed

After Life: season 3 (Netflix) – Renewed

The Afterparty: season 2 (Apple TV+) – Renewed

Alex Rider: season 2 (IMDb TV) – Renewed

All American: season 5 (The CW) – Renewed

All American: Homecoming: season 2 (The CW) – Renewed

All Creatures Great and Small: seasons 3 and 4 (PBS) – Renewed

All Of Us Are Dead: season 2 (Netflix) – Renewed

All Rise: season 3 (OWN) – Renewed (moves to OWN for season 3)

The Amazing Race: season 34 (CBS) – Renewed

The Amber Ruffin Show: season 2 (Peacock) – Renewed

America’s Funniest Home Videos: season 33 (ABC) – Renewed

America’s Got Talent: season 15 (NBC) – Renewed

America’s Got Talent: The Champions: season 2 (NBC) – Renewed

American Auto: season 2 (NBC) – Renewed

The American Barbecue Showdown: season 2 (Netflix) – Renewed

American Crime Story: season 3 (FX) – Renewed

American Dad: seasons 18 and 19 (TBS) – Renewed

American Horror Story: seasons 10, 11, 12 and 13 (FX) – Renewed

American Horror Stories: season 2 (FX on Hulu) – Renewed

American Idol: season 6 (ABC) – Renewed

American Ninja Warrior: season 12 (NBC) – Renewed

American Rust: season 2 (moves to Amazon Freevee) – Renewed

American Soul: season 2 (BET) – Renewed

Amphibia: season 3 (Disney Channel) – Renewed

Amy Schumer Learns To Cook: season 2 (Food Network) – Renewed

And Just Like That …: season 2 (HBO Max) – Renewed

Animaniacs: season 3 (Hulu) – Renewed

Annika: season 2 (PBS) – Renewed

Arcane: League of Legends: season 2 (Netflix) – Renewed

Archer: season 13 (FX) – Renewed

At Home With Amy Sedaris: season 3 (truTV) – Renewed

Avenue 5: season 2 (HBO) – Renewed

Awkwafina is Nora from Queens: season 2 (Comedy Central) – Renewed

B

The Bachelor: season 27 (ABC)

The Bachelorette: season 16 (ABC) – Renewed

Bachelor in Paradise: season 8 (ABC) – Renewed

Back to Life: season 2 (Showtime) – Renewed

Bad Sisters: season 2 (Apple TV+) – Renewed

Baking It: season 2 (Peacock) – Renewed

Bargain Mansions: season 3 (HGTV) – Renewed

Bar Rescue: season 7 (Paramount Network) – Renewed

Barbarians: season 2 (Netflix) – Renewed

Barry: season 4 (HBO) – Renewed

Batwheels: season 2 (Cartoon Network) – Renewed

Beacon 23: season 2 (Spectrum/AMC+) – Renewed

The Bear: season 2 (Hulu) – Renewed

Beat Shazam: season 4 (Fox) – Renewed

Below Deck: season 10 (Bravo) – Renewed

Below Deck Down Under: season 2 (Peacock) – Renewed

Below Deck Mediterranean: season 8 (Bravo) – Renewed

Below Deck Sailing Yacht: season 4 (Bravo) – Renewed

Big Brother: season 25 (CBS) – Renewed

Big Brother: Celebrity Edition: season 3 (CBS) – Renewed

Big Mouth: season 7 (Netflix) – Renewed

Big Shot: season 2 (Disney+) – Renewed

Big Sky: season 3 (ABC) – Renewed

#blackAF: season 2 (Netflix) – Renewed

A Black Lady Sketch Show: season 4 (HBO) – Renewed

Black Market : season 2 (VICE TV) – Renewed

The Blacklist: season 10 (NBC) – Renewed

Black Mirror: season 5 (Netflix) – Renewed

Blindspotting: season 2 (Starz) – Renewed

Bling Empire: season 2 (Netflix) – Renewed

Bloodlands: season 2 (Acorn TV) – Renewed

Blood & Treasure: season 2 (CBS) – Renewed

Blue Bloods: season 13 (CBS) – Renewed

Bob (Hearts) Abishola: season 3 (CBS) – Renewed

Bob’s Burgers: seasons 12 and 13 (Fox) – Renewed

The Bold and the Beautiful: seasons 34 and 35 (CBS) – Renewed

Boomerang: season 2 (BET) – Renewed

Bosch Legacy: season 2 (Amazon Freevee) – Renewed

Botched: season 7 (E!)- Renewed

The Boulet Brothers’ Dragula: season 5 (Shudder) – Renewed

The Boys: season 3 (Prime Video) – Renewed

The Bradshaw Bunch: season 2 (E!)- Renewed

Breeders: season 4 (FX) – Renewed

Bridge and Tunnel: season 2 (MGM+) – Renewed

Bridgerton: seasons 3 and 4 (Netflix) – Renewed

Britannia: season 3 (moves to MGM+) – Renewed

Buddy vs. Duff: season 2 (Food Network) – Renewed

Bunk’d: season 7 (Disney Channel) – Renewed

Burden of Truth: season 3 (The CW) – Renewed

C

Cake: season 3 (FXX) – Renewed

Call Me Kat: season 3 (Fox) – Renewed

Capital One College Bowl: season 2 (NBC) – Renewed

Carmen Sandiego: season 2 (Netflix) – Renewed

Carnival Row: season 2 (Prime Video) – Renewed

Carpool Karaoke: The Series: season 5 (moves to Apple TV+) – Renewed

Carter: season 2 (WGN) – Renewed

Castlevania: season 3 (Netflix) – Renewed

Celebrity Family Feud: season 8 (ABC) – Renewed

Celebrity Wheel of Fortune: season 3 (ABC) – Renewed

Central Park: season 3 (Apple TV+) – Renewed

Chad: season 2 (The Roku Channel) – Renewed (moves to The Roku Channel)

The Challenge: seasons 38 and 39 (MTV) – Renewed

The Challenge: All Stars: season 3 (Paramount+) – Renewed

Chapelwaite: season 2 (MGM+) – Renewed

The Chase: season 2 (ABC) – Renewed

Chef’s Table: seasons 7 and 8 (Netflix) – Renewed

The Chi: season 6 (Showtime) – Renewed

Chicago Fire: season 11 (NBC) – Renewed

Chicago Med: season 8 (NBC) – Renewed

Chicago P.D.: season 10 (NBC) – Renewed

Christina on the Coast: season 2 (HGTV) – Renewed

Chucky: season 2 (SYFY and USA Network) – Renewed

The Circle: seasons 4 and 5 (Netflix) – Renewed

The Cleaning Lady: season 2 (Fox) – Renewed

Cobra Kai: season 5 (Netflix) – Renewed

Condor: season 3 (MGM+) – Renewed

The Conners: season 5 (ABC) – Renewed

Couples Therapy: season 3 (Showtime) – Renewed

Craftopia: season 2 (HBO Max) – Renewed

Craig of the Creek: season 3 (Cartoon Network) – Renewed

Crank Yankers: season 6 (Comedy Central) – Renewed

Creepshow: season 4 (Shudder) – Renewed

Crime Scene: season 2, 3 and 4 (Netflix) – Renewed

Crime Scene Kitchen: season 2 (Fox) – Renewed

Crossing Swords: season 2 (Hulu) – Renewed

The Crown: seasons 4, 5 and 6 (Netflix) – Cancelled (after sixth, and final, season)

Cruel Summer: season 2 (Freeform) – Renewed

CSI: Vegas: season 2 (CBS) – Renewed

The Cube: season 2 (TBS) – Renewed

The Cuphead Show: season 2 (Netflix) – Renewed

Curb Your Enthusiasm: season 12 (HBO) – Renewed

D

The D’Amelio Show: season 3 (Hulu) – Renewed

Dancing With the Stars: seasons 31 and 32 (moves to Disney+) – Renewed

Dark Winds: season 2 (AMC/AMC+) – Renewed

Dave: season 3 (FXX) – Renewed

Days of Our Lives: seasons 57 and 58 (NBC) – Renewed

Dear…: season 2 (Apple TV+) – Renewed

Deliciousness: season 2 (MTV) – Renewed

The Devil You Know: season 2 (VICE TV) – Renewed

The Devil’s Hour: seasons 2 and 3 (Prime Video) – Renewed

Die Harter: season 2 (Roku Originals) – Renewed

A Discovery of Witches: seasons 2 and 3 (Sundance Now) – Renewed

Disenchantment: season 2 (Netflix) – Renewed

Disney Intertwined: season 2 (Disney+) – Renewed

Doctor Who: season 13 (BBC America) – Renewed

Documentary Now: season 4 (IFC) – Renewed

Dogs: season 2 (Netflix) – Renewed

Domina: season 2 (MGM+) – Renewed

Doom Patrol: season 4 (HBO Max) – Renewed

DOTA: Dragon’s Blood: season 3 (Netflix) – Renewed

Dr. Death: season 2 (Peacock) – Renewed

The Dragon Prince: season 4 (Netflix) – Renewed

Dream Home Makeover: season 3 (Netflix) – Renewed

E

E! True Hollywood Story: season 2 (E!)- Renewed

Eli Roth’s History of Horror: season 2 (AMC) – Renewed

Elite: season 6 (Netflix) – Renewed

Emily In Paris: seasons 3 and 4 (Netflix) Renewed

The Equalizer: seasons 3 and 4 (CBS) – Renewed

Euphoria: season 3 (HBO) – Renewed

Evil: season 4 (Paramount+) – Renewed

F

Family Guy: seasons 19 and 20 (Fox) – Renewed

Family Karma: season 3 (Bravo) – Renewed

Fantasy Island: season 2 (Fox) – Renewed

Fargo: season 5 (FX) – Renewed

Fast Foodies: season 2 (truTV) – Renewed

FBI: seasons 5 and 6 (CBS) – Renewed

FBI International: seasons 2 and 3 (CBS) – Renewed

FBI: Most Wanted: seasons 4 and 5 (CBS) – Renewed

Fear the Walking Dead: season 8 (AMC) – Renewed

Firefly Lane: season 2 (Netflix) – Renewed

First Wives Club: season 3 (BET+) – Renewed

Five Points: season 2 (Facebook) – Renewed

Flack: season 2 (moves to Prime Video) – Renewed

The Flash: season 9 (The CW) – Cancelled (after a ninth, and final, season)

Flatbush Misdemeanors: season 2 (Showtime) – Renewed

Floor Is Lava: season 2 (Netflix) – Renewed

For All Mankind: season 4 (Apple TV+) – Renewed

Foundation: season 2 (Apple TV+) – Renewed

From: season 2 (MGM+) – Renewed

F*ck That’s Delicious: season 4 (Viceland) – Renewed

Made From Scratch: season 5 (Fuse) – Renewed

G

The Game: season 2 (Paramount+) – Renewed

Game Theory with Bomani Jones: season 2 (HBO) – Renewed

Gangs of London: season 2 (AMC) – Renewed

Genius: season 4 (moves to Disney+) – Renewed

Get Organized with The Home Edit: season 2 (Netflix) – Renewed

Get Shorty: season 3 (MGM+) – Renewed

The Ghost and Molly McGee: season 2 (Disney Channel) – Renewed

Ghost Brothers: Lights Out: season 2 (Discovery+) – Renewed

Ghost Nation: season 2 (Travel Channel) – Renewed

Ghosts: season 2 (CBS) – Renewed

The Gilded Age: season 2 (HBO) – Renewed

Girls5eva: season 3 (Netflix) – Renewed (moves to Netflix)

Ginny & Georgia: season 2 (Netflix) – Renewed

Go-Big Show: season 2 (TBS) – Renewed

Godfather of Harlem: season 3 (MGM+) – Renewed

The Goldbergs: season 10 (ABC) – Renewed

The Good Doctor: season 6 (ABC) – Renewed

Good Omens: season 2 (Prime Video) – Renewed

Good Talk with Anthony Jeselnik: season 2 (Comedy Central) – Renewed

Good Trouble: season 4 (Freefrom) – Renewed

The Goop Lab with Gwyneth Paltrow: season 2 (Netflix) – Renewed

Gossip Girl: season 2 (HBO Max) – Renewed

The Great American Recipe: season 2 (PBS) – Renewed

Grand Crew: season 2 (NBC) – Renewed

Grantchester: season 6 (PBS) – Renewed

The Great: season 3 (Hulu) – Renewed

The Great North: season 2 (Fox) – Renewed

Greatness Code: season 2 (Apple TV+) – Renewed

Grey’s Anatomy: season 19 (ABC) – Renewed

Grimsburg: season 2 (Fox) – Renewed

Grown-ish: season 5 (Freeform) – Renewed

H

Hacks: season 3 (HBO Max) – Renewed

Halo: season 2 (Paramount+) – Renewed

The Handmaid’s Tale: season 6 (Hulu) – Cancelled (after a sixth, and final, season)

Happy Valley: season 3 (moves to AMC) – Cancelled (after third, and final, season)

The Hardy Boys: season 3 (Hulu) – Cancelled (after a third, and final, season)

Harlem: season 2 (Prime Video) – Renewed

Harley Quinn: season 4 (HBO Max) – Renewed

The Haunting of Hill House: season 2 (Netflix) – Renewed

Heartstopper: seasons 2 and 3 (Netflix) – Renewed

Heels: season 2 (Starz) – Renewed

Hell’s Kitchen: seasons 21 and 22 (FOX) – Renewed

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series: season 4 (Disney+) – Renewed

Hightown: season 3 (Starz) – Renewed

Hitmen: season 2 (Peacock) – Renewed

Holey Moley: season 2 (ABC) – Renewed

Hollywood Houselift With Jeff Lewis: season 2 (Amazon Freevee) – Renewed

Home: season 2 (Apple TV+) – Renewed

Home Economics: season 3 (ABC) – Renewed

Home Before Dark: season 2 (Apple TV+) – Renewed

The Hot Zone: season 2 (Nat Geo) – Renewed

House of the Dragons: season 2 (HBO) – Renewed

HouseBroken: season 2 (Fox) – Renewed

How I Met Your Father: season 2 (Hulu) – Renewed

How To with John Wilson: season 3 (HBO) – Renewed

Human Resources: season 2 (Netflix) – Renewed

Hunters: season 2 (Prime Video) – Cancelled (after a second, and final, season)

The Hype: season 2 (HBO Max) – Renewed

I

I Am Groot: season 2 (Disney+) – Renewed

I Can See Your Voice: season 2 (Fox) – Renewed

I Think You Should Leave With Tim Robinson: season 3 (Netflix) – Renewed

I Was a Teenage Felon : season 2 (VICE TV) – Renewed

iCarly: season 3 (Paramount+) – Renewed

Impractical Jokers: season 9 (truTV) – Renewed

In the Dark: season 4 (The CW) – Renewed

Indian Matchmaking: season 3 (Netflix) – Renewed

Industry: season 3 (HBO) – Renewed

Inside Job: season 2 (Netflix) – Renewed

Interview with the Vampire: season 2 (AMC/AMC+) – Renewed

Into the Dark: season 2 (Hulu) – Renewed

Invasion: season 2 (Apple TV+) – Renewed

Invincible: seasons 2 and 3 (Prime Video) – Renewed

Is It Cake?: season 2 (Netflix) – Renewed

It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia: season 15, 16, 17 and 18 (FXX) – Renewed

J

Jimmy Kimmel Live: through season 23 (ABC) – Renewed

Judge Jerry: season 3 (syndication) – Renewed

Judge Steve Harvey: season 2 (ABC) – Renewed

Judy Justice: season 2 (IMDb) – Renewed

Julia: season 2 (HBO Max) – Renewed

Jurassic World Camp Cretaceous: season 2 (Netflix) – Renewed

K

The Kardashians: season 2 (Hulu) – Renewed (two-season order)

Kendra Sells Hollywood: season 2 (Discovery+) – Renewed

Kids Behind Bars: Life or Parole: season 2 (A&E) – Renewed

Killing It: season 2 (Peacock) – Renewed

Kin: season 2 (AMC+) – Renewed

Krapopolis: season 2 (Fox) – Renewed

Kung Fu: season 3 (The CW) – Renewed

L

The L Word: Generation Q: season 3 (Showtime) – Renewed

La Brea: season 2 (NBC) – Renewed

Last Chance U: season 4 (Netflix) – Renewed

Last Chance U: Basketball : season 2 (Netflix) – Renewed

The Last Drive-In With Joe Bob Briggs: season 3 (Shudder) – Renewed

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver: seasons 8, 9 and 10 (HBO) – Renewed

Launchpad: season 2 (DIsney+) – Renewed

Law & Order: season 22 (NBC) – Renewed

Law and Order: Organized Crime: season 3 (NBC) – Renewed

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit: season 24 (NBC) – Renewed

The Legend of Vox Machina: season 3 (Prime Video) – Renewed

Lego Masters: season 4 (Fox) – Renewed

Letterkenny: season 10 (Hulu) – Renewed

Leverage: Redemption: season 2 (IMDb Pro) – Renewed

Liar: season 2 (Sundance) – Renewed

Life & Beth: season 2 (Hulu) – Renewed

Life Below Zero: First Alaskans: season 2 (Nat Geo) – Renewed

The Lincoln Lawyer: season 2 (Netflix) – Renewed

Little America: season 2 (Apple TV+) – Renewed

Little Big Shots: season 4 (NBC) – Renewed

Liza On Demand: season 2 (YouTube Premium) – Renewed

Loki: season 2 (Disney+) – Renewed

London Kills: season 3 and 4 (Acorn TV) – Renewed

Loot: season 2 (Apple TV+) – Renewed

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power: season 2 (Prime Video) – Renewed

Loudermilk: season 3 (Audience) Renewed

Love, Death & Robots: season 4 (Netflix) – Renewed

Love in Paradise: The Caribbean: season 2 (Discovery+) – Renewed

Love is Blind: through season 5 (Netflix) – Renewed

Love Island: seasons 2 (CBS) – Renewed

Love on the Spectrum: season 3 (Netflix) – Renewed

M

Magic for Humans: season 3 (Netflix) – Renewed

Magnolia Table with Joanna Gaines: seasons 3 and 4 (Magnolia Network) – Renewed

Magnum P.I.: seasons 5 and 6 (moves to NBC) – Renewed

Make or Break: season 2 (Apple TV+) – Renewed

Making It: season 3 (NBC) – Renewed

Making the Cut: season 2 (Prime Video) – Renewed

The Mandalorian: season 3 (Disney+) – Renewed

Marcella: season 3 (Netflix) – Renewed

Married to Medicine: season 9 (Bravo) – Renewed

Marvel’s Spider-Man: season 3 (Disney XD) – Renewed (retitled Spider-Man: Maximum Venom)

Marvel’s Spidey and His Amazing Friends: season 2 (Disney Junior) – Renewed

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel: season 5 (Prime Video) – Cancelled (after fifth, and final, season)

The Masked Singer: season 6 (Fox) – Renewed

MasterChef: season 13 (Fox) – Renewed

MasterChef Junior: season 8 (Fox) – Renewed

Masters of Illusion: season 9 (The CW) – Renewed

Mayans M.C.: season 5 (FX) – Renewed

Mayor of Kingstown: season 2 (Paramount+) – Renewed

Men in Kilts: A Roadtrip with Sam and Graham: season 2 (Starz) – Renewed

Mental Samurai: season 2 (Fox) – Renewed

Mickey Mouse Funhouse: season 2 (Disney Jr.) – Renewed

The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers: season 2 (Disney+) – Renewed

Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles: season 14 (Bravo) – Renewed

A Million Little Things: season 5 (ABC) – Cancelled (after a fifth, and final, season)

Mindhunter: season 2 (Netflix) – Renewed

Miracle Workers: season 4 (TNT) – Renewed

The Misery Index: season 3 (TBS) – Renewed

Miss Scarlet and The Duke: season 2 (PBS) – Renewed

Modern Love: season 2 (Prime Video) – Renewed

Moonhaven: season 2 (AMC+) – Renewed

Monster: seasons 2 and 3 (Netflix) – Renewed

The Mosquito Coast: season 2 (Apple TV+) – Renewed

Most Dangerous Game: season 2 (The Roku Channel) – Renewed

The Morning Show: season 3 (Apple TV+) – Renewed

Mr. Mercedes: season 3 (Audience) – Renewed

The Ms. Pat Show: season 2 (BET+) – Renewed

Murder Under the Friday Night Lights: season 2 (ID) – Renewed

Music Box: season 2 (HBO) – Renewed

My Brilliant Friend: season 4 (HBO) – Renewed

My Life Is Murder: season 3 (Acorn TV) – Renewed

My Unorthodox Life: season 2 (Netflix) – Renewed

The Mysterious Benedict Society: season 2 (Disney+) – Renewed

Mythic Quest: seasons 3 and 4 (Apple TV+) – Renewed

N

Nancy Drew: season 4 (The CW) – Cancelled (after a fourth, and final, season)

NCIS: season 20 (CBS) – Renewed

NCIS: Hawai’i: season 2 (CBS) – Renewed

NCIS: Los Angeles: season 14 (CBS) – Renewed

The Neighborhood: season 4 (CBS) – Renewed

Never Have I Ever: season 4 (Netflix) – Cancelled (after a fourth, and final, season)

New Amsterdam: season 5 (NBC) – Cancelled (after fifth, and final, season)

Next Level Chef: season 2 (Fox) – Renewed

No Activity: season 4 (Paramount+) – Renewed

O

The Old Man: season 2 (FX) – Renewed

On the Case With Paula Zahn: season 26 (ID) – Renewed

One of Us is Lying: season 2 (Peacock) – Renewed

Only Murders in the Building: season 3 (Hulu) – Renewed

Our Flags Mean Death: season 2 (HBO Max) – Renewed

Outer Range: season 2 (Prime Video) – Renewed

The Orville: season 3 (Fox/Hulu) – Renewed

The Other Two: season 3 (HBO Max) – Renewed

Outer Banks: season 3 (Netflix) – Renewed

Outlander: season 7 (Starz) – Renewed

The Outlaws: season 2 (Prime Video) – Renewed

The Outpost: season 3 (The CW) – Renewed

The Owl House: season 3 (Disney Channel) – Renewed

P

P-Valley: season 3 (Starz) – Renewed

Pachinko: season 2 (Apple TV+) – Renewed

Painting with John: season 2 (HBO) – Renewed

Pantheon: season 2 (AMC) – Renewed (two-season order)

Paradise PD: season 2 (Netflix) – Renewed

Party Down: season 3 (Starz) – Renewed

Pause with Sam Jay: season 2 (HBO Max) – Renewed

Peace of Mind with Taraji: season 2 (Facebook Watch) – Renewed

Peacemaker: season 2 (HBO Max) – Renewed

Penn & Teller: Fool Us: season 9 (The CW) – Renewed

Pennyworth: season 3 (moves to HBO Max) – Renewed

Perfect Life (Vida Perfecta): season 2 (HBO Max) – Renewed

Perry Mason: season 2 (HBO) – Renewed

Peyton’s Places: season 3 (ESPN+) – Renewed

Physical: season 3 (Apple TV+) – Renewed

Pig Royalty: season 2 (Discovery+) – Renewed

Power Book II: Ghost: season 3 (Starz) – Renewed

Power Book III: Raising Kanan: season 2 (Starz) – Renewed

Power Book IV: Force: season 2 (Starz) – Renewed

Press Your Luck: season 3 (ABC) – Renewed

Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin: season 2 (HBO Max) – Renewed

Project Blue Book: season 2 (History) – Renewed

Project Runway: season 20 (Bravo) – Renewed

The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder: season 2 (Disney+) – Renewed

Q

Quantum Leap: season 2 (NBC) – Renewed

Queen of the Universe: season 2 (Paramount+) – Renewed

Queer Eye: season 6 (Netflix) – Renewed

R

Ramy: season 3 (Hulu) – Renewed

Random Acts of Flyness: season 2 (HBO) – Renewed

Rap Sh!t: season 2 (HBO Max) – Renewed

Raven’s Home: season 4 (Disney Channel) – Renewed

Reacher: season 2 (Prime Video) – Renewed

The Real Housewives of New Jersey: season 13 (Bravo) – Renewed

The Real Housewives of New York City: season 14 (Bravo) – Renewed

The Real Housewives of Orange County: season 17 (Bravo) – Renewed

The Real Housewives of Potomac: season 7 (Bravo) – Renewed

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City: season 2 (Bravo) – Renewed

The Real Housewives: Ultimate Girls Trip: season 3 (Peacock) – Renewed

Real Time with Bill Maher: season 21 and 22 (HBO) – Renewed

The Real World Homecoming: seasons 2 and 3 (Paramount+) – Renewed

The Rehearsal: season 2 (HBO) – Renewed

Reservation Dogs: season 3 (FX on Hulu) – Renewed

The Resident: season 6 (Fox) – Renewed

Resident Alien: season 3 (SYFY) – Renewed

Rhythm+ Flow: season 2 (Netflix) – Renewed

Rick and Morty: season 5 (Adult Swim) – Renewed

Ride With Norman Reedus: season 5 (AMC) – Renewed

The Righteous Gemstones: season 3 (HBO) – Renewed

Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: season 2 (Nickelodeon) – Renewed

Riverdale: season 7 (The CW) – Cancelled (after a seventh, and final, season)

Riviera: season 3 (Sundance Now) – Renewed

The Rookie: season 5 (ABC) – Renewed

Rugrats: season 2 (Paramount+) – Renewed

RuPaul’s Drag Race: season 14 (VH1) – Renewed

RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars: season 7 (Moves to Paramount+) – Renewed

RuPaul’s Secret Celebrity Drag Race: season 2 (VH1) – Renewed

Run the World: season 2 (Starz) – Renewed

Russian Doll: season 2 (Netflix) – Renewed

S

Sanditon: season 3 (PBS) – Cancelled (after a third, and final, season)

The Sandman: season 2 (Netflix) – Renewed

The Santa Clauses: season 2 (Disney+) – Renewed

Schmigadoon!: season 2 (Apple TV+) – Renewed

SEAL Team: season 5 (Paramount+) – Renewed

Search Party: season 4 (TBS) – Renewed

Secrets of Sulphur Springs: season 2 (Disney Channel) – Renewed

Secret Celebrity Renovation: season 2 (CBS) – Renewed

Selena + Chef: season 4 (HBO Max) – Renewed

Selling Sunset: seasons 6 and 7 Renewed

The Serpent Queen: season 2 (Starz) – Renewed

Servant: season 4 (Apple TV+) – Cancelled (after a fourth, and final, season)

Severance: season 2 (Apple TV+) – Renewed

Sex Education: season 4 (Netflix) – Renewed

Sex/Life: season 2 (Netflix) – Renewed

The Sex Lives of College Girls: season 3 (HBO Max) – Renewed

Sexy Beasts: season 2 (Netflix) – Renewed

Shadow and Bone: season 2 (Netflix) Renewed

Shark Tank: season 14 (ABC) – Renewed

Shining Vale: season 2 (Starz) – Renewed

She-Ra and the Princesses of Power: season 5 (Netflix) – Renewed

Sherman’s Showcase: season 2 (AMC and IFC) – Renewed

Short Circuit: season 2 (Disney+) – Renewed

Side Hustle: season 2 (Nickelodeon) – Renewed

The Simpsons: seasons 33 and 34 (Fox) – Renewed

Single Drunk Female: season 2 (Freeform) – Renewed

Slow Horses: seasons 2, 3 and 4 (Apple TV+) – Renewed

Smother: season 2 (Peacock) – Renewed

Snowfall: season 6 (FX) – Cancelled (after a sixth, and final, season)

Snowpiercer: season 4 (TNT) – Cancelled (after a fourth, and final, season)

So You Think You Can Dance: season 17 (Fox) – Renewed

Solar Opposites: season 5 (Hulu) – Renewed

Somebody Feed Phil: season 6 (Netflix) – Renewed

Somebody Somewhere: season 2 (HBO Max) – Renewed

Songland: season 2 (NBC) – Renewed

Sort Of: season 3 (HBO Max) – Renewed

Soulmates: season 2 (AMC) – Renewed

South Park: season 30 (Comedy Central) – Renewed

South Side: season 3 (HBO Max) – Renewed

Spider-Man: Freshman Year: season 2 (Disney+) – Renewed (second season to be called Spider-Man: Sophomore Year)

Squid Game: season 2 (Netflix) – Renewed

Star Trek: Discovery: season 5 (Paramount+) – Renewed

Star Trek: Lower Decks: season 4 (Paramount+) – Renewed

Star Trek: Picard: season 3 (Paramount+) – Cancelled (after a third, and final, season)

Star Trek: Prodigy: season 2 (Paramount+) – Renewed

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds: season 2 (Paramount+) – Renewed

Star Wars: The Bad Batch: season 2 (Disney+) – Renewed

Starstruck: season 3 (HBO Max) – Renewed

State of the Union: season 2 (SundanceTV) – Renewed

Station 19: season 6 (ABC) – Renewed

Stranger Things: season 5 (Netflix) – Cancelled (after fifth, and final, season)

Succession: season 4 (HBO) – Renewed

Summer House: season 7 (Bravo) – Renewed

The Summer I Turned Pretty: season 2 (Prime Video) – Renewed

Super Pumped: season 2 (Showtime) – Renewed

Super Sema: season 2 (YouTube Originals) – Renewed

Superman & Lois: season 3 (The CW) – Renewed

Supermarket Sweep: season 2 (ABC) – Renewed

Surface: season 2 (Apple TV+) – Renewed

Survivor: season 42 (CBS) – Renewed

Swagger: season 2 (Apple TV+) – Renewed

S.W.A.T.: season 6 (CBS) – Renewed

Sweet Life: Los Angeles: season 2 (HBO Max) – Renewed

Sweet Magnolias: season 3 (Netflix) – Renewed

Sweet Tooth: season 2 (Netflix) – Renewed

Sydney to the Max: season 3 (Disney Channel) – Renewed

T



Taboo: season 2 (FX) – Renewed

Tacoma FD: season 4 (TruTV) – Renewed

The Talk: season 12 (CBS) – Renewed

Tamron Hall: season 3 (syndicated) – Renewed

Taste the Nation with Padma Lakshmi: season 2 (Hulu) – Renewed

Ted Lasso: season 3 (Apple TV+) – Renewed

Tehran: season 2 (Apple TV+) – Renewed

Tell Me Lies: season 2 (Hulu) – Renewed

Temptation Island: season 5 (USA Network) – Renewed

Ten-Year-Old Tom: season 2 (HBO Max) – Renewed

The Terror: season 2 (AMC) – Renewed

Texas 6: season 2 (Paramount+) – Renewed

That Damn Michael Che: season 2 (HBO Max) – Renewed

That’s My Jam: season 2 (NBC) – Renewed

This Close: season 2 (Sundance) – Renewed

This Fool: season 2 (Hulu) – Renewed

The Titan Games: season 2 (NBC) – Renewed

Titans: season 4 (HBO Max) – Renewed

To Tell the Truth: season 5 (ABC) – Renewed

Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan: season 4 (Prime Video) – Renewed

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon: through season 13 (NBC) – Renewed

Too Hot To Handle: season 4 (Netflix) – Renewed

Tooning Out the News: season 2 (Paramount+) – Renewed

Tokyo Vice: season 2 (HBO Max) – Renewed

Top Chef: season 20 (Bravo) – Renewed

Top Class: season 2 (IMBb TV) – Renewed

Tough as Nails: seasons 4 and 5 (CBS) – Renewed

Trafficked with Mariana Van Zeller: season 3 (National Geographic) – Renewed

Transplant: season 2 (NBC) – Renewed

TrollsTopia: season 2 (Peacock) – Renewed

Truth Be Told: season 3 (Apple TV+) – Renewed

Trying: season 4 (Apple TV+) – Renewed

Tulsa King: season 2 (Paramount+) – Renewed

Turning the Tables with Robin Roberts: season 2 (Disney+) – Renewed

Twenties: season 2 (BET) – Renewed

Tyler Perry’s The Oval: season 3 (BET) – Renewed

Tyler Perry’s Sistas: season 3 (BET) – Renewed

Tyler Perry’s Young Dylan: season 3 (Nickelodeon) – Renewed

U

The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On: season 2 (Netflix) – Renewed

Ultraman: season 2 (Netflix) – Renewed

The Umbrella Academy: season 4 (Netflix) – Cancelled (after a fourth, and final, season)

Undercover Underage: season 2 (Discovery+) – Renewed

Undone: season 2 (Prime Video) – Renewed

Unsolved Mysteries: season 3 (Netflix) – Renewed

Upload: season 3 (Prime Video) – Renewed

The Upshaws: season 3 (Netflix) – Renewed

V

Vanderpump Rules: season 10 (Bravo) – Renewed

Very Scary People: season 2 (HLN) – Renewed

Vice: seasons 3 and 4 (Showtime) – Renewed

Vikings: Valhalla: seasons 2 and 3 (Netflix) – Renewed

The Villains of Valley View: season 2 (Disney Channel/Disney+) – Renewed

Virgin River: season 3 (Netflix) – Renewed

The Voice: season 19, 20 (NBC) – Renewed

The Vow: season 2 (HBO) – Renewed

W

Wahl Street: season 2 (HBO Max) – Renewed

Walker: season 3 (The CW) – Renewed

Warrior: season 3 (HBO Max) – Renewed

Watch What Happens Live: season 18 (Bravo) – Renewed

The Watcher: season 2 (Netflix) – Renewed

We Are Lady Parts: season 2 (Paramount+) – Renewed

Weakest Link: season 3 (NBC) – Renewed

The Weekly: season 2 (FX) – Renewed

Welcome to Flatch: season 2 (Fox) – Renewed

We’re Here: season 3 (HBO) – Renewed

What If…?: season 3 (Disney+) – Renewed

What We Do in the Shadows: seasons 5 and 6 (FX) – Renewed

The Wheel of Time: season 3 (Prime Video) – Renewed

When Calls the Heart: season 8 (Hallmark) – Renewed

While The Rest Of Us Die : season 2 (VICE TV) – Renewed

The White Lotus: season 3 (HBO) – Renewed

Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty: season 2 (HBO) – Renewed

Winter House: season 2 (Bravo) – Renewed

Who Killed Sara?: season 2 (Netflix) – Renewed

Wipeout: season 2 (TBS) – Renewed

The Witcher: season 3 (Netflix) – Renewed

With Love: season 2 (Prime Video) – Renewed

Wolf Like Me: season 2 (Peacock) – Renewed

The Wonder Years: season 2 (ABC) – Renewed

World’s Funniest Animals: season 3 (The CW) – Renewed

Wrong Man: season 2 (Starz) – Renewed

X

Y

Year of the Rabbit: season 2 (IFC) – Renewed

Yellowjackets: season 3 (Showtime) – Renewed

Yellowstone: season 5 (Paramount Network) – Renewed

You: season 4 (Netflix) – Renewed

The Young and the Restless: seasons 48, 49, 50 and 51 (CBS) – Renewed

Young Justice: seasons 4 (moves to HBO Max) – Renewed

Young Rock: season 3 (NBC) – Renewed

Young Sheldon: seasons 5, 6 and 7 (CBS) – Renewed

Younger: season 7 (moves to Paramount+) – Renewed

Your Honor: season 2 (Showtime) – Cancelled (after a second, and final, season)

Z



Renewed

Ziwe : season 2 (Showtime) –

