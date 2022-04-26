New on Netflix in May 2022

The long-awaited return of Stranger Things and Mike Myers’ comedy series The Pentaverate lead Netflix’s May 2022 offerings.

Stranger Things 4: Volume 1 finds Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown) settling into her new California home with Joyce (Winona Ryder), Will (Noah Schnapp), and Jonathan Byers (Charlie Heaton). It’s not all sunshine and roses though – her powers are gone, she’s having trouble fitting in at school, and no matter how hard she tries to put all that Hawkins trouble behind her, there’s still unfinished business in the Upside Down. Mike (Finn Wolfhard), Dustin (Gaten Matarazzo), Lucas (Caleb McLaughlin), Max (Sadie Sink), and the rest of the gang will band together once more to battle a new supernatural threat, as Hopper’s (David Harbour) life hangs in the balance. With horror icon Robert Englund joining the cast as the murderous Victor Creel, it’s looking like the newest outing of Netflix’s genre hit will also be its scariest.

It’s been a while since Mike Myers flexed his multi-character comedy chops, and with his new series The Pentaverate, the man who brought Austin Powers to life returns with a new collection of quirky roles for audiences to laugh at. What exactly is “The Pentaverate?” That’s the question at the center of the whole show, as one journalist investigates the secret society of five men who have allegedly controlled the world since the year 1347. Jennifer Saunders, Jeremy Irons, Keegan-Michael Key, and Ken Jeong also star.

The Lincoln Lawyer is now a television series. Based on the novels by Michael Connelly, the new adaptation was created by David E. Kelley and stars Neve Campbell as Deputy District Attorney Maggie McPherson and Manuel Garcia-Ruffo as Mickey Haller, the famed defense attorney who, instead of working out of an office, runs his business in his Lincoln Town Car. After nearly two years away, Phil Rosenthal is back to do more exploring, and much more eating, in season 5 of his hit food travel series Somebody Feed Phil. And celebrated anthology series Love, Death + Robots returns with more genre-bending animated shorts from some of the best storytellers in the medium.

Find out what else is joining them on Netflix and what’s leaving the service below.

HIGHLIGHTS

The Pentaverate: Season 1 (2022) - - Description: A Canadian journalist tries to uncover the truth about a society of five men who have controlled the world since 1347. Premiere Date: May 5



The Lincoln Lawyer: Season 1 (2022) - - Description: Idealistic lawyer Mickey Haller runs practice out of the back of his Lincoln Town Car, taking on cases big and small across Los Angeles. Premiere Date: May 13

- - Description: A high-school cheerleader falls into a coma before her prom. Twenty years later, she awakens and wants to return to high school to reclaim her status and become prom queen. Stars Rebel Wilson. Premiere Date: May 13



Love, Death + Robots: Volume 3 (2022) - - Description: This collection of animated short stories spans several genres, including science-fiction, fantasy, horror, and comedy. World-class animation creators bring captivating stories to life in the form of a unique and visceral viewing experience. The animated anthology series includes tales that explore alternate histories, life for robots in a post-apocalyptic city, and a plot for world domination by super-intelligent yogurt. Among the show’s executive producers is Oscar-nominated director David Fincher. Premiere Date: May 20



Stranger Things: Season 4 (2022) - - Description: Mysteries unravel in a small Midwestern town in the 1980s, involving supernatural forces, secret experiments and one strange girl. Premiere Date: May 27



FULL LIST OF SHOWS AND MOVIES COMING TO NETFLIX THIS MONTH

New Collection



“Our Roots, Our Stories” – Launches May 2

Join us as we honor Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders with this collection of stories that weaves their voices and experiences into a celebration. View the collection beginning May 2 at netflix.com/celebrateAAPI.

* NETFLIX ORIGINALS

Coming Soon

Like a Rolling Stone: The Life & Times of Ben Fong-Torres

Welcome to Wedding Hell*

Available 5/1

81% 42 (2013)

15% 3 Ninjas Kick Back (1994)

- - 40-Love (2020)

80% A River Runs Through It (1992)

- - Are You the One?: Season 6 (2020)

Blippi Wonders: Season 1

84% Tim Burton's Corpse Bride (2005)

79% Crazy, Stupid, Love. (2011)

42% Den of Thieves (2018)

88% Dirty Harry (1971)

- - Empire State (2013)

70% Forrest Gump (1994)

74% Harold & Kumar Go to White Castle (2004)

85% Hello, My Name Is Doris (2015)

49% Jackass: The Movie (2002)

- - Jackass 2.5 (2007)

60% Jackass 3.5 (2011)

23% John Q (2002)

84% Menace II Society (1993)

87% Once Upon a Time in America (1984)

- - Rambo (2012)

27% Rambo: Last Blood (2019)

81% Road to Perdition (2002)

60% Seven Years in Tibet (1997)

46% Soul Surfer (2011)

88% Summerland (2020)

75% The Gentlemen (2020)

35% The Lake House (2006)

27% U.S. Marshals (1998)

75% War of the Worlds (2005)

91% When Harry Met Sally... (1989)

69% You've Got Mail (1998)

Available 5/2

- - Octonauts: Above & Beyond Season 2*

Available 5/3

Hold Your Breath: The Ice Dive*

Available 5/4

- - 40 Years Young (2022) *

- - The Circle: Season 4 (2022) * (New episodes weekly)

- - The Marginal: Season 5 *

Meltdown: Three Mile Island*

- - Summertime: Season 3 (2022) *

Available 5/5

- - The Pentaverate: Season 1 (2022) *

Blood Sisters*

Clark*

Thomas & Friends: All Engines Go: Season 1

Wild Babies*

Available 5/6

- - Along for the Ride (2022) *

Marmaduke*The Sound of Magic*Thar*

- - The Takedown (2022) *

Available 5/8

Welcome to Eden*

Christina P: Mom Genes*

Available 5/9

Ghost in the Shell: SAC_2045 Sustainable War*

Available 5/10

86% Outlander: Season 5 (2020)

- - Workin' Moms: Season 6 (2022) *

24 Days of Darkness*

80% Brotherhood: Season 2 (2007) *

- - The Circle: Season 4 (2022) * (New episodes weekly)

92% Operation Mincemeat (2021) *

44% Our Father (2021) *

Available 5/12

The Getaway King*

Maverix*

Savage Beauty*

Available 5/13

- - The Lincoln Lawyer: Season 1 (2022)

90% Bling Empire Season 2*

The Life and Movies of Erşan Kuneri*New Heights*

- - Senior Year (2022) *

Available 5/14

25% Borrego (2022)

Available 5/15

PJ Masks: Season 4

Available 5/16

Blippi’s Adventures



- - Servant Of The People Seasons 1-3*

Available 5/17

Vampire in the Garden*

- - The Future Diary: Season 2 (2022) *

Available 5/18

- - The Circle: Season 4 (2022) * (New episodes weekly)

Cyber Hell: Exposing an Internet Horror*Love on the Spectrum U.S.*The Perfect Family*Toscana*

- - Who Killed Sara? Season 3*

Available 5/19

A Perfect Pairing*

The Boss Baby: Back in the Crib*

The G Word with Adam Conover*



- - Insiders Season 2* (New episodes weekly)

Available 5/20

The Photographer: Murder in Pinamar*Rodrigo Sant’Anna: I’ve Arrived*

81% Ben Is Back (2018)

- - Love, Death + Robots: Volume 3 (2022) *

Jackass 4.5

Available 5/22

F*ck Love Too*Wrong Side of the Tracks*

- - One Piece New Episodes

Available 5/23

14% Ghost in the Shell: SAC_2045 Season 2*

Available 5/25

Godspeed*Sea of Love*

- - The Circle: Season 4 (2022) * (New episodes weekly)

- - Somebody Feed Phil: The Fifth Course (2022) *

Available 5/26

Larva Pendant*

- - Insiders Season 2* (New episodes weekly)

Available 5/27

My Little Pony: Make Your Mark*Pokémon Master Journeys: The Series: Part 3*

- - Stranger Things: Season 4 (2022) *

Available 5/30

Mighty Little Bheem: I Love Taj Mahal*

Available 5/31

- - Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Season 1 (2018)

- - Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Season 1 (2012)

TV SHOWS AND MOVIES LEAVING NETFLIX THIS MONTH

Leaving 5/1

92% Colony Seasons 1-3

- - Hoarders: Season 11 (2020)

WWII in HD: Season 1

Leaving 5/3

- - StartUp Seasons 1-3

79% The Clovehitch Killer (2018)

Leaving 5/12

95% Eye in the Sky (2015)

Leaving 5/23

69% Shot Caller (2017)

Leaving 5/31

34% Battleship (2012)

Bill Burr: You People Are All the Same



51% Chloe (2009)

68% Closer (2004)

64% Coach Carter (2005)

27% Dennis the Menace (1993)

86% Downton Abbey on Masterpiece Seasons 1-6

44% Final Destination 3 (2006)

62% Final Destination 5 (2011)

71% Free Willy (1993)

92% Hairspray (2007)

76% Happy Endings Seasons 1-3

76% Happy Feet (2006)

43% I Know What You Did Last Summer (1997)

7% I Still Know What You Did Last Summer (1998)

7% New Year's Eve (2011)

- - Sniper: Legacy (2014)

19% Stardust (2020)

22% Sucker Punch (2011)

41% Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (1990)

35% Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles II: The Secret of the Ooze (1991)

19% Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles III (1993)

21% Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (2014)

66% The Blind Side (2009)

63% The Devil's Advocate (1997)

91% The Disaster Artist (2017)

28% The Final Destination (2009)

57% Top Gun (1986)

62% Wild Things (1998)

65% Zoolander (2001)

