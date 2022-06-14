Is Jurassic World Dominion Really The Worst Movie In The Franchise?

As expected, the latest and ostensibly final installment of the Jurassic franchise debuted this past weekend to monster box office returns, somewhere in the ballpark of $145 million. But the astonishingly poor critical reception that Jurassic World Dominion earned has some wondering if the dino thriller will fizzle out of theaters sooner rather than later. Currently, it is the worst-reviewed of the six feature films in the series, sitting at 30% on the Tomatometer; that honor previously belonged to the last film, Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, which, for all its faults, still managed a 47% with critics. This all begs the question: Is Dominion really the worst of the bunch?

Host and RT correspondent Nikki Novak is joined this week by longtime film critic and moderator Scott Mantz, who is beside himself with disappointment at the franchise finale. This was meant to be the big send-off, pulling legacy characters back into the fold for an appropriately gonzo conclusion to a nearly 30-year-old franchise, and as Scott tells it right at the beginning, “Instead of giving us The Return of the King, they gave us Freddy Got Fingered.” Those are strong words indeed, and he and Nikki get into all the nitty gritty details that made him feel that way. Tune in for the full discussion!

