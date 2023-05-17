Fast X First Reviews: 'Popcorn Lunacy,' Critics Say

Fans of Dom and crew, get ready for The Fast and the Furious franchise’s final lap: a trilogy of films that starts with Fast X. The film’s cast is stacked with returning stars Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez, Letty Ortiz, Tyrese Gibson, Ludacris, Nathalie Emmanuel, Jordana Brewster, John Cena, Jason Statham, Sung Kang, and more and new addition Jason Momoa.

The film series has proved to be critic-proof over its 22-year history — fans will watch no matter what — but here’s what they’re saying about Fast X.

It’s time to hang up the car keys for good.

– Adam Graham, Detroit News

With a foot in the past, one in the future and one on the gas, “Fast X” is pure popcorn lunacy. Was that too many feet? Oh, excuse us, you wanted logic?

– Mark Kennedy, Associated Press

The most ridiculous Fast and Furious film yet.

– Jake Cole, Little White Lies

Fast X suffers from the same condition as latter-day MCU movies, where it’s so laden with internal mythology that it feels more like homework than popcorn entertainment.

– Katie Rife, Polygon

“Transporter” director Louis Leterrier…puts his pedal to the metal, keeping things moving so quickly — bodies and vehicles are perpetually in motion, drivin’, fightin’, explodin’ or dyin’ — that there’s little time to worry about how far-fetched it is.

– Cary Darling, Houston Chronicle

Outlandish mayhem needs better visual stylists than Leterrier.

– Michael Phillips, Chicago Tribune

This movie is good, silly popcorn fun — with a couple of scenes at the end (stay put during the first half of the credits) indicating even better times ahead.

– Moira MacDonald, Seattle Times

An F&F movie that is both a one-upped continuation of the franchise and a deeply affectionate, powerfully weird tribute to the series itself.

– Barry Hertz, Globe and Mail

Leterrier and company understand that they have been freed of such constraints, offering up a live-action cartoon that doesn’t have to make rational or spatial sense as long as there’s emotion and excitement, two elements Fast X has by the tankful

– Alonso Duralde, The Film Verdict

[It’s] engaging in the oldest trick in the book, using flamboyance (read: queerness) to signal evil. Pitted against the raging paternalism of Dom Toretto’s singular guiding purpose to protect his family at all costs, the moral edict is crystal clear.

– Jude Dry, indieWire

It’s a film that somehow finds new and fabulously silly things to do with cars, while — Momoa’s questionable villain aside — being exactly what you’d expect.

– Dan Jolin, Empire Magazine

