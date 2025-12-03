2025 National Board of Review Winners

TAGGED AS: award winner, Awards, Awards Tour, Winners
The National Board of Review (NBR) has announced its picks for the best films of 2025. An organization made up of film enthusiasts, industry professionals, academics, and filmmakers, the NBR’s is one of the first winners lists announced in 2025, quickly following the Gotham Awards.
Paul Thomas Anderson’s One Battle After Another nabbed Best Film, Best Director, Best Actor, and Best Supporting Actor, Ryan Coogler’s Sinners was honored with Best Original Screenplay and Outstanding Cinematography, while Rose Byrne reicieved the Best Actress award for her performance in If I Had Legs, I’d Kick You.
Below is a the list of the 2025 award recipients, announced by the National Board of Review:
Avatar: Fire and Ash
F1
Frankenstein
Jay Kelly
Marty Supreme
Rental Family
Sinners
Train Dreams
Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery
Wicked: For Good
Left-Handed Girl
The Love That Remains
The Secret Agent
Sentimental Value
Sirāt
2000 Meters to Andriivka
Come See Me in the Good Light
My Mom Jayne
Natchez
Orwell: 2+2=5
The Baltimorons
Bring Her Back
Father Mother Sister Brother
Friendship
Good Boy
If I Had Legs I’d Kick You
The Mastermind
Rebuilding
Sorry, Baby
Urchin