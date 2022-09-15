Elisabeth Moss and The Handmaid’s Tale Season 5 Cast on Death and Pancakes

The stars of The Handmaid’s Tale
talk about how the battle against Gilead heats up in season 5 after the shocking season 4 finale, which saw June and other former handmaids savagely execute Fred Waterford (Joseph Fiennes
). Rotten Tomatoes correspondent Nikki Novak caught up with cast members Elisabeth Moss
, Madeline Brewer
, O-T Fagbenle
, Bradley Whitford
, Max Minghella
, Amanda Brugel
, and Sam Jaeger
as well as series creator and showrunner Bruce Miller
and executive producer Warren Littlefield
. “The audience celebrated [Fred’s death], so we kicked off this year with: ‘All right, June, now deal with it,’” Littlefield says.
73%
The Handmaid's Tale: Season 5
(2022)
episodes 1 and 2 are now streaming on Hulu.
