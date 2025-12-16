TAGGED AS: , ,

(Photo by Focus Features / Courtesy Everett Collection. EMMA.)

All Jane Austen Movies Ranked by Tomatometer

The latest: It’s the 250th anniversary of Jane Austen! We’re celebrating by adding more great adaptations to our list, including Emma., Fire Island, Jane Austen Wrecked My Life and more! Check out the list below!

Jane Austen books may have been around for centuries now, but in the movie world she’s as popular as she’s ever been. Austen’s mastery of irony combined with her scintillating insight and ability to mine for humor in relationships has made her novels resonate well past her lifetime and into the cinematic medium that would rise 100 years after her death.

The first significant (and surviving) adaptation was 1940’s Pride and Prejudice, starring Greer Garson and Laurence Olivier, with the screenplay co-written by Aldous Huxley. Pride has been adapted the most out of Austen’s books, including as the Bollywood-style Bride & Prejudice, and most recently in 2005 with Keira Knightley. Sense & Sensibility, Mansfield Park, and Lady Susan – a.k.a. Love & Friendship – have had one theatrical movie adaptation each. Meanwhile, Emma has had two direct adaptations: The 1996 version starring Gwyneth Paltrow, and this week’s Emma., starring Anya Taylor-Joy.

Before we see where Emma. (note the period) lands on our Tomatometer on Monday, we’ve ranked all Jane Austen movies by their score.

You won’t find the famous BBC miniseries of Pride and Prejudice in this list – we’re sticking strictly to theatrically releases. But we are opening it up to modernizations and looser adaptations, including Clueless (based on Emma), Material Girls and From Prada to Nada (both borne out of Sense and Sensibility), and Bridget Jones’s Diary (based on Pride and Prejudice). And because Austen fandom has evolved into a lifestyle and state of mind, we’re including movies like Austenland, The Jane Austen Book Club, and Becoming Jane.

So, get ready to dive into a world of sharp tongues and full hearts with our guide to every Jane Austen movie, ranked by Tomatometer. Alex Vo

#1

Sense and Sensibility (1995)
Tomatometer icon 97%

#1
Critics Consensus: Sense and Sensibility is an uncommonly deft, very funny Jane Austen adaptation, marked by Emma Thompson's finely tuned performance.
Synopsis: When Elinor Dashwood's (Emma Thompson) father dies, her family's finances are crippled. After the Dashwoods move to a cottage in [More]
Starring: Emma Thompson, Alan Rickman, Kate Winslet, Hugh Grant
Directed By: Ang Lee

#2

Love & Friendship (2016)
Tomatometer icon 96%

#2
Critics Consensus: Love & Friendship finds director Whit Stillman bringing his talents to bear on a Jane Austen adaptation -- with a thoroughly delightful period drama as the result.
Synopsis: In the 18th century, the seductive and manipulative Lady Susan (Kate Beckinsale) uses devious tactics to win the heart of [More]
Starring: Kate Beckinsale, Xavier Samuel, Morfydd Clark, Emma Greenwell
Directed By: Whit Stillman

#3

Fire Island (2022)
Tomatometer icon 94%

#3
Critics Consensus: Brought to life by a tremendously talented cast, the breezily entertaining Fire Island proves there are still fresh ways to update Austen.
Synopsis: Set in the iconic Pines, Andrew Ahn's "Fire Island" is an unapologetic, modern-day rom-com showcasing a diverse, multicultural examination of [More]
Starring: Joel Kim Booster, Bowen Yang, Margaret Cho, Conrad Ricamora
Directed By: Andrew Ahn

#4

Pride & Prejudice (2005)
Tomatometer icon 87%

#4
Critics Consensus: Sure, it's another adaptation of cinema's fave Jane Austen novel, but key performances and a modern filmmaking sensibility make this familiar period piece fresh and enjoyable.
Synopsis: In this adaptation of Jane Austen's beloved novel, Elizabeth Bennet (Keira Knightley) lives with her mother, father and sisters in [More]
Starring: Keira Knightley, Matthew Macfadyen, Brenda Blethyn, Donald Sutherland
Directed By: Joe Wright

#5

EMMA. (2020)
Tomatometer icon 86%

#5
Critics Consensus: Other adaptations may do a better job of consistently capturing the spirit of the classic source material, but Jane Austen fans should still find a solid match in this Emma.
Synopsis: Beautiful, smart and wealthy, Emma Woodhouse navigates her way through misguided matches, romantic missteps and the challenges of growing up [More]
Starring: Anya Taylor-Joy, Johnny Flynn, Bill Nighy, Mia Goth
Directed By: Autumn de Wilde

#6

Emma (1996)
Tomatometer icon 84%

#6
Critics Consensus: Emma marks an auspicious debut for writer-director Douglas McGrath, making the most of its Jane Austen source material -- and a charming performance from Gwyneth Paltrow.
Synopsis: In this adaptation of Jane Austen's classic novel, pretty socialite Emma Woodhouse (Gwyneth Paltrow) entertains herself by playing matchmaker for [More]
Starring: Gwyneth Paltrow, Jeremy Northam, Toni Collette, Greta Scacchi
Directed By: Douglas McGrath

#7

Clueless (1995)
Tomatometer icon 82%

#7
Critics Consensus: A funny and clever reshaping of Emma, Clueless offers a soft satire that pokes as much fun at teen films as it does at the Beverly Hills glitterati.
Synopsis: Shallow, rich and socially successful Cher (Alicia Silverstone) is at the top of her Beverly Hills high school's pecking scale. [More]
Starring: Alicia Silverstone, Stacey Dash, Brittany Murphy, Paul Rudd
Directed By: Amy Heckerling

#8

Jane Austen Wrecked My Life (2024)
Tomatometer icon 82%

#8
Critics Consensus: A modern, literate and sweet riff on finding the kind of happiness that can't be found in a book, Jane Austen Wrecked My Life will make your day.
Synopsis: Agathe, hopelessly clumsy yet charming and full of contradictions, finds herself in desperate singlehood. Her dream is to experience love [More]
Starring: Camille Rutherford, Pablo Pauly, Charlie Anson, Annabelle Lengronne
Directed By: Laura Piani

#9

Bridget Jones's Diary (2001)
Tomatometer icon 79%

#9
Critics Consensus: Zellweger's Bridget Jones is a sympathetic, likable, funny character, giving this romantic comedy a lot of charm.
Synopsis: At the start of the New Year, 32-year-old Bridget (Renée Zellweger) decides it's time to take control of her life [More]
Starring: Renée Zellweger, Colin Firth, Hugh Grant, Gemma Jones
Directed By: Sharon Maguire

#10

Mansfield Park (1999)
Tomatometer icon 78%

#10
Critics Consensus: Solid performances, bold direction.
Synopsis: Fanny (Frances O'Connor), born into a poor family, is sent away to live with wealthy uncle Sir Thomas (Harold Pinter), [More]
Starring: Embeth Davidtz, Jonny Lee Miller, Alessandro Nivola, Frances O'Connor
Directed By: Patricia Rozema

#11

Pride and Prejudice (1940)
Tomatometer icon 100%

#11
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: In the early 19th century in the English village of Meryton, the arrival of wealthy bachelors, most notably Mr. Darcy [More]
Starring: Greer Garson, Laurence Olivier, Edna May Oliver, Mary Boland
Directed By: Robert Z. Leonard

#12

Sense and Sensibility (2024)
Tomatometer icon 100%

#12
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: After the death of their father, the Dashwoods' entire world changes drastically. While one sister is torn between two men, [More]
Starring: Deborah Ayorinde, Bethany Antonia, Dan Jeannotte, Akil Largie
Directed By: Roger M. Bobb

#13

Persuasion (1995)
Tomatometer icon 87%

#13
Critics Consensus: Well-acted and absorbing, Persuasion offers a loose Jane Austen adaptation that captures the essence of the author's timeless appeal.
Synopsis: As one of three daughters of the wealthy Sir Walter (Corin Redgrave), Anne (Amanda Root) is a privileged but lonely [More]
Starring: Amanda Root, Ciarán Hinds, Susan Fleetwood, Corin Redgrave
Directed By: Roger Michell

#14

The Jane Austen Book Club (2007)
Tomatometer icon 66%

#14
Critics Consensus: Though at times formulaic and sentimental, Jane Austen Book Club succeeds on the strength of its likable ensemble cast. Even those not familiar with Jane Austen's work may find much to enjoy this lighthearted romance.
Synopsis: Six Californians (Maria Bello, Amy Brenneman, Emily Blunt) form a book club devoted to studying the works of the 19th-century [More]
Starring: Maria Bello, Amy Brenneman, Emily Blunt, Maggie Grace
Directed By: Robin Swicord

#15

Pride & Prejudice (2003)
Tomatometer icon 66%

#15
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: In this modern take on the Jane Austen classic, Elizabeth (Kam Heskin), an earnest college student at Brigham Young University, [More]
Starring: Kam Heskin, Orlando Seale, Lucila Solá, Kelly Stables
Directed By: Andrew Black

#16

Bride & Prejudice (2004)
Tomatometer icon 63%

#16
Critics Consensus: A colorful and energetic adaptation of Austen's classic.
Synopsis: With four beautiful daughters of marrying age, Manorama (Nadira Babbar) and Chaman Bakshi (Anupam Kher) frantically seek out the perfect [More]
Starring: Aishwarya Rai, Martin Henderson, Anupam Kher, Nadira Babbar
Directed By: Gurinder Chadha

#17

Becoming Jane (2007)
Tomatometer icon 58%

#17
Critics Consensus: Although Becoming Jane is a well-crafted period piece, it lacks fresh insight into the life and works of Jane Austen. The film focuses too much on wardrobe and not enough on Austen's achievements.
Synopsis: Though Jane Austen's (Anne Hathaway) financially strapped parents (James Cromwell, Julie Walters) expect her to marry the nephew of wealthy [More]
Starring: Anne Hathaway, James McAvoy, James Cromwell, Maggie Smith
Directed By: Julian Jarrold

#18

Modern Persuasion (2020)
Tomatometer icon 53%

#18
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: A modern telling of Jane Austen's "Persuasion." Wren Cosgrove is a happy, single, and self-confessed workaholic who, after rising to [More]
Starring: Alicia Witt, Daniella Pineda, Bebe Neuwirth, Liza Lapira
Directed By: Alex Appel

#19

Pride and Prejudice and Zombies (2016)
Tomatometer icon 47%

#19
Critics Consensus: Pride and Prejudice and Zombies manages to wring a few fun moments out of its premise, but never delivers the thoroughly kooky mashup its title suggests.
Synopsis: In the 19th century, a mysterious plague turns the English countryside into a war zone. No one is safe as [More]
Starring: Lily James, Sam Riley, Bella Heathcote, Ellie Bamber
Directed By: Burr Steers

#20

Austenland (2013)
Tomatometer icon 32%

#20
Critics Consensus: Despite an intriguing premise and fine performances from a talented cast, Austenland succumbs to outworn romcom cliches and slapstick gags.
Synopsis: Socially awkward Jane Hayes (Keri Russell) is obsessed with the works of Jane Austen and fantasizes about the character of [More]
Starring: Keri Russell, JJ Feild, Jennifer Coolidge, Bret McKenzie
Directed By: Jerusha Hess

#21

Persuasion (2022)
Tomatometer icon 30%

#21
Critics Consensus: Despite Dakota Johnson's best efforts, the chaotically anachronistic Persuasion fails to convince as a worthwhile Austen adaptation.
Synopsis: Living with her snobby family on the brink of bankruptcy, Anne Elliot is a nonconforming woman with modern sensibilities. When [More]
Starring: Dakota Johnson, Cosmo Jarvis, Nikki Amuka-Bird, Mia McKenna-Bruce
Directed By: Carrie Cracknell

#22

Bridget Jones: The Edge of Reason (2004)
Tomatometer icon 27%

#22
Critics Consensus: Bogged down in slapstick and silliness, Edge of Reason is a predictable continuation of the Bridget Jones story.
Synopsis: The sequel to "Bridget Jones's Diary" finds Bridget (Renée Zellweger) working as a TV host and still dating barrister Mark [More]
Starring: Renée Zellweger, Hugh Grant, Colin Firth, Jim Broadbent
Directed By: Beeban Kidron

#23

From Prada to Nada (2011)
Tomatometer icon 24%

#23
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: Spoiled sisters Nora (Camilla Belle) and Mary (Alexa Vega) Dominguez have a life of wealth and privilege in Beverly Hills. [More]
Starring: Camilla Belle, Alexa PenaVega, Wilmer Valderrama, Adriana Barraza
Directed By: Angel Gracia

#24

Material Girls (2006)
Tomatometer icon 4%

#24
Critics Consensus: Plagued by paper-thin characterizations and a hackneyed script, Material Girls fails to live up to even the minimum standards of its genre.
Synopsis: Two sibling cosmetics heiresses (Hilary Duff, Haylie Duff) must grow up quickly when a company scandal leaves them penniless. Though [More]
Starring: Hilary Duff, Haylie Duff, Anjelica Huston, Brent Spiner
Directed By: Martha Coolidge

