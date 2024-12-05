James Gunn and Dean Lorey Reveal Creature Commandos Easter Eggs in Episodes 1 and 2

Critics and audiences are getting excited about Creature Commandos: Season 1, which just released on Max. In our new series, Rotten Tomatoes Presents Easter Eggs and References, we sat down with James Gunn and director Dean Lorey as they broke down of all the hidden easter eggs from episodes one and two, including the influence of Mary Shelley’s Frankenstein.

“I’m a big fan of the original novel, and Frankenstein, in the comics, is a bit more of a good guy. Our Frankenstein is not,” says Gunn. “I do think that in some ways, I really took a lot of stuff from the original novel, even more so than like the Universal horror movies or the Hammer [Film Productions] horror movies. I really think it’s what Mary Shelley did to this day: basically inventing horror as a very young woman in a time when young women were not the most culturally accepted artists.”

To hear more easter eggs and references, watch the full video above.

The first two episodes of Creature Commandos: Season 1 are now available to stream on Max.

