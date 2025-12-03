2025 National Board of Review Winners

The National Board of Review (NBR) has announced its picks for the best films of 2025. An organization made up of film enthusiasts, industry professionals, academics, and filmmakers, the NBR’s is one of the first winners lists announced in 2025, quickly following the Gotham Awards.

Paul Thomas Anderson’s One Battle After Another nabbed Best Film, Best Director, Best Actor, and Best Supporting Actor, Ryan Coogler’s Sinners was honored with Best Original Screenplay and Outstanding Cinematography, while Rose Byrne reicieved the Best Actress award for her performance in If I Had Legs, I’d Kick You.

Below is a the list of the 2025 award recipients, announced by the National Board of Review:

Best FILM — One Battle After Another

Best Director — Paul Thomas Anderson, One Battle After Another

Best Actor — Leonardo DiCaprio, One Battle After Another

Best Actress — Rose Byrne, If I Had Legs I’d Kick You

BEST Supporting Actor — Benicio Del Toro, One Battle After Another

BEST Supporting Actress — Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas, Sentimental Value

Best Original Screenplay — Ryan Coogler, Sinners

Best Adapted Screenplay — Clint Bentley and Greg Kwedar, Train Dreams

BEST Animated Feature — Arco

Breakthrough Performance — Chase Infiniti, One Battle After AnotheR

Best Directorial Debut — Eva Victor, Sorry, Baby

Best INTERNATIONAL FILM — It Was Just an Accident

Best Documentary — Cover-Up

NBR Freedom of Expression Award — Put Your Soul on your hand and walk

OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN CINEMATOGRAPHY — Autumn Durald Arkapaw, Sinners

OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN Stunt Artistry — Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning

Top Films of 2025 (in alphabetical order)

Avatar: Fire and Ash

F1

Frankenstein

Jay Kelly

Marty Supreme

Rental Family

Sinners

Train Dreams

Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery

Wicked: For Good

Top 5 INTERNATIONAL Films (in alphabetical order)

Left-Handed Girl

The Love That Remains

The Secret Agent

Sentimental Value

Sirāt

Top 5 Documentaries (in alphabetical order)

2000 Meters to Andriivka

Come See Me in the Good Light

My Mom Jayne

Natchez

Orwell: 2+2=5

Top 10 Independent Films (in alphabetical order)

The Baltimorons

Bring Her Back

Father Mother Sister Brother

Friendship

Good Boy

If I Had Legs I’d Kick You

The Mastermind

Rebuilding

Sorry, Baby

Urchin