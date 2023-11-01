New Movies & TV Shows Streaming in November 2023: What To Watch on Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+, and More

Have a look at our calendar of titles premiering on the top streaming services in November. Netflix, Prime Video and sister service Freevee, Hulu, Peacock, Max, and the pluses — Disney+, Paramount+, and Apple TV+ — are all represented. We offer a few highlights up top, but read on to get each streamer’s full schedule, a list of movies they’re adding to their libraries in the month, and what’s leaving where available.

HIGHLIGHTS

100% Invincible: Season 2 (2023) (Prime Video)

Why You Should Watch: Superhero stories continue to oversaturate the entertainment space, but Prime Video’s animated adaptation of Robert Kirkman’s comic book is a standout. It’s bloody, hilarious, and is elevated by the voice performances of leads Steven Yeun and J.K. Simmons. Sure, this is a cartoon. But prepare yourselves, the family drama may cause you to shed a tear or two. Season 2 premieres Friday, November 3.

Description: Mark Grayson, 17, is just like every other guy his age … except that his father is the most powerful superhero on the planet, Omni-Man. As Mark develops powers of his own, he discovers his father’s legacy may not be as heroic as it seems.

Premiere Date: Friday, November 3

- - The Crown: Season 6 (2023) (Netflix)

Why You Should Watch: What’s there to say that hasn’t already been said about The Crown? The ensemble cast alone is worth the price of admission. Considering the fact that this series is technically considered historical fiction, watching can feel enough like an escapist treat to distract from the tragic events that inspired the whole thing. And with the new season bringing the story of The Royal Family into the new millennium, the sprawling drama will come as close as it’ll ever be to the enduring Windsor drama that has continued to play out today. Season 6, Part 1 premieres Thursday, November 16.

Description: Based on an award-winning play (“The Audience”) by showrunner Peter Morgan, this lavish, Netflix-original drama chronicles the life of Queen Elizabeth II from the 1940s to modern times. The series begins with an inside look at the early reign of the queen, who ascended the throne at age 25 after the death of her father, King George VI. As the decades pass, personal intrigues, romances, and political rivalries are revealed that played a big role in events that shaped the later years of the 20th century.

Premiere Date: Thursday, November 16

89% Monarch: Legacy of Monsters: Season 1 (2023) (Apple TV+)

Why You Should Watch: One word: Godzilla. How cool is it that we’re getting an original new live action series connected to the rebooted MonsterVerse franchise that has been dazzling audiences with big screen kaiju battles for nearly a decade now? Very cool, if we’re being honest. Not only does the new series connect to the movies’ story universe even more, somehow Apple TV+ convinced Kurt Russell to join the cast. It’s been nearly 50 years since he appeared on a live action TV show in a starring capacity. So this detail only adds to the already huge buzz.

Description: After the world-shattering revelation that monsters are real, two siblings follow in their father’s footsteps to uncover their family’s connection to the secretive organization known as Monarch.

Premiere Date: Friday, November 17

Apple TV+

*ORIGINALS

Thursday, November 2



70% Fingernails (2023) *

Wednesday, November 8



88% The Buccaneers: Season 1 (2023) *

Friday, November 10



- - For All Mankind: Season 4 (2023) *

Friday, November 17



89% Monarch: Legacy of Monsters: Season 1 (2023) *

Wednesday, November 29



- - Slow Horses: Season 3 (2023) *

