2023 Producers Guild Awards Nominations: The Full List

The Producers Guild of America (PGA) announced the nominees for their 2023 film and television awards, and a lot of familiar faces made the cut, with a few surprises. On the film side, Everything Everywhere All at Once, The Banshees of Inisherin, The Fabelmans, and Top Gun: Maverick were all present, but they were joined by Black Panther: Wakanda Forever and Avatar: The Way of Water. There were fewer surprises on the TV side, with Abbott Elementary, Better Call Saul, Ozark, The Bear, and The White Lotus all earning nods.

The winners of the 34th annual Producers Guild Awards will be announced at a ceremony on February 25 at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Los Angeles.

The Darryl F. Zanuck Award for Outstanding Producer of Theatrical Motion Pictures

The Award for Outstanding Producer of Animated Theatrical Motion Pictures

The Norman Felton Award for Outstanding Producer of Episodic Television – Drama

The Danny Thomas Award for Outstanding Producer of Episodic Television – Comedy

The David L. Wolper Award for Outstanding Producer of Limited or Anthology Series Television

The Award for Outstanding Producer of Televised or Streamed Motion Pictures

The Award for Outstanding Producer of Non-Fiction Television

30 for 30

60 Minutes

George Carlin’s American Dream

Lucy and Desi

Stanley Tucci: Searching for Italy

The Award for Outstanding Producer of Live Entertainment & Talk Television

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah

Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

Saturday Night Live

The Award for Outstanding Producer of Game & Competition Television

The Amazing Race

Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Grrrls

RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars

Top Chef

The Voice

