RT Podcast

Is Top Gun: Maverick Best Picture-Worthy?

On the heels of a record-breaking debut, the Tom Cruise sequel may just be the movie of the summer, but with a reception this positive, could it also be the movie of the year?

by | June 1, 2022 | Comments

More than three and a half decades after Tom Cruise felt the need for speed in Top Gun, he’s back on the big screen as ace fighter pilot Pete “Maverick” Mitchell in the sequel, Top Gun: Maverick. Despite becoming a pop culture phenomenon, the original film didn’t impress enough critics for it to earn a Fresh Tomatometer, but if word of mouth is to be believed, Maverick could be the movie of the summer, if not the entire year. The film currently boasts a Certified Fresh 97% Tomatometer score and an even more impressive 99% Audience Score, and it just came off of setting a Memorial Day Weekend record. So yeah, it’s time to talk about all of that on our Aftershow podcast.

Listen Now: Spotify | Amazon Music | Apple Podcasts | Stitcher | TuneIn | Radio Public | Deezer | iHeart

Mark Ellis engages producer and host of YouTube channel The Whirl Girls and Sith Counsel Steph Sabraw in a spoiler-heavy conversation about Top Gun: Maverick. Together, they discuss the star power of Tom Cruise (who might be the last true blue “movie star” of his kind), their favorite moments of action and drama, and whether or not the film is, after all, Best Picture material. Tune in for the full discussion!

Tom Cruise on the IMAX poster for Top Gun: Maverick

(Photo by ©Paramount Pictures)

