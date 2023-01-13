2023 Producers Guild Awards Nominations: The Full List

TAGGED AS: Awards, movies, streaming, TV
The Producers Guild of America (PGA) announced the nominees for their 2023 film and television awards, and a lot of familiar faces made the cut, with a few surprises. On the film side, Everything Everywhere All at Once, The Banshees of Inisherin, The Fabelmans, and Top Gun: Maverick were all present, but they were joined by Black Panther: Wakanda Forever and Avatar: The Way of Water. There were fewer surprises on the TV side, with Abbott Elementary, Better Call Saul, Ozark, The Bear, and The White Lotus all earning nods.
The winners of the 34th annual Producers Guild Awards will be announced at a ceremony on February 25 at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Los Angeles.
30 for 30
60 Minutes
George Carlin’s American Dream
Lucy and Desi
Stanley Tucci: Searching for Italy
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
Jimmy Kimmel Live!
Last Week Tonight with John Oliver
The Late Show with Stephen Colbert
Saturday Night Live
The Amazing Race
Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Grrrls
RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars
Top Chef
The Voice