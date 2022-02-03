BAFTA 2022 Nominations: Dune Leads All Films with 11 Nominations

(Photo by ©Warner Bros.)

Denis Villeneuve’s Dune led all nominations at the 2022 EE British Academy Film Awards with 11, including Best Film. Licorice Pizza also had a good day as well, as it was honored with five noms including Best Film, Best Director, Best Original Screenplay, and, in a surprise, Best Actress for Alana Haim.

The big shocks of the day were in the Lead Performance categories, with Oscar favorites Andrew Garfield, Nicole Kidman, Denzel Washington, and (in the biggest shock of them all) BAFTA and Oscar winner Olivia Colman all failing to secure nominations.

The BAFTAs have overhauled their nomination process in recent years, deciding a portion of several category nominations by a voting jury in an effort to increase diversity and fairness. This is likely the reason for some of the more shocking omissions, though we don’t count Kristen Stewart’s turn as Princess Diana in Spencer as one of them. If you read our Oscar predictions yesterday, then you know we have been doubting her Oscar chances for a while, and today’s snub was the final confirmation.

The honors will be awarded on March 13th, 2022, with a precursor show for all the crafts and below-the-line categories.

Read on for the full list of 2022 EE British Academy Film Awards winners.

Best Film

87% Belfast (2021)

56% Don't Look Up (2021)

83% Dune (2021)

94% The Power of the Dog (2021)

91% Licorice Pizza (2021)

Outstanding British Film

96% After Love (2020)

91% Ali & Ava (2021)

56% Don't Look Up (2021)

87% Belfast (2021)

85% Cyrano (2021)

79% Everybody's Talking About Jamie (2021)

63% House of Gucci (2021)

76% Last Night in Soho (2021)

83% No Time to Die (2021)

90% Passing (2021)

Outstanding Debut By A British Writer, Director Or Producer



After Love, Aleem Khan (writer/director)

Boiling Point, James Cummings (writer), Hester Ruoff (producer) [also written by Philip Barantini and produced by Bart Ruspoli]

The Harder They Fall, Jeymes Samuel (writer/director) [Also written by Boaz Yakin]

Keyboard Fantasies, Posy Dixon (writer/director), Liv Proctor (producer)

Passing, Rebecca Hall (writer/director)

Film Not In The English Language



Drive My Car

The Hand Of God

Parallel Mothers

Petite Maman

The Worst Person In The World

Documentary



Becoming Cousteau

Cow

Flee

The Rescue

Summer Of Soul (Or, When The Revolution Could Not Be Televised)

Animated Film



Encanto

Flee

Luca

The Mitchells Vs The Machines

Director



After Love, Aleem Khan

Drive My Car, Ryûsuke Hamaguchi

Happening, Audrey Diwan

Licorice Pizza, Paul Thomas Anderson

The Power Of The Dog, Jane Campion

Titane, Julia Ducournau

Original Screenplay



Being The Ricardos, Aaron Sorkin

Belfast, Kenneth Branagh

Don’t Look Up, Adam Mckay

King Richard, Zach Baylin

Licorice Pizza, Paul Thomas Anderson

Adapted Screenplay



Coda, Siân Heder

Drive My Car, Ryûsuke Hamaguchi

Dune, Denis Villeneuve

The Lost Daughter, Maggie Gyllenhaal

The Power Of The Dog, Jane Campion

Leading Actress

Lady Gaga, House Of Gucci

Alana Haim, Licorice Pizza

Emilia Jones, Coda

Renate Reinsve, The Worst Person In The World

Joanna Scanlan, After Love

Tessa Thompson, Passing

Leading Actor

Adeel Akhtar, Ali & Ava

Mahershala Ali, Swan Song

Benedict Cumberbatch, The Power Of The Dog

Leonardo Dicaprio, Don’t Look Up

Stephen Graham, Boiling Point

Will Smith, King Richard

Supporting Actress

Caitríona Balfe, Belfast

Jessie Buckley, The Lost Daughter

Ariana Debose, West Side Story

Ann Dowd, Mass

Aunjanue Ellis, King Richard

Ruth Negga, Passing

Supporting Actor

Mike Faist, West Side Story

Ciarán Hinds, Belfast

Troy Kotsur, Coda

Woody Norman, C’mon C’mon

Jesse Plemons, The Power Of The Dog

Kodi Smit-Mcphee, The Power Of The Dog

Original Score

Being The Ricardos, Daniel Pemberton

Don’t Look Up, Nicholas Britell

Dune, Hans Zimmer

The French Dispatch, Alexandre Desplat

The Power Of The Dog, Jonny Greenwood

Casting

Boiling Point, Carolyn Mcleod

Dune, Francine, Maisler

The Hand Of God, Massimo Appolloni, Annamaria Sambucco

King Richard, Rich Delia, Avy Kaufman

West Side Story, Cindy Tolan

Cinematography

Dune Greig, Fraser

Nightmare Alley, Dan Laustsen

No Time To Die, Linus Sandgren

The Power Of The Dog, Ari Wegner

The Tragedy Of Macbeth, Bruno Delbonnel

Editing

Belfast, Úna Ní Dhonghaíle

Dune, Joe Walker

Licorice Pizza, Andy Jurgensen

No Time To Die, Tom Cross, Elliot Graham

Summer Of Soul (Or, When The Revolution Could Not Be Televised), Joshua L. Pearson

Production Design

Cyrano, Sarah Greenwood, Katie Spencer

Dune, Patrice Vermette, Zsuzsanna Sipos

The French Dispatch, Adam Stockhausen, Rena Deangelo

Nightmare Alley, Tamara Deverell, Shane Vieau

West Side Story, Adam Stockhausen, Rena Deangelo

Costume Design

Cruella, Jenny Beavan

Cyrano, Massimo Cantini Parrini

Dune, Robert Morgan, Jacqueline West

The French Dispatch, Milena Canonero

Nightmare Alley, Luis Sequeira

Make Up & Hair

Cruella, Nadia Stacey, Naomi Donne

Cyrano, Alessandro Bertolazzi, Siân Miller

Dune, Love Larson, Donald Mowat

The Eyes Of Tammy Faye, Linda Dowds, Stephanie Ingram, Justin Raleigh

House Of Gucci, Frederic Aspiras, Jane Carboni, Giuliano Mariana, Sarah Nicole Tanno

Sound

Dune, Mac Ruth, Mark Mangini, Doug Hemphill, Theo Green, Ron Bartlett

Last Night In Soho, Colin Nicolson, Julian Slater, Tim Cavagin, Dan Morgan

No Time To Die, James Harrison, Simon Hayes, Paul Massey, Oliver Tarney, Mark Taylor

A Quiet Place Part II, Erik Aadahl, Michael Barosky, Brandon Proctor, Ethan Van Der Ryn

West Side Story, Brian Chumney, Tod Maitland, Andy Nelson, Gary Rydstrom

Special Visual Effects

Dune, Brian Connor, Paul Lambert, Tristan Myles, Gerd Nefzer

Free Guy, Swen Gillberg, Brian Grill, Nikos Kalaitzidis, Daniel Sudick

Ghostbusters: Afterlife, Aharon Bourland, Sheena Duggal, Pier Lefebvre, Alessandro Ongaro

The Matrix Resurrections, Tom Debenham, Hew J Evans, Dan Glass, J. D. Schwaim

No Time To Die, Mark Bokowski, Chris Corbould, Joel Green, Charlie Noble

British Short Animation

Affairs Of The Art, Joanna Quinn, Les Mills

Do Not Feed The Pigeons, Jordi Morera

Night Of The Living Dread, Ida Melum, Danielle Goff, Laura Jayne Tunbridge, Hannah Kelso

British Short Film

The Black Cop, Cherish Oteka

Femme, Sam H. Freeman, Ng Choon Ping, Sam Ritzenberg, Hayley Williams

The Palace, Jo Prichard

Stuffed, Theo Rhys, Joss Holden-Rea

Three Meetings Of The Extraordinary Committee, Michael Woodward, Max Barron, Daniel Wheldon

EE Rising Star Award (voted for by the public)

Ariana Debose

Harris Dickinson

Lashana Lynch

Millicent Simmonds

Kodi Smit-Mcphee

