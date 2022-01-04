New on Amazon's Prime Video in January 2022

Start off your 2022 with some spy intrigue courtesy of the first four Mission: Impossible movies, which are all streaming on Amazon’s Prime Video service on the first of the year. January on Prime Video also brings George Clooney’s latest directorial outing, The Tender Bar, starring Ben Affleck, the debut of Friday Night Lights and Parenthood mastermind Jason Katims’ latest series, As We See It, about a group of autistic twentysomething roommates, and the winter premiere of IMDb TV’s daily Judge Judy series, Judy Justice.

Keep reading to find out what else is new on Prime Video and sister streaming service IMDb TV in January, with some highlights noted at the top.

The Tender Bar (2021) 51% Description: The Tender Bar tells the story of J.R. (Tye Sheridan), a fatherless boy growing up in the glow of a bar where the bartender, his Uncle Charlie (Ben Affleck), is the sharpest and most colorful of an assortment of quirky and demonstrative father figures. As the boy’s determined mother (Lily Rabe) struggles to provide her son with opportunities denied to her — and leave the dilapidated home of her supportive father (Christopher Lloyd) — J.R. begins to pursue his romantic and professional dreams — with one foot persistently placed in Uncle Charlie’s bar. Premiere Date: January 7, 2022

Hotel Transylvania: Transformania (2022) - - Description: Reunite with your favorite monsters for an all-new adventure that presents Drac with his most terrifying task yet. When Van Helsing’s mysterious invention, the ‘Monsterfication Ray,” goes haywire, Drac and his monster pals are all transformed into humans, and Johnny becomes a monster! In their new mismatched bodies, Drac, stripped of his powers, and an exuberant Johnny, loving life as a monster, must team up and race across the globe to find a cure before it’s too late, and before they drive each other crazy. With help from Mavis and the hilariously human Drac Pack, the heat is on to find a way to switch themselves back before their transformations become permanent. Premiere Date: January 14, 2022

As We See It: Season 1 (2022) - - Description: As We See It follows Jack (Rick Glassman), Harrison (Albert Rutecki), and Violet (Sue Ann Pien), twentysomething roommates on the autism spectrum, as they strive to get and keep jobs, make friends, fall in love, and navigate a world that eludes them. With the help of their families, aide, and sometimes even each other, these roommates experience setbacks and celebrate triumphs on their own unique journeys towards independence and acceptance. Premiere Date: January 21, 2022

Judy Justice: Season 1 (2021) 60% Description: Judge Judy Sheindlin, bailiff Kevin Rasco, court stenographer Whitney Kumar and law clerk Sarah Rose return to the bench in all-new episodes of IMDb TV’s courtroom series, Judy Justice. Premiere Date: January 24, 2022

Related: The Best Shows on Amazon Prime Video

$ NEWLY AVAILABLE TO RENT/BUY ON AMAZON VIDEO

* AMAZON ORIGINALS

Available 1/1

Movies

93% 127 Hours (2010)

49% Ace Ventura: Pet Detective (1994)

25% Ace Ventura: When Nature Calls (1995)

12% Aliens vs. Predator: Requiem (2007)

86% Beasts of the Southern Wild (2012)

5% Big Mommas: Like Father, Like Son (2011)

34% Bringing Down the House (2003)

90% Crazy Heart (2009)

56% Déjà Vu (2006)

22% Deuce Bigalow: Male Gigolo (1999)

53% Enemy at the Gates (2001)

82% Eve's Bayou (1997)

- - Facing Ali (2009)

23% Fat Albert (2004)

95% Good Hair (2009)

19% I Think I Love My Wife (2007)

27% John Tucker Must Die (2006)

22% Judge Dredd (1995)

61% Kevin Hart: Let Me Explain (2013)

76% Kick-Ass (2010)

57% Like Mike (2002)

22% Mad Money (2008)

16% Made of Honor (2008)

57% Mission: Impossible 2 (2000)

71% Mission: Impossible III (2006)

93% Mission: Impossible -- Ghost Protocol (2011)

66% Mission: Impossible (1996)

71% More Than a Game (2008)

55% Mr. 3000 (2004)

83% My Week With Marilyn (2011)

60% Mystery Team (2009)

72% Napoleon Dynamite (2004)

97% Once (2006)

34% Poetic Justice (1993)

82% Predator (1987)

23% Push (2009)

40% Red Tails (2012)

46% Runaway Bride (1999)

48% S.W.A.T. (2003)

93% Saving Private Ryan (1998)

49% Shallow Hal (2001)

61% Shopgirl (2005)

63% Sinister (2012)

74% Sister Act (1992)

72% Something's Gotta Give (2003)

53% Stargate (1994)

35% Super Troopers (2001)

51% The Taking of Pelham 123 (2009)

87% The Descendants (2011)

53% The Family Stone (2005)

80% The Great Debaters (2007)

60% The Preacher's Wife (1996)

76% The Prestige (2006)

91% The Sapphires (2012)

65% Traitor (2008)

50% Unfaithful (2002)

43% The Village (2004)

89% Waitress (2007)

70% When a Man Loves a Woman (1994)

43% Words and Pictures (2013)

- - The Missing (2003)

36% 21 (2008) (IMDb TV)

85% (500) Days of Summer (2009) (IMDb TV)

0% A Low Down Dirty Shame (1994) (IMDb TV)

11% Alex Cross (2012) (IMDb TV)

69% American Psycho (2000) (IMDb TV)

98% Before Midnight (2013) (IMDb TV)

78% Bridget Jones's Baby (2016) (IMDb TV)

80% Bridget Jones's Diary (2001) (IMDb TV)

68% Cold Pursuit (2019) (IMDb TV)

55% Cruel Intentions (1999) (IMDb TV)

81% Despicable Me (2010) (IMDb TV)

12% Double Take (2001) (IMDb TV)

79% Fight Club (1999) (IMDb TV)

43% Ghost in the Shell (2017) (IMDb TV)

67% I Can Only Imagine (2018) (IMDb TV)

37% In Time (2011) (IMDb TV)

77% Jeff, Who Lives at Home (2011) (IMDb TV)

6% Johnson Family Vacation (2004) (IMDb TV)

35% Labor Day (2013) (IMDb TV)

33% Meet the Browns (2008) (IMDb TV)

72% Megamind (2010) (IMDb TV)

55% Morning Glory (2010) (IMDb TV)

37% Project Almanac (2015) (IMDb TV)

86% Puss in Boots (2011) (IMDb TV)

26% Rambo: Last Blood (2019) (IMDb TV)

81% Road to Perdition (2002) (IMDb TV)

47% Rock Dog (2016) (IMDb TV)

44% Scouts Guide to the Zombie Apocalypse (2015) (IMDb TV)

27% Seven Pounds (2008) (IMDb TV)

66% Shanghai Knights (2003) (IMDb TV)

39% The 9th Life of Louis Drax (2016) (IMDb TV)

92% The Grand Budapest Hotel (2014) (IMDb TV)

58% The International (2009) (IMDb TV)

78% The Intervention (2016) (IMDb TV)

86% The Joy Luck Club (1993) (IMDb TV)

68% The Man From U.N.C.L.E. (2015) (IMDb TV)

12% The Nut Job (2014) (IMDb TV)

52% The Secret Life of Walter Mitty (2013) (IMDb TV)

20% The Tourist (2010) (IMDb TV)

16% The Watch (2012) (IMDb TV)

74% Tombstone (1993) (IMDb TV)

31% Underworld (2003) (IMDb TV)

26% Underworld: Awakening (2012) (IMDb TV)

29% Underworld: Rise of the Lycans (2009) (IMDb TV)

48% Why Did I Get Married? (2007) (IMDb TV)

Secrets In The Water (2020)

Series

1 Channels sampling: the first season of these subscription-channel series are available to Prime members this month.

Fastest Cars in the Dirty South: Season 1 (MotorTrend)1

Follow the Money: Season 1 (Topic)1

The Accidental Wolf: Season 1 (Topic)1

Available 1/5

- - Deadly Detention (2017)

87% The Student (2016)

Available 1/7

51% The Tender Bar (2021) *Amazon Original Movie

Available 1/10

27% Colombiana (2011)

95% Nightcrawler (2014) (IMDb TV)

Available 1/12

- - A Sort of Homecoming (2015)

75% The Intouchables (2011)

- - #SquadGoals (2017)

- - Downward Twin (2018)

Available 1/13

71% Final Score (2018) (IMDb TV)

Available 1/14

- - Do, Re & Mi: Season 1 (2021) New Episodes *Amazon Original Movie

- - Hotel Transylvania: Transformania (2022) *Amazon Original Movie

Available 1/17

67% Damsel (2018)

Available 1/21

- - As We See It: Season 1 (2022) *Amazon Original Series

Available 1/28

35% Needle in a Timestack (2021)

Available 1/31

35% Won't Back Down (2012) (IMDb TV)

Thumbnail: Amazon Prime Video

On an Apple device? Follow Rotten Tomatoes on Apple News.