Golden Tomato Awards: Best Movies & TV of 2023

AND THE TOMATO GOES TO…

Welcome to RT’s 25th Annual Golden Tomato Awards, honoring the best-reviewed movies and TV shows of 2023. Whether you’re in the thick of your calendars or you’re looking back to see what you missed, these are the highest-rated series and movies of 2023 all in one list.

Of course, if you don’t necessarily see eye-to-eye with the consensus of critics on Rotten Tomatoes, you can make your voice heard in our annual Fan Favorite categories, which provide a way for Rotten Tomatoes readers to recognize the films and TV shows they loved. Be sure to check out the pages below to vote for your favorite movie and TV show of 2023:

BEST-REVIEWED MOVIES/TV

Winners:

Best Movie 2023

Oppenheimer

Best Wide Release Movie 2023

Oppenheimer

Best Limited Release Movie 2023

BlackBerry

Best TV Series 2023

Succession

Best New TV Series 2023

The Last of Us

Best Returning TV Series 2023

Succession

Best Mini-series 2023

Fellow Travelers

BEST-REVIEWED MOVIES BY GENRE

Winners:

Best Action & Adventure Movies 2023

Mission Impossible Dead Reckoning

Best Animated Movies 2023

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

Best Comedy Movies 2023

Barbie

Best Documentaries 2023

Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie

Best Drama Movies 2023

Oppenheimer

Best Horror Movies 2023

M3GAN

Best Live-Action Superhero Movies 2023

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

Best Musical & Concert Movies 2023

TAYLOR SWIFT: ERAS TOUR

Best Mystery & Thrillers Movies 2023

Anatomy of a Fall

Best International Movies 2023

Talk to Me

Best Romance Movies 2023

Past Lives

Best Sci-Fi & Fantasy Movies 2023

Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves

Best Sports Movies 2023

Air

BEST-REVIEWED SERIES BY GENRE

Winners:

Best Animated Series 2023

Invincible

Best Comedy Series 2023

Reservation Dogs

Best Docuseries 2023

Last Call: When a Serial Killer Stalked Queer New York

Best Drama Series 2023

Succession

Best Horror Series 2023

The Last of Us

Best Mystery & Thriller Series 2023

Poker Face

Best Romance Series 2023

Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story

Best Sci-Fi & Fantasy Series 2023

Foundation



HOW IT WORKS