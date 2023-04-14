Mia Goth Joins Marvel's Blade, and More Movie News

This week’s Ketchup brings you more headlines from the world of film development news, covering such titles as The Aristocats, Captain America: New World Order, and The Mole People.

This WEEK’S TOP STORY

MIA GOTH JOINS MARVEL’S BLADE

Rising star Mia Goth had quite a 2022, starring in both X (Certified Fresh at 94%) and its prequel Pearl (Certified Fresh at 92%), with the third film MaXXXine starting filming this week. Goth also recently started negotiations to co-star in Guillermo del Toro’s long-in-development Frankenstein project, and now she’s been snapped up for another high-profile horror film. Mia Goth has joined the cast of Marvel’s Blade (9/6/2024) reboot, starring Mahershala Ali as the title character, along with Delroy Lindo. We don’t know much else about her character in the film, as she is a late addition to the cast, but her resume and otherworldly screen presence make her a perfect fit.

Other Top Headlines

1. TOP GUN: MAVERICK’S GLEN POWELL JOINS TORNADO SEQUEL TWISTERS

Rising star Glen Powell had a pivotal role in last summer’s 1980s nostalgia fest Top Gun: Maverick, and now he’s set to star in another sequel, this time of a popular 1990s film, Twister (Fresh at 63%). Although the first film also technically featured multiple tornadoes, the sequel is marking that plurality with its title, Twisters. Powell joins the already cast Daisy Edgar-Jones (Where the Crawdads Sing) in Twisters, which will be directed by Lee Isaac Chung (Minari).

2. SNOWFALL STAR DAMSON IDRIS JOINS BRAD PITT’S FORMULA ONE MOVIE

While Glen Powell is starring in the Twister sequel, some of the people behind Top Gun: Maverick — namely director Joseph Kosinski, writer Ehren Kruger, and producer Jerry Bruckheimer — will be reuniting for Brad Pitt’s long-in-development movie set in the world of Formula One racing. Pitt’s first announced castmate will be British actor Damson Idris, who currently stars in the series Snowfall. Pitt will play a racer who returns to Formula One, while Idris will play a younger teammate. The film, which doesn’t yet have a title, will be released theatrically before eventually making its way onto the Apple TV+ streaming platform.

3. NICHOLAS HOULT AND TONI COLLETTE TO STAR IN CLINT EASTWOOD’S FINAL FILM

Even at the age of 92, Clint Eastwood has continued to direct new films (like 2021’s Cry Macho), but he may have decided he’s ready for a nice long retirement; he is currently preparing to direct what is reportedly his last film, the legal thriller Juror No. 2. The two main stars of the film will be Nicholas Hoult (who stars in this week’s Renfield) as a juror in a murder trial in which he may also be the killer, and Toni Collette (The Sixth Sense, Hereditary) as the prosecutor of the case.

4. TESSA THOMPSON AND NIA DACOSTA TO REMAKE HEDDA GABLER

This was a pretty big week for director Nia DaCosta, as it included both the launch of the trailer for her new superhero movie The Marvels and the announcement of her next movie, which will team her up with with Marvel alumnus Tessa Thompson (aka Valkyrie). DaCosta and Thompson are uniting to work on a new remake of the classic 1891 play Hedda Gabler by famed playright Henrik Ibsen. The play has been adapted previously throughout Hollywood’s history, but DaCosta’s take is beimg described as “an epic and visceral reimagination.”

5. MALCOLM WASHINGTON TO DIRECT SAMUEL L. JACKSON IN THE PIANO LESSON

In addition to his prolific career as an actor, Denzel Washington has also directed films like Antwone Fisher (Certified Fresh at 78%) and Fences (Certified Fresh at 92%), the latter of which earned multiple Oscar nominations, including Best Picture. Now, his son, Malcolm Washington, will soon also direct his first feature film, The Piano Lesson, working with his brother John David Washington and Samuel L. Jackson. Based on the Pulitzer Prize-winning play by August Wilson (like Fences), The Piano Lesson will be co-produced by Denzel Washington for Netflix and center on a Pittsburgh family in the 1930s who possess a family heirloom piano decorated with carvings made by an enslaved ancestor.

