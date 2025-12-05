Regina Hall on One Battle After Another, Working With PTA, and Her Next Big Roles

Regina Hall may only be in One Battle After Another for eight minutes, but she steals every second in a performance that many critics are saying stands out among the film’s large ensemble. Paul Thomas Anderson’s electrifying action-comedy has already won awards from the National Board of Review and The New York Film Critics Circle, and Hall is expected to be side-by-side with the cast during its awards campaign.

On this episode of the Awards Tour Podcast, host Jaqueline Coley sits down with Hall to talk about the first time PTA told her about the role, the Blackness of the film, and the exhaustion of Deandra. Check out the full interview above, and reserve your tickets for the 70mm IMAX re-release on Fandango today.

Jaqueline Coley for Rotten Tomatoes: One thing I think is interesting in the latter half of this story, [Deandra] also embodies what a lot of Black women are experiencing, which is the struggle of the fight after so many losses. When you get into that car, in that scene, and you just sigh, that’s the sigh of every Black woman of 2025. That is the sigh of “I am so tired.” Talk about that scene and that day…

Regina Hall: That sigh was the realization of the end; it was the exhaustion of the fight; it was “what now?” It was, “what has happened, what will happen, what is happening.” It was all those things. She’s such a tremendous actor — April Grace, who played Sister Rochelle. She had more in the film, but in their conversation, you realize they were in the fight together. She was like, “I just couldn’t do it.” What keeps us compelled and committed, and also exhausted?… You can’t give up, but you’re like, “Can I continue?” They both exist.

One Battle After Another returns to theaters on Friday, December 12th.

Find Something Fresh! Discover What to Watch, Read Reviews, Leave Ratings and Build Watchlists. Download the Rotten Tomatoes App.