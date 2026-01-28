Upcoming Video Game Movies and TV Adaptations

2025 was another big year for video game adaptations at both the box office and on streaming platforms. The likes of The Last of Us, Twisted Metal, and Fallout continued to pull in fans — while also scoring plenty of critical praise — in their second seasons on the small screen. Meanwhile, game-based films — from blockbuster A Minecraft Movie to more modest successes, like Until Dawnand Five Nights At Freddy’s 2 — didn’t exactly blow up the Tomatometer, but still managed to have moviegoers lining up.

Of course, if you need additional proof of the subgenre’s unslowed success, look no further than the packed slate of upcoming projects. On top of established series, such as Devil May Cry, Splinter Cell: Deathwatch, The Witcher, and The Last of Us prepping new seasons, sequels to The Angry Birds Movie and, yes, A Minecraft Movie, are also in the pipeline.

But these titles barely scratch the surface, as dozens more are in the early stages of development or are dropping soon. While the status of some of these adaptations borders on dormant, there are over 20 projects well on their way to bringing our favorite polygon protagonists to life on the big and small screens.

So whether you want to return to Mario’s Mushroom Kingdom at the cinema or have been patiently waiting for Kratos to unleash hell on Amazon Prime, put down your controller and continue reading for all the latest news on some of the most promising game-based movies and shows.

[Updated 1/28/26]

MOVIES

Release Date: April 3, 2026

Given the enormous success of 2023’s The Super Mario Bros. Movie, it’s no surprise Nintendo and Illumination are inviting fans back to the Mushroom Kingdom with this spring’s The Super Mario Galaxy Movie. That said, the highly anticipated sequel is also venturing far beyond the portly plumber’s colorful stomping grounds, sending him and Princess Peach all the way to distant locales based on the cosmic settings from 2007’s critically acclaimed Super Mario Galaxy game.

Release Date: May 15, 2026

2021’s Mortal Kombat was far from a knockout, but it was still leaps and bounds better than the 1995 and ’97 films based on the beloved, brutally gory fighting game franchise. Mortal Kombat 2 looks to keep the fist-to-face momentum going, building on its predecessor’s adrenaline-fueled story while also adding Karl Urban — as fan-favorite fighter/fictional action film star Johnny Cage — to its roster of iconic brawlers.

(Photo by Shane Mahood/©Screen Gems)

Release Date: September 18, 2026

Like any walking corpse worth its weight in rotting flesh, it’s hard to keep theResident Evil film franchise down. Following six critically-panned Milla Jovovich-led entries — including 2016’s so-called “Final Chapter” — the series was unsuccessfully rebooted with 2021’s poorly received Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City. Despite its disappointing track record, the property’s next eponymous entry looks to be its most promising yet, thanks to it being penned and directed by Zach Cregger — the contemporary horror master behind Barbarian and Weapons — who said the film will be a completely original story set within the franchise’s universe but not specifically tied to any of the games.

Release Date: September 18, 2026

Mortal Kombat II isn’t the only fighting game-inspired film to come out swinging this year, as a new Street Fighter movie will also enter the arena this fall. Serving as a sorta reboot to the long-running series that also gave us 1994’s so-bad-its-good Jean-Claude Van Damme and Raul Julia entry, this updated adaptation of Capcom’s epic quarter-muncher earns some cred with big names from both Hollywood (Jason Momoa) and the pro wrestling ring (Roman Reigns).

Sonic the Hedgehog 4

(Photo by ©Paramount Pictures)

Release Date: March 19, 2027

The Sonic the Hedgehog films have proven to be some of the subgenre’s most popular and profitable, so it’s no surprise that Sega’s Blue Blur is already slated to race back to the big screen. Details on the fourth installment are scarce, but we’d bet all are shiny gold rings that the sequel — speeding into cinemas spring of 2027 — will see its main characters reprised by stars Ben Schwartz, Jim Carrey, and James Marsden. Sonic’s crush, pink hedgehog Amy Rose, is also rumored to be a major player in the next movie’s plot.

The Legend of Zelda

(Photo by ©Nintendo)

Release Date: May 7, 2027

As highly anticipated as it is hugely ambitious, the long-awaited The Legend of Zelda movie packs an impressive pedigree. A collaboration between Nintendo and Sony Pictures Entertainment, the live-action adaptation is being directed by Wes Ball (Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes,) and produced by former Marvel Studios head Avi Arad and legendary series’ creator Shigeru Miyamoto. Story details for the epic fantasy adventure are locked down tighter than the coveted Triforce, but stars Evan Ainsworth and Bo Bragason have been confirmed to don the tunic and crown of Link and Zelda, respectively.

Elden Ring

(Photo by Bandai Namco)

Release Date: May 7, 2027

You needn’t have braved the brutally difficult Elden Ring to appreciate the promise and potential of the dark fantasy role-playing game’s silver screen adaptation. Set to be released by genre masters A24, the film will see George R.R. Martin — who also worked on the source material’s layered lore and cryptic storytelling — collaborate with Ex Machina, Annihilation, and Civil War auteur Alex Garland, a passionate fan of the game who’ll write and direct the picture.

Call of Duty

(Photo by Activision)

Release Date: TBA

One of the interactive entertainment medium’s most popular and prolific franchises, Call of Duty is finally taking a fight to the big screen. Another project with a promising pedigree attached, the live-action adaptation of the first-person military shooter will see Paramount and Activision squading-up — alongside director Peter Berg (American Primeval) and writer Taylor Sheridan (Yellowstone) — to turn gaming’s biggest blockbuster into a box office juggernaut.

Ghost of Tsushima

(Photo by Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Release Date: TBA

Based on the Akira Kurosawa-inspired samurai action role-playing game of the same name, this adaptation should gain plenty of traction in the wake of its sequel, Ghost of Yotei, becoming one of 2025’s biggest games. Set to be directed by John Wick filmmaker Chad Stahelski — who’s also slated to helm the upcoming Highlander remake — Ghost of Tsushima‘s blend of rich storytelling, stunning environments, and katana-clashing action could be the perfect fit for the big screen. Fans can also look forward to a Ghost of Tsushima anime series. Based on the game’s Legends multiplayer mode, the show — directed by Takanobu Mizuno (Star Wars: Visions “The Duel”) — is due to land on Crunchyroll next year.

Helldivers

(Photo by Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Release Date: TBA

Featuring over-the-top, alien arachnid-slaying action and plenty of dark humor and satire, Sony’s co-op shooter Helldivers is poised to become this generation’s Starship Troopers. Beyond that awesome potential though, the adaptation is in good hands, with director Justin Lin — who’s helmed five Fast & Furious films, including fan-favorite Fast Five — overseeing the bug-squashing slaughter from behind the camera.

Horizon Zero Dawn

(Photo by Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Release Date: TBA

If you prefer towering robotic dinosaurs to those played-out Jurassic beasts, you’ll want to keep an eye on Horizon Zero Dawn. Based on the popular PlaySation sci-fi open-world action-adventure franchise of the same name, the adaptation will serve as an origin story, spinning the survival tale of brave, bow-wielding protagonist Aloy. Beyond the premise, details are scarce, but the film, which has already been written, is expected to stomp into theaters in 2027.

The Sims

(Photo by Electronic Arts)

Release Date: TBA

Electronic Arts’ long-running life-simulation series might seem like an awkward fit for a big-budget movie adaptation, but don’t tell that to Margot Robbie. The Barbie star’s LuckyChap production company is overseeing the project, which will reportedly borrow inspiration from both her 2023 toy-based blockbuster and The LEGO Movie franchise, while Loki: Season 1 director Kate Herron will shoot the film.

Death Stranding

(Photo by Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Release Date: TBA

Revered game creator Hideo Kojima has crafted some of the medium’s most cinematic experiences, so it makes perfect sense that his incredibly ambitious — and equally bonkers — post-apocalyptic Death Stranding series is destined for the silver screen. While there’s no word on whether stars Norman Reedus and Mads Mikkelsen will reprise their roles from the source material, the film will see Kojima closely collaborating with A24 and A Quiet Place: Day One director Michael Sarnoski. A Death Stranding animated film, subtitled Mosquito and written by Aaron Guzikowski (Raised by Wolves,) is also in the works.

Gears of War

(Photo by Xbox Game Studios)

Release Date: TBA

The last word on Netflix’s live-action adaptation of Microsoft’s sci-fi shooter was that it was moving forward with Dune and Dune: Part Two scribe John Spaihts penning its script. More recent — and equally promising — news builds on that intel, reporting that director David Leitch, of Deadpool 2 and The Fall Guy fame, will bring Marcus Fenix’s chainsaw-equipped rifle buzzing to life on the big screen. And while there’s no confirmation on who’ll play the beefy protagonist (Dave Bautista had been heavily lobbying to land the role), series’ developer The Coalition will be onboard to ensure the film’s authenticity.

Sleeping Dogs

(Photo by Square Enix)

Release Date: TBA

It had seemed Hollywood was happy to let the long-gestating Sleeping Dogs movie adaptation lie dormant… until recently. The latest news on the project continues to confirm that Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings star Simu Liu will assume the lead role, but also adds that Timo Tjahjanto (Nobody 2, The Beekeeper 2) will direct. The Grand Theft Auto-like cult favorite never got a sequel, but its bone-crunching action and Hong Kong criminal underworld setting pack plenty of potential for the big screen.

BioShock

(Photo by 2K Games)

Release Date: TBA

Like the back-on-track Sleeping Dogs, the long-dormant BioShock movie seemed to be dead in the, er, water. But Netflix’s adaptation of the critically acclaimed under-the-sea shooter has resurfaced with some big news. Coming off the success of The Long Walk, prolific Hunger Games director Francis Lawrence is still attached to the project, while a script is actively being worked on. The highly anticipated film, which Lawrence will likely tackle after helming upcoming Hunger Games prequel/sequel Sunrise on the Reaping, is also confirmed to be based on the series’ first Big Daddy-starring game.

OutRun

(Photo by SEGA)

Release Date: TBA

A movie based on OutRun, the classic ’80s arcade racing game, might seem about as likely as a Space Invaders flick coming to fruition. But seeing that Michael Bay (Transformers), Sydney Sweeney (The Housemaid), and Sega — the game maker largely responsible for Sonic the Hedgehog‘s box office success — are partnering on the project, we’re willing to buckle up and see where this ride takes us. Oh yeah, and Space Invaders is in fact in the early script-writing stages of its own adaptation.

Riders Republic

(Photo by Ubisoft)

Release Date: TBA

Perhaps even more surprising than OutRun‘s bid for cinematic success is Riders Republic‘s adaptation aspirations. But publisher Ubisoft apparently has big plans for its under-the-radar extreme sports game, as it’s put the project in the capable hands of Bad Boys: Ride or Die directing duo Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah. Story specifics are scarce, but the movie will be set in the Alps, where the game’s thrilling snowboarding, mountain biking, and other adrenaline-spiking antics will unfold.

Split Fiction

(Photo by Electronic Arts)

Release Date: TBA

It’s been nearly four years since we’ve gotten an update on It Takes Two, the Dwayne Johnson-produced film adaptation of Hazelight Studio’s co-op 2021 game-of-the-year winner. But that’s not stopping the developer’s follow-up, Split Fiction, from getting its own film deal. Starring Sydney Sweeney and directed by Jon M. Chu (Wicked, Wicked: For Good), the movie will adapt the game’s twisty tale of two authors — one that pens fantasy, the other sci-fi — trapped in their own fictional worlds. Deadpool & Wolverine scribes Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick have been tapped to write Split Fiction’s script.

TV

Tomb Raider

(Photo by Jay Maidment/Prime Video)

Premiere Date: TBA

Netflix’s animated Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft recently holstered its dual pistols with its second and final season, but the relic-hunting heroine will soon return in Amazon MGM Studios’ live-action take on the iconic action-adventure game franchise. Game of Thrones‘ Sophie Turner will don the tank top and short shorts of the titular archaeologist, while Jason Isaacs and Sigourney Weaver are rumored to be eyeing roles in the show. Tomb Raider is being created, written, and produced by Phoebe Waller-Bridge, who co-starred alongside one of Croft’s primary inspirations in Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny.

Assassin’s creed

(Photo by Ubisoft)

Premiere Date: TBA

A decade after the Michael Fassbender-led Assassin’s Creed failed to turn Ubisoft’s popular historical stealth-action game into a blockbuster film franchise, the throat-slitting series is taking another stab at it with Netflix’s upcoming show. In addition to scoring a killer cast, including Toby Wallace, Zachary Hart, Lola Petticrew, Laura Marcus, and Tanzyn Crawford, the live-action series has secured director Johan Renck, who won an Emmy for his work behind the camera on HBO’s hit Chernobyl.

Far Cry

(Photo by Ubisoft)

Premiere Date: TBA

Ubisoft’s cloaked killers aren’t the only ones sneaking into the streaming space, as the publisher’s long-running Far Cry franchise has also been greenlit for an FX live-action adaptation. Based on the open-world, action-adventure anthology, the show’s also locked-and-loaded with a promising pedigree. Noah Hawley — the can’t-miss creator/director behind Fargo and Alien: Earth — is teaming up with It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia creator Rob Mac, who’ll also star in the show.

God of War

(Photo by Sony Interactive Media)

Premiere Date: TBA

Like many of the aforementioned adaptations, Amazon Prime’s long-awaited God of War show has suffered its fair share of false starts. But it seems the live-action series is now making up for lost time, aggressively charging forward like its titular deity-destroyer. On top of Emmy-winning Shogun director Frederick E.O. Toye confirmed to helm the first two episodes, Ronald D. Moore — who developed both Battlestar Galactica‘s early aughts reimagining and the long-running Outlander — will serve as showrunner. If all that wasn’t enough to have fans raising their Leviathan Axes, the show has cast Sons of Anarchy‘s Kratos’ lookalike Ryan Hurst in the title role.

Mass Effect

(Photo by Electronic Arts)

Premiere Date: TBA

Mass Effect fans anxious to get their hands on the sci-fi role-playing game series’ next entry are in for a long wait, but they’ll likely be able to enjoy the saga’s live-action streaming adaptation much sooner. The latest news suggests the writers are in full swing, crafting a story that won’t adapt the epic trilogy’s original tale, but will instead spin a new yarn within developer BioWare’s rich universe. The Amazon Prime project represents a close collaboration between Mass Effect overseer Michael Gamble and showrunner Doug Jung (Mindhunter, Star Trek Beyond).

