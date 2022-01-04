News

New on Amazon's Prime Video in January 2022

Projects from George Clooney (The Tender Bar), Genndy Tartakovsky (Hotel Transylvania: Transformania), Judge Judy (Judy Justice), and more debut on Prime Video in the first month of 2022.

by | January 4, 2022 | Comments

Start off your 2022 with some spy intrigue courtesy of the first four Mission: Impossible movies, which are all streaming on Amazon’s Prime Video service on the first of the year. January on Prime Video also brings George Clooney’s latest directorial outing, The Tender Bar, starring Ben Affleck, the debut of Friday Night Lights and Parenthood mastermind Jason Katims’ latest series, As We See It, about a group of autistic twentysomething roommates, and the winter premiere of IMDb TV’s daily Judge Judy series, Judy Justice.

Keep reading to find out what else is new on Prime Video and sister streaming service IMDb TV in January, with some highlights noted at the top.

The Tender Bar (2021)

51%

Description: The Tender Bar tells the story of J.R. (Tye Sheridan), a fatherless boy growing up in the glow of a bar where the bartender, his Uncle Charlie (Ben Affleck), is the sharpest and most colorful of an assortment of quirky and demonstrative father figures. As the boy’s determined mother (Lily Rabe) struggles to provide her son with opportunities denied to her — and leave the dilapidated home of her supportive father (Christopher Lloyd) — J.R. begins to pursue his romantic and professional dreams — with one foot persistently placed in Uncle Charlie’s bar.

Premiere Date: January 7, 2022

Hotel Transylvania: Transformania (2022)

- -

Description: Reunite with your favorite monsters for an all-new adventure that presents Drac with his most terrifying task yet. When Van Helsing’s mysterious invention, the ‘Monsterfication Ray,” goes haywire, Drac and his monster pals are all transformed into humans, and Johnny becomes a monster! In their new mismatched bodies, Drac, stripped of his powers, and an exuberant Johnny, loving life as a monster, must team up and race across the globe to find a cure before it’s too late, and before they drive each other crazy. With help from Mavis and the hilariously human Drac Pack, the heat is on to find a way to switch themselves back before their transformations become permanent.

Premiere Date: January 14, 2022

As We See It: Season 1 (2022)

- -

Description: As We See It follows Jack (Rick Glassman), Harrison (Albert Rutecki), and Violet (Sue Ann Pien), twentysomething roommates on the autism spectrum, as they strive to get and keep jobs, make friends, fall in love, and navigate a world that eludes them. With the help of their families, aide, and sometimes even each other, these roommates experience setbacks and celebrate triumphs on their own unique journeys towards independence and acceptance.

Premiere Date: January 21, 2022

Judy Justice: Season 1 (2021)

60%

Description: Judge Judy Sheindlin, bailiff Kevin Rasco, court stenographer Whitney Kumar and law clerk Sarah Rose return to the bench in all-new episodes of IMDb TV’s courtroom series, Judy Justice.

Premiere Date: January 24, 2022

Related: The Best Shows on Amazon Prime Video

$ NEWLY AVAILABLE TO RENT/BUY ON AMAZON VIDEO
* AMAZON ORIGINALS

Available 1/1

Movies

93% 127 Hours (2010)


49% Ace Ventura: Pet Detective (1994)


25% Ace Ventura: When Nature Calls (1995)


12% Aliens vs. Predator: Requiem (2007)


86% Beasts of the Southern Wild (2012)


5% Big Mommas: Like Father, Like Son (2011)


34% Bringing Down the House (2003)


90% Crazy Heart (2009)


56% Déjà Vu (2006)


22% Deuce Bigalow: Male Gigolo (1999)


53% Enemy at the Gates (2001)


82% Eve's Bayou (1997)


- - Facing Ali (2009)


23% Fat Albert (2004)


95% Good Hair (2009)


19% I Think I Love My Wife (2007)


27% John Tucker Must Die (2006)


22% Judge Dredd (1995)


61% Kevin Hart: Let Me Explain (2013)


76% Kick-Ass (2010)


57% Like Mike (2002)


22% Mad Money (2008)


16% Made of Honor (2008)


57% Mission: Impossible 2 (2000)


71% Mission: Impossible III (2006)


93% Mission: Impossible -- Ghost Protocol (2011)


66% Mission: Impossible (1996)


71% More Than a Game (2008)


55% Mr. 3000 (2004)


83% My Week With Marilyn (2011)


60% Mystery Team (2009)


72% Napoleon Dynamite (2004)


97% Once (2006)


34% Poetic Justice (1993)


82% Predator (1987)


23% Push (2009)


40% Red Tails (2012)


46% Runaway Bride (1999)


48% S.W.A.T. (2003)


93% Saving Private Ryan (1998)


49% Shallow Hal (2001)


61% Shopgirl (2005)


63% Sinister (2012)


74% Sister Act (1992)


72% Something's Gotta Give (2003)


53% Stargate (1994)


35% Super Troopers (2001)


51% The Taking of Pelham 123 (2009)


87% The Descendants (2011)


53% The Family Stone (2005)


80% The Great Debaters (2007)


60% The Preacher's Wife (1996)


76% The Prestige (2006)


91% The Sapphires (2012)


65% Traitor (2008)


50% Unfaithful (2002)


43% The Village (2004)


89% Waitress (2007)


70% When a Man Loves a Woman (1994)


43% Words and Pictures (2013)


- - The Missing (2003)


36% 21 (2008) (IMDb TV)


85% (500) Days of Summer (2009) (IMDb TV)


0% A Low Down Dirty Shame (1994) (IMDb TV)


11% Alex Cross (2012) (IMDb TV)


69% American Psycho (2000) (IMDb TV)


98% Before Midnight (2013) (IMDb TV)


78% Bridget Jones's Baby (2016) (IMDb TV)


80% Bridget Jones's Diary (2001) (IMDb TV)


68% Cold Pursuit (2019) (IMDb TV)


55% Cruel Intentions (1999) (IMDb TV)


81% Despicable Me (2010) (IMDb TV)


12% Double Take (2001) (IMDb TV)


79% Fight Club (1999) (IMDb TV)


43% Ghost in the Shell (2017) (IMDb TV)


67% I Can Only Imagine (2018) (IMDb TV)


37% In Time (2011) (IMDb TV)


77% Jeff, Who Lives at Home (2011) (IMDb TV)


6% Johnson Family Vacation (2004) (IMDb TV)


35% Labor Day (2013) (IMDb TV)


33% Meet the Browns (2008) (IMDb TV)


72% Megamind (2010) (IMDb TV)


55% Morning Glory (2010) (IMDb TV)


37% Project Almanac (2015) (IMDb TV)


86% Puss in Boots (2011) (IMDb TV)


26% Rambo: Last Blood (2019) (IMDb TV)


81% Road to Perdition (2002) (IMDb TV)


47% Rock Dog (2016) (IMDb TV)


44% Scouts Guide to the Zombie Apocalypse (2015) (IMDb TV)


27% Seven Pounds (2008) (IMDb TV)


66% Shanghai Knights (2003) (IMDb TV)


39% The 9th Life of Louis Drax (2016) (IMDb TV)


92% The Grand Budapest Hotel (2014) (IMDb TV)


58% The International (2009) (IMDb TV)


78% The Intervention (2016) (IMDb TV)


86% The Joy Luck Club (1993) (IMDb TV)


68% The Man From U.N.C.L.E. (2015) (IMDb TV)


12% The Nut Job (2014) (IMDb TV)


52% The Secret Life of Walter Mitty (2013) (IMDb TV)


20% The Tourist (2010) (IMDb TV)


16% The Watch (2012) (IMDb TV)


74% Tombstone (1993) (IMDb TV)


31% Underworld (2003) (IMDb TV)


26% Underworld: Awakening (2012) (IMDb TV)


29% Underworld: Rise of the Lycans (2009) (IMDb TV)


48% Why Did I Get Married? (2007) (IMDb TV)

Secrets In The Water (2020)

Series

1 Channels sampling: the first season of these subscription-channel series are available to Prime members this month.

Fastest Cars in the Dirty South: Season 1 (MotorTrend)1
Follow the Money: Season 1 (Topic)1
The Accidental Wolf: Season 1 (Topic)1

Available 1/5

- - Deadly Detention (2017)


87% The Student (2016)

Available 1/7

51% The Tender Bar (2021) *Amazon Original Movie

Available 1/10

27% Colombiana (2011)


95% Nightcrawler (2014) (IMDb TV)

Available 1/12

- - A Sort of Homecoming (2015)


75% The Intouchables (2011)


- - #SquadGoals (2017)


- - Downward Twin (2018)

Available 1/13

71% Final Score (2018) (IMDb TV)

Available 1/14

- - Do, Re & Mi: Season 1 (2021) New Episodes *Amazon Original Movie


- - Hotel Transylvania: Transformania (2022) *Amazon Original Movie

Available 1/17

67% Damsel (2018)

Available 1/21

- - As We See It: Season 1 (2022) *Amazon Original Series

Available 1/28

35% Needle in a Timestack (2021)

Available 1/31

35% Won't Back Down (2012) (IMDb TV)

Thumbnail: Amazon Prime Video

On an Apple device? Follow Rotten Tomatoes on Apple News.

Movie & TV News

Tag Cloud

spinoff cancelled TV series prank Film FOX tv talk TCM archives thriller travel Discovery Channel comedies cults deadpool free movies Valentine's Day Film Festival Showtime Television Academy sag awards 21st Century Fox cars talk show San Diego Comic-Con Wes Anderson LGBTQ spanish language basketball robots spider-verse fast and furious TCA Teen based on movie FXX Trophy Talk Classic Film Shudder NBC RT21 canceled Song of Ice and Fire Shondaland BBC One Universal Comics on TV Disney streaming service Women's History Month Hallmark Opinion Pacific Islander wonder woman target mission: impossible vs. Bravo book adaptation serial killer 2020 art house Animation heist movie Musicals comic books zero dark thirty YouTube Red reviews ratings streaming movies OWN Epix facebook animated mob best genre Disney godzilla PBS Extras worst Star Trek Netflix Christmas movies critic resources TBS spain unscripted action-comedy rt archives adaptation Martial Arts DirecTV Sundance Now Western trailers Family YA biopic dreamworks Lionsgate Legendary LGBT Starz 2018 A&E AMC Plus psycho mcc stand-up comedy cancelled TV shows Ellie Kemper Binge Guide BBC America supernatural Dark Horse Comics Disney Channel superman documentary comic new star wars movies all-time Pride Month Columbia Pictures french ghosts TNT halloween Rocketman adventure History golden globes Superheroes TV ABC Family Disney Plus boxoffice pirates of the caribbean emmy awards high school GoT zombies international VICE 99% king arthur popular indiana jones satire Hollywood Foreign Press Association 93rd Oscars Pop ID Turner Classic Movies kong movies Holidays MSNBC discovery cops leaderboard halloween tv Music new zealand Spike DC Comics venice 73rd Emmy Awards National Geographic BAFTA CW Seed stoner cooking fresh Funimation crossover king kong nbcuniversal BBC hollywood El Rey Tags: Comedy Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt stop motion See It Skip It DGA sequel Fargo X-Men BET Hallmark Christmas movies Cannes HBO Max olympics The Walt Disney Company HBO Election obituary First Look black comedy PlayStation hist period drama critics richard e. Grant feel good japan Comedy Central Action Hear Us Out ABC what to watch Certified Fresh documentaries Disney+ Disney Plus Box Office WarnerMedia Awards Tour scorecard cancelled television universal monsters miniseries Peacock Spring TV Grammys Endgame child's play jurassic park Pixar a nightmare on elm street 90s 2016 hispanic 007 Superheroe posters Brie Larson Amazon Prime Video VOD new york space finale Instagram Live 1990s YouTube concert crime drama Interview The Arrangement Mystery Adult Swim Tokyo Olympics live action docuseries 4/20 Holiday game show Walt Disney Pictures blockbuster hispanic heritage month Comedy Netflix asian-american Premiere Dates Captain marvel Rocky rt labs award winner The Witch scene in color parents telelvision historical drama Winners Baby Yoda 2015 Toys 72 Emmy Awards cats Crackle young adult SDCC trophy joker live event Heroines social media DC streaming service Pirates Exclusive Video dceu anthology worst movies know your critic Trailer die hard blockbusters football films Paramount Network Sneak Peek Winter TV singing competition ABC Signature CNN The Walking Dead Countdown Star Wars streaming DC Universe Emmy Nominations doctor who remakes Marvel teaser Avengers Nominations legend psychological thriller OneApp scary Thanksgiving Nat Geo Quiz rom-coms mockumentary rotten movies we love cartoon Red Carpet Drama RT History Alien marvel cinematic universe 45 renewed TV shows nfl justice league james bond dogs criterion Awards dark American Society of Cinematographers TIFF dramedy sequels Image Comics blaxploitation Paramount Esquire The Academy natural history jamie lee curtis aapi Cosplay Neflix Oscars 24 frames TCA Awards laika CBS All Access directors YouTube Premium Lifetime Christmas movies Food Network sitcom Podcast Pop TV Rock chucky Apple TV Plus Universal Pictures NBA rotten Watching Series Summer Amazon Studios crime Fall TV politics diversity Sundance TV Hulu Fox Searchlight aliens spanish batman screenings Television Critics Association Sony Pictures TCA Winter 2020 romantic comedy WGN superhero Acorn TV Character Guide australia sopranos Reality NYCC golden globe awards Christmas Arrowverse war Black History Month Nickelodeon comics name the review Lifetime Amazon green book New York Comic Con news zombie festival Comic-Con@Home 2021 true crime Best and Worst suspense italian spider-man E3 Photos Biopics IFC Films Creative Arts Emmys movie Logo TV Land Set visit Sci-Fi FX canceled TV shows Apple TV+ boxing monster movies Paramount Plus elevated horror SundanceTV children's TV Vudu Super Bowl razzies saw black latino indie independent Reality Competition TLC FX on Hulu APB women dragons witnail marvel comics 2017 Mary Poppins Returns harry potter SXSW Tomatazos Masterpiece USA Network Stephen King Amazon Prime scary movies Tubi Year in Review crime thriller USA MCU franchise lord of the rings Apple Broadway binge Prime Video 20th Century Fox romance breaking bad Academy Awards spy thriller Freeform ESPN composers comic book movie Mindy Kaling dc Rom-Com classics TruTV Musical Fantasy Sundance 78th Annual Golden Globe Awards video Cartoon Network anime series GIFs ITV 71st Emmy Awards video on demand Travel Channel biography comic book movies First Reviews screen actors guild Chernobyl Britbox Writers Guild of America Chilling Adventures of Sabrina Ovation slashers AMC IFC nature reboot game of thrones rt labs critics edition Warner Bros. werewolf President disaster A24 CMT christmas movies technology medical drama TV One Comic Book slasher GLAAD 2019 Turner The CW dexter 79th Golden Globes Awards TV renewals Schedule Spectrum Originals Syfy foreign twilight TCA 2017 Mudbound revenge Marvel Television docudrama 2021 IMDb TV Emmys Tumblr toronto hidden camera Ghostbusters versus Kids & Family casting comiccon BET Awards Mary poppins quibi CBS Elton John Fox News Trivia vampires Pet Sematary TV movies Calendar MTV kaiju adenture science fiction Marathons transformers Anna Paquin debate festivals japanese Country television HBO Go HFPA VH1 Video Games E! Marvel Studios Horror kids sports political drama royal family theme song toy story cancelled Polls and Games gangster book PaleyFest Crunchyroll ViacomCBS mutant Infographic Tarantino The Purge cinemax police drama Mary Tyler Moore Black Mirror strong female leads Lucasfilm south america
Copyright ©  2018 Fandango. All rights reserved.
Terms of Service         Privacy Policy