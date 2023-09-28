New Movies & TV Shows Streaming in October 2023: What To Watch on Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+, and More

A new season of Loki, the Frasier revival, movies including Five Nights at Freddy's, and new series like Lessons in Chemistry and The Fall of the House of Usher are among what's coming to streaming.

Have a look at our calendar of titles premiering on the top streaming services in October. Netflix, Prime Video and sister service Freevee, Hulu, Peacock, Max, and the pluses — Disney+, Paramount+, and Apple TV+ — are all represented. We offer a few highlights up top, but read on to get each streamer’s full schedule, a list of movies they’re adding to their libraries in the month, and what’s leaving where available.

HIGHLIGHTS

- - Loki: Season 2 (2023) (Disney+)

Why You Should Watch: The demigod morphed from “beloved villain” of the MCU films to “endearing antihero” in the first season of his series, according to the Critics Consensus. Season 1 was Certified Fresh at 92% — a showing that even the God of Mischief would approve of.

Description: Season 2 picks up in the aftermath of the shocking season finale when Loki finds himself in a battle for the soul of the Time Variance Authority. Along with Mobius, Hunter B-15 and a team of new and returning characters, Loki navigates an ever-expanding and increasingly dangerous multiverse in search of Sylvie, Judge Renslayer, Miss Minutes and the truth of what it means to possess free will and glorious purpose.

Premiere Date: Friday, October 6

94% The Fall of the House of Usher: Limited Series (2023) (Netflix)

Why You Should Watch: Mike Flanagan’s latests horror outing is a modern-day love letter to all things Edgar Allan Poe. The ensemble cast is a who’s who of Flanagan favorites. Flanagan’s final outing for Netflix is gloriously gothic and comes just in time for the Halloween season.

Description: Siblings Roderick and Madeline Usher have built a pharmaceutical company into an empire of wealth, privilege and power; however, secrets come to light when the heirs to the Usher dynasty start dying.

Premiere Date: Thursday, October 12

- - Frasier: Season 1 (2023) (Paramount+)

Why You Should Watch: After 20 years away, Kelsey Grammer returns to the role that made him famous. Has everyone’s favorite curmudgeonly psychiatrist changed much in that time? Gosh, we hope not.

Description: Frasier is off to a different city with new challenges to face, new relationships to forge, and an old dream or two to finally fulfill; Frasier has re-entered the building.

Premiere Date: Thursday, October 12

- - Lessons in Chemistry: Season 1 (2023) (Apple TV+)

Why You Should Watch: Star Brie Larson’s performance as Elizabeth Zott is delicious, and executive producer Larson teaches us a thing or two about adapting a New York Times bestseller — this one by Bonnie Garmus.

Description: In the 1950s, Elizabeth Zott’s dream of being a scientist is challenged by a society that says women belong in the domestic sphere; she accepts a job on a TV cooking show and sets out to teach a nation of housewives way more than recipes.

Premiere Date: Friday, October 13

Apple TV+

Friday, Oct. 13

- - Lessons in Chemistry: Season 1 (2023)  Apple TV+

Friday, Oct. 20

90% The Pigeon Tunnel (2023)

Friday, Oct. 27
The Enfield Poltergeist: Season 1

