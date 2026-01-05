New Movies and Shows Streaming in January: What to Watch on Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+, HBO Max and More

This month, streaming services add a host of new original shows and movies, as well as catalog classics. Have a look at our calendar of titles premiering on the top streaming services in May. Netflix, Prime Video, Hulu, Peacock, HBO Max, Disney+, Paramount+, and Apple TV+ get their own pages, with a few more on the last page.

Check out the highlights up top, but you can find each streamer’s full schedule, including a list of movies they’re adding to their libraries in the month, on their respective pages below.

TV Premiere Dates 2026

highlights

A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms

Why You Should Watch: Game of Thrones as a comedy!

Description: Sir Duncan (Peter Claffey) and Egg (Dexter Sol Ansell) go up against the Targaryens.

Premiere Date: January 18

Starfleet Academy

Why You Should Watch: Meet the future crew of the Enterprise.

Description: Focusing on the Federation training academy, this series follows a class of cadets as they go through training before they board a starship.

Premiere Date: January 15

The Pitt Season 2

Why You Should Watch: The best new medical drama couldn’t come back fast enough, and they got back to work as soon as the season 1 finale aired.

Description: It’s another shift in the Pittsburgh ER led by Dr. Rabinavitch (Noah Wyle) and nurse Dana Evans (Katherine LaNasa).

Premiere Date: January 8

apple tv+

* – original

Friday, January 9

Tehran Season 3*

Wednesday, January 14

Hijack Season 2*

Wednesday, January 21

Drops of God Season 2*

Wednesday, January 28

Shrinking Season 3*

Friday, January 30

Yo Gabba GabbaLand! Season 2*

