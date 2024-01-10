Directors Guild (DGA) Nominations 2024

TAGGED AS: Awards, Awards Tour, Best Director, DGA, Oscars, The Academy, Winners
The Directors Guild of America has announced the nominations for its 76th annual awards in film and television.
Barbenheimer will indeed be in effect at the 2024 Directors Guild ceremony as both Greta Gerwig and Christopher Nolan snagged nominations, with Martin Scorsese (The Killer of the Flower Moon), Yorgos Lanthimos(Poor Things), and Alexander Payne (The Holdovers) rounding out the list of nominees for Feature Films. Gotham winner AV Rockwell (A Thousand and One) also snagged a nomination alongside Cord Jefferson’s festival favorite American Fiction in the first-time filmmaker category. On the TV side, Lessons in Chemistry picked three nominations in the Best Limited Series category, while The Bear and Succession continued their dominance in the Comedy and Drama categories with multiple nominations each.
See below for the full list of nominees.
Check out our Awards Leaderboard if you want to keep up to date on the wins at various awards shows throughout the ’23/24 season.
Greta Gerwig – Barbie
Yorgos Lanthimos – Poor Things
Christopher Nolan – Oppenheimer
Alexander Payne – The Holdovers
Martin Scorsese – The Killers of the Flower Moon
Cord Jefferson – American Fiction
Mauela Martelli – Chile ’76
Noora Niasari- Shayda
AV Rockwell – A Thousand and One
Celine Song – Past Lives
Peter Hoar
The Last of Us, “Long, Long Time”
Becky Martin
Succession, “Rehearsal”
Mark Mylod
Succession, “Connor’s Wedding”
Andrij Parekh
Succession, “America Decides”
Robert Pulcini & Shari Springer Berman
Succession, “Tailgate Party”
Shawn Levy
All the Light We Cannot See
Tara Miele
Lessons In Chemistry, “Introduction to Chemistry”
Millicent Shelton
Lessons in Chemistry, “Poirot”
Sarah Adina Smith
Lessons in Chemistry, “Her and Him”
Nzingha Stewart
Daisy Jones & The Six, “ Track 10: Rock ‘n’ Roll Suicide”
Erica Dunton – Ted Lasso, “La Locker Room Aux Folles”
Bill Hader – Barry, “wow”
Declan Lowney – Ted Lasso, “So Long, Farewell”
Christopher Storer – The Bear, “Fishes”
Ramy Youssef – The Bear, “Honeydew”
Shawn Levy — All the Light We Cannot See
Tara Miele — Lessons in Chemistry, “Introduction to Chemistry”
Millicent Shelton — Lessons in Chemistry, “Poirot”
Sarah Adina Smith — Lessons in Chemistry, “Her and Him”
Nzingha Stewart — Daisy Jones & The Six, “ Track 10: Rock ‘n’ Roll Suicide”
Niharika Desai
Ken Fuchs
The Golden Bachelor, “Premiere”
Joseph Guidry & Alexandra Lipsitz
Project Greenlight: A New Generation, “PGL vs. Gray Matter Problem”
Rich Kim
Lego Masters, “Is It Brick?”
Patrick Mcmanus
American Ninja Warrior, “Season 15 Finale”
Paul G. Casey
Real Time with Bill Maher, “Episode 2117”
Jim Hoskinson
The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, “Jan. 19, 2023: Rep. Adam Kinzinger; Meet Me at the Altar; Special appearance by Harvey Guillén”
Michael Mancini & Liz Patrick
Saturday Night Live, “Pedro Pascal / Coldplay”
David Paul Meyer
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah, “Singer Charley Crockett Performs “Name on a Billboard” and Discusses New Album with Jordan Klepper “
Paul Pennolino
Last Week Tonight with John Oliver, “Episode 1018: Dollar Stores”
Joel Gallen
Chris Rock: Selective Outrage
Stan Lathan
Dave Chappelle: The Dreamer
Linda Mendoza
Wanda Sykes: I’m an Entertainer
Paul Miller
Carol Burnett: 90 Years of Laughter + Love
Glenn Weiss
The 95th Annual Academy Awards
James Bobin
Percy Jackson and the Olympians, “I Accidentally Vaporize My Pre-Algebra Teacher”
Destin Daniel Cretton
American Born Chinese, “What Guy Are You”
Rob Letterman
Goosebumps, “Say Cheese and Die”
Amy Schatz
Stand Up & Shout: Songs From a Philly High School
Dinh Thai
American Born Chinese, “A Monkey on a Quest”
Moses Bwayo & Christopher Sharp
Bobi Wine: The People’s President
Mstyslav Chernov
20 Days in Mariupol
Madeleine Gavin
Beyond Utopia
Davis Guggenheim
Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie
D Smith
Kokomo City