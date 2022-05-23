News

Love Atlanta? Here Are 10 Shows to Watch Next

Humor, the Black experience, celebrity culture, mental health issues, and identity themes — if you like those elements of FX's Atlanta, you'll find your next binge on this list.

by | May 23, 2022 | Comments

Atlanta has come a long way since it first premiered in 2016. Donald Glover’s series, which he once described as “Twin Peaks for rappers,” pushes the boundaries for what can be done (and what is expected) in a comedy TV series. Surreal, poignant, and hilarious, the FX program, which just ended its third season, stars Glover as Earnest “Earn” Marks, an up-and-coming music manager looking to put his rapper cousin Alfred “Paper Boi” Miles (Bryan Tyree Henry) on the map. They’re joined on this journey, by friend Darius (LaKeith Stanfield) and Earn’s ex Vanessa (Zazie Beetz).

This is a story about making it in the music industry, but Atlanta twists tones, toys with narrative structures, and digs deep into themes from all corners of the Black experience in America. While we wait for the show to return for its fourth and final season, here are 10 thought-provoking, off-beat, immersive comedies to watch if you loved Atlanta.

84% Dave

If it weren’t for the success of Atlanta, FX may not have continued to pursue the music industry-themed comedy narrative any further. But thankfully, they did. And who better to lead a quirky rap-infused dramedy than Dave Burd (aka Lil Dicky). Dave follows a fictionalized version of the real-life comedic rapper and explores his own issues with identity, and relationships while the offbeat and, often-times, baffling intricacies of the music industry loom large overhead. Doja Cat, Benny Blanco, Justin Bieber, and Kevin Hart are just a few of the celebrities who have appeared.

Where to watch: 2 seasons on Hulu.

97% Insecure

In 2016, Issa Rae burst onto the scene with Insecure, the HBO comedy series she created and starred in. What began as a web series called Awkward Black Girl transformed into a groundbreaking television series that garnered multiple Emmy nominations and put Rae on the map as a formidable creator in Hollywood.

Similar in tone to Atlanta, Insecure gives a peek at an aspect of the human experience that was, up until recently, not at all represented on television: it explores what it’s like to be a Black woman in America. Representation aside, Rae’s creation does a fantastic job of reaching a bigger audience, while touching on relevant cultural issues and gender dynamics in the workplace and maintaining a humorous tone throughout.

Where to watch: 5 seasons on HBO.

100% Fleabag

Phoebe Waller-Bridge creates, writes, and stars in Amazon’s widely-acclaimed comedy series, Fleabag. The show follows a nameless woman, as she lives her life in London while dealing with love, loss, and everything in between. Even though the episode length runs about 30 minutes (much like the majority of the entries in this list), the show delivers on the hype — it’s hilarious, dramatic, emotional, and surprising. And it also turned Andrew Scott, who was most known for his dastardly take on Moriarty in Sherlock, into a sex symbol for playing Waller-Bridge’s character’s would-be love interest, aka “Hot Priest.”

Where to watch: 2 seasons of Prime Video.

100% Random Acts of Flyness

If you’ve never heard of Random Acts of Flyness, you’re not alone. The hard-to-describe sketch comedy series premiered in 2018 and flew under completely the radar. Created by Terence Nance, the tone of the series was weird, abstract, and poignant. The program was made for late-night audiences and offered odd ideas and loose narratives that felt rooted in artistic, off-beat, and symbolic concepts meant to provoke thought and emotion in the viewer that may be tough to put into words. Of the show’s sketches, the Jon Hamm–hosted commercials about “White Thoughts” and a skincare product to cure them is a prime example of the show’s deep cutting brilliance, and star appeal. If you’re looking for strange content akin to Atlanta’s Black Justin Bieber and Teddy Perkins, this show is for you.

Where to watch: 1 season on HBO Max.

96% Ramy

Ramy Youssef’s semi-biographical comedy series about a Muslim-American man’s American experience living in New Jersey first premiered on Hulu in 2019. Since then, Youssef’s star has quickly risen. Narratively speaking, the storytelling structure of the program is reminiscent of Atlanta, but shines a light on the regularly misunderstood and misrepresented Muslim one. Ramy’s honest struggles with faith, family, and romantic relationships all contribute to the complex Emmy-winning dramedy.

Where to watch: 2 seasons on Hulu.

86% Dear White People

Netflix’s adaptation of the 2014 movie, Dear White People, follows a group of Black students at Winchester University as they experience life at the prestigious, yet fictional, Ivy League college. Justin Simien, the director of the movie and creator of the series, crafted a program that explores the institutional racism that exists within the university landscape. It’s the foundation of the series which allows its characters to dissect the systemic racism, classism, sexual identity, and societal expectations that make up present-day America. Oh, and it’s also quite funny.

Where to watch: 4 seasons on Netflix.

99% Barry

Bill Hader showcased his comedy chops as a sketch performer on Saturday Night Live. But he also struggled with mental health and anxiety issues. Thankfully, he found the wherewithal to channel these struggles into HBO’s groundbreaking comedy series Barry. Hader plays the title character, a hitman suffering from an identity crisis who turns to the craft of acting as a means of spiritual rebirth. Unfortunately, it’s not at all easy to leave his life of killing behind. Like Atlanta, the series is presented in an off-beat tone, while digging into deeply resonant issues. And, much like Donald Glover, who doesn’t just star in that series, but also writes and directs episodes, Hader has stepped behind the camera to help bring his Emmy-winning vision to life.

Where to watch: 3 seasons on HBO.

98% Reservation Dogs

Reservation Dogs is its own unique thing, but there’s an Atlanta-style offbeat flair to the groundbreaking series. Created by Sterlin Harjo and Taika Waititi, the program follows four Indigenous teens living on a reservation in small-town Oklahoma who share a big dream of leaving their humdrum community behind to live the good life in the far-off exotic locale known simply as “California.” To fund this big escape, the group engages in all sorts of criminal activity, and doing so introduces the reservation’s quirky cast of characters. Much like Atlanta, Reservation Dogs boasts humor, authenticity, and the ability to convey cultural concepts in a way that is completely relatable to mainstream audiences.

Where to watch: 1 season on FX.

100% A Black Lady Sketch Show

A sketch-comedy series featuring a cast entirely made up of Black women, the show’s writers room follows suit, and the production’s Dime Davis is the first Black woman sketch-comedy director. Robin Thede is the creator and star of the program which is, as the HBO synopsis states, “set in a limitless magical reality.” While the show touches on relevant cultural issues like mental health, faith, sex, relationships, and more, it’s worth noting that it took until 2019 for a show like this to come into existence. Over the course of its three seasons, notable guest stars like Angela Bassett, Laverne Cox, Tia Mowry, Loretta Devine, Kelly Rowland, and David Alan Grier have appeared to deliver the laughs.

Where to watch: 3 seasons on HBO.

88% Community

Donald Glover first became a recognizable name in Dan Harmon’s brilliant NBC sitcom Community. Before taking on the role of Earn, the music producer, he was Troy Barnes, the lovable, somewhat dim-witted, totally nerdy, college jock. Sure, he was already dabbling in music under his hip hop moniker Childish Gambino, and previously cut his teeth in the sketch comedy group Mystery Team and as a writer on NBC’s 30 Rock, but it was the absurdist elements of Harmon’s Community that really showcased that thing that makes Donald Glover so — well, Donald Glover.

Where to watch: 6 seasons on Netflix.

On an Apple device? Follow Rotten Tomatoes on Apple News.

Movie & TV News

Tag Cloud

nfl Universal trailers police drama comic comics BAFTA See It Skip It football comic books Walt Disney Pictures Marathons black Classic Film Spike cults Pixar sequels asian-american Apple TV+ ABC Family OneApp Netflix Comic-Con@Home 2021 007 marvel cinematic universe Food Network laika documentary Binge Guide animated Masterpiece Turner BBC America strong female leads TruTV godzilla Set visit Awards Tour Pirates YouTube Red 2019 Disney streaming service indie binge sequel indiana jones BET Awards Mary poppins ID Mindy Kaling spider-verse young adult Quiz Marvel Studios Prime Video Logo Chernobyl comedies Amazon Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt Netflix Christmas movies basketball posters casting Pop TV summer TV Red Carpet dramedy Travel Channel CBS All Access sag awards Marvel spider-man dexter renewed TV shows rt labs robots slasher hollywood zombies hidden camera CMT Comic Book comiccon Holiday RT21 Disney Channel archives cooking Amazon Prime Video Crunchyroll children's TV chucky summer TV preview Stephen King cancelled TV shows Endgame 1990s Heroines transformers 4/20 free movies lord of the rings Star Trek science fiction deadpool Grammys Television Academy Fargo franchise Showtime summer preview golden globes Hulu witnail game show composers Disney+ Disney Plus dreamworks TCA 2017 Black History Month spanish movies GoT ABC halloween tv sports Martial Arts Cannes harry potter SundanceTV rom-coms Rocketman cars VH1 vs. Fox Searchlight romance high school 71st Emmy Awards DC Comics Arrowverse king arthur Sci-Fi Mary Tyler Moore IMDb TV docuseries Ghostbusters canceled foreign ESPN technology spy thriller DirecTV Comedy Central YouTube Premium blockbuster dragons Reality historical drama adventure natural history NBC Rom-Com IFC scary Mary Poppins Returns MSNBC MTV Tokyo Olympics Music Extras spain jamie lee curtis superhero Photos GIFs Opinion adaptation A24 stoner RT History boxoffice tv talk San Diego Comic-Con series supernatural Paramount Network Trophy Talk Character Guide monster movies Country scorecard 2020 Fall TV scene in color Fantasy Neflix E! richard e. Grant First Look canceled TV shows christmas movies 2021 The Arrangement festival Election breaking bad fast and furious pirates of the caribbean Marvel Television NYCC Legendary Animation zombie ABC Signature rotten movies we love art house GLAAD remakes Wes Anderson Sundance TV National Geographic Syfy target quibi toronto superman Family period drama Podcast Trailer crossover doctor who BBC One james bond Trivia 2018 TV One Tomatazos 94th Oscars trophy Best Picture IFC Films Song of Ice and Fire New York Comic Con SXSW 2022 miniseries Discovery Channel documentaries El Rey razzies 2017 99% telelvision FXX Film war Winners VICE Hallmark spinoff ITV ghosts Mystery TV renewals mockumentary FOX APB CNN award winner international Countdown movie know your critic saw Nominations book adaptation Nickelodeon nature cinemax Creative Arts Emmys Super Bowl Pacific Islander Instagram Live Best Director biopic worst movies 20th Century Fox mob dogs Vudu 45 Ellie Kemper Interview dc Sundance Now Video Games olympics 78th Annual Golden Globe Awards latino dceu FX on Hulu Calendar twilight marvel comics Peacock discovery Starz Anna Paquin mutant Polls and Games Apple TV Plus gangster Christmas facebook Cartoon Network toy story feel good President halloween Teen kong popular Lucasfilm DC Universe critics true crime Tumblr Biopics royal family The Purge teaser Pop Watching Series Freeform Universal Pictures live action comic book movies screen actors guild new star wars movies Awards Adult Swim Warner Bros. A&E anthology TIFF japan WarnerMedia TV Land Western south america aliens Amazon Studios based on movie DC streaming service versus black comedy Exclusive Video MGM kaiju hist AMC finale legend Kids & Family all-time a nightmare on elm street independent MCU 24 frames 93rd Oscars rt labs critics edition E3 Schedule Tarantino South by Southwest Film Festival Sneak Peek Pride Month blaxploitation Emmy Nominations crime thriller rt archives Oscars child's play Disney Plus nbcuniversal scary movies DGA name the review universal monsters australia BET critic resources stand-up comedy Comedy TV movies The Walking Dead YA comic book movie criterion talk show Pet Sematary vampires cats Rock festivals Mudbound ViacomCBS 79th Golden Globes Awards Film Festival Columbia Pictures Best Actor Bravo USA Network TLC Ovation fresh TCA FX Reality Competition HBO Max The Walt Disney Company crime italian VOD 90s TCA Winter 2020 book Baby Yoda Superheroe dark video on demand Paramount Plus psycho Spectrum Originals parents biography suspense History travel The Academy Emmys PlayStation Funimation TV hispanic heritage month 2015 Black Mirror 72 Emmy Awards worst Toys theme song Oscar Thanksgiving mcc Fox News video reviews hispanic Valentine's Day Tags: Comedy joker 2016 political drama Hallmark Christmas movies Sony Pictures zero dark thirty Shondaland revenge Box Office Elton John NBA new york The Witch live event CBS TNT social media Disney space king kong AMC Plus HBO Go First Reviews die hard Paramount Pictures Brie Larson boxing serial killer Writers Guild of America kids SDCC action-comedy werewolf Infographic emmy awards YouTube french Epix green book anime Spring TV batman films medical drama golden globe awards 73rd Emmy Awards X-Men diversity Image Comics unscripted ratings Premiere Dates Hear Us Out LGBTQ aapi Chilling Adventures of Sabrina sopranos sitcom slashers TCM Focus Features Star Wars obi wan cancelled television genre WGN rotten Lifetime cancelled television justice league CW Seed cops wonder woman Horror cancelled TV series Drama classics jurassic park Nat Geo TCA Awards streaming movies Academy Awards new zealand Britbox American Society of Cinematographers Musicals thriller Television Critics Association Women's History Month OWN Tubi cartoon game of thrones Holidays Best Actress Avengers Superheroes Shudder HBO Broadway Lionsgate mission: impossible Hollywood Foreign Press Association elevated horror obituary Paramount Summer 21st Century Fox japanese Captain marvel leaderboard what to watch streaming Crackle HFPA Esquire spanish language Apple disaster Certified Fresh stop motion venice screenings Rocky Dark Horse Comics Turner Classic Movies LGBT psychological thriller Lifetime Christmas movies Comics on TV Year in Review crime drama news BBC USA heist movie directors Action best Musical Alien debate Winter TV PaleyFest blockbusters docudrama prank SXSW politics adenture Amazon Prime Acorn TV streamig women Sundance Best and Worst TBS PBS concert Cosplay singing competition romantic comedy The CW satire reboot
Copyright ©  2018 Fandango. All rights reserved.
Terms of Service         Privacy Policy