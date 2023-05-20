The complete Indiana Jones franchise will be available to stream on Disney+ on May 31. Country icon Reba McEntire will replace Blake Shelton as a judge on The Voice. Showtime is rebooting original comedies Weeds and Nurse Jackie. Fast X and Aquaman star Jason Momoa will host this summer’s Shark Week on Discovery. Plus, the trailer for season 2 of FX’s celebrated drama The Bear.

The Complete Indiana Jones Franchise Is Coming to Disney+

Harrison Ford in Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom (Photo by Lucasfilm)

Every Indiana Jones title (aside from the soon-to-be-released final installment, Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, which hits theaters on June 30) will be available to stream on Disney+ on May 31.

Lucasfilm President Kathleen Kennedy revealed at The Walt Disney Company’s Upfronts Presentation on Tuesday that the streamer has achieved a rights-sharing deal with Paramount. Up until now, Paramount has maintained control over all previously released titles in the franchise: Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Ark, Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom, Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade, Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull, and the short-lived TV prequel series The Adventures of Young Indiana Jones starring Sean Patrick Flanery.

This news comes as the first reviews arrive for Harrison Ford’s final adventure as the adventurous archeologist in Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, which also stars Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Mads Mikkelsen, Antonio Banderas, John Rhys-Davies, Shaunette Renée Wilson, Thomas Kretschmann, Toby Jones, Boyd Holbrook, Olivier Richters, and Ethann Isidore.

Adding to the hype of the new title’s release, the Mouse House is giving Disney+ subscribers early access to Dial of Destiny merch on May 31 – the same date the franchise titles his the streamer. Indiana Jones–branded Mickey Mouse ear headbands, Funko Pop collectibles, and more highly-anticipated items will be available for a limited time before going on sale to the general public.

Top Trailer: Carmy’s Kitchen Chaos Continues in Season 2 of FX’s The Bear

The Bear is back for its second season and this time around, Carmy (Jeremy Allen White), Sydney (Ayo Edebiri), Richie (Ebon Moss-Bachrach) and the rest are hustling to give his restaurant The Beef a facelift … or a gut. Or, both?

Picking up where season 1 left off, the crew is tackling Carmy’s vision in building a new destination restaurant. The hundreds of dollars they found hidden throughout the spot, placed there by his late brother Mikey (Jon Bernthal), has placed them on this path of reinvention. Rest assured, transforming The Beef into The Bear will be no easy feat. And that’s what we want. We’re all here for the chaos menu, after all.

The Bear season 2 will premiere all episodes on June 22 on Hulu.

Country Icon Reba McEntire To Replace Blake Shelton on The Voice

Reba McEntire visits The Voice “Live Semi-Final Top 8 Performances” (Photo by Trae Patton/NBC)

Country Music Hall of Fame inductee Reba McEntire will join season 24 of The Voice, following the exit of judge Blake Shelton. She’ll claim her red chair alongside returning coaches John Legend, Niall Horan, and Gwen Stefani.

The Voice has garnered four Emmy wins during its run on NBC and, for the fourth consecutive season, has been the No. 1 alternative series in total viewers. Season 24 of the popular musical competition series will premiere this fall on NBC.

Nurse Jackie and Weeds Revivals in the Works at Showtime

Mary-Louise Parker in Weeds (Photo by Showtime)

Continuing with the trend of mining established IP for new stories, Showtime is gearing up to reboot comedies Nurse Jackie and Weeds with original stars Edie Falco and Mary-Louise Parker set to reprise their roles as Jackie and Nancy Botwin and executive produce the respective projects.

The projects are still in the early stages of development, according to Deadline. In 2019, a Weeds sequel was announced at Starz that would’ve follow the Botwin family a decade after the original series ended. This new project’s story is still being worked out, but would allegedly take place in Copenhagen. The concept for the Nurse Jackie sequel has yet to be finalized.

The original Emmy winning Weeds (which was created by Jenji Kohan and aired from 2005-2012) followed Nancy Botwin, a widowed mother of two boys who turns to dealing marijuana to support her family. Nurse Jackie followed Falco in the Emmy winning role as the titular pill-popping ER nurse. Both reboot projects are on the fast-track to launch in early 2024, depending on the duration of the current WGA writers strike.

Introducing Shark Week‘s Master of Ceremonies: Jason Momoa

Jason Momoa in Aquaman (Photo by Warner Bros.)

Shark Week, Discovery Channel’s week-long programming event, will return for a historic 35th year. And to bring the necessary hype to this new season, Fast X and Aquaman star Jason Momoa is stepping into the role as as Master of Ceremonies.

Dedicated to protecting and preserving our oceans, Momoa will guide fans through the biggest annual celebration of sharks. “As the host of Shark Week, I am beyond excited to take you along on this journey,” Momoa said in a statement. “This project means more to me than a week of talking about sharks. It’s a chance for me to learn and share my connection to these amazing creatures. My love of sharks came long before my time as Aquaman – it began several generations before me.”

Shark Week 2023 will air from Tuesday, July 11 to Tuesday, July 18 on Discovery.

