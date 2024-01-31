Black History Month TV and Streaming Calendar 2024

(Photo by Richard DuCree/National Geographic)

February is Black History Month and to celebrate, streaming platforms and cable and broadcast networks have put together a lineup of movies, TV shows, specials, and documentaries that reflect the Black experience. Each streamer has compiled their collections of titles into hubs that lift up Black storytelling, artistry, and performances. These wide-ranging selections are underscored for the month of February, with many of the featured titles available for viewing throughout the year.

The month will see Donald Glover‘s highly-anticipated Mr. & Mrs. Smith co-starring Maya Erskine premiering to Prime Video. Marvel’s Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur premieres its second season on Disney+. Original documentaries The Space Race and Sacred Soil: The Piney Woods School Story premieres to Hulu and Genius: MLK/X will drop simultaneously on National Geographic, Disney+, and Hulu, as well.

Over on Peacock, the original documentary Kings From Queens: The Run DMC Story will drop alongside a proper selection of classics like A Raisin in the Sun, Sanford & Son, and Good Times (which all celebrate their 50th anniversary this year), Kevin Hart’s celebrity interview show Hart to Heart, as well as movies like Nope and Precious.

Throwback sitcoms like Martin, Family Matters, and A Different World deliver the laughs on Max. The streamer is the home of cutting edge programming like Issa Rae’s Insecure and Rap Sh!t, I May Destroy You, and the animated cult classic series The Boondocks. Hulu’s got riveting dramas Black Cake, Snowfall, and Godfather of Harlem; documentaries like Dear Mama, The 1619 Project, and RapCaviar Presents; and comedies like Abbott Elementary, UnPrisoned, and Atlanta.

Netflix delivers powerhouse entertainment options like Oscar nominees Rustin and American Symphony, Golden Globe nominee Dolemite is My Name, and Beyonce’s Grammy-winning film Homecoming. The streamer has an epic documentary slate featuring titles like Oscar nominee 13th, The Last Dance, and Kevin Hart & Chris Rock: Headliners Only.

For more on the month’s TV and streaming highlights, take a look below. We’ll update the calendar as additional titles are announced, so check back for new programming.

Streaming

Netflix, Black History Is American History

The Vince Staples Show, a new original comedy starring the titular rapper, is one of a handful of new projects hitting Netflix in February. Fans of animated entertainment should check out family series Dee & Friends in Oz. Mike Epps returns with new stand-up comedy special Mike Epps: Ready to Sell Out. Tyler Perry wrote, directed, and produced romantic thriller Mea Culpa, starring Kelly Rowland and Trevante Rhodes. And from South Africa comes romantic comedy A Soweto Love Story. New content aside, the streamer’s got a plethora of films and series available to watch, including Is That Black Enough For You, Colin In Black and White, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom, and Da 5 Bloods.

Amazon Prime Video, Culture Rated | Where Black is the Main Character

Amazon’s got the top notch Black entertainment in droves, including the highly-anticipated premiere of Donald Glover’s TV reboot of Mr. & Mrs. Smith. Original titles like The UnderDoggs, Role Play, The Boys, The Burial, and Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan appear in the Black Lead vertical. Movies like Are We There Yet?, Save Your Soul, and To Sir, With Love are also ready for a watch. New NBA documentary Giannis: The Marvelous Journey premieres in February, joining docs already available to stream like Something from Nothing: The Art of Rap, Mr. Dynamite: The Rise of James Brown, and The Black Church: This is Our Story, This is Our Song. Other offerings include Creed III, Die Hart, Tom Clancy’s Without Remorse, and Freevee original series like Pretty Hard Cases and Timewasters.

Max, Black Voices

The Warner Bros.-backed streaming service highlights films, documentaries, biopics, original programming, and animation that focus on the Black voices (in front of and behind the camera) through a central programming hub titled, “Black Voices,” which will remain active and updated throughout the year. Watch celebrated documentaries like A Choice of Weapons: Inspired By Gordon Parks, Say Hey, Willie Mays!, Milestone Generations, Tina and original programming options like Abbott Elementary, Rap Sh!t, Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty, Random Acts of Flyness, South Side, and A Black Lady Sketch Show. Movies like Fruitvale Station, Harriett, and Ride Along are just a little taste of what’s on the docket.

Hulu, Black Stories Always

Hulu’s slate of programming includes original scripted series, movies, music documentaries, and reality shows. New entries this month include Hulu Original Love & WWE: Bianca & Montez, Nat Geo’s Genius: MLK/X, The Space Race, Sacred Soil: The Piney Woods School Story, along with the season 3 premiere of Emmy-winning sitcom Abbott Elementary. The streamer’s extensive content library includes noteworthy titles like Reasonable Doubt and Snowfall; fan-favorite titles like My Wife and Kids, Soul Food, and The Bernie Mac Show; and the anniversaries of Family Matters (35 years), Sister, Sister (30 years), and Black-ish (10 years); Oscar-winning film 12 Years A Slave also celebrates its 10th anniversary.

Disney+, Celebrate Black Stories

The streamer’s collection will dig deeper into the powerful history of Black artists, athletes, and creators across film, music, culture, and beyond. Titles like Marvel’s Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, animated hit, The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder, and Marvel’s Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur, Sneakerella, The Crossover, Cool Runnings, Rise, and Questlove’s directorial debut Summer of Soul will all be available.

Paramount+, Black Voices

The Black Voices collection on Paramount+ highlights the stories and boundless contributions of Black trailblazers in the arts, culture, history and beyond. This year’s collection features films based on true stories Selma, Red Tails, and The Inspection; classic films like Dreamgirls, Beverly Hills Cop, and Shaft; along with new, critically acclaimed originals such as Lawmen: Bass Reeves, The Chi, and America in Black.

Peacock, Black History Month

NBCUniversal’s Peacock streaming service will honor Black History Month with an array of original series, including the premiere of Bel-Air season 2. Movies like American Gangster, Antwone Fisher, Belly, Crooklyn, If Beale Street Could Talk, and Stomp The Yard will also be featured.

BroadwayHD

This Black History Month, BroadwayHD is honoring Black voices with incredible stories of music, laughter, and community. Throughout the month, productions of Pipeline, Lady Day at Emerson’s Bar & Grill, Porgy & Bess, and Memphis will be available for streaming. On Monday, February 5, the platform will have a Live Digital Watch Party for The Wiz!, which stars Mary J. Blige, Queen Latifah, Uzo Aduba, Amber Riley, Ne-Yo, Common, and David Alan Grier.

AMC+

Throughout the month of February, AMC+ will celebrate Black History Month with “The Best of ALLBLK,” a pop-up collection that’ll highlight popular series including Double Cross, A House Divided, Brat Loves Judy, Terror Lake Drive, A La Carte, Hush, Wicked City, Lace, Craig Ross Jr.’s Monogamy, Black Love, and Love After Lockup: Innocent After Lockup.

February Calendar

Thursday, Feb. 1



80% Genius: MLK/X (2024) : 9 p.m., (National Geographic/Disney+/Hulu)

- - Chasing Flavor: Season 1 (2024) (Max)

- - Lunar Lockdown (2023) (ALLBLK)

80% Three Little Birds: Season 1 (2023) (BritBox)

- - Africa Rising with Afua Hirsch: Season 1 (2023) (BritBox)

- - Kings From Queens: The Run DMC Story: Miniseries (2024) (Peacock)

Erica Nicole Clark Stand Up Special (ALLBLK)

- - Tyler Perry's Ruthless: Season 4 (2023) (BET+)

Friday, Feb. 2



99% KOKOMO CITY (2023) : 9 p.m.(Showtime/Paramount+)

- - Love & WWE: Bianca & Montez: Season 1 (2024) (Hulu)

- - Marvel's Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur: Season 2 (2024) (Disney+)

- - Mr. and Mrs. Smith: Season 1 (2024) (Prime Video)

Sunday, Feb. 4

The Harlem Hellfighters: 9 p.m. (History)

Wednesday, Feb. 7



- - Abbott Elementary: Season 3 (2024) : 9 p.m. (ABC)

- - Judge Steve Harvey: Season 2 (2023) 10 p.m. (ABC, return from hiatus)

- - 50/50 Flip: Season 2 (2024) (Hulu)

Friday, Feb. 9

Gospel Live! Presented by Henry Louis Gates, Jr.: 9 p.m. (PBS)

Monday, Feb 12



- - The Neighborhood: Season 6 (2024) : 8 p.m. (CBS)

- - Gospel: Season 1 (2024) : 9 p.m. (PBS)

Thursday, Feb. 15



- - The Vince Staples Show: Season 1 (2024) (Netflix)

Bold & Bougie (WEtv, ALLBLK)

Sunday, Feb. 18



- - The Equalizer: Season 4 (2024) : 8 p.m. (CBS)

Monday, Feb. 19



- - James Brown: Say It Loud 8 p.m. (A&E)

Giannis: The Marvelous Journey (Prime Video)

Tuesday, Feb. 20



- - James Brown: Say It Loud 8 p.m. (A&E)

Friday, Feb. 23



- - Mea Culpa (2024) (Netflix)

Tuesday, Feb. 27



- - As We Speak: Rap Music on Trial (2024) (Paramount+)

