2023 Producers Guild Awards Nominations: The Full List

The PGA nominations offered few surprises, as familiar titles like Everything Everywhere All at Once, The Banshees of Inisherin, Abbott Elementary, Better Call Saul, and The Bear all made the cut.

January 12, 2023

Colin Farrell in The Banshees of Inisherin (2022)

(Photo by Jonathan Hession/©Searchlight Pictures)

The Producers Guild of America (PGA) announced the nominees for their 2023 film and television awards, and a lot of familiar faces made the cut, with a few surprises. On the film side, Everything Everywhere All at OnceThe Banshees of Inisherin, The Fabelmans, and Top Gun: Maverick were all present, but they were joined by Black Panther: Wakanda Forever and Avatar: The Way of Water. There were fewer surprises on the TV side, with Abbott ElementaryBetter Call SaulOzarkThe Bear, and The White Lotus all earning nods.

The winners of the 34th annual Producers Guild Awards will be announced at a ceremony on February 25 at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Los Angeles.

The Darryl F. Zanuck Award for Outstanding Producer of Theatrical Motion Pictures

Avatar: The Way of Water
77%

The Banshees of Inisherin
97%

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
84%

Elvis
77%

Everything Everywhere All at Once
95%

The Fabelmans
92%

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
92%

Tár
91%

Top Gun: Maverick
96%

The Whale
66%

The Award for Outstanding Producer of Animated Theatrical Motion Pictures

Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio
97%

Marcel the Shell with Shoes On
99%

Minions: The Rise of Gru
70%

Puss in Boots: The Last Wish
96%

Turning Red
95%

The Norman Felton Award for Outstanding Producer of Episodic Television – Drama

Andor
96%

Better Call Saul
98%

Ozark
82%

Severance
97%

The White Lotus
91%

The Danny Thomas Award for Outstanding Producer of Episodic Television – Comedy

Abbott Elementary
99%

Barry
99%

The Bear
100%

Hacks
100%

Only Murders in the Building
99%

The David L. Wolper Award for Outstanding Producer of Limited or Anthology Series Television

Dahmer -- Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
57%

The Dropout
89%

Inventing Anna
64%

Obi-Wan Kenobi
82%

Pam & Tommy
79%

The Award for Outstanding Producer of Televised or Streamed Motion Pictures

Fire Island
94%

Hocus Pocus 2
64%

Pinocchio
28%

Prey
93%

Weird: The Al Yankovic Story
84%

The Award for Outstanding Producer of Non-Fiction Television

30 for 30
60 Minutes
George Carlin’s American Dream
Lucy and Desi
Stanley Tucci: Searching for Italy

The Award for Outstanding Producer of Live Entertainment & Talk Television

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
Jimmy Kimmel Live!
Last Week Tonight with John Oliver
The Late Show with Stephen Colbert
Saturday Night Live

The Award for Outstanding Producer of Game & Competition Television

The Amazing Race
Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Grrrls
RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars
Top Chef
The Voice

