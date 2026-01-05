New Movies and Shows Streaming in January: What to Watch on Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+, HBO Max and More

TAGGED AS: movies, streaming, TV
This month, streaming services add a host of new original shows and movies, as well as catalog classics. Have a look at our calendar of titles premiering on the top streaming services in May. Netflix, Prime Video, Hulu, Peacock, HBO Max, Disney+, Paramount+, and Apple TV+ get their own pages, with a few more on the last page.
Check out the highlights up top, but you can find each streamer’s full schedule, including a list of movies they’re adding to their libraries in the month, on their respective pages below.
Choose your streaming service: Apple TV+ | Disney+ | Hulu | HBO Max | Netflix | Paramount+ | Peacock | Prime Video | More
Read Also: TV Premiere Dates 2026
A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms
Why You Should Watch: Game of Thrones as a comedy!
Description: Sir Duncan (Peter Claffey) and Egg (Dexter Sol Ansell) go up against the Targaryens.
Premiere Date: January 18
Starfleet Academy
Why You Should Watch: Meet the future crew of the Enterprise.
Description: Focusing on the Federation training academy, this series follows a class of cadets as they go through training before they board a starship.
Premiere Date: January 15
The Pitt Season 2
Why You Should Watch: The best new medical drama couldn’t come back fast enough, and they got back to work as soon as the season 1 finale aired.
Description: It’s another shift in the Pittsburgh ER led by Dr. Rabinavitch (Noah Wyle) and nurse Dana Evans (Katherine LaNasa).
Premiere Date: January 8
* – original
Friday, January 9
Tehran Season 3*
Wednesday, January 14
Hijack Season 2*
Wednesday, January 21
Drops of God Season 2*
Wednesday, January 28
Shrinking Season 3*
Friday, January 30
Yo Gabba GabbaLand! Season 2*
Choose your streaming service: Apple TV+ | Disney+ | Hulu | HBO Max | Netflix | Paramount+ | Peacock | Prime Video | More
Read Also: TV Premiere Dates 2026