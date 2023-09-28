New Movies & TV Shows Streaming in October 2023: What To Watch on Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+, and More

Have a look at our calendar of titles premiering on the top streaming services in October. Netflix, Prime Video and sister service Freevee, Hulu, Peacock, Max, and the pluses — Disney+, Paramount+, and Apple TV+ — are all represented. We offer a few highlights up top, but read on to get each streamer’s full schedule, a list of movies they’re adding to their libraries in the month, and what’s leaving where available.

HIGHLIGHTS

- - Loki: Season 2 (2023) (Disney+)

Why You Should Watch: The demigod morphed from “beloved villain” of the MCU films to “endearing antihero” in the first season of his series, according to the Critics Consensus. Season 1 was Certified Fresh at 92% — a showing that even the God of Mischief would approve of.

Description: Season 2 picks up in the aftermath of the shocking season finale when Loki finds himself in a battle for the soul of the Time Variance Authority. Along with Mobius, Hunter B-15 and a team of new and returning characters, Loki navigates an ever-expanding and increasingly dangerous multiverse in search of Sylvie, Judge Renslayer, Miss Minutes and the truth of what it means to possess free will and glorious purpose.

Premiere Date: Friday, October 6

94% The Fall of the House of Usher: Limited Series (2023) (Netflix)

Why You Should Watch: Mike Flanagan’s latests horror outing is a modern-day love letter to all things Edgar Allan Poe. The ensemble cast is a who’s who of Flanagan favorites. Flanagan’s final outing for Netflix is gloriously gothic and comes just in time for the Halloween season.

Description: Siblings Roderick and Madeline Usher have built a pharmaceutical company into an empire of wealth, privilege and power; however, secrets come to light when the heirs to the Usher dynasty start dying.

Premiere Date: Thursday, October 12

- - Frasier: Season 1 (2023) (Paramount+)

Why You Should Watch: After 20 years away, Kelsey Grammer returns to the role that made him famous. Has everyone’s favorite curmudgeonly psychiatrist changed much in that time? Gosh, we hope not.

Description: Frasier is off to a different city with new challenges to face, new relationships to forge, and an old dream or two to finally fulfill; Frasier has re-entered the building.

Premiere Date: Thursday, October 12

- - Lessons in Chemistry: Season 1 (2023) (Apple TV+)

Why You Should Watch: Star Brie Larson’s performance as Elizabeth Zott is delicious, and executive producer Larson teaches us a thing or two about adapting a New York Times bestseller — this one by Bonnie Garmus.

Description: In the 1950s, Elizabeth Zott’s dream of being a scientist is challenged by a society that says women belong in the domestic sphere; she accepts a job on a TV cooking show and sets out to teach a nation of housewives way more than recipes.

Premiere Date: Friday, October 13

Apple TV+

Friday, Oct. 13



- - Lessons in Chemistry: Season 1 (2023) Apple TV+

Friday, Oct. 20



90% The Pigeon Tunnel (2023)

Friday, Oct. 27

The Enfield Poltergeist: Season 1

