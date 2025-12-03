News

2025 National Board of Review Winners

Warner Bros. dominates with One Battle After Another and Sinners.

The National Board of Review (NBR) has announced its picks for the best films of 2025. An organization made up of film enthusiasts, industry professionals, academics, and filmmakers, the NBR’s is one of the first winners lists announced in 2025, quickly following the Gotham Awards.

Paul Thomas Anderson’s One Battle After Another nabbed Best Film, Best Director, Best Actor, and Best Supporting Actor, Ryan Coogler’s Sinners was honored with Best Original Screenplay and Outstanding Cinematography, while Rose Byrne reicieved the Best Actress award for her performance in If I Had Legs, I’d Kick You.

Below is a the list of the 2025 award recipients, announced by the National Board of Review:

Best FILMOne Battle After Another

Best Director — Paul Thomas Anderson, One Battle After Another

Best Actor — Leonardo DiCaprio, One Battle After Another

Best Actress — Rose Byrne, If I Had Legs I’d Kick You

BEST Supporting Actor — Benicio Del Toro, One Battle After Another

BEST Supporting Actress — Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas, Sentimental Value

Best Original Screenplay — Ryan Coogler, Sinners

Best Adapted Screenplay — Clint Bentley and Greg Kwedar, Train Dreams

BEST Animated FeatureArco

Breakthrough Performance — Chase Infiniti, One Battle After AnotheR 

Best Directorial Debut — Eva Victor, Sorry, Baby

Best INTERNATIONAL FILMIt Was Just an Accident

Best DocumentaryCover-Up

NBR Freedom of Expression AwardPut Your Soul on your hand and walk

OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN CINEMATOGRAPHY — Autumn Durald Arkapaw, Sinners

OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN Stunt ArtistryMission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning

Top Films of 2025 (in alphabetical order)

Avatar: Fire and Ash
F1
Frankenstein
Jay Kelly
Marty Supreme
Rental Family
Sinners
Train Dreams
Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery
Wicked: For Good

Top 5 INTERNATIONAL Films (in alphabetical order)

Left-Handed Girl
The Love That Remains
The Secret Agent
Sentimental Value
Sirāt

Top 5 Documentaries (in alphabetical order)

2000 Meters to Andriivka
Come See Me in the Good Light
My Mom Jayne
Natchez
Orwell: 2+2=5

Top 10 Independent Films (in alphabetical order)

The Baltimorons
Bring Her Back
Father Mother Sister Brother
Friendship
Good Boy
If I Had Legs I’d Kick You
The Mastermind
Rebuilding
Sorry, Baby
Urchin

