Taylor Kitsch's Glen Kicks His Opioid Addiction in an Exclusive Sneak Peek at Painkiller

In this scene from Netflix limited series Painkiller, a severe workplace accident put auto shop owner Glen Kryger (Taylor Kitsch) in extreme pain and under a doctor’s care. Trying out a new drug routine for pain management also made Glen an OxyContin addict. In this sneak peek at episode 3, Glen promises his family that he’s kicking his addiction. From creators Micah Fitzerman-Blue and Noah Harpster, Painkiller also stars Matthew Broderick as Richard Sackler, Uzo Aduba as Edie Flowers, Dina Shihabi as Britt Hufford, and West Duchovny as Shannon Schaeffer. Executive producer Pete Berg (Friday Night Lights) directs all six episodes.

63% Painkiller: Limited Series (2023) launches Thursday, Aug. 10 on Netflix.

