Comic-Con 2022: All the Movie and TV Trailers

Comic-Con weekend is always a big one for new trailers of film and TV shows. Even the previous two years of virtual Comic-Cons warranted a lot of trailers. So for the first in person Comic-Con of the pandemic era, we’re expecting even more. Check back here every day between July 21 – 24 for the latest movie and TV trailers released at comic con.

Teen Wolf: The Movie Teaser

Five years after MTV’s Teen Wolf ended, the cast reunites for a new movie on Paramount+. Shapeshifters like Banshees, Werecoyotes, Hellhounds and Kitsunes return to face grown-up Scott McCall (Tyler Posey). Tyler Hoechlin, Holland Roden, Shelley Hennig, Crystal Reed, Orny Adams, Linden Ashby, JR Bourne, Colton Haynes, Ryan Kelley, Melissa Ponzio, Ian Bohen, Vince Mattis, Nobi Nakanishi, Khylin Rhambo, Amy Workman and Dylan Sprayberry also star in the Jeff Davis film.



Coming soon to Paramount+

Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves trailer

Chris Pine leads a gang of thieves who accidentally unleashed a great evil in the movie based on the classic role playing game. The trailer shows the thieves exploring dungeons and battling dragons, as well as an owlbear. Pine even plays the lute. Michelle Rodriguez, Sophia Lillis, Rege-Jean Page, Justice Smith and Hugh Grant also star.

Coming in 2023 to theaters.

Beavis and Butt-Head Exclusive Clip

Just to show you that Paramount+ won’t hold Mike Judge back, this clip of the upcoming streaming Beavis and Butt-Head series is all about fire. It also shows Beavis and Butt-Head watching a TikTok video which begs the question, are they streaming TikTok to their TV? Whatever, it’s hilarious.

Coming Aug. 4 on Paramount+

Rugrats Season 2 trailer

The Rugrats‘ new adventures take them into space, to the mountains with yetis and ancient temples, Indiana Jones style. Back home they also deal with crayon on the walls and bouncy play castles. The gang is back in Paramount+’s re-imagined computer animated hit.

Coming in 2023 to Paramount+.

Vampire Academy teaser

Peacock gave Comic-Con its first look at the adaptation of Vampire Academy from Vampire Diaries showrunner Julie Plec and Marguerite MacIntyre. Lissa (Daniela Nieves) is wary about ascending the throne, but her protector Rose (Sisi Stringer) has her back. There’s a lot of fighting, but even more smooching, in the teaser trailer.

Coming Sept. 15 to Peacock

National Treasure: Edge of History teaser

Disney+ showed the first look at the streaming series based on the National Treasure movies. Lisette Olivera plays Jess Morales, a 20-year-old Dreamer who sets off on a historical treasure hunt worthy of Nicolas Cage’s character, Benjamin Franklin Gates. The teaser gives us a first look at Jess in adventure gear.

Coming soon to Disney+.

House of the Dragon trailer

Finally, HBO gave fans a look at the long awaited Game of Thrones prequel. Knights battle hand to hand in suits of armor. Rhaenyra (Emma D’Arcy) and Daemon (Matt Smith) play another game of thrones for the Targaryen kingdom. And oh yeah, dragons fly through the air, including Daemon getting right up to the snout of one.

Premieres Aug. 21 on HBO Max.

