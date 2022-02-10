News

Inventing Anna Star Julia Garner on Whether Anna Delvey Is a Con Artist or a Social Climber

Garner and her castmates in the Shonda Rhimes–created drama examine the real-life outsider who climbed to the top of the New York social scene and defrauded many who should have known better.

by | February 10, 2022 | Comments

Some people have to fake it until they make it.

Anna Delvey faked it so well that she defrauded and embarrassed some of the biggest players in New York’s financial scene, finding loopholes in their social hierarchy as she used her street smarts, knack for detail, and genius memory to climb her way to the top.

But did she make it? That’s debatable. And some of the answers come in Inventing Anna, a limited series premiering February 11 on Netflix and the first project that Shonda Rhimes created under her exhaustive overall deal with the streamer.

(Photo by Aaron Epstein/Netflix © 2021)

Based on journalist Jessica Pressler’s New York magazine piece about Delvey (real name: Anna Sorokin), The Americans and Ozark’s Julia Garner stars as the 20-something nobody who taught herself (and stole for herself) all the right clothes, meals, and connections in the hopes of creating a more exclusive and specialized version of SoHo House.

Russian born, she told everyone she was a German heiress, but rarely had a dime to her name. In the show, she’s a chameleon: the educated young woman whose attitudes and lifestyle helped rejuvenate finance lawyer Alan Reed (Anthony Edwards) in one scene and the rich, cool best friend whose $100 tips at a swanky hotel are adding up for concierge Neff (portrayed by Alexis Floyd) to be able to afford to finance her student film.

(Photo by Nicole Rivelli/Netflix © 2021)

Even her accent shifts depending on the situation.

“Her accent is as confusing to me as to you,” Garner tells Rotten Tomatoes. “She’s a hybrid of different accents. And it is true, her accent does change [depending on] how many Americans she’s around, how many Europeans she’s around. Her accent even changes like if she wants to impress somebody, you know, her accent changes when she lets her guard down and she gets a little more emotional. Her accent is consistently inconsistent.”

And when it all comes tumbling down? She’s the obsession and fascination of Veep alum Anna Chlumsky’s Vivian Kent, a journalist based on Pressler who is hoping an exposé on Rikers’ latest famed inmate will help rehabilitate her own career just in time for her to give birth to her first child — a life change that can feel like a career-ender for a lot of women.

(Photo by Nicole Rivelli/Netflix © 2021)

“The story I was embarking on in my head was this huge change is coming, but you have no idea what the other side of it looks like,” said Chlumsky, who has two children of her own. With the first pregnancy, “it’s beautiful terror, you know? I think that you feel like you have to wrap up all the things … that seem open-ended.”

“When you’re put in the position like a busy newsroom or looking for a redemption moment of her own career,” Chlumsky added, “that viewpoint still is the one that drives you. So just because it’s not true that you don’t exist after a baby, it can still feel that way.”

Much to her husband Jack’s (Anders Holm) chagrin, Chlumsky’s Vivian goes deep down the rabbit hole of all things Anna Delvey, turning the nursery into a crime-scene timeline and enlisting the help of other journalists played by Anna Deavere Smith, Jeff Perry, and Terry Kinney.

Vivian finds an unlikely collaborator in Arian Moayed’s Todd Spodek, Delvey’s defense attorney who is battling his own issues of imposter syndrome thanks to marrying above his station and who becomes increasingly more invested in the case. While Todd actually does ask Anna at one point “Do you believe your lies?,” Moayed said she’s still “a magnet to him.”

(Photo by Nicole Rivelli/Netflix © 2021)

Moayed, who is also known for his work on HBO’s high-class family dramedy Succession, said there is an allure to anything that comes with exclusivity.

“Power corrupts,” he said. “The .00001-percent of any neighborhood can corrupt, whether it’s a small local community or on a national scale … But I think there is something really intoxicating about that kind of wealth. We, as a society that are now addicted to social media, are seeing other people’s elaborate lives … and now I think we are addicted to that kind of fame.”

But it’s not just the wealthy and entitled whom Anna drags down. One of Anna’s most famous exploits was a trip to Morocco with her friends, life coach and trainer Kacy (portrayed by Laverne Cox) and journalist Rachel (portrayed by Katie Lowes). It was understood that she’d foot the bill, but Rachel ended up putting most of the bill, $62,000, on her company credit card — something she wrote about in a essay for Vanity Fair and as a book. In Inventing Anna’s version of the story, Rachel does not come across as a victim inasmuch as a hanger-on who loved living a lifestyle of the rich and famous without paying for it.

(Photo by Aaron Epstein/Netflix © 2021)

Cox and her real-life counterpart bonded after a workout session and four-hour lunch (she was definitely sore from the workout the next day). Floyd and hers also met and that Neff “was very trusting and generous with her story … [how she] felt seen and celebrated by Anna in a really unique way and at a unique time …. [when] she’s working in this job where she has all the keys to the kingdom but is never allowed to use them.”

But Lowes didn’t meet the real Rachel before filming. She said that the character was “inspired by Rachel DeLoache Williams” and that this is “the character she needed her to be in this story.” Lowes said that, while she did look at the Williams’ social media account, “I actually based her on somebody else I know … I don’t think in this series, you’re meeting the Rachel DeLoache Williams who she is now. You don’t think you’re meeting the Rachel Williams who she was 10 years ago; you’re meeting her when she’s in New York City and gets conned by a con artist.”

But is Delvey actually a con artist in the traditional sense of the word? Yes, she stole and lied and fabricated. But con artists usually collect the funds and run. In the version both in this limited series and in Pressler’s article, she also had a strong vision to build something and was almost in denial that it wasn’t happening.

(Photo by Nicole Rivelli/Netflix © 2021)

“Anna needed to believe that she was who she says she was,” Cox said after pondering whether Delvey falls under the definition of “con artist.” “That’s who she needed to be for her own sanity … there was a such a desperation to be successful.”

Garner also gave the question some thought before replying: “Do I agree that it was the right way? No, I don’t agree that it was the right way. But I don’t know if I would call her a con artist. I think Anna had an idea that she believed in, and if you want people to believe in you, you have to believe in yourself.”

63% Inventing Anna: Limited Series (2022) premieres on Netflix on February 11, the one-year anniversary of when Anna “Delvey” Sorokin was released from prison (a month later, ICE took her into custody for overstaying her visa).

On an Apple device? Follow Rotten Tomatoes on Apple News.

Movie & TV News

Tag Cloud

Black History Month space HFPA 2015 breaking bad superhero Amazon Prime 24 frames New York Comic Con indie know your critic political drama child's play WGN adventure Rocketman spinoff Sci-Fi worst movies DC Universe Legendary biopic hist name the review japanese Grammys black TV renewals TIFF Calendar Logo Comic Book telelvision anthology new zealand animated 79th Golden Globes Awards Travel Channel football 99% Mary poppins Winter TV slashers Nat Geo action-comedy Mindy Kaling Freeform rotten ratings CMT Warner Bros. Oscars HBO FX on Hulu Nominations TruTV Video Games Sundance Now scorecard Showtime sag awards comic book movies Star Trek psycho serial killer fresh basketball Peacock nbcuniversal 2018 Ellie Kemper nature Action AMC Plus IMDb TV Sundance universal monsters indiana jones Holidays feel good Captain marvel reviews Spike movie latino TV One streaming historical drama cancelled TV series Universal Pictures 73rd Emmy Awards debate monster movies chucky Rock live action best Star Wars First Reviews TBS king kong Women's History Month canceled TV shows 93rd Oscars 72 Emmy Awards robots festivals spanish language Turner Classic Movies witnail blockbuster sopranos Rom-Com LGBTQ Infographic LGBT PlayStation Creative Arts Emmys Best Actor Academy Awards Best Picture legend mcc Esquire disaster Marvel Television social media gangster Discovery Channel italian Tarantino BBC Exclusive Video saw documentary IFC AMC series what to watch theme song obituary blockbusters 45 joker Fantasy parents Tubi spain Extras Awards Tour period drama TV movies Prime Video rt labs First Look Dark Horse Comics video on demand classics war dark emmy awards Stephen King 71st Emmy Awards ABC Family facebook binge Image Comics Lionsgate Best and Worst GLAAD Polls and Games Amazon Studios IFC Films TV halloween tv E3 PBS SXSW 2022 Apple cartoon Best Director TCA 2017 Disney dceu quibi TCA Awards Christmas Apple TV Plus dreamworks 4/20 MCU Paramount Network crime thriller Masterpiece The Purge Country all-time Pride Month Musicals Horror OWN high school Ghostbusters scene in color Cartoon Network tv talk Superheroe Hallmark The Witch revenge hispanic heritage month docudrama ABC 1990s pirates of the caribbean cars elevated horror Paramount twilight Pop TV CBS All Access Television Academy dogs festival Valentine's Day YouTube hollywood Red Carpet olympics award winner south america toronto royal family The CW Trailer spanish Apple TV+ Sneak Peek cancelled television VOD CBS Netflix Christmas movies screen actors guild Chernobyl romantic comedy directors trophy book Reality talk show Baby Yoda australia Photos President USA Comic-Con@Home 2021 spider-man Paramount Plus popular spider-verse Lifetime Christmas movies Mary Tyler Moore Amazon Super Bowl Premiere Dates Teen boxoffice marvel cinematic universe YA Binge Guide Black Mirror MSNBC History teaser cops DC streaming service BET crossover Marvel kong travel rom-coms Classic Film ITV BBC America GIFs Fall TV Nickelodeon Toys 2017 cats franchise Sony Pictures marvel comics comiccon Adult Swim WarnerMedia Neflix Election Film TCA Film Festival Columbia Pictures biography police drama Character Guide Song of Ice and Fire comic Disney Plus children's TV richard e. Grant Holiday Best Actress golden globe awards crime drama Lucasfilm Biopics critic resources Fox News trailers Anna Paquin CW Seed Disney+ Disney Plus werewolf harry potter Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt dexter Arrowverse versus nfl strong female leads international Trophy Talk TV Land mutant Thanksgiving batman 2021 technology YouTube Red HBO Go Food Network cooking leaderboard South by Southwest Film Festival fast and furious See It Skip It 2019 BAFTA MTV Heroines Vudu dragons science fiction scary crime slasher Wes Anderson dc kids Avengers politics Countdown Acorn TV game of thrones zombies Comedy Central aliens Comedy Disney Channel Broadway finale 78th Annual Golden Globe Awards singing competition critics godzilla supernatural stop motion king arthur TCM ESPN Interview french 21st Century Fox Epix Pop The Arrangement documentaries asian-american Turner Tags: Comedy video The Academy 20th Century Fox Netflix USA Network jamie lee curtis Crackle Musical sequels discovery Shudder Hear Us Out remakes Amazon Prime Video satire San Diego Comic-Con Elton John venice streaming movies SDCC zombie 007 diversity rt archives justice league Cannes Funimation Western El Rey medical drama Mary Poppins Returns Year in Review Trivia Tokyo Olympics Mudbound Comics on TV Kids & Family miniseries The Walt Disney Company worst Watching Series Writers Guild of America boxing SundanceTV Certified Fresh The Walking Dead Lifetime HBO Max Ovation lord of the rings criterion target game show OneApp Schedule Hulu Pirates Music blaxploitation zero dark thirty BET Awards new york ABC Signature foreign posters VH1 Family casting cults cancelled 2020 Spring TV 90s FXX transformers A&E TCA Winter 2020 based on movie canceled Emmy Nominations films DC Comics hidden camera toy story FOX cancelled TV shows book adaptation free movies rt labs critics edition Endgame screenings Walt Disney Pictures NYCC comedies Cosplay Animation Disney streaming service suspense American Society of Cinematographers X-Men psychological thriller PaleyFest TNT Marathons renewed TV shows YouTube Premium golden globes Tumblr FX VICE composers live event GoT RT21 Syfy Hollywood Foreign Press Association Bravo doctor who CNN rotten movies we love adenture true crime Starz mob sequel reboot die hard wonder woman Set visit Drama Podcast scary movies Shondaland vs. Fox Searchlight comic books Universal black comedy christmas movies Summer heist movie cinemax aapi independent green book Martial Arts Tomatazos ghosts jurassic park women stand-up comedy RT History razzies 2016 sitcom Alien japan deadpool Superheroes ID Instagram Live Mystery sports Box Office thriller Reality Competition NBC art house Television Critics Association adaptation Pet Sematary DGA Emmys halloween Opinion anime Quiz docuseries hispanic NBA BBC One mission: impossible Awards ViacomCBS Pixar stoner television laika spy thriller comic book movie archives Britbox james bond news genre DirecTV Chilling Adventures of Sabrina Spectrum Originals comics dramedy Sundance TV APB kaiju Marvel Studios E! Fargo superman SXSW new star wars movies natural history vampires Winners unscripted Pacific Islander a nightmare on elm street National Geographic A24 Hallmark Christmas movies concert young adult prank romance Brie Larson Rocky Crunchyroll TLC mockumentary movies
Copyright ©  2018 Fandango. All rights reserved.
Terms of Service         Privacy Policy