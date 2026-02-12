Love Bites: 35 Horror Movies to Watch on Valentine’s Day
“So, what’s the V-Day plan?” “Well, Miranda and I are going to dinner and then a very violent slasher movie.” “Perfect.”
This line from Carrie Bradshaw in Sex and the City probably resonates with more viewers than you might think. Not everyone craves a romantic love story or a heartwarming rom-com on Valentine’s Day. Some people want just the opposite. If that’s you, you’ve come to the right place, because RT is here with your Valentine’s Day horror watch list.
While you won’t see Sex and the City here, you will find a slew of terrifying and bloody tales about vampire lovers, toxic romances, demonically possessed high schoolers, and more. There are even a few films centered on the holiday itself, like Josh Ruben’s Heart Eyes. When the Certified Fresh horror film hit theaters last February, critics praised it as smart, funny, and intense, with one critic reporting, “[It] has something for everyone in this season of love and beyond.” Another wrote, “If your Valentine’s Day date doesn’t mind a little red in their gift, this is probably your best bet.” The movie joins our lineup of 35 V-Day-appropriate horror movies, from the Certified Fresh to the Rotten, all ranked by Tomatometer.
Cross over to the dark side this Valentine’s Day and explore the list below. — Stephanie Ornelas
Critics Consensus: Given an extra sinew of authenticity by the metatextual casting of Alison Brie and Dave Franco at the top of their game, Together is a body horror that's as emotionally sticky as it is memorably gnarly.
Synopsis: Years into their relationship, Tim and Millie (Dave Franco and Alison Brie) find themselves at a crossroads as they move [More]
Critics Consensus: Worth watching for Tom Hiddleston and Tilda Swinton's performances alone, Only Lovers Left Alive finds writer-director Jim Jarmusch adding a typically offbeat entry to the vampire genre.
Synopsis: Artistic, sophisticated and centuries old, two vampire lovers (Tilda Swinton, Tom Hiddleston) ponder their ultimate place in modern society. [More]
Critics Consensus: Though it ultimately sacrifices some mystery in the name of gory thrills, Candyman is a nuanced, effectively chilling tale that benefits from an interesting premise and some fine performances.
Synopsis: Skeptical graduate student Helen Lyle (Virginia Madsen) befriends Anne-Marie McCoy (Vanessa Williams) while researching superstitions in a housing project on [More]
Critics Consensus:Crimson Peak offers an engaging -- albeit somewhat slight -- diversion driven by a delightfully creepy atmosphere and director Guillermo del Toro's brilliant knack for unforgettable visuals.
Synopsis: After marrying the charming and seductive Sir Thomas Sharpe, young Edith (Mia Wasikowska) finds herself swept away to his remote [More]
Critics Consensus: Overblown in the best sense of the word, Francis Ford Coppola's vision of Bram Stoker's Dracula rescues the character from decades of campy interpretations -- and features some terrific performances to boot.
Synopsis: Adaptation of Bram Stoker's classic vampire novel. Gary Oldman plays Dracula whose lonely soul is determined to reunite with his [More]
Critics Consensus: Despite an occasionally imbalanced mix of romance and overly grotesque scares, Dracula offers chilling atmosphere in spades and a seductively enigmatic turn from Frank Langella as the legendary vampire.
Synopsis: A man washes ashore in England after a shipwreck and is found by Mina Van Helsing (Jan Francis). The man [More]
Critics Consensus: Buoyed by Caleb Landry Jones' haunting lead performance and Danny Elfman's lush score, Dracula reimagines the classic vampire myth as an emotionally charged gothic romance, yet its inconsistent tone holds it back from genre-defining greatness.
Synopsis: When a 15th-century prince (Caleb Landry Jones) witnesses the brutal murder of his wife (Zoë Bleu), he renounces God and [More]