People's Choice Awards 2022 Winners: Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness and Stranger Things Win Big

(Photo by ©Marvel Studios)

The E! People’s Choice Awards cover over 40 categories spanning TV, film, music, and pop culture, honoring all of the fan favorites of the year based on votes by the general public. While folks like Taylor Swift, Lizzo, BTS, and MrBeast took home trophies in the music and pop culture categories, here at RT we’ll just focus on the TV and film winners, since that’s what we know best. You can check out the full list of winners here, but see below for all the big winners in Movies and TV.

MOVIE CATEGORIES

The Movie of 2022

1. Bullet Train

2. Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness – WINNER

3. Elvis

4. Jurassic World Dominion

5. Nope

6. The Batman

7. Thor: Love and Thunder

8. Top Gun: Maverick

The Comedy Movie of 2022

1. Fire Island

2. Hustle

3. Hocus Pocus

4. Marry Me

5. Senior Year

6. The Adam Project – WINNER

7. The Lost City

8. Ticket to Paradise

The Action Movie of 2022

1. Black Adam

2. Bullet Train

3. Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness

4. Jurassic World Dominion

5. The Batman

6. The Woman King

7. Thor: Love and Thunder

8. Top Gun: Maverick – WINNER

The Drama Movie of 2022

1. Death on the Nile

2. Don’t Worry Darling – WINNER

3. Elvis

4. Halloween Ends

5. Luckiest Girl Alive

6. Nope

7. Scream

8. Where the Crawdads Sing

The Male Movie Star of 2022

1. Brad Pitt – Bullet Train

2. Chris Hemsworth – Thor: Love and Thunder – WINNER

3. Chris Pratt – Jurassic World Dominion

4. Daniel Kaluuya – Nope

5. Dwayne Johnson – Black Adam

6. Miles Teller – Top Gun: Maverick

7. Ryan Reynolds – The Adam Project

8. Tom Cruise – Top Gun: Maverick

The Female Movie Star of 2022

1. Elizabeth Olsen – Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness – WINNER

2. Gal Gadot – Death on the Nile

3. Jennifer Garner – The Adam Project

4. Jennifer Lopez – Marry Me

5. Joey King – Bullet Train

6. Keke Palmer – Nope

7. Queen Latifah – Hustle

8. Viola Davis – The Woman King

The Drama Movie Star of 2022

1. Austin Butler – Elvis – WINNER

2. Daniel Kaluuya – Nope

3. Florence Pugh – Don’t Worry Darling

4. Gal Gadot – Death on the Nile

5. Harry Styles – Don’t Worry Darling

6. Jamie Lee Curtis – Halloween Ends

7. Keke Palmer – Nope

8. Mila Kunis – Luckiest Girl Alive

The Comedy Movie Star of 2022

1. Adam Sandler – Hustle – WINNER

2. Channing Tatum – The Lost City

3. Jennifer Garner – The Adam Project

4. Jennifer Lopez – Marry Me

5. Julia Roberts – Ticket to Paradise

6. Queen Latifah – Hustle

7. Ryan Reynolds – The Adam Project

8. Sandra Bullock – The Lost City

The Action Movie Star of 2022

1. Chris Hemsworth – Thor: Love and Thunder

2. Chris Pratt – Jurassic World Dominion

3. Dwayne Johnson – Black Adam

4. Elizabeth Olsen – Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness – WINNER

5. Joey King – Bullet Train

6. Viola Davis – The Woman King

7. Tom Cruise – Top Gun: Maverick

8. Zoë Kravitz – The Batman

TV CATEGORIES

The Show of 2022

1. Abbott Elementary

2. Better Call Saul

3. Grey’s Anatomy

4. House of the Dragon

5. Obi-Wan Kenobi

6. Saturday Night Live

7. Stranger Things – WINNER

8. This Is Us

The Drama Show of 2022

1. Better Call Saul

2. Cobra Kai

3. Euphoria

4. Grey’s Anatomy – WINNER

5. Law & Order: SVU

6. Ozark

7. The Walking Dead

8. This Is Us

The Comedy Show of 2022

1. Abbott Elementary

2. Black-ish

3. Only Murders in the Building

4. Never Have I Ever – WINNER

5. Saturday Night Live

6. The Woman in the House Across the Street from the Girl in the Window

7. Young Rock

8. Young Sheldon

The Reality Show of 2022

1. 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days

2. Below Deck Sailing Yacht

3. Jersey Shore: Family Vacation

4. Love & Hip-Hop: Atlanta

5. The Kardashians – WINNER

6. The Real Housewives of Atlanta

7. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills

8. Selling Sunset

The Competition Show of 2022

1. America’s Got Talent

2. American Idol

3. Dancing With The Stars

4. RuPaul’s Drag Race

5. The Bachelorette

6. The Masked Singer

7. Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Grrrls

8. The Voice – WINNER

The Male TV Star of 2022

1. Dwayne Johnson – Young Rock

2. Ewan McGregor – Obi-Wan Kenobi

3. Ice-T – Law & Order: SVU

4. Jason Bateman – Ozark

5. Noah Schnapp – Stranger Things – WINNER

6. Norman Reedus – The Walking Dead

7. Oscar Isaac – Moon Knight

8. Sterling K. Brown – This Is Us

The Female TV Star of 2022

1. Millie Bobby Brown – Stranger Things

2. Ellen Pompeo – Grey’s Anatomy – WINNER

3. Kristen Bell – The Woman in the House Across the Street from the Girl in the Window

4. Maitreyi Ramakrishnan – Never Have I Ever

5. Mandy Moore – This Is Us

6. Mariska Hargitay – Law & Order: SVU

7. Quinta Brunson – Abbott Elementary

8. Selena Gomez – Only Murders in the Building

The Drama TV Star of 2022

1. Ellen Pompeo – Grey’s Anatomy

2. Jason Bateman – Ozark

3. Mandy Moore – This Is Us

4. Mariska Hargitay – Law & Order: SVU – WINNER

5. Norman Reedus – The Walking Dead

6. Sterling K. Brown – This Is Us

7. Sydney Sweeney – Euphoria

8. Zendaya – Euphoria

The Comedy TV Star of 2022

1. Bowen Yang – Saturday Night Live

2. Dwayne Johnson – Young Rock

3. Kenan Thompson – Saturday Night Live

4. Kristen Bell – The Woman in the House Across the Street from the Girl in the Window

5. Maitreyi Ramakrishnan – Never Have I Ever

6. Quinta Brunson – Abbott Elementary

7. Selena Gomez – Only Murders in the Building – WINNER

8. Tracee Ellis Ross – Black-ish

The Daytime Talk Show of 2022

1. Good Morning America

2. Live with Kelly and Ryan

3. The Drew Barrymore Show

4. The Elleen DeGeneres Show

5. The Kelly Clarkson Show – WINNER

6. The View

7. The Jennifer Hudson Show

8. Today with Hoda and Jenna

The Nighttime Talk Show of 2022

1. Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen

2. Jimmy Kimmel Live!

3. Last Week Tonight with John Oliver

4. Late Night with Seth Meyers

5. The Daily Show with Trevor Noah

6. The Late Late Show with James Corden

7. The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

8. The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon – WINNER

The Competition Contestant of 2022

1. Charli D’Amelio – Dancing With the Stars

2. Chris Constantino/Bosco – RuPaul’s Drag Race

3. Gabby Windey – The Bachelorette

4. Mayyas – America’s Got Talent

5. Noah Thompson – American Idol

6. Selma Blair – Dancing With the Stars – WINNER

7. Teyana Taylor – The Masked Singer

8. Willow Patterson/Willow Pill – RuPaul’s Drag Race

The Reality TV Star of 2022

1. Chrishell Stause – Selling Sunset

2. Garcelle Beauvais – The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills

3. Kandi Burruss – The Real Housewives of Atlanta

4. Kenya Moore – The Real Housewives of Atlanta

5. Khloe Kardashian – The Kardashians – WINNER

6. Kim Kardashian – The Kardashians

7. Kyle Richards – The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills

8. Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino – Jersey Shore Family Vacation

The Bingeworthy Show of 2022

1. Bridgerton

2. Bel-Air

3. Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story – WINNER

4. Inventing Anna

5. Severance

6. The Bear

7. The Boys

8. The Thing About Pam

The Sci-Fi/Fantasy Show of 2022

1. House of the Dragon

2. La Brea

3. Moon Knight

4. Obi-Wan Kenobi

5. She-Hulk: Attorney at Law

6. Stranger Things – WINNER

7. The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power

8. The Umbrella Academy

