Love Bites: 35 Horror Movies to Watch on Valentine’s Day

“So, what’s the V-Day plan?”

“Well, Miranda and I are going to dinner and then a very violent slasher movie.”

“Perfect.”

This line from Carrie Bradshaw in Sex and the City probably resonates with more viewers than you might think. Not everyone craves a romantic love story or a heartwarming rom-com on Valentine’s Day. Some people want just the opposite. If that’s you, you’ve come to the right place, because RT is here with your Valentine’s Day horror watch list.

While you won’t see Sex and the City here, you will find a slew of terrifying and bloody tales about vampire lovers, toxic romances, demonically possessed high schoolers, and more. There are even a few films centered on the holiday itself, like Josh Ruben’s Heart Eyes. When the Certified Fresh horror film hit theaters last February, critics praised it as smart, funny, and intense, with one critic reporting, “[It] has something for everyone in this season of love and beyond.” Another wrote, “If your Valentine’s Day date doesn’t mind a little red in their gift, this is probably your best bet.” The movie joins our lineup of 35 V-Day-appropriate horror movies, from the Certified Fresh to the Rotten, all ranked by Tomatometer.

Cross over to the dark side this Valentine’s Day and explore the list below. — Stephanie Ornelas

#10 Together (2025)

89% #10 Critics Consensus: Given an extra sinew of authenticity by the metatextual casting of Alison Brie and Dave Franco at the top of their game, Together is a body horror that's as emotionally sticky as it is memorably gnarly. Synopsis: Years into their relationship, Tim and Millie (Dave Franco and Alison Brie) find themselves at a crossroads as they move Years into their relationship, Tim and Millie (Dave Franco and Alison Brie) find themselves at a crossroads as they move [More] Starring: Dave Franco, Alison Brie, Damon Herriman, Mia Morrissey Directed By: Michael Shanks

#12 Nosferatu (2024)

85% #12 Critics Consensus: Marvelously orchestrated by director Robert Eggers, Nosferatu is a behemoth of a horror film that is equal parts repulsive and seductive. Synopsis: Robert Eggers' NOSFERATU is a gothic tale of obsession between a haunted young woman and the terrifying vampire infatuated with Robert Eggers' NOSFERATU is a gothic tale of obsession between a haunted young woman and the terrifying vampire infatuated with [More] Starring: Bill Skarsgård, Nicholas Hoult, Lily-Rose Depp, Aaron Taylor-Johnson Directed By: Robert Eggers

#16 Audition (1999)

81% #16 Critics Consensus: An audacious, unsettling Japanese horror film from director Takashi Miike, Audition entertains as both a grisly shocker and a psychological drama. Synopsis: This disturbing Japanese thriller follows Aoyama (Ryo Ishibashi), a widower who decides to start dating again. Aided by a film-producer This disturbing Japanese thriller follows Aoyama (Ryo Ishibashi), a widower who decides to start dating again. Aided by a film-producer [More] Starring: Ryo Ishibashi, Eihi Shiina, Jun Kunimura, Miyuki Matsuda Directed By: Takashi Miike

#17 Candyman (1992)

79% #17 Critics Consensus: Though it ultimately sacrifices some mystery in the name of gory thrills, Candyman is a nuanced, effectively chilling tale that benefits from an interesting premise and some fine performances. Synopsis: Skeptical graduate student Helen Lyle (Virginia Madsen) befriends Anne-Marie McCoy (Vanessa Williams) while researching superstitions in a housing project on Skeptical graduate student Helen Lyle (Virginia Madsen) befriends Anne-Marie McCoy (Vanessa Williams) while researching superstitions in a housing project on [More] Starring: Virginia Madsen, Tony Todd, Xander Berkeley, Kasi Lemmons Directed By: Bernard Rose

#24 Dracula (1979)

63% #24 Critics Consensus: Despite an occasionally imbalanced mix of romance and overly grotesque scares, Dracula offers chilling atmosphere in spades and a seductively enigmatic turn from Frank Langella as the legendary vampire. Synopsis: A man washes ashore in England after a shipwreck and is found by Mina Van Helsing (Jan Francis). The man A man washes ashore in England after a shipwreck and is found by Mina Van Helsing (Jan Francis). The man [More] Starring: Frank Langella, Laurence Olivier, Donald Pleasence, Kate Nelligan Directed By: John Badham

#26 Wolf (1994)

61% #26 Critics Consensus: Wolf misses the jugular after showing flashes of killer instinct early on, but engaging stars and deft direction make this a unique horror-romance worth watching. Synopsis: After being bitten by a wolf in rural Vermont, aging book editor Will Randall (Jack Nicholson) finds himself full of After being bitten by a wolf in rural Vermont, aging book editor Will Randall (Jack Nicholson) finds himself full of [More] Starring: Jack Nicholson, Michelle Pfeiffer, James Spader, Kate Nelligan Directed By: Mike Nichols