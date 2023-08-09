Blue Beetle: Xolo Maridueña on Becoming the Modern DC Superhero

Blue Beetle star Xolo Maridueña knew that if we was going to play the title role in a superhero film, he’d better be in shape. When Blue Beetle opens in theaters on August 18, we’ll see how his hard work has paid off.

In our featurette, we get a behind-the-scenes look at some of the training that went into Maridueña’s preparation for the role. It may have taken its toll in the moment, but Maridueña came out of it with full swagger. We also get a peek at the Blue Beetle costume, which Maridueña declares is one of the coolest superhero suits he’s ever seen.

Check out the video below, and make plans to see Blue Beetle when it opens in theaters on August 18. See it in IMAX if you can; the movie was shot for the format, and the results are spectacular. You can get tickets for all formats right here at Fandango.