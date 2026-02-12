TAGGED AS: , , ,

Love Bites: 35 Horror Movies to Watch on Valentine’s Day

“So, what’s the V-Day plan?”
“Well, Miranda and I are going to dinner and then a very violent slasher movie.”
“Perfect.” 

This line from Carrie Bradshaw in Sex and the City probably resonates with more viewers than you might think. Not everyone craves a romantic love story or a heartwarming rom-com on Valentine’s Day. Some people want just the opposite. If that’s you, you’ve come to the right place, because RT is here with your Valentine’s Day horror watch list. 

While you won’t see Sex and the City here, you will find a slew of terrifying and bloody tales about vampire lovers, toxic romances, demonically possessed high schoolers, and more. There are even a few films centered on the holiday itself, like Josh Ruben’s Heart EyesWhen the Certified Fresh horror film hit theaters last February, critics praised it as smart, funny, and intense, with one critic reporting, “[It] has something for everyone in this season of love and beyond.” Another wrote, “If your Valentine’s Day date doesn’t mind a little red in their gift, this is probably your best bet.” The movie joins our lineup of 35 V-Day-appropriate horror movies, from the Certified Fresh to the Rotten, all ranked by Tomatometer.

Cross over to the dark side this Valentine’s Day and explore the list below. — Stephanie Ornelas

#1

The Loved Ones (2009)
Tomatometer icon 98%

#1
Critics Consensus: Successfully mixing the conventions of the teen and horror genres with a twist, Australian director Sean Byrne makes a striking directorial debut with The Loved Ones.
Synopsis: After a classmate (Xavier Samuel) declines her invitation to the school dance, a teenager (Robin McLeavy) kidnaps him and makes [More]
Starring: Xavier Samuel, Robin McLeavy, Jessica McNamee, Victoria Thaine
Directed By: Sean Byrne

#2

Let the Right One In (2008)
Tomatometer icon 98%

#2
Critics Consensus: Let the Right One In reinvigorates the seemingly tired vampire genre by effectively mixing scares with intelligent storytelling.
Synopsis: When Oskar (Kåre Hedebrant), a sensitive, bullied 12-year-old boy living with his mother in suburban Sweden, meets his new neighbor, [More]
Starring: Kåre Hedebrant, Lina Leandersson, Per Ragnar, Henrik Dahl
Directed By: Tomas Alfredson

#3

Bride of Frankenstein (1935)
Tomatometer icon 98%

#3
Critics Consensus: An eccentric, campy, technically impressive, and frightening picture, James Whale's Bride of Frankenstein has aged remarkably well.
Synopsis: After recovering from injuries sustained in the mob attack upon himself and his creation, Dr. Frankenstein (Colin Clive) falls under [More]
Starring: Boris Karloff, Elsa Lanchester, Colin Clive, Valerie Hobson
Directed By: James Whale

#4

It Follows (2014)
Tomatometer icon 95%

#4
Critics Consensus: Smart, original, and above all terrifying, It Follows is the rare modern horror film that works on multiple levels -- and leaves a lingering sting.
Synopsis: After carefree teenager Jay (Maika Monroe) sleeps with her new boyfriend, Hugh (Jake Weary), for the first time, she learns [More]
Starring: Maika Monroe, Keir Gilchrist, Daniel Zovatto, Jake Weary
Directed By: David Robert Mitchell

#5

The Love Witch (2016)
Tomatometer icon 95%

#5
Critics Consensus: The Love Witch offers an absorbing visual homage to a bygone era, arranged subtly in service of a thought-provoking meditation on the battle of the sexes.
Synopsis: Elaine (Samantha Robinson), a beautiful young witch, is determined to find a man to love her. In her gothic Victorian [More]
Starring: Samantha Robinson, Gian Keys, Laura Waddell, Jeffrey Vincent Parise
Directed By: Anna Biller

#6

The Fly (1986)
Tomatometer icon 94%

#6
Critics Consensus: David Cronenberg combines his trademark affinity for gore and horror with strongly developed characters, making The Fly a surprisingly affecting tragedy.
Synopsis: When scientist Seth Brundle completes his teleportation device, he decides to test its abilities on himself. Unbeknownst to him, a [More]
Starring: Jeff Goldblum, Geena Davis, John Getz, Joy Boushel
Directed By: David Cronenberg

#7

Gerald's Game (2017)
Tomatometer icon 91%

#7
Critics Consensus: Carla Gugino carries Gerald's Game's small-scale suspense with a career-defining performance.
Synopsis: A woman accidentally kills her husband during a kinky game. Handcuffed to her bed with no hope of rescue, she [More]
Starring: Carla Gugino, Bruce Greenwood, Henry Thomas, Carel Struycken
Directed By: Mike Flanagan

#8

An American Werewolf in London (1981)
Tomatometer icon 89%

#8
Critics Consensus: Terrifying and funny in almost equal measure, John Landis' horror-comedy crosses genres while introducing Rick Baker's astounding make-up effects.
Synopsis: David (David Naughton) and Jack (Griffin Dunne), two American college students, are backpacking through Britain when a large wolf attacks [More]
Starring: David Naughton, Jenny Agutter, Griffin Dunne, John Woodvine
Directed By: John Landis

#9

Let Me In (2010)
Tomatometer icon 89%

#9
Critics Consensus: Similar to the original in all the right ways -- but with enough changes to stand on its own -- Let Me In is the rare Hollywood remake that doesn't add insult to inspiration.
Synopsis: Bullied at school, neglected at home and incredibly lonely, 12-year-old Owen (Kodi Smit-McPhee) spends his days plotting revenge on his [More]
Starring: Kodi Smit-McPhee, Chloë Grace Moretz, Richard Jenkins, Cara Buono
Directed By: Matt Reeves

#10

Together (2025)
Tomatometer icon 89%

#10
Critics Consensus: Given an extra sinew of authenticity by the metatextual casting of Alison Brie and Dave Franco at the top of their game, Together is a body horror that's as emotionally sticky as it is memorably gnarly.
Synopsis: Years into their relationship, Tim and Millie (Dave Franco and Alison Brie) find themselves at a crossroads as they move [More]
Starring: Dave Franco, Alison Brie, Damon Herriman, Mia Morrissey
Directed By: Michael Shanks

#11

Only Lovers Left Alive (2013)
Tomatometer icon 86%

#11
Critics Consensus: Worth watching for Tom Hiddleston and Tilda Swinton's performances alone, Only Lovers Left Alive finds writer-director Jim Jarmusch adding a typically offbeat entry to the vampire genre.
Synopsis: Artistic, sophisticated and centuries old, two vampire lovers (Tilda Swinton, Tom Hiddleston) ponder their ultimate place in modern society. [More]
Starring: Tilda Swinton, Tom Hiddleston, Anton Yelchin, Mia Wasikowska
Directed By: Jim Jarmusch

#12

Nosferatu (2024)
Tomatometer icon 85%

#12
Critics Consensus: Marvelously orchestrated by director Robert Eggers, Nosferatu is a behemoth of a horror film that is equal parts repulsive and seductive.
Synopsis: Robert Eggers' NOSFERATU is a gothic tale of obsession between a haunted young woman and the terrifying vampire infatuated with [More]
Starring: Bill Skarsgård, Nicholas Hoult, Lily-Rose Depp, Aaron Taylor-Johnson
Directed By: Robert Eggers

#13

Bones and All (2022)
Tomatometer icon 82%

#13
Critics Consensus: Although its subject matter may be hard to stomach, Bones and All proves a deeply romantic and thought-provoking treat.
Synopsis: BONES AND ALL is a story of first love between Maren, a young woman learning how to survive on the [More]
Starring: Taylor Russell, Timothée Chalamet, Michael Stuhlbarg, André Holland
Directed By: Luca Guadagnino

#14

Fresh (2022)
Tomatometer icon 82%

#14
Critics Consensus: As gripping as it is upsetting, Fresh makes a provocative meal out of the horror of modern dating.
Synopsis: FRESH follows Noa (Daisy Edgar-Jones), who meets the alluring Steve (Sebastian Stan) at a grocery store and -- given her [More]
Starring: Daisy Edgar-Jones, Sebastian Stan, Jonica T. Gibbs, Andrea Bang
Directed By: Mimi Cave

#15

Warm Bodies (2013)
Tomatometer icon 81%

#15
Critics Consensus: Warm Bodies offers a sweet, well-acted spin on a genre that all too often lives down to its brain-dead protagonists.
Synopsis: A terrible plague has left the planet's population divided between zombies and humans. An unusual zombie named R (Nicholas Hoult) [More]
Starring: Nicholas Hoult, Teresa Palmer, John Malkovich, Rob Corddry
Directed By: Jonathan Levine

#16

Audition (1999)
Tomatometer icon 81%

#16
Critics Consensus: An audacious, unsettling Japanese horror film from director Takashi Miike, Audition entertains as both a grisly shocker and a psychological drama.
Synopsis: This disturbing Japanese thriller follows Aoyama (Ryo Ishibashi), a widower who decides to start dating again. Aided by a film-producer [More]
Starring: Ryo Ishibashi, Eihi Shiina, Jun Kunimura, Miyuki Matsuda
Directed By: Takashi Miike

#17

Candyman (1992)
Tomatometer icon 79%

#17
Critics Consensus: Though it ultimately sacrifices some mystery in the name of gory thrills, Candyman is a nuanced, effectively chilling tale that benefits from an interesting premise and some fine performances.
Synopsis: Skeptical graduate student Helen Lyle (Virginia Madsen) befriends Anne-Marie McCoy (Vanessa Williams) while researching superstitions in a housing project on [More]
Starring: Virginia Madsen, Tony Todd, Xander Berkeley, Kasi Lemmons
Directed By: Bernard Rose

#18

Heart Eyes (2025)
Tomatometer icon 78%

#18
Critics Consensus: A mixture of gory slasher and sweet rom-com that ingeniously nails both formulas, Heart Eyes serves up a bloody valentine that'll make the heart skip a beat.
Synopsis: For the past several years, the "Heart Eyes Killer" has wreaked havoc on Valentine's Day by stalking and murdering romantic [More]
Starring: Olivia Holt, Mason Gooding, Gigi Zumbado, Jordana Brewster
Directed By: Josh Ruben

#19

Ganja & Hess (1973)
Tomatometer icon 93%

#19
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: Germs from the stab of an ancient dagger turn two lovers (Duane Jones, Marlene Clark) into immortal vampires. [More]
Starring: Duane Jones, Marlene Clark, William Gunn, Sam Waymon
Directed By: William Gunn

#20

Night of the Living Deb (2015)
Tomatometer icon 86%

#20
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: Deb wakes up on the Fourth of July in the apartment of the most attractive man she has ever seen. [More]
Starring: Maria Thayer, Ray Wise, Michael Cassidy, Chris Marquette
Directed By: Kyle Rankin

#21

Possession (1981)
Tomatometer icon 86%

#21
Critics Consensus: Blending genres as effectively as it subverts expectations, Possession uses powerful acting and disquieting imagery to grapple with complex themes.
Synopsis: After Anna (Isabelle Adjani) reveals to her husband, Mark (Sam Neill), that she is having an affair, she leaves him [More]
Starring: Isabelle Adjani, Sam Neill, Margit Carstensen, Heinz Bennent
Directed By: Andrzej Żuławski

#22

Crimson Peak (2015)
Tomatometer icon 72%

#22
Critics Consensus: Crimson Peak offers an engaging -- albeit somewhat slight -- diversion driven by a delightfully creepy atmosphere and director Guillermo del Toro's brilliant knack for unforgettable visuals.
Synopsis: After marrying the charming and seductive Sir Thomas Sharpe, young Edith (Mia Wasikowska) finds herself swept away to his remote [More]
Starring: Mia Wasikowska, Jessica Chastain, Tom Hiddleston, Charlie Hunnam
Directed By: Guillermo del Toro

#23

Bram Stoker's Dracula (1992)
Tomatometer icon 69%

#23
Critics Consensus: Overblown in the best sense of the word, Francis Ford Coppola's vision of Bram Stoker's Dracula rescues the character from decades of campy interpretations -- and features some terrific performances to boot.
Synopsis: Adaptation of Bram Stoker's classic vampire novel. Gary Oldman plays Dracula whose lonely soul is determined to reunite with his [More]
Starring: Gary Oldman, Winona Ryder, Anthony Hopkins, Keanu Reeves
Directed By: Francis Ford Coppola

#24

Dracula (1979)
Tomatometer icon 63%

#24
Critics Consensus: Despite an occasionally imbalanced mix of romance and overly grotesque scares, Dracula offers chilling atmosphere in spades and a seductively enigmatic turn from Frank Langella as the legendary vampire.
Synopsis: A man washes ashore in England after a shipwreck and is found by Mina Van Helsing (Jan Francis). The man [More]
Starring: Frank Langella, Laurence Olivier, Donald Pleasence, Kate Nelligan
Directed By: John Badham

#25

My Bloody Valentine (2009)
Tomatometer icon 62%

#25
Critics Consensus: This gory, senses-assaulting slasher film is an unpretentious, effective mix of old-school horror stylings and modern 3D technology.
Synopsis: Ten years ago, an inexperienced coal miner named Tom Hanniger caused an accident that killed five men and put a [More]
Starring: Jensen Ackles, Jaime King, Kerr Smith, Betsy Rue
Directed By: Patrick Lussier

#26

Wolf (1994)
Tomatometer icon 61%

#26
Critics Consensus: Wolf misses the jugular after showing flashes of killer instinct early on, but engaging stars and deft direction make this a unique horror-romance worth watching.
Synopsis: After being bitten by a wolf in rural Vermont, aging book editor Will Randall (Jack Nicholson) finds himself full of [More]
Starring: Jack Nicholson, Michelle Pfeiffer, James Spader, Kate Nelligan
Directed By: Mike Nichols

#27

Return of the Living Dead III (1993)
Tomatometer icon 58%

#27
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: A teen (J. Trevor Edmond) uses an Army chemical to revive his dead girlfriend (Mindy Clarke) after a motorcycle accident. [More]
Starring: Melinda Clarke, J. Trevor Edmond, Kent McCord, Basil Wallace
Directed By: Brian Yuzna

#28

Bride of Re-Animator (1990)
Tomatometer icon 54%

#28
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: Two scientists (Jeffrey Combs, Bruce Abbott) build a tall she-monster around the heart of one's long-gone girlfriend. [More]
Starring: Jeffrey Combs, Bruce Abbott, Claude Earl Jones, Fabiana Udenio
Directed By: Brian Yuzna

#29

Dracula (2025)
Tomatometer icon 53%

#29
Critics Consensus: Buoyed by Caleb Landry Jones' haunting lead performance and Danny Elfman's lush score, Dracula reimagines the classic vampire myth as an emotionally charged gothic romance, yet its inconsistent tone holds it back from genre-defining greatness.
Synopsis: When a 15th-century prince (Caleb Landry Jones) witnesses the brutal murder of his wife (Zoë Bleu), he renounces God and [More]
Starring: Caleb Landry Jones, Christoph Waltz, Zoë Bleu Sidel, Matilda De Angelis
Directed By: Luc Besson

#30

Pride and Prejudice and Zombies (2016)
Tomatometer icon 47%

#30
Critics Consensus: Pride and Prejudice and Zombies manages to wring a few fun moments out of its premise, but never delivers the thoroughly kooky mashup its title suggests.
Synopsis: In the 19th century, a mysterious plague turns the English countryside into a war zone. No one is safe as [More]
Starring: Lily James, Sam Riley, Bella Heathcote, Ellie Bamber
Directed By: Burr Steers

#31

Jennifer's Body (2009)
Tomatometer icon 47%

#31
Critics Consensus: Jennifer's Body features occasionally clever dialogue, but its horror/comedy premise ultimately fails to be consistently funny or scary enough to satisfy.
Synopsis: A beautiful cheerleader (Megan Fox) gains an insatiable appetite for human flesh after a hungry demon takes control of her [More]
Starring: Megan Fox, Amanda Seyfried, Johnny Simmons, Adam Brody
Directed By: Karyn Kusama

#32

Halloween Ends (2022)
Tomatometer icon 40%

#32
Critics Consensus: Halloween Ends -- for now, anyway -- with a frequently befuddling installment that's stabbed, slashed, and beaten by a series of frustrating missed opportunities.
Synopsis: This is Laurie Strode's last stand. After 45 years, the most acclaimed, revered horror franchise in film history reaches its [More]
Starring: Jamie Lee Curtis, Andi Matichak, James Jude Courtney, Will Patton
Directed By: David Gordon Green

#33

Innocent Blood (1992)
Tomatometer icon 36%

#33
Critics Consensus: Awkward tonal shifts and a sluggish pace plague Innocent Blood -- a horror-comedy with anemic scares and laughs.
Synopsis: Marie is a vampire with a conscience: She only sucks the blood of criminals. And she has plenty to choose [More]
Starring: Anne Parillaud, Robert Loggia, Anthony LaPaglia, David Proval
Directed By: John Landis

#34

The Bride (1985)
Tomatometer icon 27%

#34
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: After creating Viktor (Clancy Brown), a reanimated man, Dr. Frankenstein (Sting) brings the freshly dead Eva (Jennifer Beals) back to [More]
Starring: Sting, Jennifer Beals, Clancy Brown, David Rappaport
Directed By: Franc Roddam

#35

Valentine (2001)
Tomatometer icon 11%

#35
Critics Consensus: Valentine is basically a formulaic throwback to conventional pre-Scream slasher flicks, which doesn't offer enough suspense or scares to justify its addition to the genre.
Synopsis: Love is in the air. On the most romantic day of the year, would-be lovers woo hearts with flowers, candy, [More]
Starring: Denise Richards, David Boreanaz, Marley Shelton, Jessica Capshaw
Directed By: Jamie Blanks

Movie & TV News