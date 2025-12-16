(Photo by Focus Features / Courtesy Everett Collection. EMMA.)

All Jane Austen Movies Ranked by Tomatometer

The latest: It’s the 250th anniversary of Jane Austen! We’re celebrating by adding more great adaptations to our list, including Emma., Fire Island, Jane Austen Wrecked My Life and more! Check out the list below!

Jane Austen books may have been around for centuries now, but in the movie world she’s as popular as she’s ever been. Austen’s mastery of irony combined with her scintillating insight and ability to mine for humor in relationships has made her novels resonate well past her lifetime and into the cinematic medium that would rise 100 years after her death.

The first significant (and surviving) adaptation was 1940’s Pride and Prejudice, starring Greer Garson and Laurence Olivier, with the screenplay co-written by Aldous Huxley. Pride has been adapted the most out of Austen’s books, including as the Bollywood-style Bride & Prejudice, and most recently in 2005 with Keira Knightley. Sense & Sensibility, Mansfield Park, and Lady Susan – a.k.a. Love & Friendship – have had one theatrical movie adaptation each. Meanwhile, Emma has had two direct adaptations: The 1996 version starring Gwyneth Paltrow, and this week’s Emma., starring Anya Taylor-Joy.

Before we see where Emma. (note the period) lands on our Tomatometer on Monday, we’ve ranked all Jane Austen movies by their score.

You won’t find the famous BBC miniseries of Pride and Prejudice in this list – we’re sticking strictly to theatrically releases. But we are opening it up to modernizations and looser adaptations, including Clueless (based on Emma), Material Girls and From Prada to Nada (both borne out of Sense and Sensibility), and Bridget Jones’s Diary (based on Pride and Prejudice). And because Austen fandom has evolved into a lifestyle and state of mind, we’re including movies like Austenland, The Jane Austen Book Club, and Becoming Jane.

So, get ready to dive into a world of sharp tongues and full hearts with our guide to every Jane Austen movie, ranked by Tomatometer. —Alex Vo

#5 EMMA. (2020)

86% #5 Critics Consensus: Other adaptations may do a better job of consistently capturing the spirit of the classic source material, but Jane Austen fans should still find a solid match in this Emma. Synopsis: Beautiful, smart and wealthy, Emma Woodhouse navigates her way through misguided matches, romantic missteps and the challenges of growing up Beautiful, smart and wealthy, Emma Woodhouse navigates her way through misguided matches, romantic missteps and the challenges of growing up [More] Starring: Anya Taylor-Joy, Johnny Flynn, Bill Nighy, Mia Goth Directed By: Autumn de Wilde

#6 Emma (1996)

84% #6 Critics Consensus: Emma marks an auspicious debut for writer-director Douglas McGrath, making the most of its Jane Austen source material -- and a charming performance from Gwyneth Paltrow. Synopsis: In this adaptation of Jane Austen's classic novel, pretty socialite Emma Woodhouse (Gwyneth Paltrow) entertains herself by playing matchmaker for In this adaptation of Jane Austen's classic novel, pretty socialite Emma Woodhouse (Gwyneth Paltrow) entertains herself by playing matchmaker for [More] Starring: Gwyneth Paltrow, Jeremy Northam, Toni Collette, Greta Scacchi Directed By: Douglas McGrath

#7 Clueless (1995)

82% #7 Critics Consensus: A funny and clever reshaping of Emma, Clueless offers a soft satire that pokes as much fun at teen films as it does at the Beverly Hills glitterati. Synopsis: Shallow, rich and socially successful Cher (Alicia Silverstone) is at the top of her Beverly Hills high school's pecking scale. Shallow, rich and socially successful Cher (Alicia Silverstone) is at the top of her Beverly Hills high school's pecking scale. [More] Starring: Alicia Silverstone, Stacey Dash, Brittany Murphy, Paul Rudd Directed By: Amy Heckerling

#20 Austenland (2013)

32% #20 Critics Consensus: Despite an intriguing premise and fine performances from a talented cast, Austenland succumbs to outworn romcom cliches and slapstick gags. Synopsis: Socially awkward Jane Hayes (Keri Russell) is obsessed with the works of Jane Austen and fantasizes about the character of Socially awkward Jane Hayes (Keri Russell) is obsessed with the works of Jane Austen and fantasizes about the character of [More] Starring: Keri Russell, JJ Feild, Jennifer Coolidge, Bret McKenzie Directed By: Jerusha Hess