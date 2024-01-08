Golden Tomato Awards: Best Movies & TV of 2023

TAGGED AS: 2023, Awards, Awards Season, Awards Tour, Best-Reviewed, Golden Tomato Awards
Welcome to RT’s 25th Annual Golden Tomato Awards, honoring the best-reviewed movies and TV shows of 2023. Whether you’re in the thick of your calendars or you’re looking back to see what you missed, these are the highest-rated series and movies of 2023 all in one list.
Of course, if you don’t necessarily see eye-to-eye with the consensus of critics on Rotten Tomatoes, you can make your voice heard in our annual Fan Favorite categories, which provide a way for Rotten Tomatoes readers to recognize the films and TV shows they loved. Be sure to check out the pages below to vote for your favorite movie and TV show of 2023:
Winners:
Best Movie 2023
Oppenheimer
Best Wide Release Movie 2023
Oppenheimer
Best Limited Release Movie 2023
BlackBerry
Best TV Series 2023
Succession
Best New TV Series 2023
The Last of Us
Best Returning TV Series 2023
Succession
Best Mini-series 2023
Fellow Travelers
Winners:
Best Action & Adventure Movies 2023
Mission Impossible Dead Reckoning
Best Animated Movies 2023
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
Best Comedy Movies 2023
Barbie
Best Documentaries 2023
Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie
Best Drama Movies 2023
Oppenheimer
Best Horror Movies 2023
M3GAN
Best Live-Action Superhero Movies 2023
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3
Best Musical & Concert Movies 2023
TAYLOR SWIFT: ERAS TOUR
Best Mystery & Thrillers Movies 2023
Anatomy of a Fall
Best International Movies 2023
Talk to Me
Best Romance Movies 2023
Past Lives
Best Sci-Fi & Fantasy Movies 2023
Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves
Best Sports Movies 2023
Air
Winners:
Best Animated Series 2023
Invincible
Best Comedy Series 2023
Reservation Dogs
Best Docuseries 2023
Last Call: When a Serial Killer Stalked Queer New York
Best Drama Series 2023
Succession
Best Horror Series 2023
The Last of Us
Best Mystery & Thriller Series 2023
Poker Face
Best Romance Series 2023
Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story
Best Sci-Fi & Fantasy Series 2023
Foundation
