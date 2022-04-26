News

New on Netflix in May 2022

The return of Stranger Things, Mike Myers' series The Pentaverate, a series adaptation of The Lincoln Lawyer, and Rebel Wilson in film Senior Year all launch in May.

by | April 26, 2022 | Comments

The long-awaited return of Stranger Things and Mike Myers’ comedy series The Pentaverate lead Netflix’s May 2022 offerings.

Stranger Things 4: Volume 1 finds Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown) settling into her new California home with Joyce (Winona Ryder), Will (Noah Schnapp), and Jonathan Byers (Charlie Heaton). It’s not all sunshine and roses though – her powers are gone, she’s having trouble fitting in at school, and no matter how hard she tries to put all that Hawkins trouble behind her, there’s still unfinished business in the Upside Down. Mike (Finn Wolfhard), Dustin (Gaten Matarazzo), Lucas (Caleb McLaughlin), Max (Sadie Sink), and the rest of the gang will band together once more to battle a new supernatural threat, as Hopper’s (David Harbour) life hangs in the balance. With horror icon Robert Englund joining the cast as the murderous Victor Creel, it’s looking like the newest outing of Netflix’s genre hit will also be its scariest.

Read More: Everything We Know About Stranger Things Season 4

It’s been a while since Mike Myers flexed his multi-character comedy chops, and with his new series The Pentaverate, the man who brought Austin Powers to life returns with a new collection of quirky roles for audiences to laugh at. What exactly is “The Pentaverate?” That’s the question at the center of the whole show, as one journalist investigates the secret society of five men who have allegedly controlled the world since the year 1347.  Jennifer Saunders, Jeremy Irons, Keegan-Michael Key, and Ken Jeong also star.

The Lincoln Lawyer is now a television series. Based on the novels by Michael Connelly, the new adaptation was created by David E. Kelley and stars Neve Campbell as Deputy District Attorney Maggie McPherson and Manuel Garcia-Ruffo as Mickey Haller, the famed defense attorney who, instead of working out of an office, runs his business in his Lincoln Town Car. After nearly two years away, Phil Rosenthal is back to do more exploring, and much more eating, in season 5 of his hit food travel series Somebody Feed Phil. And celebrated anthology series Love, Death + Robots returns with more genre-bending animated shorts from some of the best storytellers in the medium.

Find out what else is joining them on Netflix and what’s leaving the service below.

HIGHLIGHTS

The Pentaverate: Season 1 (2022)

- -

Description: A Canadian journalist tries to uncover the truth about a society of five men who have controlled the world since 1347.

Premiere Date: May 5

The Lincoln Lawyer: Season 1 (2022)

- -

Description: Idealistic lawyer Mickey Haller runs practice out of the back of his Lincoln Town Car, taking on cases big and small across Los Angeles.

Premiere Date: May 13

- -

Description: A high-school cheerleader falls into a coma before her prom. Twenty years later, she awakens and wants to return to high school to reclaim her status and become prom queen. Stars Rebel Wilson.

Premiere Date: May 13

Love, Death + Robots: Volume 3 (2022)

- -

Description: This collection of animated short stories spans several genres, including science-fiction, fantasy, horror, and comedy. World-class animation creators bring captivating stories to life in the form of a unique and visceral viewing experience. The animated anthology series includes tales that explore alternate histories, life for robots in a post-apocalyptic city, and a plot for world domination by super-intelligent yogurt. Among the show’s executive producers is Oscar-nominated director David Fincher.

Premiere Date: May 20

Stranger Things: Season 4 (2022)

- -

Description: Mysteries unravel in a small Midwestern town in the 1980s, involving supernatural forces, secret experiments and one strange girl.

Premiere Date: May 27

FULL LIST OF SHOWS AND MOVIES COMING TO NETFLIX THIS MONTH

New Collection

“Our Roots, Our Stories” – Launches May 2
Join us as we honor Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders with this collection of stories that weaves their voices and experiences into a celebration. View the collection beginning May 2 at netflix.com/celebrateAAPI.

* NETFLIX ORIGINALS

Coming Soon

Like a Rolling Stone: The Life & Times of Ben Fong-Torres
Welcome to Wedding Hell*

Available 5/1

81% 42 (2013)


15% 3 Ninjas Kick Back (1994)


- - 40-Love (2020)


80% A River Runs Through It (1992)


- - Are You the One?: Season 6 (2020)


Blippi Wonders: Season 1

84% Tim Burton's Corpse Bride (2005)


79% Crazy, Stupid, Love. (2011)


42% Den of Thieves (2018)


88% Dirty Harry (1971)


- - Empire State (2013)


70% Forrest Gump (1994)


74% Harold & Kumar Go to White Castle (2004)


85% Hello, My Name Is Doris (2015)


49% Jackass: The Movie (2002)


- - Jackass 2.5 (2007)


60% Jackass 3.5 (2011)

23% John Q (2002)


84% Menace II Society (1993)


87% Once Upon a Time in America (1984)


- - Rambo (2012)


27% Rambo: Last Blood (2019)


81% Road to Perdition (2002)


60% Seven Years in Tibet (1997)


46% Soul Surfer (2011)


88% Summerland (2020)


75% The Gentlemen (2020)


35% The Lake House (2006)


27% U.S. Marshals (1998)


75% War of the Worlds (2005)


91% When Harry Met Sally... (1989)


69% You've Got Mail (1998)

Available 5/2

- - Octonauts: Above & Beyond Season 2*

Available 5/3

Hold Your Breath: The Ice Dive*

Available 5/4

- - 40 Years Young (2022) *


- - The Circle: Season 4 (2022) * (New episodes weekly)


- - The Marginal: Season 5 *


Meltdown: Three Mile Island*

- - Summertime: Season 3 (2022) *

Available 5/5

- - The Pentaverate: Season 1 (2022) *

Blood Sisters*
Clark*
Thomas & Friends: All Engines Go: Season 1
Wild Babies*

Available 5/6

- - Along for the Ride (2022) *


Marmaduke*
The Sound of Magic*
Thar*

- - The Takedown (2022) *


Welcome to Eden*

Available 5/8

Christina P: Mom Genes*

Available 5/9

Ghost in the Shell: SAC_2045 Sustainable War*

Available 5/10

86% Outlander: Season 5 (2020)


- - Workin' Moms: Season 6 (2022) *


24 Days of Darkness*

80% Brotherhood: Season 2 (2007) *


- - The Circle: Season 4 (2022) * (New episodes weekly)


92% Operation Mincemeat (2021) *


44% Our Father (2021) *


The Getaway King*

Available 5/12

Maverix*
Savage Beauty*

Available 5/13

- - The Lincoln Lawyer: Season 1 (2022)


90% Bling Empire Season 2*


The Life and Movies of Erşan Kuneri*
New Heights*

- - Senior Year (2022) *

Available 5/14

25% Borrego (2022)

Available 5/15

PJ Masks: Season 4

Available 5/16

Blippi’s Adventures

- - Servant Of The People Seasons 1-3*


Vampire in the Garden*

Available 5/17

- - The Future Diary: Season 2 (2022) *

Available 5/18

- - The Circle: Season 4 (2022) * (New episodes weekly)


Cyber Hell: Exposing an Internet Horror*
Love on the Spectrum U.S.*
The Perfect Family*
Toscana*

- - Who Killed Sara? Season 3*

Available 5/19

A Perfect Pairing*
The Boss Baby: Back in the Crib*
The G Word with Adam Conover*

- - Insiders Season 2* (New episodes weekly)


The Photographer: Murder in Pinamar*
Rodrigo Sant’Anna: I’ve Arrived*

Available 5/20

81% Ben Is Back (2018)


- - Love, Death + Robots: Volume 3 (2022) *


F*ck Love Too*
Jackass 4.5
Wrong Side of the Tracks*

Available 5/22

- - One Piece New Episodes

Available 5/23

14% Ghost in the Shell: SAC_2045 Season 2*


Godspeed*
Sea of Love*

Available 5/25

- - The Circle: Season 4 (2022) * (New episodes weekly)


- - Somebody Feed Phil: The Fifth Course (2022) *


Larva Pendant*

Available 5/26

- - Insiders Season 2* (New episodes weekly)


My Little Pony: Make Your Mark*
Pokémon Master Journeys: The Series: Part 3*

Available 5/27

- - Stranger Things: Season 4 (2022) *

Available 5/30

Mighty Little Bheem: I Love Taj Mahal*

Available 5/31

- - Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Season 1 (2018)


- - Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Season 1 (2012)

TV SHOWS AND MOVIES LEAVING NETFLIX THIS MONTH

Leaving 5/1

92% Colony Seasons 1-3


- - Hoarders: Season 11 (2020)


WWII in HD: Season 1

Leaving 5/3

- - StartUp Seasons 1-3


79% The Clovehitch Killer (2018)

Leaving 5/12

95% Eye in the Sky (2015)

Leaving 5/23

69% Shot Caller (2017)

Leaving 5/31

34% Battleship (2012)


Bill Burr: You People Are All the Same

51% Chloe (2009)


68% Closer (2004)


64% Coach Carter (2005)


27% Dennis the Menace (1993)


86% Downton Abbey on Masterpiece Seasons 1-6

44% Final Destination 3 (2006)


62% Final Destination 5 (2011)

71% Free Willy (1993)

92% Hairspray (2007)

76% Happy Endings Seasons 1-3


76% Happy Feet (2006)


43% I Know What You Did Last Summer (1997)


7% I Still Know What You Did Last Summer (1998)


7% New Year's Eve (2011)


- - Sniper: Legacy (2014)


19% Stardust (2020)

22% Sucker Punch (2011)


41% Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (1990)


35% Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles II: The Secret of the Ooze (1991)


19% Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles III (1993)


21% Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (2014)


66% The Blind Side (2009)


63% The Devil's Advocate (1997)


91% The Disaster Artist (2017)


28% The Final Destination (2009)


57% Top Gun (1986)


62% Wild Things (1998)

65% Zoolander (2001)

On an Apple device? Follow Rotten Tomatoes on Apple News.

Thumbnail images: Netflix

Movie & TV News

Tag Cloud

2016 golden globe awards police drama TIFF Nominations docuseries popular stoner robots American Society of Cinematographers universal monsters ratings screenings USA Network deadpool Anna Paquin Sneak Peek BET Awards zombie dragons Country movies 2019 Pacific Islander Mindy Kaling spanish Baby Yoda criterion Amazon children's TV GLAAD Masterpiece Chernobyl Pop TV Paramount independent kids FX Spectrum Originals documentary worst movies 21st Century Fox Prime Video travel dceu directors Reality Competition Mary Poppins Returns IFC Films halloween tv ITV Disney+ Disney Plus Netflix Christmas movies women batman japan VH1 films DC Universe biography parents sports PBS composers Holidays 45 italian First Look cartoon legend NBA ABC San Diego Comic-Con Elton John theme song video on demand french Election movie Marvel Television aliens streaming cooking streaming movies japanese Reality Teen Pixar godzilla DC Comics Winter TV TV movies PlayStation Photos all-time Endgame OneApp spy thriller HBO Certified Fresh President historical drama obituary kaiju Cannes monster movies Pirates cinemax superman werewolf crime drama finale A24 Epix cars critic resources hidden camera Action ID transformers OWN 1990s Star Wars south america The Purge Nickelodeon Chilling Adventures of Sabrina vs. emmy awards mission: impossible FXX Disney Channel Toys dc spanish language DGA Lionsgate blockbusters Sundance WarnerMedia Netflix child's play Women's History Month Star Trek posters slashers spider-verse LGBTQ festival miniseries CW Seed remakes halloween war 2020 4/20 sag awards Film Winners young adult comedies animated international Writers Guild of America Countdown Set visit kong 2021 Comic-Con@Home 2021 sequel E3 twilight Comedy new star wars movies Amazon Studios ABC Signature 2015 Arrowverse golden globes BAFTA scorecard hollywood Apple boxoffice Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt Syfy based on movie 24 frames royal family 73rd Emmy Awards strong female leads debate Box Office Adult Swim vampires mutant Starz psycho YouTube Red DC streaming service FOX Freeform football 78th Annual Golden Globe Awards Sundance Now comic book movie dark cancelled television ABC Family Academy Awards 007 Television Academy Shondaland suspense A&E YouTube Premium SXSW The Academy comic books Spike unscripted Mary poppins black comedy comics Esquire psychological thriller social media HBO Go WGN Showtime ViacomCBS rotten blaxploitation Emmys Neflix Tomatazos spain Premiere Dates supernatural comic book movies Martial Arts Lucasfilm asian-american BBC diversity Quiz best First Reviews nbcuniversal 20th Century Fox adenture Hulu indiana jones space spider-man Musicals El Rey Oscars razzies stand-up comedy renewed TV shows Pride Month Biopics FX on Hulu Best and Worst Stephen King rom-coms romance television green book Disney Plus sopranos Amazon Prime screen actors guild AMC Plus fresh die hard GIFs Paramount Plus crime thriller VOD 94th Oscars know your critic Exclusive Video Broadway TV X-Men docudrama satire olympics Turner Wes Anderson TLC SXSW 2022 reboot rt archives Marathons Paramount Network Horror Black History Month action-comedy Trailer Western comiccon Funimation Fox Searchlight political drama Columbia Pictures TV Land AMC 93rd Oscars Disney Sundance TV toronto Summer TV One Interview Comics on TV leaderboard revenge art house BET Image Comics The CW justice league indie RT History Thanksgiving high school pirates of the caribbean dogs franchise Crunchyroll 2017 Best Director marvel cinematic universe canceled Rock joker National Geographic Awards Avengers Schedule MCU laika CBS All Access BBC One crime concert live action TCM Grammys christmas movies PaleyFest Pet Sematary Marvel Studios Black Mirror true crime TV renewals South by Southwest Film Festival Fall TV Awards Tour Mystery Pop Universal ghosts Superheroes Superheroe BBC America book adaptation Binge Guide ESPN The Walking Dead Dark Horse Comics talk show CBS festivals thriller TCA 2017 heist movie Family Spring TV video Crackle quibi Acorn TV breaking bad harry potter elevated horror Hear Us Out Year in Review Peacock Podcast natural history Trophy Talk Fargo Creative Arts Emmys medical drama doctor who The Witch Brie Larson SundanceTV politics E! binge adventure tv talk Holiday Video Games The Walt Disney Company TruTV Sony Pictures Classic Film hispanic heritage month venice marvel comics chucky superhero australia Red Carpet Film Festival Bravo new york what to watch richard e. Grant adaptation Opinion cancelled TV shows TCA sequels technology Instagram Live Rocky king arthur Calendar Comedy Central classics mob singing competition period drama Legendary TNT Ovation Rom-Com romantic comedy Tokyo Olympics dreamworks science fiction DirecTV YA Cartoon Network Universal Pictures Comic Book anthology Tubi Mudbound Hallmark Apple TV Plus genre discovery Television Critics Association 90s IFC Ellie Kemper comic streamig RT21 gangster reviews Infographic hispanic documentaries nature Apple TV+ slasher wonder woman aapi series facebook anime TCA Awards a nightmare on elm street Hollywood Foreign Press Association Kids & Family biopic name the review mockumentary Amazon Prime Video Walt Disney Pictures cancelled TV series dexter boxing crossover toy story GoT Polls and Games new zealand fast and furious TCA Winter 2020 Song of Ice and Fire YouTube Alien Drama Travel Channel Character Guide New York Comic Con black The Arrangement king kong Super Bowl stop motion 99% Rocketman versus latino VICE Tarantino casting Tumblr witnail Fox News Musical news serial killer Lifetime Christmas movies canceled TV shows rotten movies we love LGBT Sci-Fi Ghostbusters Music USA 2018 rt labs HBO Max foreign Christmas Lifetime History Oscar Emmy Nominations game show scary movies MSNBC james bond Extras zombies lord of the rings Fantasy Best Actor dramedy See It Skip It free movies zero dark thirty saw IMDb TV SDCC teaser Cosplay Discovery Channel target NBC NYCC award winner Vudu Marvel sitcom CNN book HFPA APB trailers MGM nfl Nat Geo feel good Animation Mary Tyler Moore Logo Valentine's Day rt labs critics edition archives 72 Emmy Awards live event 79th Golden Globes Awards disaster cats jurassic park critics Best Actress Britbox telelvision Shudder 71st Emmy Awards hist Warner Bros. Trivia worst blockbuster TBS cults Disney streaming service game of thrones Captain marvel CMT Heroines trophy scary basketball cops prank Tags: Comedy Food Network cancelled Hallmark Christmas movies mcc Best Picture MTV jamie lee curtis Watching Series scene in color spinoff Turner Classic Movies
Copyright ©  2018 Fandango. All rights reserved.
Terms of Service         Privacy Policy