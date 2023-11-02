2023 Holiday Movie Preview

This year was obviously impacted by the writers’ strike and the actors’ strike (the latter of which continues even as we write this), most notably resulting in production delays and shifting release dates. Denis Villeneuve’s sequel Dune Part Two, for example, was set to release on November 3 but was moved to March of next year. Having said that, there are still plenty of big titles that have stayed put, as well as a number of smaller titles that might have flown under the radar otherwise. So whether you’re looking for some big blockbuster action or a quiet drama, we’ve got you covered for the 2023 holiday season with our nifty calendar below.

November

All Dirt Roads Taste of Salt (2023)



Raven JacksonCharleen McClure, Moses Ingram, Reginald Helm, Sheila Atim, Chris ChalkNovember 3, 2023 (limited)

Writer-director Raven Jackson’s feature debut is a quiet portrait of one Mississippi woman’s life across several decades, beginning with her childhood and charting the ups and downs she experiences as she matures into an adult.

The Marsh King's Daughter (2023)



Neil BurgerDaisy Ridley, Ben Mendelsohn, Garett Hedlund, Brooklynn PrinceNovember 3, 2023

Daisy Ridley stars in Neil Burger’s (The Illusionist, Limitless) adaptation of the eponymous 2017 novel about a woman with a traumatic past who goes to great lengths to make sure her own daughter doesn’t suffer the same fate by the same man.

Nyad (2023)



Elizabeth Chai Vasarhelyi, Jimmy ChinAnnette Bening, Jodie Foster, Rhys IfansNovember 3, 2023 on Netflix

Based on the memoir by legendary endurance swimmer Diana Nyad (Annette Bening), this biopic centers on the arduous 110-mile swim from Cuba to Florida she undertook at age 64. The film opened in limited release on October 20 but premieres on Netflix on November 3.

Priscilla (2023)



Sofia CoppolaJacob Elordi, Cailee SpaenyNovember 3, 2023

Another biopic based on a memoir, Sofia Coppola’s drama recounts the relationship between Priscilla Presley (played by Cailee Spaeny) and her husband, rock and roll icon Elvis Presley (Jacob Elordi). Spaeny won the Volpi Cup for Best Actress at the Venice Film Festival, where the movie held its world premiere in September.

Quiz Lady (2023)



Jessica YuAwkwafina, Sandra Oh, Jason Schwartzman, Tony Hale, Will FerrellNovember 3, 2023 on Hulu

Awkafina and Sandra Oh star in this comedy about a young woman (Awkwafina) obsessed with game shows who reunites with her estranged wild-child sister (Oh), only to get wrapped up in a scheme to help her pay off their mother’s gambling debts.

Rustin (2023)



George C. WolfeColman Domingo, Chris Rock, Glynn Turman, Audra McDonald, CCH Pounder, Aml Ameen, Da’Vine Joy RandolphNovember 3, 2023 (limited); November 17, 2023 on Netflix

Colman Domingo (Fear the Walking Dead, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom) has already earned massive accolades for his portrayal of civil rights activist Bayard Rustin, who helped orchestrate the 1963 March on Washington.

Sly (2023)



Thom ZimmySylvester Stallone, Quentin Tarantino, Arnold SchwarzeneggerNovember 3, 2023 on Netflix

Thom Zimmy’s documentary profile of Sylvester Stallone’s life examines the Hollywood icon’s career and real-life underdog story through the lens of the characters he played on screen.

Dream Scenario (2023)



Kristoffer BorgliNicolas Cage, Lily Bird, Julianne NicholsonNovember 10, 2023

It looks like A24 has another winner on its hands. Nicolas Cage headlines this surreal dark comedy about a university professor whose life is turned upside down when he begins to appear in the dreams of those around him and he becomes a minor celebrity.

The Holdovers (2023)



Alexander PaynePaul Giamatti, Dominic Sessa, Da’Vine Joy RandolphNovember 10, 2023

In his first film since 2017’s Downsizing, Alexander Payne enlists Paul Giamatti to play a gruff prep school teacher who is tasked with staying on campus and watching over a group of students who have nowhere to go for Christmas. The film expands into wide release on November 10 after opening in just a few theaters on October 27.

The Killer (2023)



David FincherMichael FassbenderNovember 10, 2023 on Netflix

David Fincher returns to the crime genre with this action-oriented thriller starring Michael Fassbender as a hired assassin who finds himself on a path of revenge after a botched job lands him in the crosshairs of his handlers. This one also debuts on Netflix on November 10 after a limited run in theaters.

The Marvels (2023)



Nia DaCostaBrie Larson, Teyonah Parris, Iman Vellani, Samuel L. JacksonNovember 10, 2023

Captain Marvel (Brie Larson), Ms. Marvel (Iman Vellani), and Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris) team up in the latest installment of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, which finds the three heroes swapping places whenever one of them uses their powers.

Your Lucky Day (2023)



Daniel BrownAngus Cloud, Elliot Knight, Jessica Garza, Sterling Beaumon, Mousa Hussein Kraish, Jason WilesNovember 10, 2023 (limited); November 14, 2023 (streaming)

This tense thriller follows a group of people who must decide what to do — and who to trust — when the man they’ve just overheard winning a big lottery prize in a convenience store is killed in a robbery attempt.

Fallen Leaves (2023)



Aki KaurismäkiAlma Pöysti, Jussi VatanenNovember 17, 2023 (limited)

Finnish auteur Aki Kaurismäki’s (Le Havre) latest film is a comedy-drama about a man and a woman who meet by chance and feel a connection but are repeatedly beset by obstacles that prevent them from moving their relationship forward.

The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes (2023)



Francis LawrenceTom Blyth, Rachel Zegler, Peter Dinklage, Hunter SchaferNovember 17, 2023

Set 64 years prior to the Hunger Games we all know and love, this prequel follows a young Coriolanus Snow (Tom Blyth) and his relationship with the tribute (Rachel Zegler) he’s assigned to mentor during the 10th annual Hunger Games.

May December (2023)



Todd HaynesNatalie Portman, Juliane Moore, Cory Michael Smith, Charles MeltonNovember 17, 2023 (limited); December 1, 2023 on Netflix

Natalie Portman and Julianne Moore star in Todd Haynes’ romantic drama about a woman (Moore) who must reexamine her scandalous marriage to a much younger man (Charles Melton) when a famous actress (Portman) set to portray her in a film shows up at their doorstep to research her role. This opens in limited release on November 17 before hitting Netflix on December 1.

Saltburn (2023)



Emerald FennellBarry Keoghan, Jacob Elordi, Rosamund Pike, Richard E. Grant, Archie Madekwe, Carey MulliganNovember 17, 2023 (limited); November 22, 2023 (wide)

Writer-director Emerald Fennell follows up her Oscar-winning 2020 feature debut Promising Young Woman with this dramatic thriller about an Oxford University student (Barry Keoghan) from a poor family who is invited by his charismatic classmate (Jacob Elordi) to visit his family’s posh estate for the summer and learns what privilege really looks like. It opens in limited release on November 17 before expanding into wider release five days later, just in time for Thanksgiving.

Thanksgiving (2023)



Eli RothPatrick Dempsey, Addison Rae, Milo ManheimNovember 17, 2023

Originally inspired by the faux trailer he made for the Robert Rodriguez-Quentin Tarantino joint Grindhouse, Eli Roth’s Thanksgiving is a tongue-in-cheek slasher horror about a serial killer stalking the town of Plymouth, Massachusetts.

Leave the World Behind (2023)



Directed by: Sam Esmail

Starring: Julia Roberts, Ethan Hawke, Kevin Bacon, Mahershala Ali, Myha’la

Release Date: November 22, 2023 (limited); December 8, 2023 on Netflix

Mr. Robot creator Sam Esmail wrote and directed this psychological thriller based on the novel of the same name about a family vacation that is interrupted when another family arrives with news of an apocalyptic event, and they must all figure out what to do next. This will play in limited release on November 22 before hitting Netflix on December 8.

Maestro (2023)



Bradley CooperBradley Cooper, Carey MulliganNovember 22, 2023 (limited); December 20, 2023 on Netflix

Bradley Cooper wrote, directed, and stars alongside Carey Mulligan in this biographical drama about famed composer Leonard Bernstein (Cooper), specifically chronicling his relationship with his wife Felicia Montealegre (Mulligan).

Napoleon (2023)



Ridley ScottJoaquin Phoenix, Vanessa Kirby, Ben Miles, Tahar Rahim, Ludivine Sagnier, Paul RhysNovember 22, 2023

Ridley Scott reunites with his Gladiator co-star Joaquin Phoenix in this historical epic depicting the rise and fall of the titular French emperor.

Wish (2023)



Chris Buck, Fawn VeerasunthornAriana DeBose, Chris Pine, Alan Tudyk, Victor Garber, Evan Peters, Harvey Guillen, Ramy Youssef, Angelique Cabral, Natasha RothwellNovember 22, 2023

Oscar-winner Ariana DeBose headlines Disney’s latest animated feature, a musical comedy set in a fictional kingdom where a young woman (DeBose) wishes upon a star to help saver her community from an impending darkness.

