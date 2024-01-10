Directors Guild (DGA) Nominations 2024

The Directors Guild of America has announced the nominations for its 76th annual awards in film and television.

Barbenheimer will indeed be in effect at the 2024 Directors Guild ceremony as both Greta Gerwig and Christopher Nolan snagged nominations, with Martin Scorsese (The Killer of the Flower Moon), Yorgos Lanthimos(Poor Things), and Alexander Payne (The Holdovers) rounding out the list of nominees for Feature Films. Gotham winner AV Rockwell (A Thousand and One) also snagged a nomination alongside Cord Jefferson’s festival favorite American Fiction in the first-time filmmaker category. On the TV side, Lessons in Chemistry picked three nominations in the Best Limited Series category, while The Bear and Succession continued their dominance in the Comedy and Drama categories with multiple nominations each.

See below for the full list of nominees.

Outstanding Achievement Theatrical Feature Film

Greta Gerwig – Barbie

Yorgos Lanthimos – Poor Things

Christopher Nolan – Oppenheimer

Alexander Payne – The Holdovers

Martin Scorsese – The Killers of the Flower Moon

Outstanding Achievement in First-Time Feature Film

Cord Jefferson – American Fiction

Mauela Martelli – Chile ’76

Noora Niasari- Shayda

AV Rockwell – A Thousand and One

Celine Song – Past Lives

Outstanding Directorial Achievement in Dramatic Series

Peter Hoar

The Last of Us, “Long, Long Time”

Becky Martin

Succession, “Rehearsal”

Mark Mylod

Succession, “Connor’s Wedding”

Andrij Parekh

Succession, “America Decides”

Robert Pulcini & Shari Springer Berman

Succession, “Tailgate Party”

Outstanding Directorial Achievement in Movies Made of Television/Limited Series

Shawn Levy

All the Light We Cannot See

Tara Miele

Lessons In Chemistry, “Introduction to Chemistry”

Millicent Shelton

Lessons in Chemistry, “Poirot”

Sarah Adina Smith

Lessons in Chemistry, “Her and Him”

Nzingha Stewart

Daisy Jones & The Six, “ Track 10: Rock ‘n’ Roll Suicide”

Outstanding Directorial Achievement in Comedy Series

Erica Dunton – Ted Lasso, “La Locker Room Aux Folles”

Bill Hader – Barry, “wow”

Declan Lowney – Ted Lasso, “So Long, Farewell”

Christopher Storer – The Bear, “Fishes”

Ramy Youssef – The Bear, “Honeydew”

Outstanding Directorial Achievement in Movies for Television and Limited Series

Shawn Levy — All the Light We Cannot See

Tara Miele — Lessons in Chemistry, “Introduction to Chemistry”

Millicent Shelton — Lessons in Chemistry, “Poirot”

Sarah Adina Smith — Lessons in Chemistry, “Her and Him”

Nzingha Stewart — Daisy Jones & The Six, “ Track 10: Rock ‘n’ Roll Suicide”

Outstanding Directorial Achievement in Reality Programs

Niharika Desai

Ken Fuchs

The Golden Bachelor, “Premiere”

Joseph Guidry & Alexandra Lipsitz

Project Greenlight: A New Generation, “PGL vs. Gray Matter Problem”

Rich Kim

Lego Masters, “Is It Brick?”

Patrick Mcmanus

American Ninja Warrior, “Season 15 Finale”

Outstanding Directorial Achievement in Variety/Talk/News/SporScheduled Programming

Paul G. Casey

Real Time with Bill Maher, “Episode 2117”

Jim Hoskinson

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, “Jan. 19, 2023: Rep. Adam Kinzinger; Meet Me at the Altar; Special appearance by Harvey Guillén”

Michael Mancini & Liz Patrick

Saturday Night Live, “Pedro Pascal / Coldplay”

David Paul Meyer

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah, “Singer Charley Crockett Performs “Name on a Billboard” and Discusses New Album with Jordan Klepper “

Paul Pennolino

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver, “Episode 1018: Dollar Stores”

Outstanding Directorial Achievement in Variety/Talk/News/Sports – Specials

Joel Gallen

Chris Rock: Selective Outrage

Stan Lathan

Dave Chappelle: The Dreamer

Linda Mendoza

Wanda Sykes: I’m an Entertainer

Paul Miller

Carol Burnett: 90 Years of Laughter + Love

Glenn Weiss

The 95th Annual Academy Awards

Outstanding Directorial Achievement in Children’s Programs

James Bobin

Percy Jackson and the Olympians, “I Accidentally Vaporize My Pre-Algebra Teacher”

Destin Daniel Cretton

American Born Chinese, “What Guy Are You”

Rob Letterman

Goosebumps, “Say Cheese and Die”

Amy Schatz

Stand Up & Shout: Songs From a Philly High School

Dinh Thai

American Born Chinese, “A Monkey on a Quest”

Outstanding Directorial Achievement in Documentary

Moses Bwayo & Christopher Sharp

Bobi Wine: The People’s President

Mstyslav Chernov

20 Days in Mariupol

Madeleine Gavin

Beyond Utopia

Davis Guggenheim

Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie

D Smith

Kokomo City

