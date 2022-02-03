Trophy Talk

BAFTA 2022 Nominations: Dune Leads All Films with 11 Nominations

Oscar frontrunner The Power of the Dog and Kenneth Branagh's Belfast also had strong showings, while P.T. Anderson's Licorice Pizza earns a few surprise nominations.

Timothee Chalamet in Dune

(Photo by ©Warner Bros.)

Denis Villeneuve’s Dune led all nominations at the 2022 EE British Academy Film Awards with 11, including Best Film. Licorice Pizza also had a good day as well, as it was honored with five noms including Best Film, Best Director, Best Original Screenplay, and, in a surprise, Best Actress for Alana Haim.

The big shocks of the day were in the Lead Performance categories, with Oscar favorites Andrew Garfield, Nicole Kidman, Denzel Washington, and (in the biggest shock of them all) BAFTA and Oscar winner Olivia Colman all failing to secure nominations.

The BAFTAs have overhauled their nomination process in recent years, deciding a portion of several category nominations by a voting jury in an effort to increase diversity and fairness. This is likely the reason for some of the more shocking omissions, though we don’t count Kristen Stewart’s turn as Princess Diana in Spencer as one of them. If you read our Oscar predictions yesterday, then you know we have been doubting her Oscar chances for a while, and today’s snub was the final confirmation.

The honors will be awarded on March 13th, 2022, with a precursor show for all the crafts and below-the-line categories.

Read on for the full list of 2022 EE British Academy Film Awards winners.

Best Film

87% Belfast (2021)


56% Don't Look Up (2021)


83% Dune (2021)


94% The Power of the Dog (2021)


91% Licorice Pizza (2021)

Outstanding British Film

96% After Love (2020)


91% Ali & Ava (2021)


56% Don't Look Up (2021)


87% Belfast (2021)


85% Cyrano (2021)


79% Everybody's Talking About Jamie (2021)


63% House of Gucci (2021)


76% Last Night in Soho (2021)


83% No Time to Die (2021)


90% Passing (2021)

Outstanding Debut By A British Writer, Director Or Producer

After Love, Aleem Khan (writer/director)
Boiling Point, James Cummings (writer), Hester Ruoff (producer) [also written by Philip Barantini and produced by Bart Ruspoli]
The Harder They Fall, Jeymes Samuel (writer/director) [Also written by Boaz Yakin]
Keyboard Fantasies, Posy Dixon (writer/director), Liv Proctor (producer)
Passing, Rebecca Hall (writer/director)

Film Not In The English Language

Drive My Car
The Hand Of God
Parallel Mothers
Petite Maman
The Worst Person In The World

Documentary

Becoming Cousteau
Cow
Flee
The Rescue
Summer Of Soul (Or, When The Revolution Could Not Be Televised)

Animated Film

Encanto
Flee
Luca
The Mitchells Vs The Machines

Director

After Love, Aleem Khan
Drive My Car, Ryûsuke Hamaguchi
Happening, Audrey Diwan
Licorice Pizza, Paul Thomas Anderson
The Power Of The Dog, Jane Campion
Titane, Julia Ducournau

Original Screenplay

Being The Ricardos, Aaron Sorkin
Belfast, Kenneth Branagh
Don’t Look Up, Adam Mckay
King Richard, Zach Baylin
Licorice Pizza, Paul Thomas Anderson

Adapted Screenplay

Coda, Siân Heder
Drive My Car, Ryûsuke Hamaguchi
Dune, Denis Villeneuve
The Lost Daughter, Maggie Gyllenhaal
The Power Of The Dog, Jane Campion

Leading Actress

Lady Gaga, House Of Gucci
Alana Haim, Licorice Pizza
Emilia Jones, Coda
Renate Reinsve, The Worst Person In The World
Joanna Scanlan, After Love
Tessa Thompson, Passing

Leading Actor

Adeel Akhtar, Ali & Ava
Mahershala Ali, Swan Song
Benedict Cumberbatch, The Power Of The Dog
Leonardo Dicaprio, Don’t Look Up
Stephen Graham, Boiling Point
Will Smith, King Richard

Supporting Actress

Caitríona Balfe, Belfast
Jessie Buckley, The Lost Daughter
Ariana Debose, West Side Story
Ann Dowd, Mass
Aunjanue Ellis, King Richard
Ruth Negga, Passing

Supporting Actor

Mike Faist, West Side Story
Ciarán Hinds, Belfast
Troy Kotsur, Coda
Woody Norman, C’mon C’mon
Jesse Plemons, The Power Of The Dog
Kodi Smit-Mcphee, The Power Of The Dog

Original Score

Being The Ricardos, Daniel Pemberton
Don’t Look Up, Nicholas Britell
Dune, Hans Zimmer
The French Dispatch, Alexandre Desplat
The Power Of The Dog, Jonny Greenwood

Casting

Boiling Point, Carolyn Mcleod
Dune, Francine, Maisler
The Hand Of God, Massimo Appolloni, Annamaria Sambucco
King Richard, Rich Delia, Avy Kaufman
West Side Story, Cindy Tolan

Cinematography

Dune Greig, Fraser
Nightmare Alley, Dan Laustsen
No Time To Die, Linus Sandgren
The Power Of The Dog, Ari Wegner
The Tragedy Of Macbeth, Bruno Delbonnel

Editing

Belfast, Úna Ní Dhonghaíle
Dune, Joe Walker
Licorice Pizza, Andy Jurgensen
No Time To Die, Tom Cross, Elliot Graham
Summer Of Soul (Or, When The Revolution Could Not Be Televised), Joshua L. Pearson

Production Design

Cyrano, Sarah Greenwood, Katie Spencer
Dune, Patrice Vermette, Zsuzsanna Sipos
The French Dispatch, Adam Stockhausen, Rena Deangelo
Nightmare Alley, Tamara Deverell, Shane Vieau
West Side Story, Adam Stockhausen, Rena Deangelo

Costume Design

Cruella, Jenny Beavan
Cyrano, Massimo Cantini Parrini
Dune, Robert Morgan, Jacqueline West
The French Dispatch, Milena Canonero
Nightmare Alley, Luis Sequeira

Make Up & Hair

Cruella, Nadia Stacey, Naomi Donne
Cyrano, Alessandro Bertolazzi, Siân Miller
Dune, Love Larson, Donald Mowat
The Eyes Of Tammy Faye, Linda Dowds, Stephanie Ingram, Justin Raleigh
House Of Gucci, Frederic Aspiras, Jane Carboni, Giuliano Mariana, Sarah Nicole Tanno

Sound

Dune, Mac Ruth, Mark Mangini, Doug Hemphill, Theo Green, Ron Bartlett
Last Night In Soho, Colin Nicolson, Julian Slater, Tim Cavagin, Dan Morgan
No Time To Die, James Harrison, Simon Hayes, Paul Massey, Oliver Tarney, Mark Taylor
A Quiet Place Part II, Erik Aadahl, Michael Barosky, Brandon Proctor, Ethan Van Der Ryn
West Side Story, Brian Chumney, Tod Maitland, Andy Nelson, Gary Rydstrom

Special Visual Effects

Dune, Brian Connor, Paul Lambert, Tristan Myles, Gerd Nefzer
Free Guy, Swen Gillberg, Brian Grill, Nikos Kalaitzidis, Daniel Sudick
Ghostbusters: Afterlife, Aharon Bourland, Sheena Duggal, Pier Lefebvre, Alessandro Ongaro
The Matrix Resurrections, Tom Debenham, Hew J Evans, Dan Glass, J. D. Schwaim
No Time To Die, Mark Bokowski, Chris Corbould, Joel Green, Charlie Noble

British Short Animation

Affairs Of The Art, Joanna Quinn, Les Mills
Do Not Feed The Pigeons, Jordi Morera
Night Of The Living Dread, Ida Melum, Danielle Goff, Laura Jayne Tunbridge, Hannah Kelso

British Short Film

The Black Cop, Cherish Oteka
Femme, Sam H. Freeman, Ng Choon Ping, Sam Ritzenberg, Hayley Williams
The Palace, Jo Prichard
Stuffed, Theo Rhys, Joss Holden-Rea
Three Meetings Of The Extraordinary Committee, Michael Woodward, Max Barron, Daniel Wheldon

EE Rising Star Award (voted for by the public)

Ariana Debose
Harris Dickinson
Lashana Lynch
Millicent Simmonds
Kodi Smit-Mcphee

