Nintendo Is Developing a Live-Action Legend of Zelda Movie

In a surprise announcement, Nintendo legend Shigeru Miyamoto revealed today that the storied video game company is officially developing a live-action adaptation of their popular franchise The Legend of Zelda.

Miyamoto, who created Mario, Donkey Kong, and The Legend of Zelda, posted on X that he has been working on the film “for many years now with Avi Arad-san, who has produced many mega hit films,” particularly with Marvel (Blade, X-Men, Iron Man) and more recently partnering with Sony on their Spider-Man-related films (the Venom franchise, the animated Spider-Verse movies, and the Tom Holland MCU Spider-Man trilogy).

In his post, Miyamoto also linked out to an official press release on Nintendo’s Japan website that offered more details, including that Sony Pictures Entertainment will co-finance the film and distribute it theatrically, and that Wes Ball (the Maze Runner trilogy, the upcoming Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes) would serve as director. Deadline also reported that Derek Connolly (Jurassic World, Pokémon Detective Pikachu, Kong: Skull Island) has been tapped to write the film, but that remains unconfirmed.

The Legend of Zelda franchise, which debuted with the original game in 1986, spans across 19 games, several spin-offs, a TV series, and manga adaptations, focusing on a heroic, elf-like man named Link who must either rescue or work together with Princess Zelda to save their homeland of Hyrule from an evil warlord named Ganon.

The announcement comes on the heels of the massive success of The Super Mario Bros. Movie, which opened in April of this year and earned over $1.3 billion worldwide. No release date has been set for the live-action Legend of Zelda movie yet.

