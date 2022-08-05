Idris Elba to Reunite with David Leitch for Netflix's Bang!, and More Movie News

This week’s Ketchup brings you more headlines from the world of film development news, covering such titles as Attack the Block 2, Joker: Folie a Deux, and Road House.

IDRIS ELBA REUNITES WITH HOBBS & SHAW DIRECTOR DAVID LEITCH FOR NETFLIX’S BANG!

(Photo by Mike Marsland/Getty Images)

The world is still waiting for casting news for Ta-Nehisi Coates’ Superman reboot that was announced last year, but in 2019, Idris Elba did get to proclaim in Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw (Fresh at 67%), “I’m black Superman.” It’s very unlikely that he’ll be returning to that role (for several reasons), but that doesn’t mean there won’t be a thematic Hobbs & Shaw follow-up for him. Idris Elba and Hobbs & Shaw director David Leitch (Deadpool 2, Atomic Blonde) are now both signed with Netflix for a spy thriller called Bang! based on the 2020 Dark Horse Comics series of the same name. Elba will star as a world famous super spy who is assigned to bring down a terrorist cult attempting to start the apocalypse by brainwashing the readers of a series of popular novels. The screenplay was adapted by Bang! comic book writer Matt Kindt and screenwriter Zak Olkewicz (co-writer of Fear Street: Part Two – 1978), the latter of whom also adapted this week’s Bullet Train for Leitch. Idris Elba is set to appear in two new movies this month, first in the lion attack thriller Beast (8/19/2022) and then in Mad Max: Fury Road director George Miller’s Three Thousand Years of Longing (currently Fresh at 62%) (8/26/2022).

1. LADY GAGA CONFIRMS SHE’LL BE HARLEY QUINN IN JOKER: FOLIE A DEUX

(Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/Getty Images)

In June, the news broke that Lady Gaga was negotiating with Warner Bros. to join the comic book musical Joker: Folie à Deux, the sequel to the 2019 film Joker (Fresh at 68%), for which Joaquin Phoenix won a Best Actor Academy Award. At the time, pretty much everyone presumed that Gaga was in talks to play the Joker’s great love, Harley Quinn, but it wasn’t technically confirmed. On Thursday, she took to Twitter herself to confirm that yes , indeed, she has joined Joker: Folie à Deux as Harley Quinn. This came soon after the Wednesday news that Warner Bros. has scheduled the musical sequel for October 4, 2024, which is exactly five years after the October 4, 2019 release date of the first Joker. As for the reason why Joker: Folie à Deux has that unusual title, the subtitle refers to a psychiatric disorder in which two people (in this case, Joker and Harley Quinn) share the same psychosis, delusional belief, or hallucinations. Joker: Folie à Deux will also reunite Lady Gaga with director Todd Phillips, who produced her Academy Award nominated feature film debut in A Star is Born (Certified Fresh at 90%).

2. NICK OFFERMAN TO JOIN MISSION: IMPOSSIBLE FRANCHISE IN 2024

(Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images)

Earlier this summer, when some movie fans first saw Tom Cruise’s Top Gun: Maverick (Certified Fresh at 96%) in theaters, they may have mistakenly thought that the trailer for Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning, Part One (7/14/2023) was telling them that it was opening this July, but the film is actually still almost a year away from release. If that promotion seemed early, then this week’s news about the casting of the next movie after that, Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning, Part Two (6/28/2024) may seem even more so. Most of the franchise’s ensemble cast is expected to return for Part Two (except, of course, anyone who might not survive Part One), and we now know that the eighth film in the franchise will also see the addition of two new cast members. In new images from the currently filming set, Nick Offerman (Parks and Recreation) can be seen in some sort of military dress uniform, along with Janet McTeer (Albert Nobbs), as well as the recently announced Holt McCallany. As for whether Tom Cruise will ever return for a ninth movie in the Mission: Impossible franchise, director Christopher McQuarrie was quick this week to (possibly) debunk such reports.

3. JOHN BOYEGA TEASES ATTACK THE BLOCK 2

(Photo by Liam Daniel/©Screen Gems courtesy Everett Collection)

Many movie fans may have first seen British actor John Boyega as Finn in Star Wars: The Force Awakens (Certified Fresh at 93%) in 2015, but his feature film debut was actually as the lead in the 2011 monster action comedy Attack the Block (Certified Fresh at 90%). That movie may now be well over a decade old, but Boyega revealed this week that a sequel is now in active development by posting the cover image of the Attack the Block 2 screenplay. Screenplay covers usually list the screenwriters’ names, but this stylized cover page does not. It is, however, likely that director Joe Cornish will be returning to direct the sequel, so he may have written it as well. Cornish’s credits as screenwriter also include The Adventures of Tintin (Certified Fresh at 74%) and Ant-Man (Certified Fresh at 83%). In related news, John Boyega also told Variety this week that he has no plans to join the Marvel Cinematic Universe, so that he can focus on “new, fresh ideas” (like an Attack the Block sequel, presumably).

4. TOM HARDY AND ELVIS STAR AUSTIN BUTLER ARE THE BIKERIDERS