Elisabeth Moss and The Handmaid’s Tale Season 5 Cast on Death and Pancakes

The stars of The Handmaid’s Tale talk about how the battle against Gilead heats up in season 5 after the shocking season 4 finale, which saw June and other former handmaids savagely execute Fred Waterford ( Joseph Fiennes ). Rotten Tomatoes correspondent Nikki Novak caught up with cast members Elisabeth Moss Amanda Brugel , and Sam Jaeger as well as series creator and showrunner Bruce Miller and executive producer Warren Littlefield . “The audience celebrated [Fred’s death], so we kicked off this year with: ‘All right, June, now deal with it,’” Littlefield says.

73% The Handmaid's Tale: Season 5 (2022) episodes 1 and 2 are now streaming on Hulu.

