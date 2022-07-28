New on Disney+ in August 2022

The latest Marvel superhero to hit the streamer is Jennifer Walters – the mild-mannered lawyer you don’t want to make angry – in She-Hulk: Attorney At Law. Expanding on the small-screen Star Wars universe is the highly-anticipated Andor series. Baby Groot is back in I Am Groot, a fun series of six animated shorts coming to Disney+ on August 10. Keep an eye out for the movie premiere of LEGO Star Wars Summer Vacation, Marvel Studios Assembled: The Making of Ms. Marvel, and much more.

Read on to find out what else is headed to Disney+ and what’s leaving this month, with a few highlights at the top.

HIGHLIGHTS

I Am Groot: Season 1 (2022) - - Description: There’s no guarding the galaxy from this mischievous toddler! So get ready as Baby Groot takes center stage in his very own collection of shorts, exploring his glory days growing up—and getting into trouble—among the stars. I Am Groot, five original shorts featuring several new and unusual characters, stars everyone’s favorite little tree, Baby Groot, voiced by Vin Diesel who voices Groot in the Guardians of the Galaxy franchise. Premiere Date: August 10



She-Hulk: Attorney at Law: Season 1 (2022) - - Description: In Marvel Studios’ She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, Jennifer Walters (Tatiana Maslany) — an attorney specializing in superhuman-oriented legal cases — must navigate the complicated life of a single, 30-something who also happens to be a green 6-foot-7-inch superpowered hulk. The nine-episode comedy series welcomes a host of MCU vets, including Mark Ruffalo as Smart Hulk, Tim Roth as Emil Blonsky/the Abomination, and Benedict Wong as Wong, as well as Jameela Jamil, Josh Segarra, Ginger Gonzaga, Jon Bass, and Renée Elise Goldsberry. With Jessica Gao as head writer, She-Hulk: Attorney at Law is directed by Kat Coiro (episodes 1, 2, 3, 4, 8, 9) and Anu Valia (episodes 5, 6, 7). Premiere Date: August 17



Andor: Season 1 (2022) - - Description: The Andor series will explore a new perspective from the Star Wars galaxy, focusing on Cassian Andor’s journey to discover the difference he can make. The series brings forward the tale of the burgeoning rebellion against the Empire and how people and planets became involved. It’s an era filled with danger, deception. and intrigue where Cassian will embark on the path that is destined to turn him into a rebel hero. Premiere Date: August 31



FULL LIST OF SHOWS AND MOVIES COMING TO DISNEY+ THIS MONTH

Available 8/3

Alice’s Wonderland Bakery: Season 1, 5 episodes

The Ghost and Molly McGee: Season 1, 5 episodes



- - The Ghost and Molly McGee: Season 1 (2021)

75% Lightyear (2022)

- - Marvel Studios: Assembled : The Making of Ms. Marvel – Premiere

- - High School Musical: The Musical: The Series: Season 3 (2022) : Episode 2

Available 8/5

52% The Lion King (2019) (Sing-Along Version)

62% The Lion King II: Simba's Pride (1998) (Sing-Along Version)

5% Old Dogs (2009)

- - LEGO Star Wars Summer Vacation (2022) Premiere

Available 8/10

- - I Am Groot: Season 1 (2022)

- - Bluey: Season 3 (2021) : 25 episodes

- - Running Wild With Bear Grylls: The Challenge: Season 1 (2022)

- - High School Musical: The Musical: The Series: Season 3 (2022) : Episode 3

Available 8/11

Disney Summer Magic Quest



70% Father of the Bride (1991) Premiere

52% Father of the Bride Part II (1995) Premiere

Available 8/17

- - She-Hulk: Attorney at Law: Season 1 (2022) : Premiere – Episode 1

- - High School Musical: The Musical: The Series: Season 3 (2022) : Episode 4

Available 8/19

94% Beauty and the Beast (1991) (Sing-Along Version)

71% Beauty and the Beast (2017) (Sing-Along Version)

89% Tangled (2010) (Sing-Along Version)

Available 8/24

- - black-ish: Season 8 (2022)

Chibi Tiny Tales: Shorts: Season 2

- - High School Musical: The Musical: The Series: Season 3 (2022) : Episode 5

- - She-Hulk: Attorney at Law: Season 1 (2022) : Episode 2

Available 8/26

Doc McStuffins: The Doc is 10!

Available 8/31

- - America's National Parks: Season 1 (2015)

Europe From Above: Season 2

- - Secrets of the Zoo: Down Under: Season 3 (2022)

- - Andor: Season 1 (2022) : 2-Episode Premiere – Episodes 1-2

- - High School Musical: The Musical: The Series: Season 3 (2022) : Episode 6

- - She-Hulk: Attorney at Law: Season 1 (2022) : Episode 3

