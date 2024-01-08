Golden Tomato Awards: Best Movies & TV of 2023

AND THE TOMATO GOES TO…

Welcome to RT’s 25th Annual Golden Tomato Awards, honoring the best-reviewed movies and TV shows of 2023. Whether you’re in the thick of your calendars or you’re looking back to see what you missed, these are the highest-rated series and movies of 2023 all in one list.

Of course, if you don’t necessarily see eye-to-eye with the consensus of critics on Rotten Tomatoes, you can make your voice heard in our annual Fan Favorite categories, which provide a way for Rotten Tomatoes readers to recognize the films and TV shows they loved. Be sure to check out the pages below to vote for your favorite movie and TV show of 2023:

BEST-REVIEWED MOVIES/TV

Winners: 

Best Movie 2023
Oppenheimer

Best Wide Release Movie 2023
Oppenheimer

Best Limited Release Movie 2023
BlackBerry

Best TV Series 2023
Succession

Best New TV Series 2023
The Last of Us

Best Returning TV Series 2023
Succession

Best Mini-series 2023
Fellow Travelers

BEST-REVIEWED MOVIES BY GENRE

Winners: 

Best Action & Adventure Movies 2023
Mission Impossible Dead Reckoning

Best Animated Movies 2023
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

Best Comedy Movies 2023
Barbie

Best Documentaries 2023
Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie

Best Drama Movies 2023
Oppenheimer

Best Horror Movies 2023
M3GAN

Best Live-Action Superhero Movies 2023
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

Best Musical & Concert Movies 2023
TAYLOR SWIFT: ERAS TOUR

Best Mystery & Thrillers Movies 2023
Anatomy of a Fall

Best International Movies 2023
Talk to Me

Best Romance Movies 2023
Past Lives

Best Sci-Fi & Fantasy Movies 2023
Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves

Best Sports Movies 2023
Air

BEST-REVIEWED SERIES BY GENRE

Winners: 

Best Animated Series 2023
Invincible

Best Comedy Series 2023
Reservation Dogs

Best Docuseries 2023
Last Call: When a Serial Killer Stalked Queer New York

Best Drama Series 2023
Succession

Best Horror Series 2023
The Last of Us

Best Mystery & Thriller Series 2023
Poker Face

Best Romance Series 2023
Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story

Best Sci-Fi & Fantasy Series 2023
Foundation


HOW IT WORKS

  • The movie and TV rankings represent the most up-to-date Tomatometer scores as of December 31, 2023.
  • All the lists on the Golden Tomato Awards are ordered by Adjusted Score, which is a weighted formula that compensates for the variation in the number of reviews when comparing movies or TV shows.
  • Limited releases are defined as opening in fewer than 600 theaters at initial release, or as virtual cinema. Platform releases, or movies initially released in fewer than 600 theaters that later expand, are categorized as Wide Release.
  • Foreign releases are defined as non-English language films.
  • In order to qualify for a Golden Tomato Award, a movie must have been released in the United States between January 1 and December 31, 2023, and it must have at least 40 reviews. All eligible seasons and TV movies must have premiered or ended in the 2023 calendar year, and have a minimum of 20 reviews from different critics for the season or its episodes. All contenders need to have at least 5 reviews by Top Critics.

